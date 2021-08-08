You are here

Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside

Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside
Private militia loyal to Ismail Khan, the former Mujahideen commander patrols after security forces took back control of parts of Herat city following fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces. (AP)
AFP

Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside

Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside
AFP

KUNDUZ: The Taliban captured two more provincial capitals Sunday as they gained ground in their fight to take over Afghanistan’s cities after seizing much of the countryside in recent months.
The insurgents have snatched up four provincial capitals since Friday in a rapid offensive that appears to have overwhelmed government forces.
Kunduz and Sar-e-Pul in the north fell within hours of each other Sunday, lawmakers and residents in the cities confirmed, but not without fierce fighting.
A Kunduz resident described the city as being enveloped in “total chaos.”
“After some fierce fighting, the mujahideen, with the grace of God, captured the capital of Kunduz,” the Taliban said in a statement.
“The mujahideen also captured Sar-e-Pul city, the government buildings and all the installations there.”
Parwina Azimi, a women’s rights activist in Sar-e-Pul, told AFP by phone that government officials and the remaining forces had retreated to a barracks about three kilometers (two miles) from the city.
“A plane came... but could not (land),” she said.
Kunduz, however, is the most significant Taliban gain since the insurgents launched an offensive in May as foreign forces began the final stages of their withdrawal.
It has been a perennial target for the Taliban, who briefly overran the city in 2015 and again in 2016 but never managed to hold it for long.
The ministry of defense said government forces were fighting to retake key installations.
“The commando forces have launched a clearing operation. Some areas, including the national radio and TV buildings, have been cleared of the terrorist Taliban,” it said in a statement.
Kabul’s inability to hold the north may prove crucial to the government’s long-term survival.
Northern Afghanistan has long been considered an anti-Taliban stronghold that saw some of the stiffest resistance to militant rule in the 1990s.
The region continues to be home to several militias and is also a fertile recruiting ground for the country’s armed forces.

On Friday the Taliban seized their first provincial capital, Zaranj in southwestern Nimroz on the border with Iran, and followed it up a day later by taking Sheberghan in northern Jawzjan province the following day.
Fighting was also reported on the outskirts of Herat in the west, and Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.
The pace of Taliban advances has caught government forces flatfooted, but they had some respite late Saturday after US warplanes bombed Taliban positions in Sheberghan.
“US forces have conducted several air strikes in defense of our Afghan partners in recent days,” Major Nicole Ferrara, a Central Command spokesperson, told AFP in Washington.
Sheberghan is the stronghold of notorious Afghan warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, whose militiamen and government forces were reported to have retreated to the airport.
Dostum has overseen one of the largest militias in the north and garnered a fearsome reputation fighting the Taliban in the 1990s — along with accusations his forces massacred thousands of insurgent prisoners of war.
Any retreat of his fighters would dent the government’s recent hopes that militia groups could help bolster the country’s overstretched military.
The government has said little about the fall of the provincial capitals, other than vowing they would be retaken.
That has been a familiar response to most Taliban gains of recent weeks, although government forces have largely failed to make good on promises to retake dozens of districts and border posts.
The withdrawal of foreign forces is due to be complete at the end of this month, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States that sparked the invasion which toppled the Taliban.

  • Nigeria’s armed forces are still fighting to end the 12-year jihadist insurgency in the country’s northeast, a conflict that has left 40,000 people dead and displaced more than two million others
LAGOS: One of the Nigerian schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants more than seven years ago is free and has been reunited with her family, a state governor’s office said on Saturday.
Nearly 300 schoolgirls, most aged between 12 and 17, were abducted by Boko Haram in April 2014 from Chibok in northeast Nigeria, sparking an international outcry and the #BringBackOurGirls campaign for their release.
Over the years, many of the girls were released or found by the military, but more than 100 are still missing, Amnesty International said in April to mark the seven year anniversary of the abduction.
Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said in a statement that Ruth Ngladar Pogu surrendered to the military last month along with a person she said she had married.
“I am extremely excited both as Borno’s Governor and father of all sons and daughters of the state, and also as a father to daughters,” the statement said.
“I know the feeling of families of those still under captivity but we have to remain hopeful especially with today’s development.”
The governor’s office said she had surrendered to the military on July 28. But officials had not announced the development earlier to give them time to contact her parents and other Chibok families.
Nigeria’s armed forces are still fighting to end the 12-year jihadist insurgency in the country’s northeast, a conflict that has left 40,000 people dead and displaced more than two million others.
Mass kidnappings in Nigeria have again made international headlines this year as heavily armed criminal gangs have targeted schools and colleges to abduct students for ransom.
Nearly 1,000 pupils have been snatched in mass abductions since December, mostly in the country’s northwestern and central states.
Most have been released but some are still being held after months in captivity.

