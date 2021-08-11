Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria over victims of wildfires

You are here

Smoke rises from a wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the capital Algiers, on Aug. 10, 2021. (AFP)
Smoke rises from a wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the capital Algiers, on Aug. 10, 2021. (AFP)
  • At least 65 people were killed in the latest Mediterranean wildfires that spread across Algeria
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for the victims of forest fires that spread across the north African country.
Firefighters, troops and civilian volunteers continued to battle blazes in forests across northern Algeria on Wednesday as the country reeled at a death toll of at least 65 people in the latest Mediterranean wildfires.
The king said: “We have learned of the news of the fires that took place in several Algerian states, and the resulting deaths, and we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Algerian people, our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathies.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to Tebboune.
(With AFP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Algeria King Salman Mohammed bin Salman Abdelmajid Tebboune

Citizen Account Program pays SR100bn since launch

  • Sultan Al-Qahtani, the program’s spokesman, said the average support for each family stood at more than SR989, with an average of SR394 going to independent individuals
  • The cost-of-living supplements for Saudi citizens are based on a household’s total monthly income and the number of people living in the property, as well as their ages
Saudi Arabia’s Citizen Account Program has deposited more than SR100 billion ($26.6 billion) into the accounts of its beneficiaries since launching in 2017.

The total compensation paid retroactively for the previous payment stood at about SR833 million.

The national scheme was created to protect Saudi households from the impact of the various economic reforms, taking place in the Kingdom, through monthly cash transfers.

Sultan Al-Qahtani, the program’s spokesman, said the average support for each family stood at more than SR989, with an average of SR394 going to independent individuals.

The cost-of-living supplements for Saudi citizens are based on a household’s total monthly income and the number of people living in the property, as well as their ages.

The program deposited more than SR1.9 billion into the account of beneficiaries in August, while compensations reached SR10.5 million. Al-Qahtani said that 77 percent of the beneficiaries received support in this batch.

Topics: Citizen Account Program Sultan Al-Qahtani

Saudi Arabia records 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 751 new cases

  • Police in Hail arrest 20 people for flouting quarantine rules
  • 2 mosques reopened in 2 regions after being sterilized after 2 people tested positive for COVID-19
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded nine new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,366.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 751 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 535,927 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,182 remain active and 1,407 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 147, followed by the Eastern Province with 111, the capital Riyadh with 107, Asir recorded 86, and Jazan confirmed 72 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,389 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 517,379.
Over 30.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register with the Sehhaty app to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.


Meanwhile, police in Hail said they arrested 20 people for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The Eastern Province’s Municipality closed eight commercial establishments and issued fines to 58 others for violating the preventive measures, during 1,531 monitoring rounds carried out on Tuesday.
The municipality said its call center received 23 reports of violations from the public.
Jeddah Municipality said it closed 27 shops and issued 27 fines during 3,798 inspection tours on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened two mosques in two region after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after two people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,988 within 186 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 205 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.33 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Coronavirus Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

Saudi Arabia’s king invites Kuwait’s emir to visit Kingdom

  • King Salman sent a letter to Sheikh Nawaf that dealt with strengthening bilateral relations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a written message to Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, regarding the deep-rooted historical relations and ties that bind the two countries and their people, and ways to strengthen and develop them.
Sheikh Nawaf also accepted an invitation to visit the Kingdom.
The message was delivered by Prince Sultan bin Saad, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Kuwait, during a meeting with the emir at Bayan Palace on Wednesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prince Sultan bin Saad King Salman

Saudi Arabia to host World Defense Show next March, focusing on security and defense

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries will hold the “World Defense Show” for the first time in the kingdom in March next year.

The exhibition focuses on the latest technological developments applied in the fields of defense and security worldwide. It will be held in Riyadh from March 6 to 9 in year 2022. 

Over four days, it will showcase the latest, current and future defense technologies through exhibits, live demonstrations, conferences and seminars.
Its organizers described it as “an unmissable opportunity for defense and security decision makers and buyers.” saying it offers “a first-class platform to demonstrate products and showcase participants’ vision for the future.”

The event will be organized under the patronage of Saudi King Salman and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The first edition of the World Defense Exhibition will be organized over an area of approximately 800,000 square meters, and will gather more than 800 exhibitors, including 100 local companies specialized in the defense and security sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Defense

Saudi Arabia reiterates solidarity with the Lebanese people

  • Cabinet: Assistance to the current or future government depends on its carrying out serious and tangible reform
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it stands with the Lebanese people in a cabinet statement on Tuesday.

But the Kingdom said that any assistance to the current or future government depends on its carrying out serious and tangible reforms, ensuring aid reaches those who need it the most, state media reported.

Lebanon's currency has lost more than 90% of its value in less than two years, causing shortages of fuel, electricity and medicines.

A warehouse fire on Aug. 4 last year ignited a vast stash of ammonium nitrate, causing one of the biggest peacetime blasts in history, sparking anger at the political elite in the country.

The ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer, had been stored for years at the port with no safety precautions, according to the government itself.

The explosion wounded 6,500 people and caused billions of dollars-worth of damage.

On Aug. 10, 2020, Prime Minister Hassan Diab addressed the Lebanese people five days after the explosion, saying that he had decided to quit because “the corruption system is greater than the state.”

Since then, Diab has been the caretaker prime minister of a government that cannot make decisions in a country that is sliding further every day into the abyss.

It is the longest caretaker period for a government in Lebanon’s political history. Three PMs have in vain been assigned to form a government.

Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati said on Thursday progress, albeit slow, has been achieved toward forming a cabinet in Lebanon, noting that donor states would not help the country unless it helped itself.

“Today's meeting was a positive step forward,” Mikati said after meeting President Aoun. “Today we made progress ... even if the progress was slow. But we are persevering, and insistent on forming the government,” he said.

While Western donors have provided humanitarian aid to Lebanese - a conference hosted by France on Wednesday raised $370 million - they have demanded Lebanese leaders set about reforms before assistance is directed to the state.

In June the World Bank published a report titled “Lebanon Sinking to the Top 3,” in which it ranked the Lebanese crisis in “the top 10, possibly top 3,” most-severe global crises since 1850.

Mikati said there was one message: “If you Lebanese aren't helping each other, you want us to help you?”

Separately, the cabinet reviewed Saudi Arabia being ranked as the third placed country in the UN’s humanitarian aid contributions list, an achievement which the government credits to the deep-rooted values and firm principles of the Kingdom and its people.

The ministers also affirmed the Kingdom’s keenest to sponsor initiatives that promote peaceful coexistence and civilized dialogue.

The cabinet also reviewed the latest developments related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, urging the public to continue to adhere to health protocols and to get vaccinated to help curb the spread of the virus.

The ministers were also briefed on the Kingdom’s participation at a G20 meeting in Italy, where Saudi Arabia’s progress in digital transformation and innovation was highlighted, including efforts to stimulate entrepreneurship, and support research and development. The cabinet also approved the rules for regulating free and open-source government software.

Other items approved included a tourism initiative with international organizations, hydrogen cooperation with Germany, and a data infrastructure agreement for the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

— with input from Reuters

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet Lebanon

