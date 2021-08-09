Ex-top UK general: Western withdrawal from Afghanistan a ‘strategic mistake’

You are here

The majority of Britain’s deployment in Kabul left in July, with a full withdrawal of all Western forces expected by Sept. 11.  (File/AFP)
  • Richard Barrons: ‘We will run the risk of terrorist entities re-establishing in Afghanistan’
  • Withdrawal suggests ‘we don’t have the stomach to see these things through’
The Western withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is a “strategic mistake” that risks allowing terrorism to flourish, a former top British general has warned.

Gen. Richard Barrons, who was commander of Joint Forces Command from 2013 until his retirement in 2016, said British and Western forces had “sold the future of Afghanistan into a very difficult place.”

The majority of Britain’s deployment in Kabul left in July, with a full withdrawal of all Western forces expected by Sept. 11. 

The Taliban have made significant territorial gains since NATO forces started to withdraw, capturing five cities in three days.

“The withdrawal now is a strategic mistake. I don’t believe it’s in our own interest,” Barrons told the BBC, adding that the decision had sent a “really unfortunate message” to Western allies around the world.

The withdrawal suggests that “we don’t have the stomach to see these things through, and we would rather leave than ensure that a humanitarian or political crisis doesn’t occur,” he said.

“We will run the risk of terrorist entities re-establishing in Afghanistan, to bring harm in Europe and elsewhere. I think this is a very poor strategic outcome.”

The British government has advised all citizens to leave Afghanistan as the Taliban advances. Barrons warned that a sudden departure of the international community — reminiscent of the fall of Saigon, Vietnam, in 1975 — would risk undermining Kabul during a crucial period.
This would be worsened by an exodus of the Afghan elite, he added, arguing that support for the country’s government and military is vital to prevent further crisis.

Barrons said a decades-long civil war could be sparked by the current crisis unless political discussions resume.

A British government spokeswoman said in a statement: “We recognise that the security situation in Afghanistan is serious, and reports of the escalating violence are extremely disturbing.

“We do not believe there is any military solution to Afghanistan’s conflict, and call on the Taliban to end their campaign of violence and engage in meaningful dialogue with the Afghan government. There needs to be a negotiated solution to ensure a lasting peace.”

  • Ben Wallace: Allies were not prepared to join British effort to support Afghan military
  • He describes Washington’s deal to end conflict with Taliban as ‘rotten’
LONDON: UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has accused NATO allies of refusing to join a British-led military coalition to support Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US forces this year.

Wallace told the Daily Mail that he believed Washington’s deal to end the conflict with the Afghan Taliban was “rotten.”

Since the beginning of the withdrawal of coalition troops, the Taliban have recaptured great swathes of Afghanistan from government forces, taking control of several provincial capitals since Aug. 6.

Wallace said his efforts to do more to help the country’s beleaguered government had fallen on deaf ears when the UK approached “like-minded” nations asking for cooperation.

“I did try talking to NATO nations, but they were not interested, nearly all of them,” he said. “We tried a number of like-minded nations. Some said they were keen, but their parliaments weren’t. It became apparent pretty quickly that without the US as the framework nation it had been, these options were closed off.

“All of us were saddened, from the prime minister (Boris Johnson) down, about all the blood and treasure that had been spent, that this was how it was ending.”

Wallace said the prospect of the UK remaining alone in Afghanistan had been raised, but was ruled unfeasible given Britain’s commitments to other military theaters and its own national security. 

“We could have put a force there but we would have had to take ourselves out of a lot of other places around the world. The possibility ... was not viable,” he added.

Last year, the Taliban agreed a deal with the US not to target Western forces or US interests, or to tolerate terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

US forces began to withdraw in April this year, with a date set to complete the repatriation by the symbolic date of Sept. 11.

However, Wallace said the US decision to deal with the Taliban had convinced the group of its growing supremacy, which had emboldened it to take on the government in Kabul.

“It saddens me that the deal picked apart a lot of what had been achieved in Afghanistan over 20 years,” he added.

“We’ll probably be back in 10 or 20 years. But acting now is not possible. The damage was done with the deal.”

