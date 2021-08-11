You are here

  Thailand to start human trials on COVID-19 shots via nasal spray

Thailand to start human trials on COVID-19 shots via nasal spray

Thailand to start human trials on COVID-19 shots via nasal spray
A woman eyes a syringe as she prepares to be vaccinated nasally with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Mexico City. (File/AP)
Updated 11 August 2021
Reuters

  • After conducting trials in mice, the first phase of human trials should start by the end of this year
  • About 6.8 percent of Thailand’s population of more than 66 million people have received two doses of a vaccine
Reuters

BANGKOK: Two coronavirus vaccines administered using a nasal spray being developed in Thailand are due to start human trials by the end of this year, after promising results in trials involving mice, a government official said on Wednesday.

Developed by the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the vaccines are based on the adenovirus and influenza, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said.

After conducting trials in mice, the first phase of human trials should start by the end of this year, pending approval from the food and drug regulator, she said.

The trials will also test protection against the Delta variant, Ratchada said, with the second phase due in March next year and a target of production for wider use in mid-2022, if results are good, she said.

Research has been going on in countries around the world to develop nasal sprays to help prevent and treat COVID-19, particularly given that the lining of the nose has been identified as a key entry point for the virus.

Thailand’s other homegrown vaccines, Chulalongkorn University’s mRNA vaccine and an inactivated virus being developed by Mahidol University, are due to start second-phase human trials this month.

Thailand’s vaccination campaign has so far relied on China’s Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm shots. Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are being given as a third booster shot for frontline medical workers who had received two doses of Sinovac.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday 32.5 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine should be delivered this year, made up of an order of 30 million doses and donated shots from the United States.

About 6.8 percent of Thailand’s population of more than 66 million people have received two doses of a vaccine.

Topics: Thailand COVID-19 Pandemic vaccination Nasal vaccines

Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia

Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia
Updated 6 min 34 sec ago

Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia

Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia
  • German prosecutors said the man’s apartment and workplace had been searched and he would appear before an investigating judge
  • "The accused received cash in an as yet unknown amount in return for his transmission of information," said Germany's chief federal prosecutor's office
Updated 6 min 34 sec ago
BERLIN: German police have arrested a British man who worked at the British embassy in Berlin on suspicion of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
German prosecutors said the apartment and workplace of the man, identified only as David S., had been searched and he would be brought before an investigating judge later on Wednesday.
British police said the man was 57.
“On at least one occasion, he passed on documents he had obtained in the course of his professional activities to a representative of a Russian intelligence service,” Germany’s chief federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
“The accused received cash in an as yet unknown amount in return for his transmission of information,” it added.
An investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice later approved the arrest warrant “on suspicion of secret service agent activity,” meaning the man can be held in custody and the investigation can go ahead, the prosecutor’s office said.
A Western security source said the motivation of the British man was likely money. As a locally engaged staffer, he did not have access to highly classified material, the source said, adding Britain’s MI5 counter-intelligence service was involved in catching him.
German online magazine Focus Online reported that he provided the Russians with documents containing information on counterterrorism.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) did not immediately reply to requests for comment. The Russian Embassy in Germany declined to comment on reports about the case to the Interfax news agency.
The British embassy in Berlin is just around the corner from the iconic Brandenburg Gate and a short, 250-meter (273 yard) walk from the Russian embassy, which is on the famous Unter den Linden boulevard.
In May, Britain set out plans to crack down on hostile activity by foreign states, introducing a proposed law to give security services and law enforcement new powers to tackle growing threats.
The man was arrested on Tuesday in Potsdam, just outside Berlin. He was employed as a local staff member at the embassy until his arrest, which was the result of a joint investigation by German and British authorities, the prosecutors said.
British police said in a statement the man was arrested on suspicion of committing offenses relating to being engaged in “Intelligence Agent activity.”
British spy chiefs say both China and Russia have sought to steal commercially sensitive data and intellectual property as well as to interfere in politics, while Russian agents are also accused of carrying out an attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal on British soil in 2018.
Beijing and Moscow say the West is gripped with a paranoia about plots. Both Russia and China deny they meddle abroad, seek to steal technology, carry out cyberattacks or sow discord.
The Berlin case has echoes of the shadowy world of espionage practiced during the Cold War, when double agent Kim Philby and others in a ring of British spies known as the “Cambridge Five” passed information to the Soviet Union.

