Floods in Sudan damage thousands of homes

Floods in Sudan damage thousands of homes
A woman walks along a flooded street in Khartoum after torrential rain fell on the Sudanese capital, almost paralising traffic, on August 8, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Floods in Sudan damage thousands of homes

Floods in Sudan damage thousands of homes
  • Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan from June to October
  • The country faces severe flooding every year
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Thousands of homes have been damaged in Sudan after torrential rains caused heavy flooding, with many streets in the capital Khartoum deep in water, AFP correspondents said Sunday.

Heavy rains usually fall in Sudan from June to October, and the country faces severe flooding every year, wrecking properties, infrastructure, and crops.

In Atbara, a city in Sudan’s north-east, the official news agency SUNA reported that a number of houses had “collapsed” due to the heavy rains.

On Thursday, the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA said some 12,000 people in eight out of the country’s 18 states had been affected.

“Over 800 homes have reportedly been destroyed and over 4,400 homes damaged,” the UN said.

Last year, heavy rains forced Sudan to declare a three-month state of emergency, after flooding affected at least 650,000 people, with over 110,000 homes damaged or destroyed.

In 2020, the Blue Nile — which joins the White Nile in the Sudanese capital Khartoum — floodwater swelled the river to its highest level since records began over a century ago.

Topics: Sudan floods Khartoum

Passenger bus overturns in western Turkey, killing 14 people

Passenger bus overturns in western Turkey, killing 14 people
Updated 29 min 56 sec ago
AP

Passenger bus overturns in western Turkey, killing 14 people

Passenger bus overturns in western Turkey, killing 14 people
Updated 29 min 56 sec ago
AP

ISTANBUL: A passenger bus veered and tumbled off a highway in western Turkey, killing 14 people on Sunday.

The governor’s office of Balikesir province said 18 people injured in the crash were being treated in five hospitals.

It said the bus overturned at 04:40 local time (0140 GMT). Emergency units arrived at the site, where 11 people died. Three others died in the hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

Topics: Turkey bus crash

Regime shelling kills four children in northwest Syria: monitor

Regime shelling kills four children in northwest Syria: monitor
Updated 08 August 2021
AFP

Regime shelling kills four children in northwest Syria: monitor

Regime shelling kills four children in northwest Syria: monitor
  • Syrian President Bashar Assad took the oath of office for a new term last month
  • Syria’s war has killed around half a million people since starting in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests
Updated 08 August 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Regime shelling has killed four children in Syria’s last major rebel bastion in the northwest of the country, a Britain-based war monitor said Sunday.

The artillery fire late Saturday hit a residential area in the south of the militia-dominated bastion of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The victims in the village of Qastoun in the Hama province were from the same family, it said.

The Idlib region is home to nearly three million people, two-thirds of them displaced from other parts of the country during the decade-long civil war.

It is dominated by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate, but rebels and other militants are also present.

A cease-fire deal brokered by regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey has largely protected the region from a new government offensive since March 2020.

But regime forces have stepped up their shelling on the south of the bastion since June.

Syrian President Bashar Assad took the oath of office for a new term last month, vowing to make “liberating those parts of the homeland that still need to be” one of his top priorities.

Syria’s war has killed around half a million people since starting in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

Topics: Syria Syrian President Bashar Assad President Bashar Assad Bashar Assad

UAE minister meets Iran's newly elected president in Tehran

UAE minister meets Iran’s newly elected president in Tehran
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

UAE minister meets Iran’s newly elected president in Tehran

UAE minister meets Iran’s newly elected president in Tehran
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al-Nahyan, met with Iran's President elect, Ebrahim Raisi, during a UAE delegation's visit to Tehran, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

During the meeting, President Raisi expressed Iran's sincere and serious desire to strengthen its relations with the UAE across all fields, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Labeled as the protégé of Iran’s supreme leader, Raisi, was sworn in as the country’s new president during a ceremony in parliament last week, an inauguration that completes hard-liners’ dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic.

The former judiciary chief known for his distrust of the West takes the reins at a tense time. Iran’s indirect talks with the US to salvage Tehran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, as Washington maintains crippling sanctions on the country and regional hostilities simmer.

Topics: Iran UAE

Support to Hezbollah dented after rocket attack on Israel

Support to Hezbollah dented after rocket attack on Israel
Updated 08 August 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Support to Hezbollah dented after rocket attack on Israel

Support to Hezbollah dented after rocket attack on Israel
  • Druze residents in Chouya village feared revenge attack from Israel, sparking anti-Hezbollah action
Updated 08 August 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Support for militant group Hezbollah has dipped following its rocket strike launched against Israel on Friday.

