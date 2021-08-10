You are here

  • Home
  • Kashmir’s lone rose water maker scents uncertain future amid challenges

Kashmir’s lone rose water maker scents uncertain future amid challenges

Kashmir’s lone rose water maker scents uncertain future amid challenges
Abdul Aziz Kozgar, reputed as the last rose water maker in Srinagar, is struggling to keep his nearly 100-year-old shop open for business. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nvw7p

Updated 18 sec ago

Kashmir’s lone rose water maker scents uncertain future amid challenges

Kashmir’s lone rose water maker scents uncertain future amid challenges
  • Declining sales, insecurity in Kashmir have dealt blow to Abdul Aziz Kozgar’s business
Updated 18 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

SRINAGAR: The sweet smell of rose water filled the air as Abdul Aziz Kozgar opened the shutters of his nearly 100-year-old shop in Srinagar for another day of business that has been hit by a sharp decline in sales over recent years.

Wearing a skull cap and a loose kurta salwar, the traditional dress of most Kashmiri men, Kozgar smiled when reminded of his status as the last rose water maker in Srinagar, skills he acquired from his forefathers who moved to the Kashmiri capital from Turkey more than 500 years ago.

“You will not get this kind of shop in Kashmir because this trade (of handmade rose water) was started by our forefathers 400 to 500 years ago,” the 60-year-old father-of-three told Arab News.

“They came to Kashmir from Turkey and settled down here and it has been going on since then,” he said. Located in old Srinagar’s Khanqah-e-Moula area, from the outside the old-fashioned arq-e-gulab or rose water shop that Kozgar is sole proprietor of resembles an abandoned building with broken windows and weathered paint.

The only light source comes from the front window, which opens to the main road facing the 14th-century Khanqah-e-Moula mosque.

“This shop is over 90 years old, but there was one shop older than this inside the old house which was running since the beginning of the 19th century. It had a special room for making rose water. After the new house was constructed, this shop was moved forward to face the road,” he added.

The hole-in-the-wall store contains a treasure trove of secrets in tall glass bottles.

Every morning, Kozgar fills the bottles with rose water from three to four plastic containers, which he carries back in the evening after selling his products.

While some of the jars are filled to the brim with Pantone-colored rose water, most are empty, dating back almost 200 years ago. Markings on the jars state their place of origin as Britain and France and Kozgar revealed that they were imported by his forefathers “to keep the rose water cool and its aroma intact.”

But they have never traded hands – customers must provide their own containers for the rose water – and Kozgar pointed out that he had no plans to sell the empty bottles.

“They are lying there because they have a past. These jars will keep the rose water cool. We never used a refrigerator for it. I’m proud of the collection.”

Declining sales due to a lack of interest in handmade rose water and insecurity in Kashmir have dealt a heavy blow to Kozgar’s business, leaving him facing an uncertain future with limited means to revive output or reinvent the craft.

“Periodic strikes, curfews, and the closure of shops have affected business, and we have all suffered as a result. Also, with artificial rose water easily available in the market, people don’t bother to come to the shop anymore,” he said.

Those that did were regular customers who used the water at shrines and religious places. “Some buy it as a gift or for cooking. It’s special because the smell makes people feel nice,” he added.

Compared to machine-made rose water, Kozgar’s produce is cheap. For one liter he charges 40 Indian rupees (54 US cents), while the artificially made liquid can cost more than $5 for 100 milliliters.

Srinagar-based grocery shopkeeper Aman Bhat said the price difference was because traders had to pay tax for branded rose water in addition to high production costs. “I think the way you make it determines the price structure.”

Kozgar said that his rose water was distilled from koshur gulab (Kashmiri roses) sourced from various parts of the valley. “I don’t use any machines for it; that’s all I can tell you.”

His limited capacity to produce rose water manually had also impacted on sales.

“My customers are mostly elderly people. But when a younger customer comes to my shop, they understand the value of my shop and become regular customers. They are surprised that my rose water is so cheap,” he added.

A graduate and practitioner of traditional medicine, Kozgar joined the profession in his 20s because his father, Habibullah, was “keen on his children carrying forward the legacy.”

