Messi agrees to join Paris Saint-Germain, flies to France

Lionel Messi arrives at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport with his wife Antonela and their children. (Reuters)
Lionel Messi arrives at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport with his wife Antonela and their children. (Reuters)
  • The 34-year-old Argentina star has agreed a two-year deal with the option for a further season
  • Messi will earn around $41 million net annually and his father confirmed the move to PSG in a brief exchange with reporters at Barcelona Airport
BARCELONA: Lionel Messi finalized agreement on his Paris Saint-Germain contract and was flying to France on Tuesday to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona.
The 34-year-old Argentina star has agreed a two-year deal with the option for a further season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the contract ahead of it being signed and the official announcement.
Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually, the person said. Messi’s father and agent, Jorge, also confirmed Messi was moving to PSG in a brief exchange with reporters at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport on Tuesday.
Funded for a decade by Qatari sovereign wealth, PSG is one of the few clubs in the world that could finance the signing that links Messi up with Brazil forward Neymar and France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.
While PSG had to pay 222 million euros (then $261 million) to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, there was no transfer fee for Messi.
Messi became the most desired free agent in soccer history after his Barcelona contract expired. The Catalan club had hoped to keep Messi, who agreed to a pay cut but it still wouldn’t have complied with the Spanish league’s financial regulations.
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was in contact with his fellow Argentine as Barcelona announced last Thursday that Messi would be leaving the club he joined as a 13-year-old before winning every major trophy.
Messi has won six Ballon d’Or titles in a sign of his status as one of the greatest of all-time.
PSG will be hoping not only that Messi helps the team regain the French title it lost to Lille last season but finally win the Champions League.
If the club uses a 4-3-3 formation, the front three could see Messi deployed on the right with Neymar on the left and Mbappe between them as the center forward.

 

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced that each of the Egyptian champions who won medals in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will have a road named after them.

In a statement on Egyptian state television, President El-Sisi stressed that the efforts made to develop Egyptian sports are not enough to achieve great sporting achievements. El-Sisi said "Faryal Ashraf raised the name of Egypt, she and all those who won medals in the Olympics, so we will name roads after her and her fellow heroes."

He continued, "we have made efforts in the last period, but I do not think that they are enough. We have built a number of sports facilities and sports cities, but is what we have done enough to achieve great sports achievements? I say no." 

He added, "The attention should not be from the state only, let's look at what the Faryal Ashraf's family is doing and how they raised a heroine."

"The players’ families play a very big role in raising heroes," he added. "They are like us and their home is like any Egyptian house, they must support their children and stand by them to reach what we want."

He concluded his statements by saying “Faryal is not a hero alone, but she is a family that focused on her daughter from from an early age."

Egypt won 6 medals in the last Olympics, including one gold for Faryal Ashraf, who won the medal in karate. Ahmed Al-Jundi, the modern pentathlon player, won a silver medal. Saif Issa and Hedaya Malak won two bronzes in taekwondo, Muhammad Ibrahim "Kisho" won a bronze in wrestling, and Gianna Farouk won a bronze in Karate.

Feryal Ashraf expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to President Sisi, stressing that he is very supportive of sports. She called on businessmen to support individual sports.

The spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr. Mohamed Fawzy, also thanked the President of Egypt for his support of the youth, saying in a statement, "He is supportive at all levels of the Egyptian sports movement, believes in sports and considers it national security." 

He added that Egypt is witnessing a breakthrough in achieving results, a breakthrough at the level of the industry of sports champions, and a breakthrough in the development of the construction infrastructure, which had a very big role in Egypt hosting a large number of international and continental championships. 

"In fact," he added, "Egypt has become one of the best countries in the world to host and organize global events."

Meanwhile, Dr. Mahmoud Hussein, Head of the Youth and Sports Committee in the Egyptian Parliament, told Arab News that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s announcement of naming roads after the medalists is a clear message that Egypt’s appreciation of its heroes is more valuable than the millions of dollars that some countries may try to lure Egyptian athletes with. He explained that this is an affirmation of the political leadership's support for Egyptian sports and for Egyptian athletes, and a message to every athlete that Egypt provides its athletes with all the financial and moral support it can to reach a distinguished position worthy of Egypt's history and its position among the countries of the world.