  • The spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India, has put regions with weaker health care systems under considerable strain
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s president is due to discuss on Monday the extension of cornavirus restrictions in the world’s largest archipelago, as health ministry data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are surging in some regional areas.
Mobility restrictions to stem the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant were enacted on Java and Bali islands in early July, but have since been extended to other areas with high infection rates.
After the peak of a devastating second wave in Jakarta last month, when some COVID-19 patients had to be treated in hospital car parks and residents scrambled to find oxygen supplies, infections in the capital have dropped sharply.
On July 12, Jakarta recorded 14,619 infections, but by Aug. 5 that figure had tumbled to 2,311, while overall bed occupancy rates at the city’s hospitals dropped from 90 percent to 39 percent.
Improved indicators could see malls and restaurants reopen in Jakarta with limited capacity, the Straits Times https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/jakarta-to-ease-curbs-as-covid-19-cases-hospital-admissions-fall-sources reported.
But while curbs could be eased in Jakarta, on Saturday President Joko Widodo signalled that a surge in cases in parts of Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua may require tighter measures.
“When cases are huge, people’s mobility needs to be stemmed,” he said.
The spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India, has put regions with weaker health care systems under considerable strain.
The occupancy of intensive care beds in Gorontalo, on Sulawesi island, has surpassed 90 percent, while the level in three regions on Sumatra island was above 80 percent, according to health ministry data released on Sunday.
Meanwhile in East Kalimantan on Borneo island the number of infections has soared from 922 cases in the second week of June to 12,127 in the first week of August, said Padilah Mante Runa, head of its health agency.
In West Sumatra, Defriman Djafri, an epidemiologist at Andalas University in Padang, said despite the second-highest level of restrictions the area had seen one of its deadliest COVID-19 months, blaming “a plague of disinformation and hoaxes” about the coronavirus for making the situation worse.

  • As of early June, 2,491 foreign contract workers remained on American bases across Afghanistan, down from 6,399 in April
DUBAI: Some of the foreign contractors who powered the logistics of America’s “forever war” in Afghanistan now find themselves stranded on an unending layover in Dubai without a way to get home.
After nearly two decades, the rapid US withdrawal from Afghanistan has upended the lives of thousands of private security contractors from some of the world’s poorest countries — not the hired guns but the hired hands who serviced the American war effort. For years, they toiled in the shadows as cleaners, cooks, construction workers, servers and technicians on sprawling American bases.
In the rushed evacuation, scores of these foreign workers trying to get home to the Philippines and other countries that restricted international travel because of the pandemic have become stuck in limbo at hotels across Dubai.
As the US brings home its remaining troops and abandons its bases, experts say the chaotic departure of the Pentagon’s logistics army lays bare an uncomfortable truth about a privatized system long susceptible to mismanagement — one largely funded by American taxpayers but outside the purview of American law.
“It’s the same situation that affects foreign contractors all over the world, people who have little understanding of where they’re going and very uncertain relationships once they arrive determining their legal status and movements,” said Anthony Cordesman, a national security analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
“The terms of contracts in war can really absolve the employer of major responsibility ... even the right of return can be uncertain.”
While it’s unclear just how many remain stuck abroad after the evacuation, an Associated Press journalist saw at least a dozen Filipino contractors for engineering and construction company Fluor stranded at the Movenpick hotel in Bur Dubai, an older neighborhood of the city-state along the Dubai Creek.
The hotel management declined to comment, saying it “has no authority to disclose presence and information of any hotel guests nor hotel corporate partners details due to privacy reasons.”
The US military’s Central Command declined to comment on private security contractors, referring all questions to their companies. The US military’s contracting office and the Philippines Consulate in Dubai did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the stranded Filipino contractors.
As of early June, 2,491 foreign contract workers remained on American bases across Afghanistan, down from 6,399 in April, according to the latest figures from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.
With the US set to formally end its military mission at the month’s end, most of these workers have since made it home on flights arranged by their employers — the private military behemoths that over years of war won Pentagon logistics contracts in Afghanistan worth billions of dollars.
But other employees, brought first to Dubai on their way home after an abrupt departure on June 15, weren’t so lucky. The Philippines, along with Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, halted flights to the United Arab Emirates in mid-May over fears of the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus and repeatedly renewed the travel ban.
Thus began a seemingly interminable layover that some Filipino workers described to the AP as one of anxiety and unrelenting boredom. The contractors spoke on condition of anonymity, citing the precariousness of their situation.
Drawn to Afghanistan by the promise of steady employment and wages far higher than in the Philippines, several of the stranded Fluor contractors spent years working in construction, equipment transport, visa processing and other military logistics. Some worked at Bagram Air Base, the largest military compound in the country, and at Kandahar Airfield in southern Afghanistan. They had nothing to do with combat operations but described nonetheless facing rocket attacks and other risks of war on base.
Those who spoke to the AP said they knew of scores more contractors from the Philippines and other countries including Nepal stuck in Dubai, but couldn’t provide more specific information.
With their cash dwindling over the two-month layover, most said they couldn’t afford to do anything but wait. They while away their time watching TV and video-calling with family in the Philippines from the hotel, where Fluor provides daily meals.
Construction giant Fluor, the Irving, Texas-based firm that was the biggest defense contractor in Afghanistan, did not respond to repeated requests for comment from the AP. The Defense Department has spent $3.8 billion for Fluor’s work in Afghanistan since 2015, federal records show, most of it for logistics services.
With little publicly known about the evacuation process for the war’s contractors, it has become increasingly apparent that the Pentagon’s long-invisible foreign fleet may remain so.
“Everyone has been so focused on the US troops, and also the Afghans, interpreters and others” who could face revenge killings by a resurgent Taliban, said John Sifton, Asia advocacy director at Human Rights Watch. “About the stranded foreign workers, the Biden administration can say, well, their companies and their governments should have moved heaven and earth to get them home.”

