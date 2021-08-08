Who’s Who: Abdulsalam Al-Hamzani, IT supervisor at Saudi Ministry of Education 

Abdulsalam Al-Hamzani has been an IT supervisor at the Ministry of Education since September 2018.
He has also been a ministerial coach at the ministry’s National Center for Academic Accreditation since February 2019, and a founding member of the Cyber Ocean Academy since November 2018.
Al-Hamzani completed his bachelor’s degree in computer sciences from the University of Hail in 2008 and his master’s degree in education technology from King Abdul Aziz University in 2014.
Al-Hamzani’s previous job experience includes working as an instructor in computer sciences at Al-Alamiah Institute for Computer and Technology from June 2008 to February 2009.
He also worked as a branch manager of New Horizons Computer Learning Centers in Hafar Al-Batin between September 2010 and January 2011.
Al-Hamzani is currently a technical adviser to a number of entities in Riyadh. He conducted his training programs at Al-Alamiah Institute for Computer and Technology and the New Horizons Computer Learning Center, among others.
The training programs include the Internet of Things, Training Trainers, Manassati platform, cloud computing security and protection, proficiency in excel and databases, computer maintenance, cybersecurity, the use of computers in businesses, data entry and word processing.
Al-Hamzani has completed many programs such as CCNA networking basics from Cisco, an introduction and basics of cybersecurity from the National Center for Academic Accreditation, and computer networking basics and Unix basics from the Institute of Public Administration.
Saudi classic car collector brings slice of history to heart of KSA's desert
Nasser Al-Massari began his 36-car fleet, which includes a 1946 Cadillac, in bustling 1980s LA
Updated 08 August 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Collecting cars is more than just a hobby for some car enthusiasts, with many seeking to preserve objects that appear to be frozen in time.
Every classic car is a little slice of history that tells a story. It is not simply an automobile, but a personal story of the designer, manufacturer and buyer.
It is also a story of survival, with the automobile industry for decades producing faster, cheaper and economically friendly cars that lack the details of classic vehicles.
Classic cars were created in an analog world where designers used pencil and paper to create elegant shapes and flowing lines, something that is difficult to replicate in the computer-based design world of today.
Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a retired Saudi academic, turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh, displaying and proudly showcasing to the public a collection of 36 classic vehicles from all over the world, with an estimated value of up to $6.7 million.
Speaking to Arab News, he said that the oldest car he owns dates back to 1929, while the newest was manufactured in 1979. Most are American cars. He repairs and restores them himself, and hosts weekly gatherings with other classic car enthusiasts in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.
His passion for classic cars began while working in Florence, Italy, aged 19, where he ran his father’s company in 1978. While there, he attended the famous Mille Miglia classic and vintage car race and was instantly hooked.
“The beauty of the cars was something else — the lines, the quality finishing was amazing. There was an aesthetic quality to them,” he said.
In 1983, Al-Massari was sent as a scholarship student to the US by King Saud University for his master’s degree in San Diego, California. A year later, he made his first car purchase, buying a 1946 Cadillac Series 62 for $4,600. He drove the beauty from Denver, Colorado, all the way to San Diego.
He then completed a Ph.D. and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1989. He attributed the main growth of his collection to his time spent in LA in the early 1980s, when the city was already well known as a playground for rich Hollywood actors and celebrities, as well as a center of trade and industry. Al-Massari jokingly described his hobby as “luxury car-hunting fever,” which he said prompted him during his time in LA to use his neighbor’s garage to store newly bought vehicles.
“Scholarship students in the US have always found hobbies other than their studies. Some loved swimming, hiking, running and various sports, but owning classic cars was something that I loved and which overtook every other sport or hobby,” he said.
For more than 30 years, Al-Massari has bought and sold cars to continuously build and upgrade his collection, but has preserved 36 highly exclusive and rare vehicles, some of which are the sole survivors of a fleet or series.
“It is difficult to say which would be my favorite. It’s like you’re asking me who my favorite child is. But if I had to choose one of all my cars, my favorite has to be the 1929 Cadillac Boattail Speedster. It’s the only one left in the world, and it’s not for sale,” he said, adding: “It’s the bread and butter of cars.”
I owned my first car at the age of 15 and I was very fond of it. I would repair any small malfunction, and I believe that’s when the fire in me sparked.
