Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, partner Michael Orr finish 2nd in HunGarian Baja

Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, partner Michael Orr finish 2nd in HunGarian Baja
Toyota’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Michael Orr finished second in the HunGarian Baja. (FIA)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, partner Michael Orr finish 2nd in HunGarian Baja

Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, partner Michael Orr finish 2nd in HunGarian Baja
  • Toyota team posted identical time to Mini’s Krzysztof Hołowczyc, Lukasz Kurzeja but lost tiebreaker
  • The Poles trailed by 42 seconds going into the final section, where they managed a time that was 42 seconds quicker than Al-Rajhi, resulting in the tie
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi and his partner Michael Orr finished second behind the Mini crew of Krzysztof Hołowczyc and Lukasz Kurzeja in the HunGarian Baja.

Their position was decided on a tiebreaker after the result of the sixth round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the second round of the FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas.

Following 454 kilometers of racing over seven selective sections, the Toyota pair and the Polish duo finished with the same time totals, the Mini team winning the tiebreak having posted the best time on the first selective section that was not a qualifying stage.

World Cup leaders Yasir Seaidan and Alexey Kuzmich finished third in another Mini.

Hołowczyc and Kurzeja had finished second in Friday’s qualifying stage and then set the pace in the following day’s first full leg to take the overall lead. They were overtaken by Al-Rajhi in the final section when they dropped four minutes after getting lost.

After winning the penultimate stage, the Poles trailed by 42 seconds going into the final section, where they managed a time that was 42 seconds quicker than Al-Rajhi, resulting in the tie.

Despite the unfortunate loss in their first ever HunGarian Baja, the Saudi Arabian-British partners have now reduced the gap in the FIA World Cup standings with the result.

The seventh round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the third round of the European series will be the Baja Poland on Aug. 26 to 29.

Golf Saudi launches Mass Participation program at Aramco Team Series tournament in Spain

Golf Saudi launches Mass Participation program at Aramco Team Series tournament in Spain
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

Golf Saudi launches Mass Participation program at Aramco Team Series tournament in Spain

Golf Saudi launches Mass Participation program at Aramco Team Series tournament in Spain
  • Leading Saudi female figures took part in activities aimed at promoting golf, empowerment of women
  • Nawal Al-Khalawi: It is gratifying to see that Golf Saudi is investing both time and resources to bring this great game to the people of Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

SOTOGRANDE, Spain: Golf Saudi hosted leading female personalities from the Kingdom at the second Aramco Team Series tournament of the year in Sotogrande, Spain.

The occasion was part of Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation program that aims to grow the game of golf and boost participation in Saudi Arabia and internationally.

The guests took part in activities on the sideline of the tournament, organized with the Ladies European Tour (LET), which was won by Team Buhai.

The Mass Participation program was presented by senior professionals Grant Smith and Steven Troup, who introduced the guests to Saudi health coach and entrepreneur Nawal Al-Khalawi, founder of the first Saudi female football team Maram Al-Butairi, and social media influencer Hana Bassrawi.

Smith and Troup were on hand to provide the participating ladies with some beginner’s tips as well as challenges and the chance to try their hand on a golf simulator.

The clinic also saw the rollout of Golf Saudi’s newest event activation, a challenge course devised in partnership with The Stadium Concept, an educational program that introduces participants to the game in an accessible and easy way. At the end of the clinic, the participants were also treated to a tour of the golf course at La Reserva Club Sotogrande where the tournament had taken place.

Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation program has been designed to develop future home-grown golf players and follows the launch of The Ladies First Club in November last year for 1,000 Saudi women, offering complimentary membership inclusive of golf lessons, driving range access, and a nine-hole experience played with an instructor on three different courses.

The organization also hopes to use its latest program to meet its targets of creating 3,700 jobs by 2030, as well as training up to 24,000 new golfers within the next decade.

Al-Butairi, founder of the Eastern Flames football team, said the work that Golf Saudi was doing to promote the game was a good sign for the future of the women’s sports sector in the country.

