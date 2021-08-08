You are here

  • Home
  • Lady Gaga steps out in Georges Hobeika creation for the first time

Lady Gaga steps out in Georges Hobeika creation for the first time

Lady Gaga steps out in Georges Hobeika creation for the first time
A close up of the custom-made feather boa created by Georges Hobeika for Lady Gaga. Instagram
Short Url

https://arab.news/gy6qk

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Lady Gaga steps out in Georges Hobeika creation for the first time

Lady Gaga steps out in Georges Hobeika creation for the first time
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: This week, US singer and actress Lady Gaga looked every part the showgirl wearing a crystal-embellished dress by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika as she joined legendary crooner Tony Bennett onstage to commemorate her longtime collaborator’s 95th birthday.

As she exited Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall, Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, dazzled in the custom gown, which featured crystallized silk-tulle and silver floral appliqués. Brimming with details, the stunning gown also featured a plunging neckline, delicate straps and 3-D ruffles at the hem.

Notably, it was the “Bad Romance” hitmaker’s first time stepping out in a creation from Baskinta-born Georges Hobeika.

The instance was not lost on the designer, who shared on the label’s Instagram: “The one and only Lady Gaga wows onlookers in a Georges Hobeika custom-made dress after her dazzling One Last Time concert at Radio City Music Hall.”

According to the designer’s sketches, the dress was to be paired with a white feather stole but Gaga opted to wear the gown on its own and only sported the custom scarf while taking photos with Bennett backstage.




Initial sketch of the Georges Hobeika ensemble. Instagram

“Can’t breathhhhhh!!!! Lady Gaga in custom Georges Hobeika (sic),” co-creative director Jad Hobeika said on Instagram.

While it might have been the 35-year-old’s first time donning a creation by Georges Hobeika, it certainly wasn’t the first time that she has championed Arab talent. 

In fact, the singer and actress has sported regional designers on red carpets, during performances and on-screen on plenty of occasions, such as Emirati fashion house Khyeli and Saudi-led label Ashi Studio.

Additionally, she counted the late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia as one of the closest people to her and was understandably devastated when he passed away in Paris in 2017, taking to Instagram to pay tribute to the iconic couturier. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

“I’ll mourn forever the loss of my friend,” the star wrote on Instagram as news of the designer’s death broke.

“I️’d watch in awe as he handmade each and every piece, his fingers touching the fabric like poetry. Then he would want to feed us all, and cook with his own hands and talk for hours at the table while his dogs would run around joyfully smelling the delicious food he made us.

“To say he was special would be an understatement. To say he was integral, important and influential to fashion is simply not enough. There was no one who did what he did.”

She also went on to honor the designer at the American Music Awards, which took place just one day after his passing. 

Topics: Lady Gaga Georges Hobeika

Saudi classic car collector brings slice of history to heart of KSA’s desert

Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a Saudi academic and former cultural attache to the US turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh. (AN photos by Yazeed Alsamrani)
Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a Saudi academic and former cultural attache to the US turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh. (AN photos by Yazeed Alsamrani)
Updated 08 August 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi classic car collector brings slice of history to heart of KSA’s desert

Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a Saudi academic and former cultural attache to the US turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh. (AN photos by Yazeed Alsamrani)
  • Nasser Al-Massari began his 36-car fleet,  which includes a 1946 Cadillac, in bustling 1980s LA
Updated 08 August 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Collecting cars is more than just a hobby for some car enthusiasts, with many seeking to preserve objects that appear to be frozen in time.

Every classic car is a little slice of history that tells a story. It is not simply an automobile, but a personal story of the designer, manufacturer and buyer.
It is also a story of survival, with the automobile industry for decades producing faster, cheaper and economically friendly cars that lack the details of classic vehicles.
Classic cars were created in an analog world where designers used pencil and paper to create elegant shapes and flowing lines, something that is difficult to replicate in the computer-based design world of today.
Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a retired Saudi academic, turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh, displaying and proudly showcasing to the public a collection of 36 classic vehicles from all over the world, with an estimated value of up to $6.7 million.
Speaking to Arab News, he said that the oldest car he owns dates back to 1929, while the newest was manufactured in 1979. Most are American cars. He repairs and restores them himself, and hosts weekly gatherings with other classic car enthusiasts in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.
His passion for classic cars began while working in Florence, Italy, aged 19, where he ran his father’s company in 1978. While there, he attended the famous Mille Miglia classic and vintage car race and was instantly hooked.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The oldest car dates back to 1929, while the newest was manufactured in 1979. Most are American cars. Dr. Nasser Al-Massari repairs and restores them himself, and hosts weekly gatherings with other classic car enthusiasts in the Kingdom’s.