Hezbollah’s action has sparked a civil opposition to its actions in Lebanon.

What happened in the southern Chouya village — and the incidents that followed between civilian groups in various areas on Saturday evening — revealed the beginning of the erosion of support to Hezbollah caused by several factors.

The Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) tried to contain the situation in Chouya on Friday after Druze residents from the town obstructed Hezbollah trucks carrying rockets and launchers to shell areas in the Occupied Territories. The residents expressed their fear of an Israeli retaliation on their town.

Meanwhile, calm returned on Saturday to Aley–Bhamdoun road — the international road that links Beirut to the Bekaa and Syria — after tension erupted between supporters of PSP and individuals belonging to the Shiite sect, presumably supporters of Hezbollah.

Supporters of Hezbollah had expelled Druze peddlers from the Chouya-Marjaayoun region on Friday while they were selling their vegetables in the city.

As soon as videos of the incident spread on social media, PSP supporters blocked the Druze Aley-Bhamdoun road. They smashed the cars and beat their drivers. Later, Red Cross ambulances rushed to the place of incident to treat the wounded.

The Popular Nasserist Organization said it “had returned the peddlers expelled from Saida back to their places in the city,” adding that the events were “ugly and strange.”

These latest developments were preceded by violence in Khalde, a coastal town south of Beirut, when a man killed the chieftain of an armed group protected by Hezbollah last Saturday.

During his funeral, there was an exchange of fire which resulted in five killed and 10 wounded. This led to the intervention of the Lebanese Army.

Political and academic writer Dr. Harith Suleiman told Arab News: “What happened in the past few days has lifted all masks behind which Hezbollah hides. Hezbollah has drawn the image of its might and status in the political and media scene in a way that fits its interests by falsifying facts. However, what happened lately has shaken this image.”

Suleiman said that “it has turned out that Hezbollah was not far from the corruption network. In fact, it was Hezbollah that managed and protected it.”

He added: “It has also become clear that Hezbollah’s targeting of the Central Bank was aimed to blackmail it to support the commodities smuggled by the militia into Syria.”

Suleiman said: “There is a wedge between Hezbollah and the rest of the Shiite community as Hezbollah members are getting their salaries in US dollars which has caused discrimination within the community.”

He said that “the villagers of Chouya are patriots and not collaborators, as some people tried to accuse them after they confiscated Hezbollah’s launcher.”

He said: “Hezbollah was tempting Israel to react. The launcher that was confiscated by Chouya villagers still had 11 rockets and did not finish its mission. This means that Hezbollah intended to launch the other rockets from another location, probably from a predominantly Druze area, so that when Israel reacts, Hezbollah could claim that it is defending all sects rather than defending Iran.”

Topics: Hezbollah rocket attack Israel

Rescue ship carrying 257 refugees from Tunisia waters docks in Sicily port

Rescue ship carrying 257 refugees from Tunisia waters docks in Sicily port
Updated 08 August 2021
Reuters

Rescue ship carrying 257 refugees from Tunisia waters docks in Sicily port

Rescue ship carrying 257 refugees from Tunisia waters docks in Sicily port
  • Migrants onboard the vessel were mainly men from Morocco, Egypt, Syria and Bangladesh
Updated 08 August 2021
Reuters

TRAPANI, Italy: A ship carrying 257 migrants docked in the Italian port of Trapani on Saturday almost a week after rescuing the people from international waters off Tunisia.

Migrants onboard the vessel, mainly men from Morocco, Bangladesh, Egypt and Syria, waved and applauded as the ship, run by German organization Sea Watch, approached the port of Trapani on the Italian island of Sicily.

One sat on deck and held up a sign which read “Italy Good.”

The migrants were tested for COVID-19 before being transferred onto a quarantine ship where they are expected to stay for two weeks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, a witness said.

Sea Watch and Ocean Viking, a vessel run by European charity SOS Mediterranee, pulled a total of 394 migrants from a dangerously overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean last Sunday and have been looking for a port to disembark since. Ocean Viking is still at sea.

Migrant boat departures from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and other parts of Europe have increased in recent months due to warmer weather.

According to the UN-affiliated International Organization for Migration, more than 1,100 people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East have perished this year in the Mediterranean.

Topics: Tunisia sicily rescue ships