Germany suspends deportations to Afghanistan

Germany suspends deportations to Afghanistan
Updated 11 August 2021
AP

Germany suspends deportations to Afghanistan

Germany suspends deportations to Afghanistan
  • Interior Minister Horst Seehofer ordered the suspension “for the time being”
  • A spokesman said earlier Wednesday that almost 30,000 Afghans in Germany are currently required to leave the country
Updated 11 August 2021
AP

BERLIN: Germany has suspended deportations of migrants to Afghanistan due to the tense security situation as Taliban insurgents make sweeping gains in the Mideast country.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer ordered the suspension “for the time being,” spokesman Steve Alter said Wednesday.
Alter said earlier Wednesday that almost 30,000 Afghans in Germany are currently required to leave the country.
The ministry “continues to be of the view that there are people in Germany who need to leave the country, as soon as possible,” Alter told reporters.
Last week, six other European Union member countries argued that the forced deportation of migrants back to Afghanistan must continue despite the government in Kabul suspending such “non-voluntary returns” for three months.
In a letter dated Aug. 5, the interior ministers of Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands urged the EU’s executive branch to “intensify talks” with the Afghan government to ensure that the deportations of refugees would continue.
“Stopping returns sends the wrong signal and is likely to motivate even more Afghan citizens to leave their home for the EU,” the ministers wrote to the European Commission.
The commission confirmed Tuesday that it had received the letter and would reply when ready. Asked whether Afghanistan was a safe place to forcibly send people, spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said: “It is up to each (EU) member state to make an individual assessment of whether a return is possible.”
Emboldened by the Biden administration’s decision to pull American troops out of Afghanistan and end NATO’s troop training mission in Afghanistan, Taliban insurgents have captured five out of the country’s 34 provincial capitals in less than a week.
Afghan security forces, which have been backed, trained and financed with billions of dollars in a 20-year-long Western military effort that included many EU countries, appear unable to cope with the offensive.

Topics: Afghan migrants Germany Taliban

Iranian asylum seeker accuses UK of ‘scapegoating’ him as people smuggler

Iranian asylum seeker accuses UK of ‘scapegoating’ him as people smuggler
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Iranian asylum seeker accuses UK of ‘scapegoating’ him as people smuggler

Iranian asylum seeker accuses UK of ‘scapegoating’ him as people smuggler
  • Fouad Kakaei said he steered dinghy across English Channel because ‘everybody’s life was in danger’
  • At retrial, prosecution could not establish that he intended to avoid detection
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian asylum seeker cleared of smuggling people to Britain has said the authorities made him a “scapegoat.”

Fouad Kakaei was jailed for two years and two months in January after he steered a small dinghy toward the English coast.

But he was found not guilty at a second trial after demonstrating that he was piloting the boat because of the risk to life.

His lawyer Aneurin Brewer said there were concerns that the government was using laws designed to tackle smugglers to prosecute asylum seekers because they are “easy targets.”

Kakaei’s successful appeal comes as the number of people reaching Britain by small boats since the start of 2020 approaches 20,000.

Last year, 54 people were arrested for facilitating illegal entry into Britain across the English Channel, but investigations found that 33 of them were “subsequently identified as asylum seekers,” and just 18 went on to be prosecuted.

At the retrial, the prosecution could not establish that Kakaei intended to avoid detection. The dinghy was intercepted by UK border authorities and all those on board claimed asylum.

He told the court that he had paid smugglers for transport to the English coast before being put on a boat, and that he chose to steer the craft because “nobody was able to steer it.”

He added: “I could see everybody’s life was in danger. To save myself and the lives of the rest ... I started to take control of the boat. It was a matter of life and death.”

He said while he was in custody, he felt that “one way or the other they wanted to find me guilty ... They wanted a scapegoat.”

Kakaei said he fled Iran because his “life was in danger,” but the process of trying to claim asylum in Europe was “hell.” He added that before arriving in Britain, he had started a failed asylum process in Denmark.

Following Kakaei’s retrial, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) reviewed similar cases, scrapping 12 that involved charging people who had piloted small boats. 

The CPS has published new guidance to advise against prosecuting migrants who pilot boats unless it can be demonstrated that they themselves are the smugglers.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We will welcome people through safe and legal routes whilst preventing abuse of the system, cracking down on illegal entry and the criminality associated with it.”

Topics: Iran United Kingdom (UK) Fouad Kakaei

Taliban fighters capture eighth provincial capital in six days

Taliban fighters capture eighth provincial capital in six days
Updated 11 August 2021
Reuters

Taliban fighters capture eighth provincial capital in six days

Taliban fighters capture eighth provincial capital in six days
  • Taliban fighters took most of the province and laid siege to Faizabad before launching an offensive on Tuesday
  • The Taliban seem intent on securing northern Afghanistan before closing in on the capital
Updated 11 August 2021
Reuters

KABUL: Taliban fighters took control of another city in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, an official said, the eighth provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in six days as US-led foreign forces complete their withdrawal.

The Taliban capture of Faizabad — the capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan — came as President Ashraf Ghani landed in Mazar-i-Sharif to rally its defenders as Taliban forces closed in on the biggest city in the north.

After a long battle in Faizabad, government forces retreated to a neighboring district, Jawad Mujadidi, a provincial council member from Badakhshan, told Reuters.

He said Taliban fighters had taken most of the province and laid siege to Faizabad before launching an offensive on Tuesday.

The far northeastern province of Badakhshan borders Tajikistan, Pakistan and China.

The loss of the city is the latest setback for the beleaguered government, which has been struggling to stem the momentum of Taliban assaults in the last few months.

The Taliban are battling to defeat the U.S-backed government and reimpose strict Islamic law. The speed of their advance has shocked the government and its allies.

