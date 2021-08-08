UAE minister meets Iran’s newly elected president in Tehran

DUBAI: UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, met with Iran's President elect, Ebrahim Raisi, during a UAE delegation's visit to Tehran, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
During the meeting, President Raisi expressed Iran's sincere and serious desire to strengthen its relations with the UAE across all fields, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.
Labeled as the protégé of Iran’s supreme leader, Raisi, was sworn in as the country’s new president during a ceremony in parliament last week, an inauguration that completes hard-liners’ dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic.
The former judiciary chief known for his distrust of the West takes the reins at a tense time. Iran’s indirect talks with the US to salvage Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, as Washington maintains crippling sanctions on the country and regional hostilities simmer.
JEDDAH: Defiant Iranian leaders were confronted on Saturday with mounting evidence that Tehran was behind a deadly attack on an Israeli-operated tanker off the coast of Oman.
The strike by explosives-laden drones on the MT Mercer Street last week killed the vessel’s Romanian captain and a British security guard, and sparked international outrage.
Photographs of drone parts, analysis of the proximity of the strikes to Iran, and the sophistication of the attack point to Iran’s involvement, according to a new report by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations in the Middle East.
Debris found on and close to the damaged tanker was “identical to previously identified Iranian unmanned one-way attack systems,” the report said.
“The use of Iranian designed and produced one way attack ‘kamikaze’ UAVs is a growing trend in the region ... They are actively used by Iran and their proxies against coalition forces in the region, to include targets in Saudi Arabia and Iraq,” it said.
“The distance from the Iranian coast to the location of the attacks was within the range of documented Iranian one-way attack UAVs,” it said.
The detailed accusations were based on findings by investigators from the US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan following a visit to the Mercer Street. The investigators said it appeared the tanker had been hit by three drones. British and Israeli explosives experts, who were given access to the evidence, agreed with the US findings, CENTCOM said.
The report followed accusations on Friday by the G7 group of nations that Iran was threatening international peace and security, and that all available evidence showed it was behind the attack on the Mercer Street. “This was a deliberate and targeted attack, and a clear violation of international law ... There is no justification for this attack,” the G7 foreign ministers said
Despite the evidence, Iran on Saturday denied involvement in the attack, and accused Israel of concocting the “scenario” in an attempt to undermine the Islamic republic.
“We strongly condemn the baseless statement by the foreign ministers of the G7 and the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs in which they have directed baseless accusations at Iran,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.
The tanker attack and the accusations against Iran were a “scenario” concocted with “notable” timing, he said, days before Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in.
“For experts and those who know the history of this region, it is not a new thing that Israel would design such conspiracies,” Khatibzadeh said.
Support to Hezbollah dented after rocket attack on Israel
Druze residents in Chouya village feared revenge attack from Israel, sparking anti-Hezbollah action
Updated 08 August 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Support for militant group Hezbollah has dipped following its rocket strike launched against Israel on Friday.
Hezbollah’s action has sparked a civil opposition to its actions in Lebanon.
What happened in the southern Chouya village — and the incidents that followed between civilian groups in various areas on Saturday evening — revealed the beginning of the erosion of support to Hezbollah caused by several factors.
The Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) tried to contain the situation in Chouya on Friday after Druze residents from the town obstructed Hezbollah trucks carrying rockets and launchers to shell areas in the Occupied Territories. The residents expressed their fear of an Israeli retaliation on their town.
Meanwhile, calm returned on Saturday to Aley–Bhamdoun road — the international road that links Beirut to the Bekaa and Syria — after tension erupted between supporters of PSP and individuals belonging to the Shiite sect, presumably supporters of Hezbollah.
Supporters of Hezbollah had expelled Druze peddlers from the Chouya-Marjaayoun region on Friday while they were selling their vegetables in the city.
As soon as videos of the incident spread on social media, PSP supporters blocked the Druze Aley-Bhamdoun road. They smashed the cars and beat their drivers. Later, Red Cross ambulances rushed to the place of incident to treat the wounded.
The Popular Nasserist Organization said it “had returned the peddlers expelled from Saida back to their places in the city,” adding that the events were “ugly and strange.”
These latest developments were preceded by violence in Khalde, a coastal town south of Beirut, when a man killed the chieftain of an armed group protected by Hezbollah last Saturday.
During his funeral, there was an exchange of fire which resulted in five killed and 10 wounded. This led to the intervention of the Lebanese Army.
Political and academic writer Dr. Harith Suleiman told Arab News: “What happened in the past few days has lifted all masks behind which Hezbollah hides. Hezbollah has drawn the image of its might and status in the political and media scene in a way that fits its interests by falsifying facts. However, what happened lately has shaken this image.”
Suleiman said that “it has turned out that Hezbollah was not far from the corruption network. In fact, it was Hezbollah that managed and protected it.”