Dr. Nasser Al-Massari
It could be argued that the dashing two-toned pewter blue and sea blue two-seater Cadillac is the creme de la creme of Al-Massari’s collection, but his beautiful fleet sitting in a cozy 2,000-square-meter garage also includes an impressive assortment of Buicks, Willys, Fiat, Chryslers, Chevrolets and Corvettes. Other notable cars are a pink Ford Thunderbird manufactured in 1956, and a Cadillac Seville, one of only 20, bought from Grandeur Motorcar Company in Florida.
It is clear from his collection that he prefers the Cadillac over others. “Having lived in the US for a long time, it’s the Rolls Royce of US cars, and they’re great,” Al-Massari said.
Having retired from his long career as an academic, his passion is not limited to buying the rare finds, but the fascinating details of each vehicle. Like many modern items, contemporary cars do not always encourage a hands-on approach.
Modern cars are increasingly digital, and their mass-produced parts are often tinker-proof, which Al-Massari finds unappealing.
“The rarer the find, the better. I love looking underneath the hood and working on the cars, and repairing them if need be. Restoring them to their former glory is something I love to do — maintaining them and working with a team of help. I enjoy rolling up my sleeves and working on them myself. Spare parts can be difficult to get — the older the model, the harder they are to find — but with databases, communities, societies, groups and clubs found everywhere today on the internet, you’ll eventually find what you want,” he said.
“I owned my first car at the age of 15 and I was very fond of it. I would repair any small malfunction, and I believe that’s when the fire in me sparked.”
And despite his countless purchases of rare classic cars, Al-Massari still finds a thrill in buying a rare beauty.
He told Arab News that he is on a constant hunt at car auctions worldwide and keeps a close eye on the rise and fall of prices, adding that he would like to convert his collection into a proper asset, like real estate and stocks. Al-Massari is now aiming to own up to 50 cars on the condition they are among the rarest in the world, but the competition is fierce.
“Acquiring rare cars can be a tough competition, especially with amateurs from around the world, traders and the wealthy. Some cars are worth $500,000 that could suddenly see a jump to more than $2 million due to competition,” he said.
Al-Massari also wants to turn the garage into an official museum after obtaining the proper permits. Since 2014, visitors at the Granada Market in Riyadh have ogled the finest of Al-Massari’s collection as he and a group of classic car enthusiasts, who formed a group called “Cars and Coffee,” showcase their beauties at the open market every Friday morning.
“I still take my cars out for a joyride once a week each. A car is made to be driven, not displayed,” he said.
Saudi authorities remain vigilant, warning people that penalties will be issued if coronavirus offenses occur
Updated 1 min 56 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s confirmed daily COVID-19 cases are below 1,000 for the third day in a row, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health.
There were 850 new cases recorded on Saturday, increasing the total to 532,785. The last time the country recorded similar numbers was on May 15, when there were 825 new cases.
It has seen a steady incline of numbers since then, with health officials urging people to follow precautionary measures and register for the vaccine in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, stabilize the numbers, and force the curve down.
Of Saturday’s cases, Makkah had the highest number with 166, Riyadh had 143, and the Eastern Province had 128 cases. Jouf recorded 10 new cases.
There were a further 975 recoveries recorded, raising the total to 514,362.
There are 10,103 active cases, 1,404 of which are in critical care. There have been no patients admitted to intensive care units in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard.
There were nine further deaths related to complications from COVID-19, raising the overall toll to 8,320. Saudi Arabia has carried out 87,656 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to more than 25.7 million so far.
More than 29.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, at a rate of 366,572 per day. So far, more than 9.7 million people have completed their inoculation program and more than 19.8 million people have had one dose.
Authorities remain vigilant, warning people that penalties will be issued if coronavirus offenses occur.
Police in the Northern Borders region caught 11 quarantine violators in the past 24 hours. Media spokesman Col. Mutaib Al-Khamis said that, in coordination with authorities, the 11 people arrested had broken the law in addition to violating quarantine instructions for those arriving from abroad. In the Jazan region 36 quarantine violators were apprehended.
Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket
“I am happy and nobody gets mistreated in Saudi Arabia,” Yati Kusniyawati tells Arab News
Indonesian media reported inaccurate, incomplete facts without comment from Saudi officials
Updated 31 min 16 sec ago
MUHAMMAD AL-SULAMI
HAIL: For almost twelve years, Indonesian national Yati Kusniyawati has made her home in the Kingdom with a Saudi family — albeit with one unfortunate handicap, occasional delay in her payments. As she recently prepared to head back home, her case was inaccurately portrayed in some Indonesian media outlets who mistakenly reported that she was detained in the kingdom and that her employer refused to pay.