  • 17-time champions Al-Hilal are favorites again but face strong challenges from Riyadh and Jeddah rivals
The start of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League season is almost here and in the first of two parts we look at the main challengers for the title.

Al-Hilal

Last season: 1st. It was not the most dominant of Al-Hilal championships, but the team, going for a second straight title, showed their experience and know-how when the pressure was on.  

The summer: Good — they always say that you should strengthen from a position of strength and that is what Al-Hilal seem to have done. Sebastian Giovinco has been a solid performer in his 30 months at the club before a reunion with Razvan Lucescu in Greece, but the hole left by the 34-year-old Italian will be more than filled by the 25 year-old Matteus Pereira. The Brazilian was always going to leave West Bromwich Albion after relegation, but it was expected he would stay in the English Premier League. His move to Riyadh should ensure that the supply to last season’s top scorer Bafetimbi Gomis and new striker Moussa Marega, who arrives from Porto, continues. Pereira also has the ability to find the net on a regular basis.

Coach: Leonardo Jardim. The arrival of the Portuguese boss is one of the most intriguing additions in the close season. He demonstrated that he can build a fine team against the odds while at Monaco, and he was right when he said that a French title with them was worth four with PSG. What can he do with the champions who are expected to win again? It will be a different situation.

Strengths: So many. Strength in depth, a solid spine, several of the best Saudi Arabian internationals and a goal threat from all over the pitch. There is a winning mentality at the club.

Weaknesses: More than any other club, Al-Hilal covets the AFC Champions League and, even with the strongest squad in the league, there is always a chance that the continental crown can provide a distraction. There may be a few tired players from the significant contingent that went to the Olympics just before the season started.

Prediction: Al-Hilal were the best team last season, and if the new coach clicks, could be considerably better. It is hard to see past a “three-peat.”

 

Al-Nassr

(File/AFP)

Last season: A disappointing sixth that, at one point, looked like it could have been a lot worse. The 2019 champions were still in the relegation zone as the season approached the halfway point. It ended the tenure of Rui Vitoria, and while Alen Horvat steadied the ship, he was replaced by former Brazil boss Mano Menezes. The campaign ended relatively well with the club climbing the table.

The summer: It looks pretty good despite the exit of consistent goalkeeper Brad Jones. The big-money signing last year of Pity Martinez made international headlines, but the Argentine struggled to make a difference and ended up with a serious injury. Talisca will step into the attacking midfield shoes, and if the Brazilian can reproduce his Chinese form, the fans will be delighted.

Abderrazzak Hamdallah has stayed, despite a few rumors to the contrary, and the Moroccan has been a steady goal-scorer. Bringing in Vincent Aboubakar should give Al-Nassr added firepower as the Cameroon international has scored consistently at a good level in Europe.

Jaloliddin Masharipov has returned from a loan spell, and the Uzbekistan winger has looked good in pre-season with Argentina’s Ramiro Funes Mori coming into defense from Villarreal. It all means that young Saudi striker Firas Al-Buraikan was never going to get much of a look-in, so off he went.

Coach: Mano Menezes. The pressure of taking over a big Saudi club will not faze someone who has been in charge of Brazil. 

Strengths: The coach has already demonstrated that he can get a tune out of the team, surviving a tough AFC Champions League group thanks to some smart tactical decisions. After a full pre-season, there should be more fluency. There should be no shortage of goals this season given the addition of firepower.

Weaknesses: The departure of veteran goalkeeper Brad Jones leaves a hole. Off-field issues and boardroom politics have made their mark before and never seem that far from the surface. The issue of what to do about Pity Martinez could prove to be a distraction.

Prediction: It may be too much to jump from sixth to first, but if the new signings click under the new coach, Al-Nassr should at least be able to mount a genuine challenge.

 

Al-Ittihad

(Al-Ittihad/Twitter)

Last season: 3rd. There was a slow start, with just one win from the first five games, but then the team got into gear. The arrival of Ahmed Hegazi, another West Bromwich Albion import, in October changed things, adding leadership and discipline at the back. The season ended on a high and Al-Ittihad were in the title race until the final couple of weeks.

