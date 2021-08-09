You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi GDP returns to year-on-year growth in Q2 as non-oil economy booms

Saudi GDP returns to year-on-year growth in Q2 as non-oil economy booms

Saudi GDP returns to year-on-year growth in Q2 as non-oil economy booms
Non-oil GDP led the way for Saudi growth in the second quarter. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ymer2

Updated 23 sec ago
INJI ALBUKHARI
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Saudi GDP returns to year-on-year growth in Q2 as non-oil economy booms

Saudi GDP returns to year-on-year growth in Q2 as non-oil economy booms
  • YoY growth rebounded to 1.5 percent in Q2
  • Saudi Arabia had posted 5 straight quarters of negative YoY growth
Updated 23 sec ago
INJI ALBUKHARI SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy posted its first year-on-year growth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as non-oil growth surged.

The Kingdom’s real GDP rose 1.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics. The non-oil economy grew by 10.1 percent, oil activity contracted 7 percent and government output climbed by 0.7 percent, the report showed on Monday.

The data represents a rebound after five consecutive quarters of year-on-year declines, including a 7 percent drop in the second quarter of 2020 when lockdowns to slow the spread of the pandemic took effect globally.

GDP expanded 1.1 percent from the previous quarter after shrinking 0.5 percent in the first three months of the year. However, Saudi Arabia had posted quarter-on-quarter growth in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 following a 5.5 percent contraction in Q2, the data show.

Saudi Arabia's economic growth in the second quarter was in line with analysts expectations. 

Saudi real GDP is expected to grow this year by 1.3 percent, according to Saudi investment bank Jadwa. The non-oil private sector will grow by 3.1 percent, and the non-oil government sector will grow by 1.5 percent, while oil activity will fall by 0.7 percent, it said.

Saudi nominal GDP is expected to grow this year by 16 percent, Jadwa said. Saudi nominal GDP last year contracted by 11.7 percent it said.

The quarter-on-quarter GDP growth “was driven by the unwinding of the voluntary oil output cuts and the easing of virus-related restrictions supported domestic activity,” said James Swanston, Middle East and Africa economist at Capital Economics.

“With the OPEC+ impasse now resolved oil production will be raised further and remaining virus restrictions are being relaxed, the economic recovery looks set gather pace over the second half of the year,” he said.

Capital Economics predicts full-year GDP growth of 4.8 percent in Saudi Arabia this year and 6.3 percent in 2022, higher than the consensus forecast of 2.4 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

Topics: #saudi #gdp #oil #nonoilgdp

Related

Special Saudi economy set to grow much faster: Goldman Sachs
Business & Economy
Saudi economy set to grow much faster: Goldman Sachs
Services made record contribution to Saudi economy in 2020
Business & Economy
Services made record contribution to Saudi economy in 2020
Saudi economy to return to positive growth in 2021, S&P Ratings says
Business & Economy
Saudi economy to return to positive growth in 2021, S&P Ratings says

Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts after 6 years

Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts after 6 years
Updated 15 min 39 sec ago
Associated Press

Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts after 6 years

Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts after 6 years
  • EgyptAir flight MS724 took off from Moscow with 300 tourists today
  • The Airbus A300-330 landed in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada
Updated 15 min 39 sec ago
Associated Press