He said: “I joined the profession voluntarily. My father wanted me to keep this legacy alive in the memory of my forefathers.”

As for the next generation carrying forward the family tradition, he was not so sure. “Who will run this business where there is hardly any profit? The amount of rose water that comes after using five to six kilograms of roses is much less, and that is not business friendly.

“I definitely want them to continue the tradition, but I will not force my kids to run the shop. It’s uncertain what is going to happen after me,” he added.

Topics: Kashmir rose water Sri Nagar

Related

Special Kashmir marks ‘black day’ anniversary with shutdown, tightened security video
World
Kashmir marks ‘black day’ anniversary with shutdown, tightened security

How a costly proxy war can be prevented in Afghanistan

How a costly proxy war can be prevented in Afghanistan
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
Zahid Hussain

How a costly proxy war can be prevented in Afghanistan

How a costly proxy war can be prevented in Afghanistan
  • US forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001 with little understanding of a land long described as the “graveyard of empires”
  • Having failed to build a competent Afghan army to take its place, America’s exit from the country is proving just as chaotic as its arrival
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
Zahid Hussain

ISLAMABAD: In many ways, the Doha agreement of February 2020 evoked memories of the US military’s humiliation in Vietnam half a century earlier.

The deal with the Taliban, which paved the way for the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan, was no less ignominious for Washington. It was not a document of surrender but neither was it a declaration of victory for the most powerful military power on earth.

US officials had negotiated peace with the very insurgent leaders they once branded terrorists. In fact, several members of the Taliban negotiating team were former inmates of the notorious Guantanamo Bay detention camp in Cuba.

Such is the irony of history: Yet another superpower began its drawdown just as the war-ravaged country observed the 32nd anniversary of the Soviet withdrawal. The Russians departed in 1989 after a decade in the Afghan mire. The Americans remained twice as long. The last US soldier is expected to leave in the next few weeks, before the symbolic date of Sept. 11.

Several of the Taliban negotiators in Doha had also fought the Soviets — with US support. At the time they were hailed by Washington as “holy warriors” who drove the Red Army out of Afghanistan with weapons supplied by the Americans.

Indeed, the irony was again apparent when Taliban fighters turned many of those same weapons on their former patrons.

US forces invaded Afghanistan in October 2001, following the 9/11 attacks, with little understanding of a land that has long been described as the “graveyard of empires.” It was an unwinnable conflict from the start but Washington fought tooth and nail to shape a narrative that would justify its continuance.

Quite how unprepared the Americans were was aptly summed up in 2015 by Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute, who said: “We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn’t know what we were doing. What are we trying to do here? We didn’t have the foggiest notion of what we were undertaking.”

Put in these terms, it is perhaps unsurprising that Afghanistan would become America’s longest war.

The Taliban’s resurgence was helped by a strategic miscalculation on the part of Washington, which decided to reempower Afghanistan’s former strongmen and warlords, causing old ethnic and tribal tensions to resurface. One of the biggest US mistakes was a failure to avoid the perception that the West was a party to the Afghan civil war.

Despite the deployment of tens of thousands of troops, the US could not defeat the insurgents once and for all. However, the Taliban’s revival as a powerful insurgent force should not have come as a surprise. In fact, the group was never really defeated.

Tens of thousands of Afghans were killed during the war, which cost close to $1 trillion. Since 2001, more than 775,000 US troops have been deployed to Afghanistan. The distorted statistics made it appear as though the US was winning the fight — but this was far from the truth.

There were also fundamental disagreements within successive US administrations over precisely what America’s objectives were in Afghanistan. While some officials believed they were building a model democracy, others saw their role as reinventors of Afghan culture, including its views on women’s rights.

America’s attempts to curtail runaway corruption, build a competent Afghan army and police force, and put a dent in Afghanistan’s thriving opium trade did not work. Most of the US aid money was siphoned off by Afghan officials and warlords aligned with Washington, and the country devolved into a narco-state as a result of some seriously flawed policies.

Despite the billions of dollars spent on building and training the Afghan National Army and other branches of the security apparatus, local forces proved incapable of taking on the Taliban without American support.

