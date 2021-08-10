You are here

Lebanon's American University of Beirut to ration fuel as crisis hits new highs

Lebanon’s American University of Beirut to ration fuel as crisis hits new highs
A woman walks on American University of Beirut's campus (AUB,) one of the oldest and most prestigious education institutions in the Middle East region, Monday, June. 22, 2020. (AP)
Georgi Azar

Lebanon’s American University of Beirut to ration fuel as crisis hits new highs

Lebanon’s American University of Beirut to ration fuel as crisis hits new highs
  • Rationing will stay in place until Aug. 22 with “exceptions made for buildings that house critical laboratories and heat-sensitive materials and equipment.”
DUBAI: Lebanon’s oldest and most prestigious university, the American University of Beirut, has started rationing electricity on campus as the country’s fuel crisis exacerbates.

The campus, made up of 64 buildings including the American University of Beirut Medical Center, will switch off its central air conditioning due to the shortage of fuel.

The move came into effect Monday in order to “prioritize critical functions especially at the medical center,” a letter sent to faculty and staff, seen by Arab News, said.

Human Resources Director Samar Diab Rouhana said the decision was due to “disruptions in fuel supplies in the country” and the fact that AUB’s fuel reserves have reached a critical threshold.

Rationing will stay in place until Aug. 22, she said, with “exceptions made for buildings that house critical laboratories and heat-sensitive materials and equipment.”

The university, which was founded in 1866, also requested all faculty and non-essential staff to work remotely from Aug. 13 until Aug. 20.

“In the meantime, the physical plant department will continue its efforts to secure fuel and rebuild the university’s fuel reserves,” the letter added.

The university could not be reached for comment.

Lebanon has faced months of severe fuel shortages that have caused hour-long lines at gas pumps and plunged the small Mediterranean country, dependent on private generators for power, into hours of darkness.

Meanwhile, the state-owned Électricité du Liban provider is barely providing two to three hours of electricity in most regions.

The shortages are blamed on smuggling to neighboring Syria, hoarding and the cash-strapped caretaker government’s inability to secure hard currency for fuel deliveries. 

As the central bank’s foreign currency reserves reached a critical threshold, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab gave an “exceptional approval” on June 25 to partially lift subsidies by financing fuel imports at the exchange rate of LL3,900 to the dollar “for the next three months,” to little effect.

Despite increasing the price of gasoline, the easing of the shortage crisis in the country was short-lived.

On Monday, tensions morphed into deadly violence at Lebanon’s gas that killed three men after knives, guns and a hand grenade were used.

Top Lebanese officials are set to meet today to discuss the future of subsidies, including the caretaker deputy prime minister, energy minister, economy minister and the central bank governor.

They will discuss a ration cards proposal to replace the current subsidies scheme for essential goods such as fuel, gasoline, medicine, and wheat. 

Topics: Lebanon AUB American University of Beirut crisis fuel Shortages

AFP

More than half of Lebanon's migrant workers need help: UN

More than half of Lebanon's migrant workers need help: UN
Updated 10 August 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: More than half of Lebanon's migrant workers are in need of "urgent humanitarian assistance" to survive an economic crisis that has plunged most of the population into poverty, the UN warned Tuesday.
The country of six million is in the throes of a financial downturn branded by the World Bank as one of the worst since the mid-19th century, with the local currency losing more than 90 percent of its black market value.
Seventy eight percent of the country's population now live in poverty, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said last week -- a proportion far higher than last year's figure of around 55 percent.
Extreme poverty has reached an estimated 36 per cent of the Lebanese population, OCHA said.
The International Organization for Migration said Tuesday that migrant workers had been hit especially hard.
"They have lost their jobs. They are hungry, they cannot access medical care and feel unsafe," the UN agency's Mathieu Luciano said.
"Many are so desperate that they want to leave the country, but they do not have the means to do so".
According to the IOM, out of the 210,000 migrant workers living in Lebanon, around 120,000 are in need of humanitarian assistance.
Officially pegged at 1,500 to the greenback, the Lebanese pound now sells for more than 20,000 on the black market, sparking rapid inflation.
This has eaten away at already low wages for migrant workers, preventing most from sending money back home.