CAIRO: Russia resumed flights to Egyptian Red Sea resorts on Monday, ending a ban that had lasted almost six years following the bombing of a Russian airliner that killed all 224 people onboard.
The local branch of the Daesh group said it downed the plane over Sinai in October 2015, shortly after the aircraft took off from the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. At the time, Russian officials insisted that security procedures at Egyptian airports were insufficient.
Early on Monday morning, EgyptAir flight MS724 took off from Moscow with 300 tourists. Hours later, the Airbus A300-330 landed in Hurghada, a popular Red Sea destination, Egypt’s national carrier said in a statement.
The Russian plane was welcomed by a ceremonial “water salute” on touchdown and Russian tourists, most of them wearing facemasks, were greeted with flowers and balloons upon disembarking.
The statement said EgyptAir would operate seven flights from the Russian capital to Hurghada and Sham el-Sheikh, on the tip of the Sinai Peninsula. The first EgyptAir flight from Moscow to Sharm el-Sheikh was scheduled for Tuesday, it said.
Egypt’s envoy to Russia, Ihab Nasr, told a local TV station on Sunday that there would be 20 direct flights between Moscow and the two Red Sea resorts every week, and that Egyptian and Russian officials were discussing additional flights.
The Russian state aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, has cleared eight Russian airlines to operate flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh from 43 cities across Russia. However, the list does not include St. Petersburg, the destination of the doomed Russian airliner downed over Sinai.
For now, Rossiya, a subsidiary of the Russia’s state-owned flagship carrier Aeroflot, appears to be the only Russian airline with scheduled flights to the two Egyptian Red Sea resorts from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. Its flight FV5361 landed in Hurghada early on Monday afternoon with more than 500 Russian tourists on board. Around two hours later, Rossiya’s flight FV5633 landed in Sharm el-Sheikh, carrying over 500 tourists.
Other Russian airlines cleared to operate flights from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh — such as Aeroflot’s low-cost subsidiary Pobeda and S7 Airlines, Russia’s largest privately owned carrier — have no flights scheduled for the coming days, according to their websites.
The development comes a month after Russian President Vladimir Putin canceled his order suspending the flights after the 2015 disaster.
Flights between Moscow and Cairo resumed in April 2018 after Egyptian officials beefed up security at Cairo’s international airport, but talks about restoring direct air travel to Red Sea resorts had dragged on. In 2016, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi finally said the downing of the Russian airliner was a “terrorist attack.”
Russia’s ambassador to Egypt, Georgy Borizenko, said the decision to resume flights was not an easy one for Moscow.
“However, we ascertained that in recent years Egypt’s airports and resorts have dramatically increased security measures. Therefore, we expect that Russian tourists, who remember the traditional Egyptian hospitality well and miss the Red Sea very much, will have a safe and comfortable stay,” Borizenko was quoted by the state RIA Novosti news agency as saying.
Britain, another major source of visitors to Egypt which had also suspended flights to Sharm el-Sheikh in the wake of the bombing, lifted its restrictions in October 2019.
The 2015 attack was a serious blow to Egypt’s vital tourism industry, which was also affected by the unrest following its 2011 Arab Spring uprising. Egyptian authorities have since spent millions of dollars upgrading security at the country’s airports, hoping to get Moscow to change its mind.
The resumption of flights will be key for Egypt’s tourism sector, which was dealt another blow by the coronavirus pandemic over the past year. Authorities have kept looser restrictions in Red Sea towns, trying to attract foreign visitors. But they have mandated vaccinations for workers in the tourism sector in Red Sea resorts, though a vaccination campaign has been slow elsewhere in Egypt. All foreign visitors, however, have to show a negative PCR test and wear facemasks.
Prior to the ban, Russians were the top visitors to Egypt, numbering about 3 million tourists in 2014.
___
Associated Press writer Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.

Topics: #russia #egypt #tourism

Related

Nabil Hussein, a tourism expert, said the return of Russian tourism to the cities will result in the return of trained workers to the tourism sector, raising Egypt’s tourism classification. (AFP/File Photo)
Business & Economy
From Russia with billions: Egypt expects windfall from tourism boost

Oil slides 4 percent on China virus curbs and climate warning

Oil slides 4 percent on China virus curbs and climate warning
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters

Oil slides 4 percent on China virus curbs and climate warning

Oil slides 4 percent on China virus curbs and climate warning
  • WTI crude hits lowest since May
  • China's July crude imports down 20% year on year
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell by 4 percent on Monday, extending last week’s steep losses on the back of a rising US dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand.
A United Nations panel’s dire warning on climate change also added to the gloomy mood after fires in Greece have razed homes and forests and parts of Europe suffered deadly floods last month.
Brent crude futures fell by $2.82, or 4.2 percent, to $67.88 a barrel by 9:30 a.m. GMT after a 6 percent slump last week for their biggest weekly loss in four months.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $2.85, or 4.3 percent, to $65.43 after plunging by nearly 7 percent last week. On Monday the contract fell as low as $65.15, its lowest since May.
“Concerns about potential global oil demand erosion have resurfaced with the acceleration of the Delta variant infection rate,” RBC analyst Gordon Ramsay said in a note.
ANZ analysts pointed to new restrictions in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, as a major factor clouding the outlook for demand growth.
The restrictions include flight cancelations, warnings by 46 cities against travel and limits on public transport and taxi services in 144 of the worst hit areas.
On Monday China reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, up from 96 a day earlier. In Malaysia and Thailand, infections hit daily records.
China’s export growth slowed more than expected in July after outbreaks of COVID-19 cases and floods while import growth was also weaker than expected.
“Both (benchmark crude) contracts look vulnerable to more bad news on the virus front, focusing on mainland China,” OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said in a note.
China’s crude oil imports fell in July and were down sharply from the record levels of June 2020.
A rally in the US dollar to a four-month high against the euro also weighed on oil prices after Friday’s stronger than expected US jobs report spurred bets that the Federal Reserve could move more quickly to tighten US monetary policy.
A stronger US dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Topics: #oil #crude #WTI #brent #china #energy

Related

Saudi Arabia to drive oil and gas production increases this decade as majors remain wary – Fitch
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to drive oil and gas production increases this decade as majors remain wary – Fitch
Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries
Business & Economy
Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries

Dubai companies are hiring again after COVID-19 unemployment hit

Dubai companies are hiring again after COVID-19 unemployment hit
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

Dubai companies are hiring again after COVID-19 unemployment hit

Dubai companies are hiring again after COVID-19 unemployment hit
  • IHS Markit Dubai PMI rises to 53.2 in July from 51 in June
  • Job creation rises to 20-month high
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Job creation in Dubai’s non-oil economy rose to a 20-month high in July as businesses gradually recover from the impact of COVID-19, according to the latest IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report.

The composite index rose from 51 in June to 53.2 in July, the second highest reading since November 2019, as increased consumer spending pushed businesses to hire more employees to match rising demand.

The seasonally adjusted index covers non-oil sectors, including travel and tourism, wholesale and retail, as well as construction.

Data showed travel and tourism firms recording the most improvement in output growth since June.

“Growth in the Dubai non-oil economy re-accelerated in July, helped by a rise in customer numbers that boosted sales in the travel and tourism, and wholesale and retail sectors,” said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit.

“This was also a key driver of employment as firms frequently mentioned hiring sales staff, leading to the fastest rate of job creation since November 2019,” he said.

Topics: #dubai #economy #pmi

Related

Dubai residential market transaction volume jumps as investors return
Business & Economy
Dubai residential market transaction volume jumps as investors return
Dubai airport expects passenger surge as UAE eases travel curbs
Business & Economy
Dubai airport expects passenger surge as UAE eases travel curbs

Dubai residential market transaction volume jumps as investors return

Dubai residential market transaction volume jumps as investors return
Updated 09 August 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Dubai residential market transaction volume jumps as investors return

Dubai residential market transaction volume jumps as investors return
  • 74 percent year-on-year increase in transaction volume in the six months to June
  • 113 percent jump in the value of deals in the period
Updated 09 August 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Confidence is returning to Dubai’s residential property market as both the volume and value of transaction jumped in the first half of the year, according to SmartCrowd’s inaugural Dubai Residential Property Report.

A 74 percent year-on-year increase in transaction volume in the six months to June was bettered by a 113 percent jump in the value of deals in the period, the report showed, suggesting prices are rising.

“Government policies to introduce attractive visa and residency schemes for investors and professionals are starting to bear fruit, incentives to support entrepreneurs and the private sector, proactive safety measures to combat COVID-19, and visionary thinking for events such as EXPO 2020, have underpinned investor appetite for real estate in Dubai,” said SmartCrowd CEO and co-Founder Siddiq Farid.

“While nothing is guaranteed, we expect that confidence to continue to grow for the remainder of the year,” the DFSA-regulated property investment and technology platform CEO said.

About 72 percent of deals were for completed homes, against 28 percent for off-plan.