The summer: Decent. The Tigers have kept most of their best players and signed Hegazi on a permanent deal to boot. There is no debate as to the biggest deal, however: The $12 million given to Sharjah in exchange for the services of Igor Coronado. The Brazilian inspired the team to the UAE title in 2019, a first triumph since the 20th century. Al-Ittihad have not been champions since 2009 and are looking to end their drought, too.

Coach: Fabio Carille. Since arriving in 2020, the Brazilian has slowly turned things around in Jeddah, and it could be that one of the best signings the club has made this summer is keeping the former Corinthians boss on the books when it looked as if he might be off. 

Strengths: Al-Ittihad was solid at the back for much of the season, becoming increasingly hard to beat as the months went by. That should continue with the excellent Marcelo Grohe between the sticks, Hegazi marshalling the defense and Bruno Henrique in the middle. That spine is one of the best in the SPL and the addition of Coronado adds something extra going forward, with Fahad Al-Muwallad already one of the most exciting players in the league.

Weaknesses: Lack of goals last season cost the team, while an over-reliance on Romarinho made some of the attack play overly predictable.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad has improved since last season when they were not too far away, but other teams also appear better. There should be a title push, but fans will have to settle for that.

Saudi Arabia to build on Olympic success with program to develop sport

Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee arrives at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah as they returned from Japan. (Twitter/@saudiolympic)
Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee arrives at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah as they returned from Japan. (Twitter/@saudiolympic)
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to build on Olympic success with program to develop sport

Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee arrives at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah as they returned from Japan. (Twitter/@saudiolympic)
  • Sports minister says unlimited attention and support from the Saudi leadership contributed to the achievements
  • Tarek Hamdi won Saudi Arabia a silver medal in the men's karate competition
Updated 10 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) is to launch a program to help develop sport in the Kingdom, the sports minister and SAOC president said as he celebrated Saudi athletes’ achievements at the Tokyo games.
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal was speaking after arriving at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Monday with the Saudi Olympics team as they returned from Japan.
“Winning Olympic medals requires players to psychologically and physically prepare and become ready in a period ranging between four to eight years,” he said.
Prince Abdul Aziz, who headed the Saudi delegation to the Tokyo Olympics, added: “The unlimited attention and support from the leadership contributed to this achievement, which is recorded in the name of the nation.”
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, vice president of SAOC, said the numbers achieved by the Saudi athletes participating in the Olympics Tokyo 2020 are motivating, although they encountered some difficulties because there were changes to the calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tarek Hamdi won Saudi Arabia a silver medal in the men’s karate competition.
The Kingdom was represented by 33 men and women in nine different sports — the largest number the Kingdom has sent to the games.
The nine sports included football, table tennis, swimming, archery, rowing, judo, athletics, karate and weightlifting.