“It was such an honor being in Sotogrande for the second Aramco Team Series tournament and to have the chance to meet in person with such an array of talented female golfers.

“As a director of Eastern Flames Football Club in Saudi Arabia, I know first-hand the positive impact that sport can play in the lives of young girls and women. It’s great that Golf Saudi is paving a way not only for Saudi female golfers but for other women internationally, giving them the opportunities to learn, develop, and compete in world-class tournaments,” she added.

Al-Khalawi said she could not wait to pick up a golf club on her return to Saudi Arabia following her stay in Spain.

“Golf is a game of patience. Practicing alone is a meditative act, whilst playing with friends and family cultivates deep connections and competing professionally requires a strong mind, character, and skills.

“These are all positives and so it is gratifying to see that Golf Saudi is investing both time and resources to bring this great game to the people of Saudi Arabia. From what I’ve seen here in Sotogrande, it won’t be too long until we see the first Saudi women compete in similar international tournaments,” she added.

The Aramco Team Series consists of four tournaments that include 36 teams made up of three professionals and one amateur, with scores from all four contributing to the final result.

Following the inaugural London event and the conclusion of the Sotogrande tournament, the series will now move onto New York from Oct. 14 to 16, and finally Jeddah from Nov. 10 to 12.

15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi increases prize money to $2.8m

15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi increases prize money to $2.8m
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi increases prize money to $2.8m

15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi increases prize money to $2.8m
  • World’s best short-distance swimmers to gather for competition at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in December
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: A prize pool of more than $2.8 million will be up for grabs at the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships (25 meters) to be held in Abu Dhabi later this year.

Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported the announcement made by FINA President Husain Al-Musallam.

Some of the world’s top short-distance swimmers are expected to take part in the competition being held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island from Dec. 16 to 21.

The boost to the prize-money pot represents an increase of 50 percent for individual events, with a bonus of $50,000 for any new world records, and will be the largest amount ever splashed out for a FINA swimming tournament.

Al-Musallam said: “Exactly two months ago, when I took office, I promised the aquatics family that I would prioritize athletes, increase prize money, and ensure there was no discrimination in our sport. Today’s announcement honors that commitment.

“Athletes are the heartbeat of aquatics. They all deserve the very best competitions and prize money that reflects their standing as the world’s greatest athletes,” he added.

The FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) is set to be one of the year’s most high-profile sporting events in the region.

Tokyo 2020 gives Arab nations highest-ever medal haul of 18

Tokyo 2020 gives Arab nations highest-ever medal haul of 18
Updated 09 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Tokyo 2020 gives Arab nations highest-ever medal haul of 18

Tokyo 2020 gives Arab nations highest-ever medal haul of 18
  • The tally of five gold, five silver and eight bronze medals beat the previous total of eight at Athens 2004
Updated 09 August 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Arab athletes have departed Tokyo 2020 with the highest yield of medals in the history of their participation, winning five gold, five silver and eight bronze.

The previous combined best by Arab nations was eight at the 2004 Athens Olympics, with four gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

In Japan, Qatar was the only one of the Arab delegation to win two gold medals, while Egypt’s total of six was the highest with one gold, one silver and four bronze.

The penultimate day of Tokyo 2020 proved particularly fruitful for the region with Feryal Abdelaziz of Egypt winning a gold in the women’s karate competition; Tarek Hamdi of Saudi a silver in the men’s karate; Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne a silver in the women’s 10,000m; Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy a silver in the men’s modern pentathlon; and Qataris Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan a bronze in the men’s beach volleyball competition.

The previous day had seen Egypt’s Giana Lotfy win bronze despite losing her women’s kumite -61kg class semifinal. Abdul Rahman Al-Masatfa has similarly claimed bronze after being eliminated in his last four bouts in the men’s karate kumite 67kg competition.

Egypt leads Arab nations in the all-time gold medal table with eight, with Morocco coming next with seven.