• His passion for classic cars began while working in Florence, Italy, aged 19, where he ran his father’s company in 1978. While there, he attended the famous Mille Miglia classic and vintage car race and was instantly hooked.

• Al-Massari jokingly described his hobby as ‘luxury car-hunting fever,’ which he said prompted him during his time in LA to use his neighbor’s garage to store newly bought vehicles.

“The beauty of the cars was something else — the lines, the quality finishing was amazing. There was an aesthetic quality to them,” he said.
In 1983, Al-Massari was sent as a scholarship student to the US by King Saud University for his master’s degree in San Diego, California. A year later, he made his first car purchase, buying a 1946 Cadillac Series 62 for $4,600. He drove the beauty from Denver, Colorado, all the way to San Diego.
He then completed a Ph.D. and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1989. He attributed the main growth of his collection to his time spent in LA in the early 1980s, when the city was already well known as a playground for rich Hollywood actors and celebrities, as well as a center of trade and industry. Al-Massari jokingly described his hobby as “luxury car-hunting fever,” which he said prompted him during his time in LA to use his neighbor’s garage to store newly bought vehicles.
“Scholarship students in the US have always found hobbies other than their studies. Some loved swimming, hiking, running and various sports, but owning classic cars was something that I loved and which overtook every other sport or hobby,” he said.
For more than 30 years, Al-Massari has bought and sold cars to continuously build and upgrade his collection, but has preserved 36 highly exclusive and rare vehicles, some of which are the sole survivors of a fleet or series.
“It is difficult to say which would be my favorite. It’s like you’re asking me who my favorite child is. But if I had to choose one of all my cars, my favorite has to be the 1929 Cadillac Boattail Speedster. It’s the only one left in the world, and it’s not for sale,” he said, adding: “It’s the bread and butter of cars.”

I owned my first car at the age of 15 and I was very fond of it. I would repair any small malfunction, and I believe that’s when the fire in me sparked.

Dr. Nasser Al-Massari

It could be argued that the dashing two-toned pewter blue and sea blue two-seater Cadillac is the creme de la creme of Al-Massari’s collection, but his beautiful fleet sitting in a cozy 2,000-square-meter garage also includes an impressive assortment of Buicks, Willys, Fiat, Chryslers, Chevrolets and Corvettes. Other notable cars are a pink Ford Thunderbird manufactured in 1956, and a Cadillac Seville, one of only 20, bought from Grandeur Motorcar Company in Florida.
It is clear from his collection that he prefers the Cadillac over others. “Having lived in the US for a long time, it’s the Rolls Royce of US cars, and they’re great,” Al-Massari said.
Having retired from his long career as an academic, his passion is not limited to buying the rare finds, but the fascinating details of each vehicle. Like many modern items, contemporary cars do not always encourage a hands-on approach.
Modern cars are increasingly digital, and their mass-produced parts are often tinker-proof, which Al-Massari finds unappealing.
“The rarer the find, the better. I love looking underneath the hood and working on the cars, and repairing them if need be. Restoring them to their former glory is something I love to do — maintaining them and working with a team of help. I enjoy rolling up my sleeves and working on them myself. Spare parts can be difficult to get — the older the model, the harder they are to find — but with databases, communities, societies, groups and clubs found everywhere today on the internet, you’ll eventually find what you want,” he said.
“I owned my first car at the age of 15 and I was very fond of it. I would repair any small malfunction, and I believe that’s when the fire in me sparked.”
And despite his countless purchases of rare classic cars, Al-Massari still finds a thrill in buying a rare beauty.
He told Arab News that he is on a constant hunt at car auctions worldwide and keeps a close eye on the rise and fall of prices, adding that he would like to convert his collection into a proper asset, like real estate and stocks. Al-Massari is now aiming to own up to 50 cars on the condition they are among the rarest in the world, but the competition is fierce.
“Acquiring rare cars can be a tough competition, especially with amateurs from around the world, traders and the wealthy. Some cars are worth $500,000 that could suddenly see a jump to more than $2 million due to competition,” he said.
Al-Massari also wants to turn the garage into an official museum after obtaining the proper permits. Since 2014, visitors at the Granada Market in Riyadh have ogled the finest of Al-Massari’s collection as he and a group of classic car enthusiasts, who formed a group called “Cars and Coffee,” showcase their beauties at the open market every Friday morning.
“I still take my cars out for a joyride once a week each. A car is made to be driven, not displayed,” he said.