Following the Doha agreement, it was left to the Taliban and the Afghan government to negotiate the future political setup of the country. It is certainly a tall order to expect the two warring sides to reach an arrangement that will satisfy all Afghan factions — a polarization that has only intensified over the past two decades of war and foreign occupation.

In addition the departure of the US forces has proven to be just as chaotic as their arrival. The hasty withdrawal has left a cavernous power vacuum.

The Taliban has leveraged the peace deal with the US to its advantage, while growing international recognition is giving the insurgents even greater confidence.

For many Afghans, however, the prospect of a return to Taliban rule is deeply disconcerting. Notwithstanding its solemn pledges, the Taliban has maintained a deliberate ambiguity about its political agenda, which is adding to the sense of confusion.

There were some indications that the ultraconservative Taliban might be willing to work within a pluralistic political system. Yet there was no clarity on whether the group would be willing to work within a democratic political and constitutional setup.

While the Taliban political leadership appears to be more moderate and flexible in its views, there is no evidence that the commanders in the field will be so amenable to change.

When the Taliban ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, it completely outlawed the right of women to education and work. The current leadership has offered assurances that it acknowledges the rights of women and will not oppose their education, but this has done little to quell the unease many people feel about potential Taliban action once foreign forces withdraw.

Decades of conflict have exacted a heavy toll on the lives of millions of Afghans and unleashed destruction that cannot be undone. The war has left the country as divided as ever. Through battlefield victories and expanding territorial control, the Taliban has gained the upper hand, creating a dangerous asymmetry of power. Many now fear the expansion of Taliban influence will lead to a resurgence of its tyrannical rule.

Regardless of who the adversary was at any given point in time, two generations of Afghans have known only war and it seems highly unlikely their misery will end any time soon.

Inevitably, the withdrawal of American forces from the country will have a huge effect on regional geopolitics. Historically, the country’s strategic geography has made it vulnerable to interference from outside powers and proxy wars.

A full-scale civil war could lead Pakistan, India, Russia and Iran to back different factions and themselves become more deeply involved in the conflict. The spillover effects of spiraling instability and conflict in Afghanistan could prove disastrous.

Without a sustainable agreement among surrounding powers that guarantees Afghanistan’s security and its neutrality, the country might become the center of a costly proxy war, with various powers supporting rival factions across ethnic and sectarian lines.

Such an agreement is also critical to prevent Afghanistan reverting to a hub for global terrorism. A negotiated political settlement, intertwined with a regional approach, is the only desirable endgame.

Topics: Afghanistan Editor’s Choice

Related

UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal
World
UK defense secretary slams US, NATO over Afghanistan withdrawal

Nine Russian coronavirus patients die after oxygen malfunction

Nine Russian coronavirus patients die after oxygen malfunction
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters

Nine Russian coronavirus patients die after oxygen malfunction

Nine Russian coronavirus patients die after oxygen malfunction
  • "Nine patients with coronavirus died due to a lack of oxygen," local health ministry was cited as saying
  • A total of 71 people were in intensive care, not all were (receiving) oxygen supply
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Nine coronavirus patients died in a Russian hospital in the southern city of Vladikavkaz after an oxygen pipe burst underground, cutting supply to an intensive care ward, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.
“Nine patients with coronavirus died due to a lack of oxygen,” the TASS news agency cited the local health ministry as saying.
“A total of 71 people were in intensive care, not all were (receiving) oxygen supply,” TASS quoted the ministry as saying.
Regional authorities have agreed with the defense ministry to supply oxygen to all of the city’s hospitals from the town of Mozdok, around 80 km (50 miles) north of Vladikavkaz, the RIA news agency reported.
“There was a burst in the oxygen pipe from the reservoir, which is underground, and the oxygen supply was stopped,” the acting head of the North Ossetia region, where Vladikavkaz is located, was quoted as saying by RIA.
“Medical staff have started to connect the patients who are on ventilators to oxygen tanks. Oxygen tanks have started to arrive,” acting North Ossetia head Sergei Menyailo said.
Russia’s federal health watchdog, Roszdravnadzor, will investigate the case, the Interfax news agency reported.