He added: “It has also become clear that Hezbollah’s targeting of the Central Bank was aimed to blackmail it to support the commodities smuggled by the militia into Syria.”
Suleiman said: “There is a wedge between Hezbollah and the rest of the Shiite community as Hezbollah members are getting their salaries in US dollars which has caused discrimination within the community.”
He said that “the villagers of Chouya are patriots and not collaborators, as some people tried to accuse them after they confiscated Hezbollah’s launcher.”
He said: “Hezbollah was tempting Israel to react. The launcher that was confiscated by Chouya villagers still had 11 rockets and did not finish its mission. This means that Hezbollah intended to launch the other rockets from another location, probably from a predominantly Druze area, so that when Israel reacts, Hezbollah could claim that it is defending all sects rather than defending Iran.”
Rescue ship carrying 257 refugees from Tunisia waters docks in Sicily port
Migrants onboard the vessel were mainly men from Morocco, Egypt, Syria and Bangladesh
Updated 08 August 2021
Reuters
TRAPANI, Italy: A ship carrying 257 migrants docked in the Italian port of Trapani on Saturday almost a week after rescuing the people from international waters off Tunisia.
Migrants onboard the vessel, mainly men from Morocco, Bangladesh, Egypt and Syria, waved and applauded as the ship, run by German organization Sea Watch, approached the port of Trapani on the Italian island of Sicily.
One sat on deck and held up a sign which read “Italy Good.”
The migrants were tested for COVID-19 before being transferred onto a quarantine ship where they are expected to stay for two weeks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, a witness said.
Sea Watch and Ocean Viking, a vessel run by European charity SOS Mediterranee, pulled a total of 394 migrants from a dangerously overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean last Sunday and have been looking for a port to disembark since. Ocean Viking is still at sea.
Migrant boat departures from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and other parts of Europe have increased in recent months due to warmer weather.
According to the UN-affiliated International Organization for Migration, more than 1,100 people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East have perished this year in the Mediterranean.
Beirut blast survivors lose hope as Lebanon lurches from one crisis to another
The disaster of Aug. 4, 2020, befell a population already reeling from months of hardship
Survivors look back on the past year with a mixture of sadness, bewilderment, anger and grief
Updated 27 min 5 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: A year has passed since an explosion devastated Beirut and the lives of its inhabitants. More than 200 people died and tens of thousands were left homeless when a huge cache of improperly stored ammonium nitrate ignited inside a warehouse at the Port of Beirut, triggering a blast from which the shockwave was felt as far away as Cyprus.
The disaster befell a population already reeling from months of hardship following the collapse of Lebanon’s banking system, multiple waves of COVID-19 outbreaks, and a government too paralyzed by infighting to respond.
Baydzig Kalaydjian, a Lebanese-Armenian teacher and journalist, was in Cyprus when the blast occurred. She quickly returned to Beirut and now volunteers at DAFA, a campaign group that provides food parcels, clothes, and helps renovate homes.
“That day, as Lebanese, we were brutally killed,” said Kalaydjian, one of whose friends lost both eyes during the explosion. “No matter how much time passes, we still carry with us the need for truth, justice and accountability. What else can we do? We continue to fight for justice and demand for real change in the Lebanese political system.”
Indeed, to mark the first anniversary of the August 4 blast and to reaffirm their demand for justice, thousands of Lebanese spilled onto the streets of the capital, calling for the removal of the caretaker government.
In scenes reminiscent of the 2019 social movement known as the “thawra” — or “revolution” in Arabic — protesters once again clashed with security forces in downtown Beirut.
Survivors look back on the past year with a mixture of bewilderment, anguish, anger and even guilt. Marwa Darazi, 25, left Beirut and moved to Dubai in January 2021, where she works in public relations. The guilt of leaving her country behind weighs heavily on her conscience. “It doesn’t get any easier,” she told Arab News on the anniversary of the blast.
“August 4 changed the definition of what I thought life was. I was 24 and on the right career path. I had just rented my first apartment overlooking the port, I had my car, my freedom, my family, and my friends were around. I felt stable.
“Even though I knew my country wasn’t safe, the idea of it being my home automatically made me feel safe. But, in just seconds, it betrayed me.”
Darazi, who was seriously injured in the blast, was working for a luxury PR company in Beirut. But after the disaster, she began volunteering for Beb w Shebbek, a local charity launched by Beirut residents Mariana Wehbe and Nancy Gabriel to help rebuild people’s homes.
“I gave everything to Beirut,” Darazi said. “Every flight back I cry as if it is the first time I am leaving. There’s also the guilt of living here (in Dubai) while my parents are suffering without electricity in the heat, with rotting food in the fridge.
“Food is super-expensive now given the devaluation of the currency. Nothing seems right, no matter what I do or where I am. All I can do is sleep another night and pray the windows don’t explode. Is this normal?”