 

Topics: Saudi classic cars

Related

Diriyah Festival for Classic Cars 2020 kicks off
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Festival for Classic Cars 2020 kicks off
Classic cars impress visitors to Buraidah Spring event
Saudi Arabia
Classic cars impress visitors to Buraidah Spring event

Khufu boat rides smart vehicle to Grand Egyptian Museum

Khufu boat rides smart vehicle to Grand Egyptian Museum
Updated 07 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Khufu boat rides smart vehicle to Grand Egyptian Museum

Khufu boat rides smart vehicle to Grand Egyptian Museum
  • A smart remote-controlled cart was specially brought in from Belgium to transport the boat without dismantling it
  • The boat will be displayed in a special area of 1,400 sq. m in the outer courtyard around the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM)
Updated 07 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: In a solemn procession, the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) received King Khufu’s boat at dawn on Saturday, 48 hours after the start of its transfer from its current display.

More than four centuries old, the boat was in a special museum located at the southern side of the Great Pyramid of Khufu on the Giza Plateau.

Streets and bridges overlooking the GEM, as well as archaeological and engineering equipment, were prepared for the transportation of the boat.

The project will preserve what experts have described as the largest, oldest and most important organic relic in human history.

A smart remote-controlled cart was specially brought in from Belgium to transport the boat without dismantling it.

The process took about 10 hours, covering the 8km from the boat’s location to the GEM.

The boat will be displayed in a special area of 1,400 sq. m in the outer courtyard around the GEM.

Atef Moftah, GEM chief supervisor, said the process of transferring the boat was “one of the most important and complex and unique archaeological engineering projects,” stressing that the task force did not leave anything to chance.

“It is the result of effort, study, planning, preparation, and serious work that spanned nearly a year,” he added, noting that the process was undertaken with great accuracy.

He said the special vehicle that carried the boat could overcome any obstacles on the road, maneuvering through tricky curves and absorbing any vibrations.

Mostafa Waziri, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA), said the process was approved by the Permanent Committee of Egyptian Antiquities, following the Antiquities Protection Law.

Al-Tayeb Abbas, assistant minister of tourism and antiquities, said that before the transfer, a radar survey of the rocky ground was conducted to ensure its ability to withstand the weight.

He said a distinguished team of restorers from the GEM conducted a laser scan of the boat to document its most accurate details and package it for transportation.

On May 26, 1954, archaeologist engineer Kamal Al-Malakh announced the discovery of two pits for the boats of King Khufu, called the sun boats, on the southern side of the Great Pyramid.

Known in the media as the solar boat, it was made of cedarwood, imported from Lebanon.

Many have said that the ancient Egyptians made this boat for the king to use on his daily trips with the sun god Ra, while others have claimed that the boat was used to transport the king’s body from the eastern bank of the Nile to the western bank where he was buried.

The museum housing the boat was not equipped to preserve the wooden artifact, with the organic structure starting to decay. The transportation of the boat to a new venue was imperative.

Many ideas to move the boat were studied. All of them involved dismantling the boat and reconstructing it at the GEM, but they were discarded due to risk.

Moving the 42-meter-long and 20-ton boat in one piece was the only suitable solution, like the transportation of the Ramses II colossus from Ramses Square to the GEM.

In preparation for the transfer, the work team at the GEM and the SCA conducted three simulations using the remote-controlled vehicle.

The boat was then packed with special scientific foam and put inside an iron cage for protection.

Topics: Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) Great Pyramid of Khufu Giza Plateau

Related

Google Doodle remembers discovery of Egyptian Khufu Ship
Media
Google Doodle remembers discovery of Egyptian Khufu Ship

Jennifer Lopez wows in Elie Saab design days after birthday getaway

Jennifer Lopez wows in Elie Saab design days after birthday getaway
The US singer showed off a design by Elie Saab on social media. Instagram
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

Jennifer Lopez wows in Elie Saab design days after birthday getaway

Jennifer Lopez wows in Elie Saab design days after birthday getaway
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Jennifer Lopez posed in an Elie Saab dress on Instagram this week, and her fans can’t get enough. The newly-minted 52-year-old sported a mint green look, styled by Rob Zangardi, from the Lebanese designer’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. The ankle-length gown with lace, floral detailing and a collar featured an oversized bow around the neck. She paired the summery dress with matching green strappy heels. 

Lopez posted the look on Instagram, using Frank Sinatra’s “Young at Heart” as a soundtrack for the Reel shared with her 169 million followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The global superstar is an avid supporter of regional talent and is often spotted wearing looks from designers from our neck of the woods. Some of her most memorable looks at red carpet events, exhibitions, after-parties, premieres and even during television appearances were powered by Arab designers, such as Rami Kadi, Nicolas Jebran and Zuhair Murad, whom she admits is one of her favorite designers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rob Zangardi (@robzangardi)

And it seems the feeling is mutual, as Zuhair Murad took to Instagram in July to celebrate Lopez on her birthday.