  • One Barca member filed complaints with a French court and the European Commission to block any move by PSG to sign Messi
  • Messi was glimpsed in the afternoon in swimming trunks
BARCELONA/PARIS: Lionel Messi appeared in no hurry to leave his home in Barcelona on Monday as fans gathered outside spoke of their sadness at the departure of the club's greatest player. Meanwhile Paris St Germain supporters clamoured for Messi’s arrival.
One Barca member filed complaints with a French court and with the European Commission to try to block any move by PSG to sign Messi, according to documents seen by Reuters on Monday.
The 34-year-old Argentine on Sunday bid farewell to the club he has spent his entire career at and confirmed that he was talking with the Paris club over a possible move.
There were no signs of any imminent exit from the player's house in the hills of the wealthy Barcelona district of Castelldefels on Monday, however.
Messi was glimpsed in the afternoon in swimming trunks.
"He's clearly still here, looking very relaxed indeed," Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill told British television viewers in a live update from outside the house.
Barcelona fans were still coming to terms with events.
"I feel devastated," said Cristian Garcia, wearing a Barca shirt with Messi's name and number 10 on the back.
"To see a player that I have always followed, who is an example for me, to see him leave now brings me a lot of pain."
Messi said he had agreed a 50% pay cut in order to stay at Barca and sign a new contract but was unable to finalise the deal due to the Spanish league's financial control rules and the club's debts, which total more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).
La Liga said last Wednesday it had secured a private equity injection of 2.7 billion euros from firm CVC, with the funds to be shared among the clubs in return for 10% of the league's revenue.
It had been believed this would allow Barcelona to get the Messi deal done, but after Real Madrid rejected the proposal and said they would take legal action against La Liga, Barca also came out against it.
"I don't think the club has done enough to make him stay, I think it was in the club's hands to make him stay, beyond the money," said Barca and Argentina fan Gonzalo Moreno.
Messi said on Sunday that PSG was "a possibility" but that he had not yet signed any deal.
In the Barcelona member's legal complaints, shared by the fan's lawyer, the member claims that French football authorities have failed to enforce their own financial fair play (FFP) rules in order to help PSG become a force in European football.
Barcelona, like their main La Liga rivals Real Madrid, are fully owned by their subscription-paying members known as "socios".
The FFP rules notably forbid top European soccer clubs to pay their playing squads an excessive share of their total revenues, according to the complaints, which also state that the transfer of Messi to PSG would breach the code.
PSG and the French football league did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.
Messi said he wants to carry on playing for as long as possible, adding he still harbours ambitions to win another Champions League trophy.
"We're waiting for a legend, the legend that is Leo Messi," said PSG fan Mehmet Sen, who had been waiting at the gates to Paris' Le Bourget airport since 2 a.m. for a glimpse of the star.

  • From carrying flags to winning 18 medals, it has been an emotional Olympic Games in the Japanese capital
RIYADH: An incredible fortnight of sporting action in Tokyo has ended, with 18 medals scooped by Arab athletes. Here are the top 10 Arab moments witnessed at the Olympic Games.

1. Hafnaoui stuns the world

He was the slowest to make it through to the 400 meters freestyle final, but the fastest to touch the wall in the final and secure a stunning gold medal – 18-year-old Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui provided one of the biggest surprises of Tokyo 2020 when he won the race from lane eight.

He shaved nearly three seconds off his personal best during the Games and earned praise from the legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps.

2. Barshim’s gracious act of sportsmanship

After claiming high jump bronze in London 2012 and silver in Rio 2016, Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim finally topped the podium in Tokyo.

But even more memorable than his victory was how he and Italian Gianmarco Tamberi agreed to share the gold medal instead of going through a jump-off.

The two competitors and good friends helped each other through difficult times when they suffered the very same ankle injury that threatened their careers. So, when the pair each cleared 2.37 meters at the Tokyo Games and found themselves on the verge of entering a jump-off, Barshim looked to an official and asked: “Can we have two golds?” Seconds later, he and Tamberi shared a warm embrace, without even needing to vocalize what they were both thinking; that sharing gold was the perfect way for them to conclude their Tokyo experience.

It was an incredible act of sportsmanship and one of the most heart-warming moments of the Games.

3. Arab women shine in opening ceremony

When Yasmine Al-Dabbagh carried the flag alongside her compatriot Husein Alireza during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020, the track sprinter became Saudi Arabia’s first-ever female flagbearer at an Olympic Games. But she was not alone as the only Arab woman given the honor.

Arab women athletes were front and center during this year’s opening ceremony as many nations from the region took advantage of the newly introduced initiative from the International Olympic Committee that allowed countries to nominate a man and a woman to carry the flag together to kick off proceedings in Tokyo.

Other Arab women flagbearers in the Japanese capital during the opening ceremony include Lebanese shooter Ray Bassil, Egyptian two-time taekwondo Olympic medalist Hedaya Malak, Tunisian fencer Ines Boubakri, Moroccan boxer Oumaima Bel Habib, Jordan’s Asian Games taekwondo champion Julyana Al-Sadeq, Qatari rower Tala Abujbara, 15-year-old Bahraini swimmer Noor Yusuf Abdulla, Algerian swimmer Amel Melih, 12-year-old table tennis player Hend Zaza of Syria, Sudanese rower Esraa Khogali, Yemeni shooter Yasameen Al-Raimi, 17-year-old Kuwaiti swimmer Lara Dashti, 17-year-old Palestinian swimmer Dania Nour, and Iraqi shooter Fatimah Al-Kaabi.