Taliban forces now control 65 percent of Afghanistan, have taken or threaten to take 11 provincial capitals and seek to deprive Kabul of its traditional support from national forces in the north, a senior European Union official said on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden urged Afghan leaders to fight for their homeland, saying on Tuesday he did not regret his decision to withdraw, noting that the United States had spent more than $1 trillion over 20 years and lost thousands of troops.

The United States was providing significant air support, food, equipment and salaries to Afghan forces, he said.

The north was for years Afghanistan’s most peaceful region, with only a minimal Taliban presence.

During their 1996 to 2001 rule, the Taliban were never completely in control of the north but this time, they seem intent on securing it before closing in on the capital.

REGIONAL APPEAL

Government officials have appealed for pressure on Pakistan to stop Taliban reinforcements and supplies flowing over the border. Pakistan denies backing the Taliban.

The government has withdrawn from hard-to-defend rural districts to focus on holding population centers. In some places, government forces have given up without a fight.

Ghani is now appealing for help from the old regional powerbrokers he spent years sidelining as he attempted to project the authority of his central government over traditionally wayward provinces.

He will meet key regional leaders in Mazar-i-Sharif.

“President Ghani is scheduled to meet local government and security officials, political and militant leaders, tribal elders and influential people,” the presidential office said on Twitter.

In the south, government forces government forces are battling Taliban fighters trying to reach Kandahar province’s main prison to release detained comrades, officials there said.

Fighting is also taking place in city of Farah in the west, near the Iranian border, Tolo News reported.

In Geneva on Tuesday, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said reports of violations that could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity were emerging, including “deeply disturbing reports” of the summary execution of surrendering government troops.

Six EU member states warned the bloc’s executive against halting deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seekers arriving in Europe, fearing a possible replay of a 2015-16 crisis over the arrival of more than a million migrants, mainly from the Middle East.

The United States will complete the withdrawal of its forces this month in exchange for Taliban promises to prevent Afghanistan being used for international terrorism. The Taliban promised not to attack foreign forces as they withdraw but did not agree to a cease-fire with the government.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Kabul

Afghan leader flies into besieged northern city as Taliban extend gains

Afghan leader flies into besieged northern city as Taliban extend gains
Updated 11 August 2021
AFP

Afghan leader flies into besieged northern city as Taliban extend gains

Afghan leader flies into besieged northern city as Taliban extend gains
  • The loss of Mazar would be a catastrophic blow to the Kabul government and represent the complete collapse of its control over the north
Updated 11 August 2021
AFP

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flew to the besieged northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif Wednesday to rally his beleaguered forces, with Taliban fighters having now taken more than a quarter of the country’s provincial capitals in less than a week.
Ghani arrived in Mazar as the Taliban captured Faizabad overnight, making it the ninth city to be overrun since Friday.
He plans “to check the general security in the northern zone,” according to a statement released by the palace.
The Afghan leader was also likely to hold talks with Mazar’s long-time strongman Atta Mohammad Noor and infamous warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum about the defense of the city, as Taliban fighters inched closer to its outskirts.
The loss of Mazar would be a catastrophic blow to the Kabul government and represent the complete collapse of its control over the north — long a bastion of anti-Taliban militias.
Hours before Ghani arrived, pictures posted on official government social media accounts showed Dostum boarding a plane in Kabul, along with a contingent of commandos, en route to Mazar.
Fighting in Afghanistan’s long-running conflict has escalated dramatically since May, when the US-led military coalition began the final stage of a withdrawal set to be completed before the end of the month.
Further to the east of Mazar in Badakhshan’s capital Faizabad, a local lawmaker told AFP that security forces had retreated after days of heavy clashes.
“The Taliban have captured the city now,” said Zabihullah Attiq.
The insurgents also confirmed in a social media post that their fighters were in control of the city.
But even as the Taliban routed government forces, US President Joe Biden gave no hint of delaying his deadline to withdraw all American troops by August 31, instead urging Afghan leaders to “fight for themselves” on Tuesday.
“I do not regret my decision” to withdraw US troops after two decades of war, he told reporters in Washington.
And as fighting raged, US diplomats were desperately trying to breathe life back into all but dead talks between the Afghan government and Taliban in Doha, where Washington’s special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was pushing the Taliban to accept a cease-fire.
Biden has stressed that Washington would continue to support the Afghan security forces with air strikes, food, equipment and money for salaries.
“They have got to want to fight. They have outnumbered the Taliban,” he said.
The Taliban have appeared largely indifferent to peace overtures, and seem intent on a military victory to crown a return to power after their ouster 20 years ago in the wake of the September 11 attacks.
After conquering most of the north, the Taliban have now set their sights on region’s biggest city, Mazar-i-Sharif — long a linchpin for the government’s control of the area — after capturing Sheberghan to its west, and Kunduz and Taloqan to its east.
Government forces are also battling the hard-line Islamists in Kandahar and Helmand, the southern Pashto-speaking provinces from where the Taliban draw their strength.