US asks citizens to leave 'immediately' as Taliban make rapid advances in Afghanistan

US asks citizens to leave ‘immediately’ as Taliban make rapid advances in Afghanistan
US asks citizens to leave ‘immediately’ as Taliban make rapid advances in Afghanistan

US asks citizens to leave ‘immediately’ as Taliban make rapid advances in Afghanistan
  • Follows a similar warning by Britain citing the ‘worsening security situation’
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The US on Saturday ordered its nationals to leave Afghanistan “immediately” as the Taliban widened control over several areas, taking over two towns from Afghan government forces.

“The US Embassy urges US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options,” the US mission in Kabul said in a statement.

“Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the embassy’s ability to assist US citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul,” it added.

It follows a similar warning by Britain on Friday asking its nationals to “confirm their departure plans as soon as possible,” citing the “worsening security situation” in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have overrun dozens of districts, and border crossings with Pakistan, Iran and Central Asia, since the drawdown of US-led troops from Afghanistan began on May 1 to end nearly 20 years of occupation.

The group’s advances have sparked concerns it will regain power by force similar to its move in the 1990s, amid fears that the war-scarred nation could descend into another civil war when foreign troops complete their exit by month-end.

The development comes less than a day after UN special envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, said that the war in Afghanistan had entered a “new, deadlier and more destructive phase” with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.

“This is now a different kind of war reminiscent of Syria, recently, or Sarajevo, in the not-so-distant past,” she said during a special meeting of the UN Security Council on Afghanistan in New York.

Major powers such as the US and Britain refused to “support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate” of the Taliban during the meeting.

Since Friday, the group has overrun two provincial capitals and assassinated a top government spokesman in Kabul, intensifying its campaign to defeat the US-backed Kabul government since April, amid a breach left by departing foreign forces.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, took to social media on Friday, proclaiming victory over government forces in Afghanistan’s southwestern Nimruz province with the fall of its capital, Zaranj.

“The governor house, police HQ, intelligence HQ & all related buildings were cleared of stooge enemy presence,” Mujahid said in a Twitter post.

Zaranj became the first big town to fall to the Taliban since Washington reached a deal with the group in February 2020 for the pullout of troops, while Shiberghan city in Jawzjan became the second Afghan provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in less than 24 hours.

Shiberghan, which acts as a gateway to northern Afghanistan, is far from the Taliban’s traditional bastion of power in the south and southeastern regions.

Local security sources, requesting anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to the media, told Arab News that while Zaranj “fell to the Taliban without any resistance by government forces who fled to Iran,” Afghan forces and militia troops “put up some resistance in Shiberghan but could not prevent the Taliban’s advances.”

While the Taliban has consolidated its gains near the city of western Herat, Kandahar and Lashkar Gah in the south since last week, the fall of Zaranj and Shiberghan represents a massive blow to the government’s diminishing authority. The Taliban has reportedly freed hundreds of prisoners, including comrades, from prisons in both provincial capitals.

The fall of Zaranj would allow the Taliban to take control of another key trade border crossing with Iran and “earn tens of thousands of dollars in customs and revenue routinely.”

Government infighting, poor war management, corruption and Afghan leaders’ failure to supply troops with arms and essential supplies are being cited as reasons for the Taliban’s battlefield victories.

To avert the group’s advances and infiltration into large cities, President Ashraf Ghani announced a nighttime curfew in 31 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces and offered to provide weapons and cash to local militia forces in the war against the Taliban.

Washington has also stepped up its air strikes to support local forces struggling hard to prevent the Taliban’s conquests, but it remains unclear if the US would continue to back Kabul once all foreign troops exit the country.

Experts say that the US and Britain’s measures to safeguard their citizens was a harbinger of “tough times ahead.”

“The order by the British and American embassies for the exit of their nationals from here is indicative that there will be some tough times ahead,” Taj Mohammad, a Kabul based analyst, told Arab News.

“They perhaps have taken this decision after realizing that the government is not capable of stopping the Taliban’s advances in major cities, and it is time that their nationals withdraw now ahead of the full exit of troops when things could possibly become worse and bloodier,” he added.

Cricketer Babar Azam, Saudi edtech firm to aid free education in Pakistan

Cricketer Babar Azam, Saudi edtech firm to aid free education in Pakistan
Cricketer Babar Azam, Saudi edtech firm to aid free education in Pakistan

Cricketer Babar Azam, Saudi edtech firm to aid free education in Pakistan
  • The Pakistani skipper teams up with Noon Academy to address the problem of more than 22 million children out of school
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam said on Friday that he had joined forces with the Saudi social learning platform Noon Academy as a brand ambassador and investor to help promote the company’s mission of providing free education to young students in the country.

Noon Academy is one of the largest education technology (edtech) firms in the Middle East and North Africa, serving more than 9 million students in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, India and Iraq.

Launched in Pakistan in September 2020, the organization has registered more than 1.5 million local students in less than a year.

“I will try to leverage my stature and spread Noon’s message to the masses,” Azam said in a written response to questions by Arab News sent to the academy.

He added that his decision would not only help the Saudi firm but also provide students across Pakistan with an opportunity to avail themselves of a quality education for free.

“In this union, we aim to develop a deeper content-led partnership, the contours of which will be revealed in the coming months,” he said.