Topics: Lebanon crisis migrants

CIA chief visits Israel amid Iran tensions

CIA chief visits Israel amid Iran tensions
Updated 10 August 2021
AFP

CIA chief visits Israel amid Iran tensions

CIA chief visits Israel amid Iran tensions
Updated 10 August 2021
AFP

JERUSALEM: US Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns was due in Israel Tuesday for talks on common foe Iran, as rising tensions overshadow talks on restoring a landmark nuclear deal.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave no details of the agenda for the CIA chief’s talks in Israel.
But the Walla News website said he would discuss Iran’s nuclear program and its activities in the region with both Bennett and his Israeli counterpart David Barnea.
Walla News said Burns would also travel to Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, for talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and intelligence chief Majed Faraj.
The visit comes amid what analysts have called a “shadow war,” that has seen a spate of attacks on vessels linked to Iran and Israel.
Last month, the MT Mercer Street, an oil products tanker operated by Israeli-controlled Zodiac maritime, was struck by a drone off the Omani coast, killing two crew members — a Briton and a Romanian.
G7 foreign ministers on Friday pointed the finger of blame for the attack at Iran, as the US military released the findings of an investigation alleging the drones were made in the Islamic republic.
Iran dismissed the allegations.
A career diplomat, Burns played a key role in the US rapprochement with Iran that led to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.
With strong support from Israel, then president Donald Trump abandoned the agreement in 2018 and reimposed punishing sanctions on Iran.
But his successor Joe Biden’s administration has held multiple rounds of indirect talks with Iran on returning to the deal.

Topics: US Israel Iran

Updated 10 August 2021
AFP

Trial over Iran 1988 mass murder begins in Sweden

Trial over Iran 1988 mass murder begins in Sweden
Updated 10 August 2021
AFP

STOCKHOLM: An Iranian official accused of involvement in the 1988 execution of thousands of political dissidents goes on trial in Sweden on Tuesday in a landmark case likely to stoke tensions in the Islamic republic.
Hamid Noury, 60, is accused by Swedish prosecutors of "intentionally taking the life of a very large number of prisoners sympathetic to or belonging to the People's Mujahedin" (MEK) between 30 July and 16 August 1988, while he was assistant to the deputy governor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran.
Human rights organisations have long campaigned for justice for the estimated 5,000 prisoners killed across Iran, allegedly under the orders of supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in reprisal for attacks carried out by the MEK at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.
Swedish court officials believe Tuesday's case is the first of its kind against someone accused over the killings.
The allegations were brought to the attention of the Swedish authorities by a group of 30 complainants, as well as justice campaigner and former political prisoner Iraj Mesdaghi.
After compiling an evidence dossier of "several thousand pages" on Noury, Mesdaghi set about luring the former prison official to the Nordic country with the promise of a luxury cruise. Noury was arrested as he stepped onto Swedish soil.
Sweden's principle of universal jurisdiction means that its courts can try a person on serious charges such as murder or war crimes regardless of where the alleged offences took place.
"This is the first time that one of the persecutors has been held accountable in another country," Mesdaghi told AFP.
Noury "denies any accusation of involvement in the alleged executions of 1988," his lawyer Thomas Soderqvist told AFP.
The case is particularly sensitive in Iran, where campaigners accuse current government figures of having a role in the deaths, most notably new president Ebrahim Raisi.
The former head of Iran's judiciary was accused by Amnesty International in 2018 of being a member of a "death commission" which was behind the secret executions.
Questioned in 2018 and 2020, Raisi denied involvement but paid "tribute" to Ayatollah Khomeini's "order" to carry out the purge.
Khomeini died in 1989.
In early May, more than 150 personalities, including Nobel Prize winners, former heads of state and former UN officials, called for an international investigation into the 1988 executions.
Hamid Noury is also charged with having participated in the execution of other prisoners during the same period on the basis of their ideology or belief, considered opponents of the "theocratic Iranian state", according to the prosecution.
The court will hear dozens of witnesses over three days of sittings, which begin at 9.15 (07.15GMT) on Tuesday, with a verdict expected in April 2022.

Topics: Hamid Noury

Qatar election exclusions spark controversy, arrests: BBC

Qatar election exclusions spark controversy, arrests: BBC
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News

Qatar election exclusions spark controversy, arrests: BBC

Qatar election exclusions spark controversy, arrests: BBC
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News

Candidacy requirements to take part in Qatar’s Shoura Council elections have sparked widespread controversy on social media in the emirate, the BBC has reported

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, recently ratified an electoral law for the first legislative elections in the country, due to be held in October.

Under the new law, “anyone whose original nationality is Qatari and is 18 years of age and above shall have the right to elect members of the Shoura Council. Those who have acquired Qatari nationality, provided that their grandfather is Qatari and was born in Qatar, shall be excluded from the original nationality condition.”

The law also stipulates that candidates’ “original nationality must be Qatari” and they must also be over 30 years of age.

#Shura_Council_Elections

The conditions for candidacy and election sparked controversy on social media in the country, with the requirement that the candidate must “originally be Qatari” provoking widespread anger.

Some members of the Al-Murrah tribe, who do not meet the required conditions, posted several videos in protest at what they described as the “arbitrary law that prevents them from running for the Shoura Council elections.”

