You are here

  • Home
  • London’s Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after being stuck

London’s Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after being stuck

London’s Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after being stuck
1 / 2
London’s Tower Bridge was stuck in the fully open position due to a technical fault. (AP/Tony Hicks)
London’s Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after being stuck
2 / 2
London’s Tower Bridge remained stuck in the open position for 12 hours. (AP/Tony Hicks)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b9wme

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

London’s Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after being stuck

London’s Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after being stuck
  • The historic bridge remained stuck open for 12 hours
  • The two sections had been opened to allow a tall wooden ship through
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

LONDON: London’s Tower Bridge reopened Tuesday to traffic, after a “technical failure” left the 19th-century landmark’s arms pointing skyward for almost twelve hours.
The two sections of the bridge had been stuck since mid-afternoon on Monday, when they had been due to open for a tall wooden ship, the Sailing Vessel Tenacious, according to the bridge’s schedule.
It is the second time in a year that the bridge, one of the most recognizable features of London’s skyline, has become stuck.
The bridge reopened to traffic at 01:45 BST (0045 GMT) on Tuesday, according to the BBC.
The bridge connects the Square Mile financial district to Southwark across the River Thames, and its closure caused long queues to build up on either side of the crossing.
Built between 1886 and 1894, the landmark was at the time considered “the largest and most sophisticated bascule bridge ever completed,” according to its website.
The bascules — the word for the bridge’s arms, derived from the French word for “seesaw” — move up and down via four large cogs on each side. The cogs were initially powered by steam before an electro-hydraulic system was installed in the 1970s.
The bridge normally lifts around 800 times a year.
In August 2020, it remained stuck for over an hour, causing traffic to become deadlocked in the surrounding areas.

Topics: London Tower Bridge Offbeat

Related

London-based Emirati label Qasimi re-issues ‘Don’t Shoot’ T-shirt for charity
Lifestyle
London-based Emirati label Qasimi re-issues ‘Don’t Shoot’ T-shirt for charity
British TV and radio star Maya Jama has co-presented several BBC shows. (Getty Images)
Lifestyle
British presenter Maya Jama steps out in Lebanese look in London

‘Because I got high’: Emirates thwarts rumors, releases behind-the-scenes footage of Burj Khalifa shoot

The flight attendant in the video, Nicole Smith-Ludvik, told local media: “This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I've ever done.” (Screenshot)
The flight attendant in the video, Nicole Smith-Ludvik, told local media: “This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I've ever done.” (Screenshot)
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News

‘Because I got high’: Emirates thwarts rumors, releases behind-the-scenes footage of Burj Khalifa shoot

The flight attendant in the video, Nicole Smith-Ludvik, told local media: “This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I've ever done.” (Screenshot)
  • The UAE’s official airline quashed rumors that special effects were behind the stunt with a behind-the-scenes video
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: When Emirates Airline aired a nail-biting advert with a cabin crew member standing on top of the Burj Khalifa, many doubted the footage was real.

But the UAE’s official airline quashed rumors that special effects were behind the stunt with a behind-the-scenes video showcasing just how high they needed to get to shoot at the summit of the world’s tallest building.

 

 

“Remember that @emirates’ adv. a few days ago? It was REAL !!” tweeted Emirati Hassan Sajwani.

 

 

The video showed the rigorous training process undergone by the cabin crew member, as well as the safety protocols needed to achieve the feat.

Reaching the 160th floor, the crew then had to climb for over an hour to reach the top of the 828-meter building.

The flight attendant in the video, Nicole Smith-Ludvik, told local media: “This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I've ever done.”

She describes herself as a “world traveller, skydiver, yoga instructor, hiker, adventurer.”

Others chimed in with their thoughts on the advert.

“As an ad man, big props to @emirates for this idea. Bigger props to Nicole Smith-Ludvik for daring to stand atop of @BurjKhalifa. Epic!” wrote Len Khodorkovsky.

 

 

While Emily Schrader tweeted: “The highest ad in history….literally.”

 

 

Topics: Emirates Emirates Airlines

Related

Emirates expands IATA travel pass coverage, integrates UAE’s Alhosn app
Business & Economy
Emirates expands IATA travel pass coverage, integrates UAE’s Alhosn app

Dubai eatery doubles down on Lebanon’s Lemon Doubly craze

“It’s not a myth!” read Keif Dubai’s instagram post above a lemon-filled jug of lemonade and mint. (Screenshot)
“It’s not a myth!” read Keif Dubai’s instagram post above a lemon-filled jug of lemonade and mint. (Screenshot)
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News

Dubai eatery doubles down on Lebanon’s Lemon Doubly craze

“It’s not a myth!” read Keif Dubai’s instagram post above a lemon-filled jug of lemonade and mint. (Screenshot)
  • Lebanese president's mispronunciation of “lamentably” came during a lethargic opening speech last Wednesday on the anniversary of the Beirut Port blast
  • Other businesses also jumped on the bandwagon, with Lebanon-based Cocktail Lab offering up “Presidential Lemon Doubly cocktails”
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A Dubai-based eatery has advertised its very own “Lemon Doubly” following Lebanese President Michel Aoun’s mispronunciation of “lamentably” went viral.