Annie Vartivarian, a Lebanese-Armenian gallerist and art collector, lost her daughter Gaïa Fodoulian, 29, in the blast. Vartivarian chose to stay in Beirut and continue her daughter’s work by launching AD Leb, an online platform for art and design that Fodoulian had been working on at the time she died.
Vartivarian held its first big exhibition in Beirut in April titled “Everyone is the creator of one’s own faith” — a reference to a Facebook post her daughter had published just hours before she was killed.
“After one year, I am not surprised we haven’t got anywhere,” Vartivarian told Arab News. “As a person who was born and raised in Lebanon, and lived through the whole civil war here, I know how the country operates, how things are done and how officials hide themselves.
“But this doesn’t mean I don’t have hope that things will change, especially with what Judge Tarek Bitar is doing.”
Bitar, the head of the Beirut Criminal Court, was appointed to lead the investigation into the blast in February 2021 following the removal of Judge Fadi Sawan. In early July, Bitar announced that he intended to question senior politicians and security chiefs and has requested their immunity be lifted. So far, officials have rejected his appeals.
Amnesty International, the international human rights-advocacy group, has accused Lebanese authorities of “shamelessly obstructing victims’ quest for truth and justice” in the months since the blast, actively shielding officials from scrutiny and hampering the course of the investigation.
“I know that, whatever we do, Gaia will not come back,” said Vartivarian. “As a mother who wants her children to be happy, I just hope she is happy now wherever she is. But I think she will rest when there is justice for what happened, when the reality is known.”
Other survivors have chosen to leave Beirut behind. Walid Alami, a cardiologist at Beirut’s Clemenceau Medical Center, has decided to emigrate to the US. He recalls the carnage of that night one year ago.
“Within 10 seconds, the degree of destruction and the loss of life was something we hadn’t experienced even during the civil war or the Israeli invasions,” Alami told Arab News. “I was taking care of minor cuts, but my brother Ramzi, who is a surgeon, was also working throughout the night and the days and weeks that followed.”
Ramzi recently relocated to Washington D.C. “He is among thousands of doctors who have left,” said Alami. “Personally, I am working on moving back to the US because it is hard to live in Lebanon right now under these circumstances, not to mention our financial issues. Our salaries are now a tenth of what they used to be.”
He added: “It’s a dire situation and I don’t see a glimmer of hope. It will take a long time to work our way up from this deep, deep hole that we are in.”
Artist, curator and publisher Abed Al-Kadiri moved from Beirut to Paris in January 2021, but returned to Beirut to join commemorations of the anniversary.
“I wanted to be with my friends, colleagues and survivors,” he told Arab News. “We haven’t had the time or the circumstances to consciously face what happened and what we lost. I left. I was traumatized and broken. I haven’t been able to work much since leaving. I have been trying to heal. But it was really important for me to come back.”
Sarah Copland got a posting to Beirut to work in the Center for Women at the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) with a focus on gender equality and women’s rights.
She was just weeks away from leaving Lebanon to return to her native Australia to give birth to her second child when the explosion happened. It killed her son, Isaac, who was just two years old.
“Isaac was struck in the chest by a piece of glass,” Copland told Arab News. “We rushed him to Rafik Hariri Hospital. I was also injured and had a lot of glass embedded in me, including in my face. Being heavily pregnant, they took me away to see to my injuries. My husband stayed with Isaac, but he died a few hours later.”
Copland is still with the UN but currently on leave in Australia. She does not plan to return to Beirut, as much as she loves Lebanon and the Lebanese.
“We don’t plan to go back to Lebanon. I don’t know how most Lebanese experience the trauma of seeing the remnants of the explosion every day. It just adds to so much trauma and I don’t think we can inflict that on ourselves.
“Lebanon has quickly declined since the explosion. It was already on the way, but now everything has gotten worse so much faster.”
The ministry confirmed that the construction of the plant will continue without interruption
It added that it is one of the country’s most important projects
Updated 07 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has denied that the construction of the Dabaa nuclear plant project in Egypt will be suspended.
The ministry confirmed that the construction of the plant — which is expected to be commissioned in 2026 — will continue without interruption. It added that it is one of the country’s most important projects, combining the latest technologies with the highest safety levels.
The ministry said all licensing documents required from the Nuclear Power Plants Authority have been handed over to the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority to obtain a construction permit for the first and second units of the plant, to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the nuclear facilities in the future.
The ministry said the long-term equipment manufacturing operations for the first Egyptian nuclear power plant in Russia were launched during a visit headed by the minister of electricity and renewable energy to the “Tiagmash” plant, located in the Russian city of Syzran.
The Nuclear Power Plants Authority obtained a site acceptance permit from the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority on March 10, 2019.
The permit affirms that the site complies with the standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The Nuclear Power Plants Authority is currently constructing infrastructure facilities, residential neighborhoods for Egyptian and foreign workers, and the marine berth.
The site’s preparatory work is also being completed with the construction of the base, buildings and structures for excavation work.