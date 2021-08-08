Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launches program to grow youth nonprofits

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launched last month a program to empower youth nonprofit organizations and encourage Saudi youth to play an active role in community service.
The three-month program aims to build the basic capabilities of youth organizations by teaching world-class strategies.
It will cover multiple parts of an organization’s journey, including strategic clarity, financial sustainability, communication and impact measurement.
Attendance will be in person over 13 weeks, starting Friday, through a training camp that includes a set of workshops and courses.
The program will support nonprofit organizations through two tracks. The first track embraces initiatives and new ideas to establish nonprofit organizations that serve youth. This will involve full support from the beginning of a concept to its institutional launch and the start of its independent work.
The second track concentrates on expanding the scope of existing organizations that face difficulties in expanding their missions.
Dima Al-Sheikh, director of community engagement, global affairs and research at Misk, said that the foundation is taking a different strategic path and opening new horizons in its work journey by dedicating part of its program to supporting community youth organizations.
“This will contribute to the discovery of distinctive ideas and organizations that aim at serving youth, and provide them with the best experiences to help them serve the community, thus contributing to achieving national leadership in innovative programs directed at Saudi youth,” she said.
Al-Sheikh added that the third sector in the Kingdom is in a “promising” position, and that its institutions are multiplying year after year because of the comprehensive government support system to maximize their economic and social impact.