Saudi Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi lands in Jeddah to a hero's welcome

Saudi Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi lands in Jeddah to a hero’s welcome
Updated 24 min 20 sec ago
Ali Khaled
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi lands in Jeddah to a hero’s welcome

Saudi Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi lands in Jeddah to a hero’s welcome
  • The 23-year-old, accompanied by Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi Arabian  Olympic Committee President, was greeted with applause and confetti after his historic achievment at Tokyo 2020
Updated 24 min 20 sec ago
Ali Khaled MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

DUBAI: Saudi athlete Tarek Hamdi, fresh from winning a stunning silver medal in the Men’s karate competition at Tokyo 2020,  has landed in Jeddah to a hero’s welcome, accompanied by Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi Arabian  Olympic Committee President.

On their arrival from the Japanese capital, the Saudi delegation were greeted with cheers and and clouds of confetti to hail the 23-year-old’s historic achievement.

Hamdi’s silver was the Kingdom’s only medal of the Tokyo Olympics, but it could have been even more if it wasn’t for a penalty decision that prevented a victory that was agonisingly within reach. 

Hamdi had endured a heartbreaking end to the final of the Men’s Karate Kumite +75kg when a penalty for dangerous play denied him a gold when he was leading 4-1 against Sajag Ganzjadeh of Iran, who departed the mat at Nippon Budokan arena on a stretcher. The match was awarded as a default 4-0 win for the Iranian.

The Olympic silver remains an outstanding achievement for Hamdi, who since the final has been hailed as an inspirational champion across Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.

Hamdi avoided commenting on what had happened in the final, saying that he respected the decision taken by the officials of the match, despite the fact that the referee’s decision was a bolt from the blue.

“It was really a shock, but we could do nothing other than respecting the decision,” he said. “However, gold will, for sure, come in the competitions of the near future,”

Hamdi told Arab News that his silver medal is the first Saudi Olympic medal since the one that Hadi Sua’an secured at the Sydney 2000 Games, when he won the silver medal in the 400m hurdles.

He said this proves that Saudi athletes are capable of achieving Olympic success.

“We have reached the final, and we may win gold in the coming events. We have the Paris Games in two years, and if Karate will be included in that edition of the Games, we are hopeful to win more than a medal,” Hamdi said.

The Saudi champion pointed out that it took him a long time to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

“I had to train hard and prepare for this competition for nearly two years, with ambition and insistence to do something for my beloved country,” he said.

He noted that he and his fellow athletes had received all the support from the Ministry of Sports, and that all along his ambition was to win gold.  

“We were fully supported by the government of the Two Holy Mosques, his Crown Prince, the minister of sports and the deputy of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, who are supporting the Saudi sport in general. I really appreciate all their efforts.”

“Gold was our ambition and that is what Saudi Arabia really deserves” said Hamdi. “I did my best…However, it is the decree of Allah, and He does what He wills. Thank God for all.”

Hamdi said that he was under big pressure to win all the battles, especially after the 3-2 loss to the Croatian athlete Ivan Kvesic in the first fight. However, he said that it was a "good loss".

“The first loss was actually advantageous. It pushed me to bring out the best of me, and that really happened,” he said.

Dr. Mushrif Al-Shihry, head of the Saudi Karate Federation said that Hamdi has become a global inspiration.

“The World Karate Federation has seen the skills and excellent performance of Hamdi, who is a role model to all karate players in the world,” he said. “He succeeded in showing the whole world the capabilities of the Saudi players.”

He added that they had set a detailed preparation plan for the Tokyo Games, and it was a success.

“Another work plan will prepare our players for the world championship, which will be held in Dubai,” said Al-Shihry.

“Hamdi and his colleagues will produce better performances and they will achieve even better results. We have hired a highly proficient coach, whose efforts were fruitful in Tokyo.

“We have a group of Saudi female karate players. We are now looking for a good coach to train them. The next Asian Championship will see the first official participation of a Saudi Karate female team,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan national coach of the Saudi karate team, Mounir Afkir, told Arab News that Hamdi’s loss to 2018 World Champion Kvesic did not have any lasting effects.