“It’s not a myth!” read Keif Dubai’s instagram post above a lemon-filled jug of lemonade and mint.

“We know you’ve heard of it, now come try it! Lemon Doubly is now available at #KeifDubai”

 

 

Aoun, already unpopular among most Lebanese citizens, was giving a lethargical opening speech last Wednesday on the anniversary of the Beirut Port blast, calling for humanitarian aid from the international community.

“For many months, the country has drowned in a political crisis in which, lemon doubly (sic), the details of cabinet formation prevail,” Aoun declared. 

Other businesses also jumped on the bandwagon, with Lebanon-based Cocktail Lab offering up “Presidential Lemon Doubly cocktails.”

More than 100 orders of the drink were sold in two days.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cocktail Lab (@cocktailabs)

 

Pictures taken in Cyprus showed chalkboards at bars advertising the “Lemon Doubly” as a drink.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The961 (@the961)

 

As Lebanon continues to recover from the explosion and its economic crisis, the Lebanese people are attempting to find joy from all kinds of sources. 

This time, it was delivered on a silver platter by their own president.

Topics: Dubai lemon doubly Lebanon Michel Aoun

Related

Update The speech was given during an international conference on Lebanon. (File/AFP PHOTO / HO / DALATI AND NOHRA)
Offbeat
‘Lemon doubly’: Lebanese president fumbles speech on Beirut blast memorial day
Juan Joya Borja, nicknamed “El Ristas” or “The Giggles” due to his distinctive laugh, first came to fame when he appeared on TV variety show “Ratones Coloraos.” (Screenshot/YouTube) video
Offbeat
Man who gave rise to legendary ‘Spanish Laughing Guy’ meme dies aged 65

Rare Saudi falcon sold for $72,000 at international auction

Rare Saudi falcon sold for $72,000 at international auction
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

Rare Saudi falcon sold for $72,000 at international auction

Rare Saudi falcon sold for $72,000 at international auction
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A rare Saudi falcon has sold for $72,000 during an international auction organized by the Saudi Falcons Club. 

The deal took place on the second night of an auction of falcon farms at the club’s headquarters, north of Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The sale is considered the most expensive Saudi-produced falcon across farms in the Middle East, state news agency SPA reported. 

It is 17.5 inches long, 17.25 inches wide, and weighs 1105 grams.

The falcon which hails from the Arady Farm in Saudi Arabia has faced strong competition at the auction before being sold to his new owner, Saudi falconer Mutaib Munir Al-Ayafi, for $72,000.

The falconer revealed that he will name him: “Raghwan”. 

Al-Ayafi said he aims to participate with his new falcon in the Mazayen competition held for locally-produced falcons. 

The owner of the most beautiful falcon wins a prize of 300,000 riyals, the second place is 200,000 riyals, and the third is 100,000 riyals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Falconry

Related

Falcon breeding brings ancient hobby back to its old glory
Saudi Arabia
Falcon breeding brings ancient hobby back to its old glory
Royal Saudi Land Forces continue ‘Falcon Claws 4’ exercise with US forces photos
Saudi Arabia
Royal Saudi Land Forces continue ‘Falcon Claws 4’ exercise with US forces

Egyptian actress Dalal Abdel Aziz dies aged 61

Egyptian actress Dalal Abdel Aziz dies aged 61
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

Egyptian actress Dalal Abdel Aziz dies aged 61

Egyptian actress Dalal Abdel Aziz dies aged 61
  • Her passing follows the death of her actor and comedian husband Samir Ghanem aged 84 in May.
  • Ghanem and Abdel Aziz tested positive for COVID-19 in April
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Renowned Egyptian actress Dalal Abdel Aziz died aged 61 on Saturday after a long battle with COVID-19 and complications caused by the virus.
Her passing follows the death of her actor and comedian husband Samir Ghanem aged 84 in May.
Ghanem and Abdel Aziz tested positive for COVID-19 in April along with their daughter Donia.
Both of the acting couple’s daughters Donia Samir Ghanem and Amy Samir Ghanem are actresses, and their husbands took to social media to confirm the death and pay tribute to Abdel Aziz.
Donia’s husband TV host Ramy Radwan described Abdel Aziz as having the “kindest heart in the world” and said that she had gone to heaven to join her husband after not being able to bear their separation.
Amy’s husband Hassan El-Raddad said he would miss her a lot and described her as the “best of God’s creation.”
He added that she would find “a sweet surprise” waiting for her, in reference to her husband Ghanem whose death was reportedly kept a secret from her.

