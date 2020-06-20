You are here

  • Home
  • UK demonstrators hold fourth weekend of anti-racism protests

UK demonstrators hold fourth weekend of anti-racism protests

Activists, some wearing face coverings or face masks as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, hold placards as they attend a Black Lives Matter protest march to Trafalgar Square in London on June 12, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/na3nu

Updated 20 sec ago
AP

UK demonstrators hold fourth weekend of anti-racism protests

  • Demonstrations were taking place Saturday in cities including London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow
  • Hundreds of thousands of people have held mostly peaceful anti-racism protests across Britain since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Anti-racism demonstrators are holding a fourth weekend of protests across the UK, despite a ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Demonstrations were taking place Saturday in cities including London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Hundreds assembled for a socially distanced Say No to Racism rally in Glasgow’s George Square, where earlier this week members of the far right attacked a refugee-rights gathering.
In Edinburgh, protesters including “Trainspotting” author Irvine Welsh called for the removal of a statue of Henry Dundas from its column in the city’s St. Andrew Square. The late 18th-century Scottish politician was responsible for delaying Britain’s abolition of the slave trade by 15 years until 1807. During that time, more than half a million enslaved Africans were trafficked across the Atlantic.
Hundreds of thousands of people have held mostly peaceful anti-racism protests across Britain since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, urging the UK to confront its own history of imperialism and racial inequality.
After some protesters scuffled with police and defaced a statue of wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London, and demonstrators in Bristol toppled a statue of slave trader Edward Colston, counter-protesters rallied last week with the stated aim of protecting monuments.
Hundreds of far-right activists clashed June 13 with police near the Churchill statue in London, which had been boarded up for protection.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he is setting up a commission to look at what more can be done to eliminate racial injustice, but opponents accuse the Conservative government of opting for talk rather than action.

Topics: UK London Black Lives Matter

Related

World
Muslims, Jews have higher COVID-19 death rate, UK figures indicate
World
UK PM Johnson says on racism: Focus on substance rather than symbols

Pope Francis, in first post-lockdown audience, thanks Italian doctors

Updated 44 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Pope Francis, in first post-lockdown audience, thanks Italian doctors

  • ‘You were one of the supporting pillars of the entire country’
  • Pope Francis thanked the health workers, who wore masks during the audience, for being ‘angels’
Updated 44 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday held his first audience for a group of people since Italy lifted its coronavirus lockdown, granting it to health workers from the Italian region most affected by the pandemic.
“You were one of the supporting pillars of the entire country,” he told doctors and nurses from the Lombardy region gathered in the Vatican’s frescoed Clementine Hall, which had not been used for months because of the crisis.
“To those of you here and to your colleagues all across Italy go my esteem and my sincere thanks, and I know very well I am interpreting everyone’s sentiments,” he said.
He thanked the health workers, who wore masks, for being “angels,” including by lending their cell phones to dying patients so they could say their final goodbyes to their loved ones.
Italy returned to relative normality on June 3 when Italians were allowed to move between regions again. But rules such as social distancing in public and wearing masks are still in effect.
Nearly 35,000 people in Italy have died of coronavirus, the fourth highest number in the world after the United States, Brazil and Britain.
Nearly 170 of them were doctors and the pope paid special tribute to them in his address on Saturday.
At the end the meeting, the pope joked about what he called “the liturgy of the greeting” explaining that they would take a group picture but he would “be obedient to the rules” and greet them from a distance as he passed down the aisle.
Francis’ weekly general audience is still being held without the public and streamed over the Internet, although he has resumed giving his Sunday message from his window since St. Peter’s Square was reopened last month.
He has resumed public Masses but with only about 50 people allowed.

Topics: Coronavirus Pope Francis

Related

World
Public returns to St. Peter’s Square; Pope Francis calls for defense of environment
World
Pope Francis offers Easter prayers for virus victims, urges world leaders to make peace

Latest updates

UK demonstrators hold fourth weekend of anti-racism protests
4 Syrian children die in tent blaze on Jordan farm
Egyptian short film vying for Cannes’ Palme d’Or
Iran’s currency hits lowest value ever against the dollar
Pope Francis, in first post-lockdown audience, thanks Italian doctors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.