Saudi Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi lands in Jeddah to a hero’s welcome

Saudi Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi lands in Jeddah to a hero's welcome
Updated 15 sec ago
Ali Khaled

  • The 23-year-old, accompanied by Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi Arabian  Olympic Committee President, was greeted with applause and confetti after his historic achievment at Tokyo 2020
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Saudi athlete ç fresh from winning a stunning silver medal in the Men’s karate competition at Tokyo 2020,  has landed in Jeddah to a hero’s welcome, accompanied by Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi Arabian  Olympic Committee President.

On their arrival from the Japanese capital, the Saudi delegation were greeted with cheers and and clouds of confetti to hail the 23-year-old’s historic achievement.

Hamdi’s silver was the Kingdom’s only medal of the Tokyo Olympics, but it could have been even more if it wasn’t for a penalty decision that prevented a victory that was agonisingly within reach. 

Hamdi had endured a heartbreaking end to the final of the Men’s Karate Kumite +75kg when a penalty for dangerous play denied him a gold when he was leading 4-1 against Sajag Ganzjadeh of Iran, who departed the mat at Nippon Budokan arena on a stretcher. The match was awarded as a default 4-0 win for the Iranian.

The Olympic silver remains an outstanding achievement for Hamdi, who since the final has been hailed as an inspirational champion across Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.

Updated 08 August 2021
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

  • Acclaim pours in for 21-year-old student after karate win
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Feryal Ashraf woke up on Sunday morning as the most famous athlete in Egypt. Sorry, Mo Salah.
On Saturday, she claimed gold for Egypt after beating Irina Zaretska 2-0 in the final of the women’s karate kumite +61 kg competition at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan arena.
It was Egypt’s first gold of Tokyo 2020 and the first Olympic gold won by an Egyptian woman.
“I am very tired, and God did not waste my fatigue,” she said the day after her victory. “I thank my father, my mother, my brothers, all the Egyptian people, and my coaches. I hope to make the Egyptians happy.”


Her family followed the action from Cairo, staying in touch with her while she was in Japan and helping to ease the pressure while she prepared herself for success by joking with her.
Ashraf’s mother was the first to jump up in front of the TV screen at the moment of triumph, with the rest of the family close behind and all screaming with unbridled joy.
Even Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was captivated, congratulating the 21-year-old medalist on her success minutes after she won the final.
“I congratulate the heroic daughter of Egypt, Feryal Ashraf, for winning the gold medal for karate at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” he said. “It is a new achievement that calls for pride and confirms the ability of Egyptians. I am proud of my daughter, Feryal Ashraf, and every Egyptian who is raising Egypt’s name high in international forums.”
Her new army of fans cannot get enough of their Olympic champion.
Ashraf loves drawing and reading. Her favorite food is pasta with sausage and mozzarella. She would rather have a partner who is an athlete, someone who can understand her lifestyle of training and championships.
“We are all very happy, this is Egypt’s first gold medal in this year’s games, and Egypt has risen dozens of places in the classification,” her brother Ahmed said. “In addition to that Feryal is the first Egyptian woman to win gold in the history of the Olympics. Feryal was born a hero and will remain a hero.”


He added that while Ashraf’s success had not been an easy process, she had always been confident about eventually succeeding.
Ashraf’s Olympic triumph was years in the making as she took up karate when she was just eight years old.
According to her coach Hani Qeshta, Ashraf’s typical training day in preparation for Tokyo would start at 6 a.m. and end at around 10 p.m., despite the fact she is currently studying pharmacy at the British University in Egypt.
Her haul of local and regional titles include a bronze medal at the 2018 African Nations Championship in Rwanda, a gold medal at the World Junior Championships 2019, a gold medal at the African Championship 2020, a silver medal at the Premier League in France 2020, and a silver medal at the Premier League in Turkey 2021.
And, as of Aug. 7, 2021, a glorious Olympic gold.