  • Macron hopes the plan will further accelerate the vaccination drive in France where over 55 percent are now double-jabbed. Aides have noted that almost seven million new bookings were made for first jabs since the plans were outlined
PARIS: People in France will from Monday need to show a health pass to enjoy usually routine activities such as sipping a coffee in a cafe or traveling on an intercity train, in a plan championed by President Emmanuel Macron to squeeze Covid-19 infections and encourage vaccination.
The government is pressing ahead with the extension of an already-existing health pass to cafes, restaurants and intercity travel, despite four weekends of angry protests that saw almost a quarter of a million rally nationwide on Saturday.
Macron, who has expressed exasperation with the protests, hopes that the plan will help ramp up vaccinations and quell the fourth wave of coronavirus in France in a strategy similar to that of EU neighbors such as Italy and Germany.
The health pass is generated in a QR code either by a full course of vaccinations, a recent negative virus test or a recovery from Covid-19. The government expects a one-week grace period for consumers and businesses to get used to the new rules.
“The pass and the vaccination drive should help us avoid new curfews and lockdowns,” Health Minister Olivier Veran told Le Parisien daily.
Veran announced slight modifications in the rules — notably that tests could be 72 hours old and not 48, and also that self-tests carried out under medical supervision would be allowed.

But he emphasised there would be no going back on rules which will remain in place until at least November, lamenting the attention paid to those who are “anti-vax, anti-science and anti-state” over those who respected distancing and had been vaccinated.
“I am willing to hear the fears, do everything to reassure. But there comes a time when enough is enough,” he said.
The numbers in hospital are still way off previous highs seen in the pandemic, but there were 1,510 people in intensive care with Covid-19 on Saturday compared with 1,099 just one week ago.
Macron hopes the plan will further accelerate the vaccination drive in France where over 55 percent are now double-jabbed. Aides have noted that almost seven million new bookings were made for first jabs since the plans were outlined.
Cases have been rising fastest in Corsica and the Mediterranean coast, which are seeing a summer influx of holidaymakers.
But the biggest concern is over France’s overseas territories in the Indian Ocean and Caribbean, where new lockdowns have been ordered amid a slow vaccine uptake.
Opponents argue the new rules encroach on civil liberties in a country where individual freedom is prized.
About 237,000 people protested across France on Saturday, including 17,000 in Paris, the interior ministry said, exceeding the 204,000 recorded last weekend — numbers that are extremely unusual for protests at the height of the summer break.
Recent polls though have shown that a clear majority of French back the pass, even including the extension to cafes and restaurants.

The pass has already been required since July 21 to visit cultural venues such as cinemas, theaters and museums. Its extension was approved by France’s Constitutional Council on Thursday.
It will be needed both in the indoor and outdoor areas of restaurants but will not be required on metro systems and suburban transport.
Macron, who faces re-election next year, has in recent days repeatedly taken to the social media platform TikTok, popular among young people, to get his message across.
“Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated,” Macron said in the latest video Friday.
“It’s a question of being a good citizen... our freedom is worth nothing if we infect our friends, neighbors or grandparents. To be free is to be responsible.”
 