High demand for completed properties helped drive per square foot prices for available properties up by 10 percent year on year, while the average off-plan price per square foot dipped by 3.4 percent.

The decline can be attributed to new supply focusing on more affordable housing and thus putting downward pressure on average prices, according to the report.

“With a lack of new supply in Dubai’s most popular areas and pricing at levels last seen in 2011, there is positive sentiment in the market and a resultant boost in demand for existing properties,” Farid said.

Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) saw the highest increase in transaction volume of 262 percent while Palm Jumeirah showed a 34 percent gain in the value of property transactions and a 221 percent increase in volume of transactions.

The average sales price for completed villas in Dubai increased by 19.3 percent from the first half of 2020 to 905.1 dirhams ($246.45) per square foot in the first half of 2021, said SmartCrowd, which attributed the gain to people’s preferences shifting to larger living spaces, with room for outdoor activities.

Similarly, off-plan sales prices of villas have grown by 9.3 percent to 748.4 dirhams per square foot in first half of 2021.

Completed apartments’ sales prices increased by 8.7 percent year on year, while off-plan apartment prices dropped 9.5 percent in the same period.

“Investor sentiment is returning, and personal finances are beginning to recover too,” said Farid. “While investing in an entire property in Dubai might still be out of reach for some, investment via crowdfunding allows people to take a fraction of a property from as little as 2,000 dirhams. Crowdfunding in real estate is an accelerating trend and has the potential to be a major catalyst for the region’s property market.”

Topics: #dubai #property

Related

HSBC joins Morgan Stanley with bullish Dubai property note
Business & Economy
HSBC joins Morgan Stanley with bullish Dubai property note
Dubai property deal values at four-year high
Business & Economy
Dubai property deal values at four-year high
Dubai property mania is back as Nakheel sells 800m dirhams of villas in 4 hours
Business & Economy
Dubai property mania is back as Nakheel sells 800m dirhams of villas in 4 hours

UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round

UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round
Updated 09 August 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round

UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round
  • Series B round takes total fundraising to $25 million
  • Mubadala and 500 Startups join board
Updated 09 August 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: UAE-based financial technology startup Sarwa has secured $15 million during its latest funding round led by Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala, the company said in a statement.

The investment and personal finance platform was launched in 2017, and has since raised $25 million from regional and international investors.

Sarwa said it plans to reach more users with the recent investment by building new products and growing its team.

“Thousands of clients already use Sarwa to grow their money and build a better future, and this investment will fuel our growth so that we can reach millions more,” said Sarwa co-Founder and CEO Mark Chahwan.

The platform has around 40,000 users, and in 2020, it experienced a surge in new customers as demand for digital investing grew amid the pandemic.

Representatives from Mubadala and 500 Startups are joining the company’s board of directors.

“When Mubadala looks at early-stage investment opportunities, the quality of the founders is of paramount importance, and we strongly believe that Sarwa’s management team has the vision and passion to lead the company into its next phase of growth,” said Mubadala’s Head of Ventures and Growth Ibrahim Ajami.

Topics: #sarwa #uae #fintech #startup #venturefunding

Related

Tabby raises $50 million, eyes new GCC markets
Business & Economy
Tabby raises $50 million, eyes new GCC markets
Ahmad Ramahi (left), founder and CEO of WeDeliver, and co-founder Nasser Al-Maawi. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudi delivery startup raises $2.4m to expand outside KSA

Latest updates

Golf Saudi launches Mass Participation program at Aramco Team Series tournament in Spain
Golf Saudi launches Mass Participation program at Aramco Team Series tournament in Spain
Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts after 6 years
Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts after 6 years
Pop stars Nancy Ajram, Ed Sheeran join COVID-19 fundraiser for India
Pop stars Nancy Ajram, Ed Sheeran join COVID-19 fundraiser for India
Brawls in Lebanon’s north over rationed fuel leave 3 dead
Brawls in Lebanon’s north over rationed fuel leave 3 dead
Dubai-based eatery offers up Lebanon’s Lemon Doubly
“It’s not a myth!” read Keif Dubai’s instagram post above a lemon-filled jug of lemonade and mint. (Screenshot)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.