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

Updated 08 August 2021
Reuters

  • Olympic Stadium transformed into a park with grass, buskers and BMX riders
  • President of the International Olympic Committee thanked the Japanese people
Reuters

TOKYO: Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil.
After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organizers said the event would serve as a symbol of world triumph over the pandemic. But with strict pandemic countermeasures and as COVID-19 variants have surged back around the world, the Olympics fell short of the triumph and financial windfall Japan had wanted.
The ceremony, although lustreless, gave athletes something of a glimpse of everyday Tokyo life as the Olympic Stadium was transformed into a park with grass, buskers and BMX riders.
The scene was meant so the visitors could “experience Tokyo,” organizers said, a poignant reminder of the many restrictions of the Games.
It was a duly odd ending to an unprecedented event. Japan is now saddled with a $15 billion bill, double what it initially expected, and with no tourist boom.
The president of the International Olympic Committee thanked the Japanese people and acknowledged the difficulty of staging the Games during the pandemic.
“For the first time since the pandemic began, the entire world came together,” Thomas Bach said. “Nobody has ever organized a postponed Games before.”

Public anger over the pandemic response and a slow-to-start vaccine roll-out have badly damaged Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s standing. Public opinion polls showed most Japanese opposed holding the Games during the pandemic.
Still, organizers appear to have prevented the Tokyo Games from spiralling into a COVID-19 superspreader event, notable given that some 50,000 people came together amid the pandemic.
In a sign of the measures, winners accepted their prizes from trays, putting the medals around their own necks, although social-distancing protocols such as preventing hugging were largely ignored throughout the Games.
While the bubble — the set of venues and hotels to which Olympic visitors were largely confined — appeared to hold, elsewhere some things fell apart. Fuelled by the Delta variant of the virus, daily infections spiked to more than 5,000 for the first time in Tokyo, threatening to overwhelm its hospitals.
Japan’s record medal haul also helped to take out some of the sting for organizers. The United States finished top of the tally with 39 gold medals, one more than rivals China at 38 and Japan at 27.
The Games also showcased the Olympics’ push for more diversity.
For the first time, a victory ceremony was held for both the women’s and men’s marathon event. The Kenyan anthem filled the 68,000-capacity stadium twice, for gold medallists Peres Jepchirchir and Eliud Kipchoge.
And when they came, the Games themselves provided plenty of high drama.
In a moment more reminiscent of the Cold War, Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refused to board a flight home after she was taken to the airport against her wishes. She has since sought refugee status in Poland.
US superstar gymnast Simone Biles shocked the world when she pulled out of five of her six events, including abruptly abandoning the women’s team final after attempting just one vault, citing concerns for her mental and physical health.
Her frank admission, combined with earlier comments by Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, brought a sharp focus on issues of athletes’ mental health.
In athletics, Italy provided a different kind of shock with their amazing run. Their wins included a stunning gold in the men’s sprint relay, taking their athletics gold tally to five.
In swimming, a United States team without 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps still ended the meeting on top of the medals table.
Capping five years of intense preparations for athletes, some of them stretched out on the grass laid down in the stadium. Some appeared to relax as they watched a volley of fireworks light up the Tokyo sky.
In the end, two massive screens stadium projected a retro display that called back to the 1964 Tokyo Olympics: the word “ARIGATO” or “thank you.”

Japan anti-Olympics protesters march against closing ceremony

Updated 08 August 2021
Khaldon Azhari

Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Hundreds of anti-Olympics activists gathered near the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo to express their opposition to the games even during the closing ceremony attended by Japan’s crown prince, prime minister and IOC president.

The protesters flocked to the stadium even before the ceremony began at 8 p.m. They also approached the nearby Japan Olympic Committee building holding placards demanding the cancellation of Japan’s Olympics.

Anti-riot police were dispatched to the area to keep the demonstrators at bay.

Some demonstrators blamed the Olympics for the recent surge of coronavirus cases in Japan and Tokyo, with numbers surpassing the 10,000 per day mark. Some Tokyo hospitals have announced that they are at maximum capacity due to critical COVID-19 cases.

However, the Japanese government, IOC and some experts have said that there was “no evidence” that the Olympics led to the surge.

Buses taking the athletes and Olympic teams to the closing ceremony passed the streets near the stadium through cheers and protests.

Gold medal success at Tokyo 2020 gave Tunisia ‘hope’: swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui

Updated 08 August 2021
Reem Abulleil

  • The 18-year-old received praise from US legend Michael Phelps after stunning the world by winning the 400m Freestyle at the Olympics
Reem Abulleil

Ahmed Hafnaoui was understandably surprised when he produced a gold medal-winning swim to stun the 400m Freestyle field at the Tokyo Olympics two weeks ago.

