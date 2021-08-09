You are here

  • Home
  • UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round

UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round

UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round
Sarwa founders Mark Chahwan, Jad Sayegh, and Nadine Mezher. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/23esd

Updated 38 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round

UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round
  • Series B round takes total fundraising to $25 million
  • Mubadala and 500 Startups join board
Updated 38 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: UAE-based financial technology startup Sarwa has secured $15 million during its latest funding round led by Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala, the company said in a statement.

The investment and personal finance platform was launched in 2017, and has since raised $25 million from regional and international investors.

Sarwa said it plans to reach more users with the recent investment by building new products and growing its team.

“Thousands of clients already use Sarwa to grow their money and build a better future, and this investment will fuel our growth so that we can reach millions more,” said Sarwa co-Founder and CEO Mark Chahwan.

The platform has around 40,000 users, and in 2020, it experienced a surge in new customers as demand for digital investing grew amid the pandemic.

Representatives from Mubadala and 500 Startups are joining the company’s board of directors.

“When Mubadala looks at early-stage investment opportunities, the quality of the founders is of paramount importance, and we strongly believe that Sarwa’s management team has the vision and passion to lead the company into its next phase of growth,” said Mubadala’s Head of Ventures and Growth Ibrahim Ajami.

Topics: #sarwa #uae #fintech #startup #venturefunding

Related

Tabby raises $50 million, eyes new GCC markets
Business & Economy
Tabby raises $50 million, eyes new GCC markets
Ahmad Ramahi (left), founder and CEO of WeDeliver, and co-founder Nasser Al-Maawi. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudi delivery startup raises $2.4m to expand outside KSA

Saudi GDP returns to year-on-year growth in Q2 as non-oil economy booms

Saudi GDP returns to year-on-year growth in Q2 as non-oil economy booms
Updated 48 min 45 sec ago
INJI ALBUKHARI
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Saudi GDP returns to year-on-year growth in Q2 as non-oil economy booms

Saudi GDP returns to year-on-year growth in Q2 as non-oil economy booms
  • YoY growth rebounded to 1.5 percent in Q2
  • Saudi Arabia had posted 5 straight quarters of negative YoY growth
Updated 48 min 45 sec ago
INJI ALBUKHARI SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy posted its first year-on-year growth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as non-oil growth surged.

The Kingdom’s real GDP rose 1.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics. The non-oil economy grew by 10.1 percent, oil activity contracted 7 percent and government output climbed by 0.7 percent, the report showed on Monday.

The data represents a rebound after five consecutive quarters of year-on-year declines, including a 7 percent drop in the second quarter of 2020 when lockdowns to slow the spread of the pandemic took effect globally.

GDP expanded 1.1 percent from the previous quarter after shrinking 0.5 percent in the first three months of the year. However, Saudi Arabia had posted quarter-on-quarter growth in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 following a 5.5 percent contraction in Q2, the data show.

The quarter-on-quarter GDP growth “was driven by the unwinding of the voluntary oil output cuts and the easing of virus-related restrictions supported domestic activity,” said James Swanston, Middle East and Africa economist at Capital Economics.

“With the OPEC+ impasse now resolved oil production will be raised further and remaining virus restrictions are being relaxed, the economic recovery looks set gather pace over the second half of the year,” he said.

Capital Economics predicts full-year GDP growth of 4.8 percent in Saudi Arabia this year and 6.3 percent in 2022, higher than the consensus forecast of 2.4 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

Topics: #saudi #gdp #oil #nonoilgdp

Related

Special Saudi economy set to grow much faster: Goldman Sachs
Business & Economy
Saudi economy set to grow much faster: Goldman Sachs
Services made record contribution to Saudi economy in 2020
Business & Economy
Services made record contribution to Saudi economy in 2020
Saudi economy to return to positive growth in 2021, S&P Ratings says
Business & Economy
Saudi economy to return to positive growth in 2021, S&P Ratings says

Riyadh led Saudi Arabia residential market boom in Q2: Knight Frank

Riyadh led Saudi Arabia residential market boom in Q2: Knight Frank
Updated 09 August 2021
Jana Salloum

Riyadh led Saudi Arabia residential market boom in Q2: Knight Frank

Riyadh led Saudi Arabia residential market boom in Q2: Knight Frank
  • Residential transactions in Riyadh rose by 77 percent from a year ago
  • Apartment values in the capital grew 7.6 percent last year
Updated 09 August 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The Saudi capital led the residential market boom in Saudi Arabia in the second quarter of this year, according to a report from Knight Frank.