In a recorded interview with Arab News, Yati — who works in the Saudi city of Hail — confirmed that she has recently received all her dues, plus a bonus and a return ticket. Arab News sources also confirm that there was indeed a delay in her fees, but that was due to financial difficulties which have faced her employer. The matter was resolved swiftly and fairly at the hands of the designated government authorities who followed her case.
There is also no truth to the claims that she was kept in Saudi against her will, however, it was her intention to stay till she collected her dues. “Yati will be back at her home in Indonesia within a day,” a Saudi official who was following Yati’s case confirmed.
“While there was definitely a case, some Indonesian media outlets were quick to jump the gun without verifying the facts, contacting us or waiting for the verdict of the case,” he added.
Speaking to Arab News, Yati commended the Saudi government’s treatment and that of her sponsor and his family, saying: “I have received all my dues and an additional bonus by cheque. In addition, I received plane tickets (Hail, Riyadh, Jakarta) for Sunday (today).”
“I am happy that I was working in Saudi Arabia, the state of Islam and justice, where nobody is mistreated,” she added, lauding the humane treatment she received from her sponsor and his family.
She explained that her only problem was that “I used to ask for my salaries and my sponsor used to assure me that he will pay them later. SR117,800 ($31,420) remained unpaid.”
Now that amount was settled, Yati said that she’s happy and looking forward to returning to her home country and reuniting with her son after settling all of her outstanding issues and receiving her rights.
On Aug. 4, Yari complained to the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s labor committees. After hearing her case, the verdict was to grant her all her remaining rights.
As her sponsor suffered financial hardships, he could not pay her all of her dues on time. However, thanks to some donors, the required sum was collected and eyewitnesses confirmed that Yati received a cheque for an amount totaling SR150,000 ($40.000).
Several Saudi government and civil authorities and associations work to help solve such disputes, given the new laws and regulations introduced in the Kingdom, as part of the Vision 2030 reforms which guarantee the rights of migrant workers and seek to provide them with a suitable working environment.
The Saudi Ministry of Education believes that a hybrid model for learning is the future. The ministry also recently announced a plan to replace physical books with tablets in Saudi schools in the next academic year. (Shutterstock)
How pandemic lessons could shape the future of education in Saudi Arabia
Shift toward greater use of technology marks the dawn of a new era for teaching, say experts
There is an urgent need for a comprehensive cultural change. The market is changing; therefore the educational system and culture must change
Updated 07 August 2021
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: The COVID-19 pandemic has had many effects on global society that have been damaging and detrimental to populations and economies. But some of the ways in which nations have responded to the challenges it created have brought undoubted benefits that will help to shape the future.
In Saudi Arabia, for example, as in other countries, the unprecedented acceleration of the digitalization process within the education system has meant great advancements in remote learning, and the enhanced use of technology has resulted in revolutionary improvements in traditional schooling.
The Saudi Ministry of Education believes that a hybrid model for learning is the future. Since the start of the pandemic it has taken exceptional steps to develop and promote the use of electronic-learning platforms. These included the swift launch of iEN, the national education portal, in the early days of the crisis for more than 6 million users. The ministry also recently announced a plan to replace physical books with tablets at Saudi schools in the next academic year.
With the help of the various tools technology can provide, the educational experience will be more feasible and will become stronger.
Mohammad Al-Ghazal, Expert in digital transformation
However this global shift toward the enhanced use of technology in schools creates challenges as well as opportunities. A recent survey by software company Citrix found that 81 percent of educators in Saudi Arabia think hybrid learning will improve the experience of students in the coming academic year, and that they expect investment in up-skilling and communication tools.
The survey, the results of which were published in June, aimed to identify the challenges and opportunities that have arisen from the major changes in education over the past 18 months, along with the views of the people at all levels in the sector, including university executives, information technology managers, teachers and administrators.
Since the start of the pandemic, remote learning has accounted for almost 80 percent of all teaching provided by schools and universities in the Kingdom. About 70 percent of those surveyed said that flexible/remote learning was important for their school or university.
The participants highlighted concerns about the technical issues associated with remote learning, such as problems connecting with video-conferencing platforms (51 percent), a lack of devices connected to the education portal (33 percent), and security issues (31 percent).
Communication difficulties was another major concern, with more than half of those surveyed saying that communication between teachers and students using collaboration tools needs to be improved. Other challenges related to accessibility and the lack of a single platform providing all materials.
Despite the apparent acceptance of the importance of a hybrid model, 90 percent of participants said that in-person learning will be most important to their schools and universities post-pandemic, while 38 percent believe that the “smart campus” will be an important concept.