  • Civil Protection chief NIkos Hardalias said the conditions on Evia were particularly tough for the water-dropping planes and helicopters
  • All the forces have been fighting a difficult battle all these days
ATHENS: Pillars of billowing smoke and ash blocked out the sun above Greece’s second-largest island and turned the sky orange as a days-old wildfire devoured pristine forests and triggered more evacuation alerts on Sunday, while residents appealed for additional firefighting help.
The fire on Evia, an island of forested mountains and canyons laced with small coves of crystalline water, began Aug. 3 and cut across the popular summer destination from coast to coast, burning out of control for five days. Scores of homes and businesses have been destroyed, and thousands of residents and vacationers have been evacuated.
The blaze currently is the most severe of dozens that broke out in Greece in the wake of the country’s most protracted and intense heat wave in three decades, which sent temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius (113 F) and created bone-dry conditions.
The Greek coast guard said three patrol boats, four navy vessels, one ferry, two tourist boats and numerous fishing and private boats were on standby to carry out more potential evacuations from the seaside village of Pefki, on Evia’s northern tip.
Around 350 people already boarded the ferry, the coast guard said, while towering flames cut off many escape routes by roads.
Evacuation orders were issued for four villages, including Pefki, but some residents refused to leave, hoping to save their properties.
Planes and helicopters dropped water on the flames from above.
“It’s already too late, the area has been destroyed,” lamented Giannis Kontzias, mayor of the north Evia municipality of Istiaia, on Greece’s Open TV. Residents of nearby villages had been urged to head to Istiatia, a town of 7,000 in northern Evia that firefighters battled to save on Saturday night.
Villagers and people in north Evia’s main harbor, Aidipsos, were urged to shut windows, doors and chimneys to prevent burning embers from entering houses.
Civil Protection chief NIkos Hardalias said the conditions on Evia were particularly tough for the water-dropping planes and helicopters. Their pilots faced “great danger” with limited visibility, air turbulence and wind currents from the fire, he said.

BACKGROUND

The blaze currently is the most severe of dozens that broke out in Greece in the wake of the country’s most protracted and intense heat wave in three decades, which sent temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius and created bone-dry conditions.

“We have before us one more difficult afternoon, one more difficult night,” Hardalias said.
“All the forces that have been fighting a difficult battle all these days will continue operating with unabated intensity, with the same self-sacrifice.”
On Saturday night, the coast guard and ferries evacuated 83 people from beaches in northern Evia.
On Friday night, ferries evacuated more than 1,000 people from beaches and a seaside village in apocalyptic scenes as flames raged on the hillsides behind them.
Local officials and residents in north Evia called in to television news programs on Saturday, appealing for more firefighters and water-dropping planes.
The fire department said 575 firefighters with 35 ground teams and 89 vehicles were battling the Evia wildfire, including 112 Romanian and 100 Ukrainian firefighters sent to Greece as reinforcements.
Four helicopters and three planes, including a massive Beriev-200 plane leased from Russia, provided air support.
Three more major fires were also burning Sunday in Greece’s southern Peloponnese region, while a massive fire that ravaged forests, homes and businesses on the northern fringes of the Greek capital appeared to be on the wane. That fire burnt through large tracts of a national park on Mount Parnitha, the largest forested area remaining near Athens that still bore deep scars from a fire in 2007.
Rekindling of the fire north of Athens was a constant concern, Hardalias said, adding that firefighters and the military had been patrolling all night to tackle the situation.
One firefighter was transferred to hospital Sunday after loosing consciousness during a patrol, Hardalias said.
His condition was not life-threatening.
On Friday, one volunteer firefighter died after suffering head injuries from a falling electricity pole north of Athens, while at least 20 people have been treated for fire-related injuries, including two firefighters who were hospitalized in intensive care.
The causes of the fires are under investigation. Three people were arrested Friday — in the greater Athens area, central and southern Greece — on suspicion of starting blazes, in two cases intentionally.
Another person, a 47-year-old Greek, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the Athens suburb of Petroupoli for lighting two fires in a grove and setting four dumpsters on fire, police said.
Ten countries have already sent personnel and firefighters equipment such as aircraft to Greece, while another eight are sending further reinforcements.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the fire department’s headquarters in Athens Saturday and expressed his “deep sadness” for the volunteer firefighter’s death.
He later visited the airport from which firefighting planes take off and thanked the pilots, both Greek and French.
Securing aid for everyone affected by the wildfires will be “my first political priority,” the prime minister said, promising that all burnt areas would be reforested.
“When this nightmarish summer has passed, we will turn all our attention to repairing the damage as fast as possible, and in restoring our natural environment again,” Mitsotakis said.
Greek and European officials have blamed climate change for the large number of fires that burned through southern Europe in recent days, from Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey.
Massive fires also have been burning across Siberia in northern Russia for weeks, forcing the evacuation on Saturday of a dozen villages. In all, wildfires have burned nearly 15 million acres this year in Russia.
In the US, hot, dry, gusty weather has also fueled devastating wildfires in California.