Still, somewhere deep inside, the Tunisian teenager knew he was capable of causing a stir at the Games. After all, he wouldn’t have taken a year off from high school had he not had serious intentions.

“It was a difficult decision. I bet on myself and it paid off,” Hafnaoui told Arab News.

The 18-year-old produced one of the most unexpected results in the pool in Tokyo, topping the podium after being the slowest to qualify for the final a day earlier.

Hafnaoui, who was eighth in the 400m Freestyle at the Youth Olympics three years ago, improved his personal best from 3:46.16 before Tokyo 2020 to the 3:43.36 he clocked to clinch gold.

From his explosive last 50m, to his jubilant celebration, to his casual shirt-on-shorts look during the medal ceremony, Hafnaoui’s victory will go down as one of the great stories of these Games.

“It’s very difficult to win from lane eight, especially as you cannot really see the leaders of the race in the lanes further down. But after the opening 200m, I was able to see some things that gave me the belief I could go for gold and I battled so hard in the last 50m,” he said.

A video of Hafnaoui’s family screaming wildly while watching his race from back home in Tunisia went viral, and has evoked many emotions from millions who have viewed it worldwide.

“I knew they were at home following closely and I expected this would be their reaction because they’ve always been supporting me and watching my races and they usually get very emotional when they see me competing,” said Hafnaoui. “It made me so happy to see that I’ve made them this happy.”

Hafnaoui’s success didn’t just make his family happy; it lifted an entire nation going through tough times during this pandemic. His win coincided with Tunisia’s Republic Day, and came on the heels of his compatriot Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi’s silver medal triumph in taekwondo.

“It was a very happy day for Tunisia. I think it gave the people some hope to wake up to the news that they have an Olympic champion. It shows we still have champions and we are always able to do better and better,” said Hafnaoui, whose gold medal was just the fifth in Tunisia’s history at the Games.

“Right before my 400m race, I heard Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi won silver in taekwondo. We are very similar in age and I was so happy for him and it was one of the things that gave me huge motivation to get a medal myself.”

Hafnaoui was given a hero’s welcome back home on his arrival from Tokyo, and he donated his swim shorts to the Olympic museum. His exploits earned nods from Tunisian celebrities and fellow swimmers such as Michael Phelps, who described his swim as “unbelievable.”

“It means a lot to me because Michael Phelps is the most-decorated swimmer in history, he’s a legend. Something like this gives me more confidence in myself,” said the affable teen.

A standout moment for Hafnaoui came in the Olympic Village when he was congratulated by three-time Olympic medalist and multiple-time world champion Gregorio Paltrinieri. Hafnaoui has long admired the Italian swimmer and was thrilled their paths crossed after his race.

Hafnaoui paid tribute to his parents – his father Mohamed used to be in Tunisia’s national basketball team – and his coach Jobran Touili for their support throughout his career.

Touili has been in his corner for the past seven years and instilled a great deal of belief in him, despite the turbulent times all athletes had to navigate during the pandemic.

“My coach always helped me have belief in myself because we trained so hard together and we went through so much together that allowed us to dream big,” said Hafnaoui.

“We spent two years preparing for these Olympics. We were confident we would get good results.

“We made so many sacrifices, myself and my coach; we sacrificed our times, we put in so much effort. Covid did not make things easy for us, pools were closed, which meant I couldn’t train regularly.”

Hafnaoui, who regards Muhammad Ali as his biggest idol, spent nearly two months last year without access to a pool, and when he did manage to swim, his training would get interrupted every few days because of changes to rules.

Asked what he considers to be his strongest traits as an athlete, he says: “I think my heart is one of my biggest assets and I’m very ambitious.”

Hafnaoui has already his sights set on the World Short Course Championships in Japan and has yet to decide whether he will travel to the US after graduating from high school to swim for a university there, or whether he’ll choose a different route. He plans to add the 1,500m Freestyle event to his repertoire, alongside the 400 and 800.

The North African is aware his life will significantly change after his impressive Olympics debut but is looking forward to the ride, wherever it takes him.

“I’m going through many new things at the moment. The pressure from the media, the pressure from the ministry, the federation and everything, there is pressure for me to continue to do this well and even better. I’m hoping I will learn how to deal with all this and to enjoy the experience as a whole.”