Experts believe the Kingdom’s experience during the pandemic has provided the building blocks for a national transformation.
“Although Saudi Arabia already had been steadily accelerating development of its connectivity infrastructure in recent years, in light of Vision 2030 goals, significant momentum was achieved during 2020,” Mohammad Al-Ghazal, an expert in digital transformation, told Arab News.
He said the experience the communication sector has gained during the pandemic will provide a great foundation for the new era. For example collaboration between various authorities has been enhanced, he said, and new mechanisms have been developed that put in place essential pillars for a comprehensive digital transformation that places the Kingdom among the global pioneers in this area.
The virtual experience was forced upon students and teachers by the health crisis, he said, and has highlighted many issues and challenges related to technical literacy, security and communication. However, it will ultimately lead to improvements that benefit the country’s education sector, he added.
Al-Ghazal highlighted some of Saudi Arabia’s significant recent achievements in developing a robust digital framework.
The Kingdom last year ranked fifth on the Speedtest Global Index of countries with the fastest mobile internet networks, an improvement of five places in a year and 11 places since 2018. It ranked second in the world in its commitment to cybersecurity, according to the Global Cybersecurity Index 2020.
In addition, the annual global competitiveness report published by the International Institute for Administrative Development ranked the country seventh in terms of funding for technological development and ninth for the development and appliance of technology.
This robust digital infrastructure has helped Saudi Arabia to cope with the disruptions caused by the pandemic to the public and private sectors, Al-Ghazal said.
He believes the arguments made by some that an increasing reliance on digital tools in traditional education is causing disadvantages or harm are “useless and out of context.”
“Resistance to new technologies will be unfair to the young digital ‘netizens,’ who deserve to have a well-developed educational system that adapts to their lifestyle and helps prepare them to the increasing demands of the workplace,” Al-Ghazal said.
He believes that although the digital transformation of education is still at an early stage, the Kingdom is well placed because all the necessary elements are in place.
“However, the true challenge is cultural,” he said, adding that the development of a virtual culture in schools and universities will require imaginative and creative ideas, open leadership and a spirit of innovation. Such a radical cultural change requires long-term planning, he added.
Long-term challenges facing the adoption of hybrid learning include issues related to health and well-being, concentration, effective communication between educators and students, the sustainability of solutions and improvements, and the development and enhancement of technical knowledge among staff.
Nearly 45 percent of people surveyed by Citrix said the class experience could be improved by helping educators to improve their ability to use the technology, and 28 percent said that technical skills and training are the biggest post-pandemic challenges facing schools and universities.
“We need a lot of re-skilling of educators and staff,” said Al-Ghazal. “This has to change on a cultural level and at a managerial level; the managerial approach toward education has to change.”
Therefore attitudes and approaches to teacher training need to change immediately, he added.
“There is an urgent need for a comprehensive cultural change,” he said. “The market is changing; therefore the educational system and culture must change, too. To adapt to the new normal, students need to acquire soft skills — learn how to find information, not memorize it — which will make them more valuable to the workforce later on.”
Al-Ghazal said that the technology used to aid learning should not be seen merely as a tool but as an academic opportunity. Therefore, concepts such as instructional design, multimedia production and data analytics are vital for the future of education, he added.
“With the help of the various tools technology can provide, the educational experience will be more feasible, will become stronger, different, and the student will be acquiring soft skills from a young age,” he said.
Through the use of virtual reality and augmented reality, students will have the unprecedented opportunity to gain wider exposure to experiences that can raise awareness, develop emotional intelligence, enhance their senses, and improve their observational and critical-thinking skills, Al-Ghazal said.
“An example of this would be having a wide variety of options for school trips,” he explained. “Using virtual and augmented-reality technologies, geography students can visit a site in Riyadh from their classrooms in Dammam any time,” he said by way of an example.
Therefore the increased and smarter use of technology will not only make education more beneficial, more interactive, and a richer and more sophisticated experience, it can also reduce costs and provide a safer environment for young students.
“It is cost-saving while not depriving students of enriching experiences that were unobtainable in the traditional educational system,” said Al-Ghazal. “It might sound expensive but it actually will save a lot of costs and provide a better-quality education.”
Scholars and educators of all disciplines need to be effectively motivated, properly guided and well equipped for the evolution of education, he said, because: “This is only the beginning but the future is bright. We have to adapt to the new normal and contribute to making it flourish — there is no going back.”