“I asked Hamdi to forget about the loss and concentrate on the coming fights. Luckily, I succeeded in taking the champion Hamdi out of the bad mood. He did well in the next match against the American [Brian Irr] before sharing the spoils with the Iranian athlete, Sajad Ganjzadeh’s, who is the world champion five times,” Afkir said.

Hamdi, the coach added, was of high morals and was able to defeat his Canadian opponent.

“Hamedi is the best karate player in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and he would have won the gold medal if it was not for the referee’s decision, which was built on Ganjzadeh’s exaggerated response to Hamdi’s kick,” Afkir said.

Commenting on Hamdi’s controversial kick, the coach said that the rules are clear.

“The video did not show the kick in a clear way. The rules of the game state that a game official relies on the decision of the physician in such cases. If the doctor says that it was an aggressive kick, then the referee can disqualify the violator,” he said.

He explained that the whole issue was with the Iranian player who might have felt he was about to lose the contest.

“When Ganjzadeh felt that Hamdi was going to win, he excessively pretended that he was severely injured, and this is not ethical at all. What is important to us is that the world knows that the Iranian player's behavior was not honest and Hamdi is the one who deserved gold,” he said.

Egypt falls in love with its new Olympic gold medalist Feryal Ashraf

Egypt falls in love with its new Olympic gold medalist Feryal Ashraf
Updated 08 August 2021
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Egypt falls in love with its new Olympic gold medalist Feryal Ashraf

Egypt falls in love with its new Olympic gold medalist Feryal Ashraf
  • Acclaim pours in for 21-year-old student after karate win
Updated 08 August 2021
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Feryal Ashraf woke up on Sunday morning as the most famous athlete in Egypt. Sorry, Mo Salah.
On Saturday, she claimed gold for Egypt after beating Irina Zaretska 2-0 in the final of the women’s karate kumite +61 kg competition at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan arena.
It was Egypt’s first gold of Tokyo 2020 and the first Olympic gold won by an Egyptian woman.
“I am very tired, and God did not waste my fatigue,” she said the day after her victory. “I thank my father, my mother, my brothers, all the Egyptian people, and my coaches. I hope to make the Egyptians happy.”


Her family followed the action from Cairo, staying in touch with her while she was in Japan and helping to ease the pressure while she prepared herself for success by joking with her.
Ashraf’s mother was the first to jump up in front of the TV screen at the moment of triumph, with the rest of the family close behind and all screaming with unbridled joy.
Even Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was captivated, congratulating the 21-year-old medalist on her success minutes after she won the final.
“I congratulate the heroic daughter of Egypt, Feryal Ashraf, for winning the gold medal for karate at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” he said. “It is a new achievement that calls for pride and confirms the ability of Egyptians. I am proud of my daughter, Feryal Ashraf, and every Egyptian who is raising Egypt’s name high in international forums.”
Her new army of fans cannot get enough of their Olympic champion.
Ashraf loves drawing and reading. Her favorite food is pasta with sausage and mozzarella. She would rather have a partner who is an athlete, someone who can understand her lifestyle of training and championships.
“We are all very happy, this is Egypt’s first gold medal in this year’s games, and Egypt has risen dozens of places in the classification,” her brother Ahmed said. “In addition to that Feryal is the first Egyptian woman to win gold in the history of the Olympics. Feryal was born a hero and will remain a hero.”


He added that while Ashraf’s success had not been an easy process, she had always been confident about eventually succeeding.
Ashraf’s Olympic triumph was years in the making as she took up karate when she was just eight years old.
According to her coach Hani Qeshta, Ashraf’s typical training day in preparation for Tokyo would start at 6 a.m. and end at around 10 p.m., despite the fact she is currently studying pharmacy at the British University in Egypt.
Her haul of local and regional titles include a bronze medal at the 2018 African Nations Championship in Rwanda, a gold medal at the World Junior Championships 2019, a gold medal at the African Championship 2020, a silver medal at the Premier League in France 2020, and a silver medal at the Premier League in Turkey 2021.
And, as of Aug. 7, 2021, a glorious Olympic gold.