Topics: Egyptian actress Dalal Abdel Aziz Samir Ghanem Donia Samir Ghanem Amy Samir Ghanem

Related

Tributes pour in for Egyptian comedy icon Samir Ghanem
Middle-East
Tributes pour in for Egyptian comedy icon Samir Ghanem
Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem dies aged 84 while battling COVID-19
Offbeat
Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem dies aged 84 while battling COVID-19

Juve apologize for ‘unforgivable mistake’ after women’s team tweet causes uproar

Juventus on Friday apologised after the Serie A club's women's team published a tweet depicting one of their players performing a slanty eyes gesture stereotyping people from East Asia. (Reuters/File Photo)
Juventus on Friday apologised after the Serie A club's women's team published a tweet depicting one of their players performing a slanty eyes gesture stereotyping people from East Asia. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 06 August 2021
AFP

Juve apologize for ‘unforgivable mistake’ after women’s team tweet causes uproar

Juventus on Friday apologised after the Serie A club's women's team published a tweet depicting one of their players performing a slanty eyes gesture stereotyping people from East Asia. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The tweet, published on Thursday night, featured Italy international Cecilia Salvai with a training cone on her head pulling her eyes with her fingers
  • It was hastily taken down after attracting an avalanche of criticism from Twitter users
Updated 06 August 2021
AFP

ROME: Juventus on Friday apologized after the Serie A club’s women’s team published a tweet depicting one of their players performing a slanty eyes gesture which stereotypes people from East Asia.
The tweet, published on Thursday night, featured Italy international Cecilia Salvai with a training cone on her head pulling her eyes with her fingers and was accompanied with emojis which also depicted the gesture.


It was hastily taken down after attracting an avalanche of criticism from Twitter users, after which the team’s account published a statement in which it insisted the tweet “was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones.”
In a statement released on Friday, Juve said: “We would like to express our deepest apologies for the social post that read as racially discriminatory content on the Juventus Women’s Football Twitter account yesterday.
“Juventus immediately realized that the Club had committed an unforgivable mistake, and this mistake has seriously hurt the feelings of all people who oppose racial discrimination.”

Juve said it was assuming “full responsibility” for the “serious impact” of the tweet and insisted that it was committed to opposing racial discrimination.
It continued: “Juventus acknowledges this mistake, and the club will make the most profound reflection and thorough review to prevent similar things from happening again.”
Italian football has been hit was a host of racist incidents in recent seasons, with monkey chants being aimed at black players by supporters on a number of occasions.


In April 2019 Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci was heavily criticized for saying blame should be shared “50-50” after former teammate Moise Kean was racially abused by a group of Cagliari fans during a match.
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Balotelli, among others, have also been targeted by racist chants from supporters.
In December 2019 Serie A was forced to apologize after using art featuring monkeys in an anti-racism campaign.
Five years previously Carlo Tavecchio, who would subsequently become head of the Italian Football Federation, referred to African players as “banana eaters” in a speech held at an assembly of Italy’s amateur leagues.

 

Topics: Juventus women football Italy Tweet

Related

Euro hero Chiellini signs two-year deal with Juventus
Sport
Euro hero Chiellini signs two-year deal with Juventus
Juventus, Inter play catch-up on AC Milan before big European games
Sport
Juventus, Inter play catch-up on AC Milan before big European games

Latest updates

London’s Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after being stuck
London’s Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after being stuck
Chinese court rejects Canadian’s appeal of death sentence
In this file image taken from Jan. 14, 2019, video footage run by China's CCTV, Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg attends his retrial at the Dalian Intermediate People's Court in Dalian, northeastern China's Liaoning province. (AP)
Does Saudi Arabia’s ancient Firzan canal deserve UNESCO’s attention?
The irrigation system was made underground because those who used it were obviously aware that water would evaporate if it was transported at ground level, said Dr. Farhan Al-Juaidi, an expert. (Supplied)
Saudi Hajj ministry offers Umrah permits to 12 to 18-year-olds who have taken two vaccine doses
Saudi Hajj ministry offers Umrah permits to 12 to 18-year-olds who have taken two vaccine doses
Qatar election exclusions spark controversy, arrests: BBC
Qatar election exclusions spark controversy, arrests: BBC

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.