The Pakistani skipper said that his country had one of the highest out-of-school rates for children after Nigeria.

Access to education is a major problem in Pakistan — 22.8 million of the country’s more than 70 million children are not in school, according to UNICEF. Experts also lament the quality of teaching at Pakistani schools.

“In the midst of these regrettable circumstances, Noon’s focus on providing free quality education by creating holistic learning solutions that go beyond traditional forms of education has positively impacted the lives of many students in a very short span of time, demonstrating student trust and further strengthening my resolve in the company’s vision and mission,” Azam said.

“As a learning platform, Noon Academy aims to bridge geographical boundaries by making learning accessible from any part of Pakistan,” he said. “Their resolve matches with my personal vision to work for the betterment of the future generations.”

Umair Babar Chishti, general manager of Noon Pakistan, said that Azam’s collaboration would help to boost the company’s aim to radically change the way people learn.

The Pakistani skipper’s life exemplified the values of resilience and determination in the face of difficult odds, he said. “Having Babar Azam as Noon’s brand ambassador and now an investor bolsters our confidence and provides impetus to the work we are doing.”

Ratcliffe calls for UN's 'urgent intervention' to free wife detained in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, seen with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella. (AFP via Free Nazanin campaign/File Photo)
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, seen with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella. (AFP via Free Nazanin campaign/File Photo)
Arab News

Ratcliffe calls for UN’s ‘urgent intervention’ to free wife detained in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, seen with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella. (AFP via Free Nazanin campaign/File Photo)
  • UK, international community must take ‘much firmer stand against state hostage-taking’
  • ‘Things have again turned for the worse with the change of government in Iran’
Arab News

LONDON:  A special request has been filed to the UN by the husband of jailed British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, demanding that it work to free her from long-term detainment.

In order to guarantee her safe release, an “urgent intervention” is required by the UN, Richard Ratcliffe said, warning that his wife would face an “autumn in court” unless Iran’s taking of hostages is appropriately dealt with by the UK.

Tehran this week abandoned plans to release Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other dual-national prisoners, in a move that could signify the ambitions of Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi, who assumed office a day before Ratcliffe’s request to the UN was delivered.

“We have been relatively quiet these past months, waiting and hoping that the (UK) government’s negotiations with Iran would finally deliver,” Ratcliffe said.

“But Iran’s announcements that hostage negotiations are again on hold are a signal that things have again turned for the worse with the change of government in Iran.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was initially detained and jailed in 2016, was sentenced in April this year to an extra 12 months in prison based on spurious charges of promoting propaganda against the regime.

The request sent by Ratcliffe includes an “urgent action request and individual complaint” demanding that the UN’s working group on arbitrary detention mediate between the UK and Iran to secure his wife’s release.

“I met the UK foreign secretary this week to get his sense of things. He insisted the negotiations had come close, hoped they could be picked up again under the new regime, and that he was determined not to leave any Brits behind,” said Ratcliffe.

“I told him I feared the tide had turned, and that a summer of drift would become an autumn in court,” he added.

“I see that now as inevitable, unless the UK and the international community takes a much firmer stand against state hostage-taking, and calls it out as a crime.”

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab this week condemned the continued detention of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, with a spokesman saying: “Iran’s continued arbitrary detention of our dual nationals is unacceptable. We urge the Iranian authorities to release the detainees without any further delay.”

US sends bombers to halt Taliban advance

US sends bombers to halt Taliban advance
Arab News

US sends bombers to halt Taliban advance

US sends bombers to halt Taliban advance
  • B-52s sent into Afghan airspace for first time in over a year
  • Defense sources: Armed drones, AC-130 Spectre gunships flying at least 5 missions daily
Arab News

LONDON: The US has deployed heavy air gunships over Afghanistan in the fight against the Taliban as the terror group continues to make territorial gains in the war-torn country.

Washington has sent B-52 gunships into Afghan airspace for the first time in over a year. Nicknamed the “stratofortress,” the B-52 — which has been flown by the US Air Force since the 1950s — is one of its key assets, capable of massive destruction. 

The Taliban on Friday claimed the first provincial capital since the withdrawal of Western forces after capturing Zaranj in the southwestern Nimroz province.

The Afghan air force has struggled in the absence of Western support. Lacking munitions, supplies and pilots, it is reported to be “exhausted” by regular missions.

More than one-third of the Afghan government’s fleet of 162 aircraft and helicopters have been left inoperable since US contractors left the country.

US defense sources told The Times that the B-52 aircraft were flying into Afghanistan from Al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, and that they were striking Taliban positions around Kandahar, Herat and Lashkar Gah — three cities at risk from Taliban capture.

The sources said armed drones and AC-130 Spectre gunships — the iconic low-flying attack aircraft replete with a howitzer-style heavy cannon — are flying at least five missions daily.

The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea is launching fast jets to support the missions. 

The defense sources said Washington has every intention to continue with the airstrikes after Aug. 31, when the last remaining coalition troops are expected to leave Afghanistan.