Activists launched the hashtag #Al_Murrah_Qatari_People_Before_the_Government, highlighting that the tribe was in Qatar before a government was ever formed.

Who are the “original Qataris”?

According to Article 1 of the Qatari Nationality Law, the original Qataris are:

• Those who settled in Qatar before 1930, maintained their normal residence there and held on to their Qatari citizenship until the effective date of Law No. 2 of 1961.

• Anyone who is proven to be of Qatari origin, even if they do not meet the conditions stipulated in the previous clause and royally decreed as a Qatari.

• Those to whom the Qatari citizenship has been restored in accordance with the provisions of the law.

• Anyone born in Qatar or abroad to a Qatari father under the previous clauses.

The Ministry of Interior later said that seven people had been referred to the Public Prosecution after “using social media as a tool to spread false news and stir up racial and tribal strife.”

The ministry said in a tweet: “The concerned authorities found that the content published in their accounts is connected to the subject of the accusation. They were then referred to the Public Prosecution to fulfil its procedures in this regard.”

However, many rejected “the method of threats, veiled threats and incitement to tribal tension, which was issued by some.”

Lulwa bint Jassim Al-Thani said that “objectors should have resorted to the grievance authority of the Elections Committee before choosing to put their tribe in a confrontation with the state.”

Hamad Mubarak Al-Shafi said that “three years ago, some people repeated the slogan ‘my tribe is Qatar and my emir is Tamim.’ Now, with the #elections of the Shoura Council, the situation has changed among hypocrites who have changed their slogan to ‘my tribe is only mine’.”

Anwar Al-Rasheed said that “the Qatari election law may not meet the ambitions of many and has loopholes, but I am completely with it and if some have other views, please give us an alternative.”

He added: “Qatar and Kuwait are being subjected to an unprecedented smear campaign.”

Some hoped “that everyone would stop for a minute, and review some of the causes of objections and differences to nip sedition in the bud”.

Legislative elections

Elections will be held to select two-thirds of the Shoura Council’s members, or 30 members of the 45 seats. The emir will appoint the remaining members.

The country will be divided into 30 electoral districts, with one candidate elected to represent each.

In a 2003 referendum, Qataris, who make up only 10 percent of the population, approved a new constitution that provided for partial elections to the council, of which all members are currently appointed.

Topics: Qatar

Egypt receives first shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The shipment will be subject to analysis in the laboratories of the Egyptian Drug Authority. (AFP)
The shipment will be subject to analysis in the laboratories of the Egyptian Drug Authority. (AFP)
Updated 10 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt receives first shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The shipment will be subject to analysis in the laboratories of the Egyptian Drug Authority. (AFP)
  • Monday’s doses to be distributed to 126 centers designated to vaccinate people wanting to travel abroad
Updated 10 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Health Minister Dr. Hala Zayed has announced the arrival of the first shipments of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Health stated that 261,600 doses of the J&J vaccine were received at Cairo International Airport, in cooperation with the African Union.

The receipt of the vaccine shipments comes within the ministry’s plan to diversify and expand the provision of anti-COVID-19 vaccines. The ministry has confirmed it will continue to receive other shipments of the vaccine during the coming period.

Ministry Spokesman Dr. Khaled Megahed stressed the importance of cooperating with international organizations to address the pandemic and provide vaccines to citizens.

Monday’s doses will be distributed to the 126 centers designated to vaccinate people wanting to travel abroad, he said.

BACKGROUND

The Egyptian government said in June its aim was to vaccinate 40 percent of the population of more than 100 million against COVID-19 by the end of this year.

The shipment will be subject to analysis in the laboratories of the Egyptian Drug Authority.

The J&J vaccine has proven effective in preventing COVID-19 infection and is a single-dose vaccine that does not require boosters, the spokesman said, adding that Egypt will receive 2.5 million doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines within days, followed by 1.7 million doses from the Covax Alliance.

Megahed stressed the need to obtain two doses of the same vaccine even if the date of the second dose is delayed.

On Aug. 14, a large number of Sinovac vaccines manufactured in Egypt will also be released to the local market and will be distributed to vaccine centers in the country.

Egypt has reported 284,641 infections and 16,566 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The government said in June its aim was to vaccinate 40 percent of the population of more than 100 million against COVID-19 by the end of this year.

Topics: Johnson & Johnson vaccine Egypt

Related

Special Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) meeting with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly (C-L) and members of his cabinet at the presidential palace in the capital Cairo. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Egypt ramps up spending on health, education in new budget
Mohamed Kheir’s ‘Slipping’ uncovers the magic of Egypt 
Lifestyle
Mohamed Kheir’s ‘Slipping’ uncovers the magic of Egypt 