Topics: Russia #covid-19

Related

As COVID-19 surges in Tunisia, oxygen is in short supply
Middle-East
As COVID-19 surges in Tunisia, oxygen is in short supply
Special A patient who has recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) donates her plasma for research purposes, at the National Blood Transfusion Services in Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
Business & Economy
Egypt restricts export of medical oxygen for a year

US slaps new sanctions on Belarus regime

US slaps new sanctions on Belarus regime
Updated 09 August 2021
AFP

US slaps new sanctions on Belarus regime

US slaps new sanctions on Belarus regime
  • "The actions of the Lukashenko regime are an illegitimate effort to hold on to power at any price," said the US President
  • The latest sanctions take aim at various sectors of the Belarusian economy, including banking, defense, energy, construction and transportation
Updated 09 August 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States imposed fresh sanctions on Monday on the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, accusing him of carrying out a “brutal” crackdown on opponents.
“One year ago today, the people of Belarus sought to make their voices heard and shape their own future through that most basic expression of democracy — an election,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.
“Rather than respect the clear will of the Belarusian people, the Lukashenko regime perpetrated election fraud, followed by a brutal campaign of repression to stifle dissent,” Biden said.
“The actions of the Lukashenko regime are an illegitimate effort to hold on to power at any price,” he said.
The US president signed an executive order expanding sanctions which have been in place on the Russian neighbor since 2006, targeting a slew of Belarusian officials, business executives and companies.
The latest sanctions take aim at various sectors of the Belarusian economy, including banking, defense, energy, construction and transportation.
Also targeted was the Belarusian National Olympic Committee, accused of facilitating money laundering, sanctions evasion and failing “to protect Belarusian athletes from political discrimination and repression.”
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya sought protection at the Tokyo Olympics to avoid being forced onto a plane home, saying she feared for her life after criticizing her coaches.
Tsimanouskaya was granted a humanitarian visa by Poland and she told AFP in an interview in Warsaw on Monday that she “would like my country to be free.”
Tsimanouskaya was among the Belarusian sports figures who publicly criticized violence against protesters at demonstrations that gripped the ex-Soviet country after the August 9, 2020 presidential vote.
Also targeted by US sanctions was state-owned Belaruskali OAO, which the executive order said is one of the world’s largest producers of potash and a “source of illicit wealth for the regime.”
Prominent business executives who support the Lukashenko regime were also sanctioned along with 15 of their companies including the private bank Absolut Bank.
In power since 1994, Lukashenko has been cracking down on opponents since unprecedented protests erupted after last year’s election.
Among the actions for which the Lukashenko regime was being sanctioned, Biden said, was the diversion in May of a Ryanair plane and the subsequent arrest of an opposition activist and his girlfriend who were on board.
In London, the UK government said that it will prevent Belarusian air carriers from flying over or landing in Britain and broadened a litany of financial sanctions because of “the continued undermining of democracy and human rights violations.”
In his statement, Biden recalled that he had met recently in Washington with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and told her “we stand with the people of Belarus as they bravely pursue their democratic aspirations.”
Western nations have already imposed a raft of sanctions on Lukashenko and his regime, but they appear to have had limited effect as he maintains backing from key ally and creditor Russia.
The latest US sanctions come rising tensions between the United States and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the chief ally of the Belarusian president.
The 66-year-old Lukashenko on Monday denounced the United States and Britain for imposing new sanctions on his regime and insisted he won a “totally transparent” vote.”
“You will choke on these sanctions in the United Kingdom,” Lukashenko said at his annual press conference, a marathon event that lasts for hours.
“You are risking starting World War III,” he added. “Is that what you are trying to push us and the Russians to?“
He denied widespread reports of torture in Belarusian prisons. Local rights groups say Belarus has over 600 political prisoners and have recorded testimonies of torture.
Lukashenko also said his country’s KGB had nothing to do with the death of 26-year-old Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov, who was found hanged in a Kiev park last week.