The number of residential transactions in Riyadh went up by 77 percent from a year ago, while the number of homes sold in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah rose by 44 percent, the report said.

“The post-Covid recovery was never going to be smooth sailing, but we are seeing sustained growth in certain segments of the market,” said Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Middle East research at Knight Frank. “In the residential market for instance, the government’s various initiatives, such as Sakani and Wafi are continuing to contribute to an acceleration in home ownership rates across the Kingdom.”

Government initiatives are supporting the residential market with 155,000 new homes scheduled to complete before the end of 2023 across Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam Metropolitan Area, 100,000 of which are in Riyadh alone, the report said.

Apartment values in the capital grew by 7.6 percent last year, the fastest pace since at least 2017, it said. However, rental rates have continued to decline outside of Riyadh as demand remains muted.

OFFICE MARKET
The Riyadh office is market is facing similar pressures to the rest of the world as tenants look to “rightsize” following the pandemic, Durrani said. While Grade A office rents are being supported in Riyadh by demand from public and quasi-public sector entities, growing new supply “is quickly emerging as an area of concern,” he said.

Knight Frank has identified almost 1.8 million square meters set for completion by the end of 2023, 56 percent of which is planned for Riyadh.

“It’s likely that Grade B buildings will feel the greatest downward pressure on rents as the flight to quality intensifies, particularly in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, which will see a 25 percent and 36 percent increase in total office supply in the next three years,” Durrani said.

Knight Frank expects total office stock in Riyadh and Jeddah to reach 5.3m sqm and 1.8m sqm by the end of 2023.

RETAIL RENTS
Rents in shopping malls have suffered amid restrictions in travel. Lease rates in prime shopping malls across the Kingdom fell between 1 percent and 5 percent over the last 18 months, according to Knight Frank. During the second quarter alone, rents in the Kingdom’s best shopping malls declined by between 1.5-3 percent in Riyadh, Jeddah and DMA.

“The reopening of the border to tourists from 49 nations this week, combined with ‘revenge spending’ from surging domestic tourism may help to cushion the market from further sharp declines,” Durrani said.

Topics: #property #realestate #saudi

Related

Retal and Alpha Capital launch $130 million Saudi-focused property fund
Business & Economy
Retal and Alpha Capital launch $130 million Saudi-focused property fund
Saudi property market adapts to new tax
Business & Economy
Saudi property market adapts to new tax

Saudi halal food producer Tanmiah plans for expansion after IPO

Saudi halal food producer Tanmiah plans for expansion after IPO
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi halal food producer Tanmiah plans for expansion after IPO

Saudi halal food producer Tanmiah plans for expansion after IPO
  • Tanmiah plans to expand regionally and globally
  • Company raised $107 million in IPO last week
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Tanmiah Food Co., Saudi Arabia’s number two poultry producer, has plans to take its halal products into new markets after last week’s initial public offering (IPO), in which it raised SR402 million ($107 million), Bloomberg reported.

“We are looking to expand not only locally, but regionally and globally too,” spokesman Ahmed Osilan said in an interview, adding that the company is targeting 1.8 billion Muslims around the world with its expansion.

Tanmiah has about an 18 percent share of the Saudi poultry market, and has branches in parts of the Middle East and Africa. The Riyadh-based company said it hopes to expand to the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America, funded by “various financial tools” from both private and government lenders.

“Halal food is becoming a key opportunity for a lot of companies, and by 2025 we should be able to be set for that expansion,” Osilan said.

Tanmiah said last June it plans to use the proceeds of its forthcoming share sale to double production over the coming five years.

The company already doubled production six times over the past five years and has a 17.6 percent share of the Saudi poultry market, Osilan told Al Arabiya.