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup delivers third success for Ladies team

Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

  • The event returned to Ascot in front of a big crowd after an enforced break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Arab News

DUBAI: After a break in 2020 enforced by COVID-19, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup returned on Saturday when the team of all-female riders scored a third victory in the world’s premier international jockeys’ challenge in front of one of Ascot’s biggest crowds since the pandemic began.

A double on the day for Nicola Currie ensured a clean sweep for the Ladies team with the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debutante taking both the Silver Saddle and the Dubai Duty Free Ride of the Day, presented this year in memory of the late Joe Mercer.

“We are delighted to once again support the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, which has maintained its position as Ascot’s best-attended fixture outside of the Royal meeting,” said Dubai Duty Free’s executive vice chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin. “The competitive spirit in which the event is played out embodies what British racing’s only team event is all about and we congratulate Hayley Turner, Nicola Currie and Mickaelle Michele on their success.”

Danish-born Kevin Stott put the first points on the leader board for the Rest of the World team when he partnered Tis Marvellous’ victory in the opening Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash.

Stott’s mount held on by a whisker from Great Britain’s James Doyle and Desert Safari, to the delight of winning trainer Clive Cox who said, “We’ve been lucky at this meeting, it’s a fun day, the owners love it, good prize money, what’s not to like?“

In the second of the day’s six races the Ladies declared their intent when Nicola Currie and teammate Mickaelle Michel from France, both former champion apprentices in their respective countries, produced a finish almost identical to that of the opening event. The camera separated Just Hubert and Call My Bluff by a short head.

“There’s a great buzz in the weighing room,” said Currie. “Just Hubert is a bit of a lad but he just pricked his ears the whole way round, enjoying himself as much as I did.”

After two races James Doyle led the challenge for the Alistair Haggas Silver Saddle, awarded to the rider amassing the most individual points on the day, with his consistent placings that helped take Great Britain into the team lead.

After the third race, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge, the competition began to take a more definite shape. The Ladies confirmed their place at the head of the table, as did Nicola Currie in the individual event. She rode another fantastic race, on HMS President, and though she had to be content with second placing to Graphite, ridden by Team Ireland’s David Egan, she grabbed a lead that was maintained for the remainder of the contest.

“We needed those points,” said Egan who, like Currie and Stott, was riding his first Shergar Cup winner. He too was champion apprentice, and his career has taken off with victory in the world’s richest race, the Saudi Cup and, on the same horse Mishrif, the Group One Dubai Sheema Classic on Dubai World Cup night.

The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile was fourth up on the glittering card.

Until then, the finishes had been notably close, emphasising how competitive the Shergar Cup competition is, but here Dashing Roger pulled clear of his field for a decisive Great British victory under Cieren Fallon, also making his Shergar Cup debut.

The son of six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon, Cieren is one of a host of talented young shooting stars. “It’s all about great horses and great crowds,” he said. “And we’ve got both here.”

Thanks to Fallon, Great Britain now led by four points from the Rest of the World. And though Nicola Currie was still at the top of the individual standings, Sean Levey, James Doyle and David Egan were in hot pursuit.

The penultimate Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic, over the classic distance of a mile and a half, saw Hayley Turner without a mount, virtually ending her hopes of a third successive Silver Saddle. But she was cheering loudest when team-mate Nicola Curie added to the Ladies’ points total on the aptly named State of Bliss, putting her team in pole position, five points ahead of Great Britain entering the final contest, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint over six furlongs.

In what was a thrilling finale, Ireland landed a 1-2-4 to score 30 points and jump from fourth to second in the overall standings, three points behind the victorious Ladies team.

A new trophy will be commissioned for next year’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup event after Ladies team captain, Hayley Turner, who took her individual points total in 14 appearances to a remarkable 300, was presented with the team trophy to keep in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the event.

 
Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup — final standings:

LADIES 69
IRE 66
GB 64
ROW 53
 

Alistair Haggis “Silver Saddle” Trophy — final standings:

Nicola Currie LADIES 47
David Egan IRE 29
James Doyle GB 27
Cieren Fallon GB 27
Joe Fanning IRE 27
Sean Levey ROW 21
Andrea Atzeni ROW 17
Kevin Stott ROW 15
Mickaelle Michel LADIES 15
Adam Kirby GB 10
Tadhg O’Shea IRE 10
Hayley Turner LADIES 7