The fashion house celebrated the singer’s birthday on July 24 by releasing a short video of the numerous occasions she has donned a gown by Murad.

“Celebrating the beautiful Jennifer Lopez today, by reminiscing over some of our favorite #ZuhairMurad looks of hers,” the caption read.

Lopez’s Reel comes after the singer and actress celebrated her birthday with on-again partner actor Ben Affleck in Europe. The couple, who recently rekindled their romance, spent a few days in the South of France to ring in the singer’s 52nd birthday. After soaking up the sun aboard a yacht, “Bennifer” — as they’re affectionately called by their legion of fans — headed to Italy to spend some time on the island of Capri. 

Lopez and ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez called it quits in April, after three years of being together. 

They announced their decision to split in a joint statement, stating they are “better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

Topics: Jennifer Lopez Elie Saab

Review: Paris Hilton’s new cooking show offers little food for thought

‘Cooking with Paris’ is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
‘Cooking with Paris’ is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 07 August 2021
Matt Ross

Review: Paris Hilton’s new cooking show offers little food for thought

‘Cooking with Paris’ is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 07 August 2021
Matt Ross

LONDON: In the first few seconds of Netflix’s latest cooking series, the instantly recognizable host informs viewers that, although she loves cooking, she is decidedly not a trained chef. And that’s about as complex as “Cooking with Paris” ever gets. The six-part show is inspired by Paris Hilton’s viral YouTube video (in which she made a lasagna during lockdown) and features the famously pampered reality TV star attempting to expand her culinary repertoire in line with a different theme in each episode.

To add in a bit more variety, Hilton ropes in a different guest each episode, from Kim Kardashian West and Saweetie to her mother and sister – there’s ostensibly some chitchat, but it rarely gets beyond complimenting each other’s outfits. And while she claims to be learning from her houseguests, each episode invariably devolves into Hilton burning or breaking something, before dousing it in glitter and basking in the sycophantic praise from her nervous-looking team.

“Cooking with Paris” does, at least, appear to acknowledge how ludicrous its own concept is. Everything is unashamedly tongue-in-cheek, and the sheer scale of Hilton’s flamboyance is never diluted – she has multiple different outfits and redresses her house (and dogs) for each episode.

It makes for a peculiar viewing experience. Hilton’s complete ignorance of basic cooking (or hygiene, alarmingly) is played for laughs — a lot. Sometimes it’s quite funny, but other times, there’s something vaguely infuriating about watching a 40-year-old socialite totter about her pristine kitchen in wildly impractical outfits, wasting bucketloads of food and breaking an array of expensive-looking appliances. For someone who claims to love cooking, her insistence that she doesn’t know what a whisk is, or what tongs look like, feels a little contrived.

Instead, for the most part, her guests cook, and Hilton calls everything hot, or says how much she loves everything they’re doing — all delivered in her slightly weird, child-like monotone voice. “Cooking with Paris” isn’t really about cooking at all, it’s an updated installment of Hilton’s reality TV career — with fewer nightclubs and more artisan food markets.

Topics: Paris Hilton Netflix

What We Are Reading Today: The Naturalist in Britain by David Elliston Allen

What We Are Reading Today: The Naturalist in Britain by David Elliston Allen
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Naturalist in Britain by David Elliston Allen

What We Are Reading Today: The Naturalist in Britain by David Elliston Allen
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

At once a major resource for historians of science and an excellent introduction to natural history for the general reader, David Allen’s The Naturalist in Britain established a precedent for investigating natural history
as a social phenomenon.

Here the author traces the evolution of natural history from the seventeenth to the early twentieth centuries, from the “herbalizings” of apprentice apothecaries to the establishment of national reserves and international societies to the emergence of natural history as an organized discipline.

Along the way he describes the role of scientific ideas, popular fashion, religious motivations, literary influences, the increase of leisure time and disposable income, and the tendency of like-minded persons to form clubs. His comprehensive and entertaining discussion creates a vibrant portrait of a scientific movement inextricably woven into a particular culture.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Scaling in Ecology  with a Model System 
books
What We Are Reading Today: Scaling in Ecology  with a Model System 
What We Are Reading Today: Social Butterflies by Henry S. Horn
books
What We Are Reading Today: Social Butterflies by Henry S. Horn

Latest updates

Lady Gaga steps out in Georges Hobeika creation for the first time
Lady Gaga steps out in Georges Hobeika creation for the first time
Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 
Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 
Saudi Arabia to start receiving Umrah requests
Saudi Arabia to start receiving Umrah requests
Regime shelling kills four children in northwest Syria: monitor
Regime shelling kills four children in northwest Syria: monitor
Aramco profit soars to $25.5bn, highest since 2018
Aramco profit soars to $25.5bn, highest since 2018

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.