Topics: #saudi #halal #food #poultry

Related

Saudi food group Tanmiah aims to double production over 5 years after share sale
Business & Economy
Saudi food group Tanmiah aims to double production over 5 years after share sale

Aramco to continue paying current dividends as oil majors increase yields

Aramco to continue paying current dividends as oil majors increase yields
Updated 09 August 2021
Shatha Almasoudi & Sara Alfaiz

Aramco to continue paying current dividends as oil majors increase yields

Aramco to continue paying current dividends as oil majors increase yields
  • The Saudi energy giant is investing in different upstream and downstream projects
Updated 09 August 2021
Shatha Almasoudi & Sara Alfaiz

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has no plans for now to increase its quarterly dividends of $18.7 billion even as other oil majors are increasing the yields to investors.

“We’ll advise later this year whether we’ll be sticking to the ordinary dividend or doing otherwise,” Ziad Al-Murshed, Aramco’s chief financial officer, told reporters on Sunday.

“We have a clear pecking order for our cash,” he said. “We start with sustaining capital, then move to paying the ordinary dividend.”

Aramco dividends' yield is around 4 percent, lower than ExxonMobil at over 6 percent and Chevron that has 5.2 percent yield.

With Saudi Aramco's results exceeding analysts' expectations and its continuous investments in its operations, the company's dividends yield is more sustainable than all the others, according to Al-Rajhi Capital’s Mazen Al-Sudairi. 

Al-Sudairi, who is the head of research at investment arm of AlRajhi Bank, told Arab News that Saudi Aramco is the most sustainable dividend payer, as its investment today will help it pay more dividends in the future while everyone else is cutting back. He pointed out that Aramco did not cut the dividend in 2020 when oil prices were down and the market outlook was in a bad shape.

He, however, said, “we do not expect a growth in dividend since Aramco is spending relatively more (than other oil majors) in upstream and downstream projects.”

Raising debt was a tool for Aramco last year to pay dividends to the Saudi government, while using its own cash to pay for other shareholders, Al-Sudairi said, adding that this is acceptable knowing the relatively low debt ratio of the company and its strong cash position.

Aramco previously sold a sliver of its shares on the Saudi bourse in December 2019, generating $29.4 billion for 1.7 percent of its shares.

The company’s free cash flow last year totaled $6 billion, which is enough to cover dividends to shareholders other than the government for four years, said Al-Sudairi.

He also said concerns about Aramco’s ability to pay dividends are low compared to others.

Topics: Aramco Oil dividend Saudi Aramco

Related

Saudi Aramco leads Big Oil in profits, beats expectations
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco leads Big Oil in profits, beats expectations
Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco's Asian crude prices hike comes at risky time amid Chinese COVID resurgence

Maaden links profits to surge in commodity prices

Maaden links profits to surge in commodity prices
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

Maaden links profits to surge in commodity prices

Maaden links profits to surge in commodity prices
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Maaden) second quarter profits soared by a surge in commodity prices and the trend is expected to continue into 2021, according to its CEO Abdul Aziz Al-Harbi.

In an interview on Bloomberg Television, Al-Harbi said: “We are enjoying a very good time in commodity prices.”

Maaden reported a net income of more than SR1 billion ($266.7 million) for the first time in almost eight years. The company’s second quarter profit of SR1.1 billion, in line with expectations and helped by a 52 percent jump in sales, is up from a SR434 million loss in the same period a year ago. 

Maaden will boost spending on exploration for metals in the Kingdom, Al-Harbi said.

Profitability was also due to the increase in net profit attributable to Maaden’s stake in joint ventures.

Topics: Maaden Saudi mining

Related

Saudi Maaden shifts to profitability in the second quarter, year-on-year
Business & Economy
Saudi Maaden shifts to profitability in the second quarter, year-on-year
Maaden temporarily shuts down ammonia plant after fire
Business & Economy
Maaden temporarily shuts down ammonia plant after fire

Latest updates

UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round
UAE fintech Sarwa raises $15m in Mubadala-led funding round
Model Halima Aden honored at star-studded LA bash
Model Halima Aden honored at star-studded LA bash
How portraits of Moroccan painter Anuar Khalifi are seizing the moment
How portraits of Moroccan painter Anuar Khalifi are seizing the moment
Saudi GDP returns to year-on-year growth in Q2 as non-oil economy booms
Saudi GDP returns to year-on-year growth in Q2 as non-oil economy booms
Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge
Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.