Topics: Alexander Lukashenko belarus US President Joe Biden

Related

Belarus opposition leader wants international tribunal to probe Lukashenko
World
Belarus opposition leader wants international tribunal to probe Lukashenko
Belarusian president accused of using Middle East migrants as ‘political weapon’
World
Belarusian president accused of using Middle East migrants as ‘political weapon’

Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday

Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters

Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday

Italy’s coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday
  • Italy has registered 128,242 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020
  • Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 2,786 on Monday
Updated 09 August 2021
Reuters

MILAN: Italy reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, double the day’s before figure, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,200 from 5,735.
Italy has registered 128,242 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.40 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 — not including those in intensive care — stood at 2,786 on Monday, up from 2,631 a day earlier.
There were 39 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 24 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 323 from a previous 299.
Some 102,864 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 203,511, the health ministry said.

Topics: Italy #covid-19

Related

Italy makes COVID-19 health pass mandatory for teachers
World
Italy makes COVID-19 health pass mandatory for teachers
Special Italy approves 1,000 refugees from Lebanon over two years
Middle-East
Italy approves 1,000 refugees from Lebanon over two years

Humans responsible for ‘irreversible’ climate change, UN warns

Humans responsible for ‘irreversible’ climate change, UN warns
Updated 09 August 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

Humans responsible for ‘irreversible’ climate change, UN warns

Humans responsible for ‘irreversible’ climate change, UN warns
  • UN report urges supply of affordable energy with minimum impact on environment
Updated 09 August 2021
MATTHEW BROWN

LONDON: Changes to the climate, including more severe weather events and rising sea levels, are irreversible and only more large-scale action by humanity can stop it spiraling out of control, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in a report today.

The world will pass the 1.5 C warming threshold that the 2015 Paris Agreement aimed to avoid within 20 years. The temperature could jump by 2.0 C by 2060 and 2.7 C by the century’s end, the IPCC said in its latest update, which drew on 14,000 scientific studies.

“The alarm bells are deafening,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement. “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.”

In three months’ time, the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland will try to wring much more ambitious climate action out of the nations of the world, and the money to go with it.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped the report would be “a wake-up call for the world to take action now, before we meet in Glasgow.”

The report says emissions “unequivocally caused by human activities” have already pushed the average global temperature up 1.1 C from its pre-industrial average. They would have raised it 0.5 C further without the cooling effect of pollution in the atmosphere, it said.

Some climate changes are already unavoidable, according to the report. Greenland’s sheet of land-ice is “virtually certain” to continue melting, which will in turn raise the sea level for centuries to come as the oceans warm and expand.

“We are now committed to some aspects of climate change, some of which are irreversible for hundreds to thousands of years,” said IPCC co-author Tamsin Edwards, a climate scientist at King’s College London. “But the more we limit warming, the more we can avoid or slow down those changes.” 

The only way of meeting the Paris goal of keeping temperature increases to 1.5 C by the end of the century is through negative emissions, which involves sucking more carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere than is added, the viability of which is questioned by many scientists.

“This report highlights the importance of the Middle East Green and Saudi Green initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to produce energy globally on a sustainable basis,” Cornelia Meyer, CEO of energy consultancy Meyer Resources, told Arab News. “As we still need oil and gas, we still need producers and we need to look at other technologies beyond renewables, such as carbon capture.”

She added: “We need to look at all methods to ensure people can be supplied with affordable energy while having a minimum impact on the environment.”

Topics: climate change UN United States climate envoy John Kerry Antonio Guterres

Related

Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress
World
Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress

Latest updates

Does Saudi Arabia’s ancient Firzan water canal deserve UNESCO’s attention?
The irrigation system was made underground because those who used it were obviously aware that water would evaporate if it was transported at ground level, said Dr. Farhan Al-Juaidi, an expert. (Supplied)
Manga Productions named Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia for 2021
The factors covered in the survey include leadership, workplace, teamwork and HR practices. (Supplied)
Kashmir’s lone rose water maker scents uncertain future amid challenges
Kashmir’s lone rose water maker scents uncertain future amid challenges
What We Are Reading Today: The Things Things Say by Jonathan Lamb
What We Are Reading Today: The Things Things Say by Jonathan Lamb
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief delivers $500k of pandemic aid to Vietnam
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief delivers $500k of pandemic aid to Vietnam

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.