4. Asaad’s gift to Syria

Man Asaad brought some much-needed joy to his war-torn nation during Tokyo 2020. The 27-year-old weightlifter claimed Syria’s first Olympic medal in 17 years, and fourth in the Games, by taking bronze in the plus-109-kilogram competition in Tokyo.

Asaad overcame a right shoulder injury in the build-up to the Olympics and gave Syria only its second Olympic gold medal.

5. Hamedi’s dramatic silver medal

Saudi Arabian karateka Tareg Hamedi was leading 4-1 when his final kick sent his Iranian opponent Sajjad Ganjzadeh to the tatami in their kumite plus-75-kilogram gold-medal bout in Tokyo. But his high kick was later deemed illegal, and the 23-year-old had to settle for silver behind the multiple-time world champion.

Despite the heartbreaking finish, Hamedi can take huge pride from his strong campaign in the Japanese capital, which earned Saudi Arabia its fourth-ever Olympic medal.

In a tweet, Saudi minister of sport and president of the Saudi Olympic Committee, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, said: “Because he is the hero in the eyes of all of us, our Olympic champion Tareq Hamedi will be honored with the gold medal award, worth 5 million riyals, for his excellence, creativity, and honorable representation of the homeland in front of the world’s biggest stars in Tokyo 2020. You deserve it, hero, and the future is in front of you.”

6. Feryal’s historic gold for Egypt

Karate’s introduction to the Tokyo 2020 Games spelled great news for Egypt, as Feryal Abdelaziz’s heroics in the kumite plus-61-kilogram class gifted the north African nation its first gold medal since 2004.

And Abdelaziz’s triumph made her Egypt’s first-ever female Olympic gold medalist.

“This is the result of four years of hard work, not just one or two. I was under a lot of pressure, mentally and physically, but it was all worth it to make something special for Egypt,” said the 22-year-old.

Fellow Egyptian Giana Farouk – a multiple-time world champion – claimed bronze in 61-kg action a day earlier.

7. El-Bakkali snaps Kenya’s streak

Moroccan track athlete Soufiane El-Bakkali ended Kenya’s 37-year dominance of the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Olympics to take gold in Tokyo.

Kenyans had won every single gold in the event since Los Angeles 1984 before El-Bakkali’s triumph last week.

The runner’s victory was Morocco’s sole medal at the Japanese Games, and its first gold since 2004.

8. Zaza’s message of hope

At 12 years old, Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza was not only her nation’s flagbearer, but the youngest competitor in the entire Tokyo 2020 Games.

Although her campaign was short-lived, having lost her opener to Austria’s 39-year-old Liu Jia, Zaza sent out an inspirational message after making her Olympics debut.

She said: “For the last five years I’ve been through many different experiences, especially when there was the war happening around the country, with the postponement with funding for the Olympics, and it was very tough.

“But I had to fight for it, and this is my message to everyone who wishes to have the same situation. Fight for your dreams, try hard, regardless of the difficulties that you’re having, and you will reach your goal.”

9. Malak doubles up

After claiming bronze in the below-57-kilogram category in taekwondo in Rio 2016, Hedaya Malak moved up a weight class, to below 67 kilograms, spent 18 months living in Serbia in order to have access to better training conditions, and qualified for Tokyo 2020 while competing with an injured ankle.

In Tokyo, Malak made history as Egypt’s first-ever female flagbearer then claimed a second Olympic bronze to become just the fifth athlete from her country to win multiple medals at the Games.

Egypt ended up with six medals in total, the nation’s highest ever tally at a single Games.

10. El-Bakh sets Olympic records

Egyptian-born weightlifter Fares El-Bakh did not just claim Qatar’s first-ever Olympic gold medal, he set two Olympic records in the process with 225 kilograms in the clean and jerk and a combined score of 402.

The 23-year-old said: “I feel great, incredible. We worked hard for it. We went so far to get this, and it feels better than ever. I am literally speechless about that (getting the first gold for Qatar). I hope that they are proud of me.

“I promise this is not the end, we still have more and more coming soon. We will do our best to make it even better,” he added.

