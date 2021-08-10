Scottish Muslim politician launches legal action over alleged nursery discrimination

LONDON: Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has launched legal proceedings against a nursery near the city of Dundee, claiming that it discriminated against his 2-year-old daughter by admitting children with “Western-sounding” names over her.

Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla have given the Little Scholars nursery two weeks to provide settlement proposals, give a public apology and donate a sum to an anti-racist charity of their choosing. If this does not happen, they have said they will raise action at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Little Scholars denies discriminating against the child, and said it is “extremely proud” of its admissions policy.

The couple allege that the nursery refused to offer places to three children with Muslim names, including their daughter Amal, but then offered places to children with Western-sounding names.

Their solicitor Aamer Anwar said they were alleging that El-Nakla and her daughter were discriminated against on the grounds of race and / or religion, which is prohibited by Britain’s Equality Act.

“It is alleged that when on three separate occasions, beginning with Nadia El-Nakla, attempts were made to secure a nursery place for a child with an Asian / Muslim name, the applicant was told to complete a registration form, and then was told no spaces were available,” Anwar said.

“Following the above refusals, attempts were made to secure a nursery place for a child with a ‘white sounding,’ non-Muslim name. On all three separate occasions a nursery place was offered, and spaces were offered without the registration form being completed,” he added.

“All of the white parents were invited in to view the nursery yet none of those with Asian / Muslim names were, nor were they contacted to be told about available spaces.”

The nursery said it has received the legal correspondence and will respond further in due course.

“Little Scholars is extremely proud of being open and inclusive to all, and we are deeply saddened that anyone would think otherwise,” it added.

“Our owners are themselves of Asian heritage, and for more than a decade we have regularly welcomed both children and staff from a range of different religious, cultural, ethnic and racial backgrounds.”

In a joint statement, El-Nakla and Yousaf said “despite being given ample opportunity,” the nursery has “failed to admit, explain or apologise for their discriminatory behaviour.”

They added: “We have both stood against hatred our whole lives, often being the targets of vile abuse. We will not accept our children being discriminated against by anyone. Like any other parents we simply want our children to be treated equally, regardless of their colour of skin or religion.”