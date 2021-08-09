RIYADH: Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has strongly condemned the Houthi militia’s continued targeting of Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones.
In a statement, he praised coalition forces in Yemen for intercepting and destroying two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) carrying explosives launched toward the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt on Monday.
He pointed out that the OIC supported the Kingdom in tackling the threat posed by the Iran-backed Houthis and measures being taken to maintain security and stability and the safety of Saudi citizens.
Bahrain also joined international condemnation of Monday’s attempted strikes with its Ministry of Foreign Affairs declaring the island nation’s solidarity with Riyadh in defending itself against the group’s attacks.
The Iran-backed Houthis had repeatedly attacked various targets in Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles, armed drones and rockets repeatedly.
The latest attacks come in the face of attempts by the United Nations to broker a peace agreement between the Houthis and the Yemeni government.
Attempted attacks on Saudi city condemned
