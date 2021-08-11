RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for the victims of forest fires that spread across the north African country.
Firefighters, troops and civilian volunteers continued to battle blazes in forests across northern Algeria on Wednesday as the country reeled at a death toll of at least 65 people in the latest Mediterranean wildfires.
The king said: “We have learned of the news of the fires that took place in several Algerian states, and the resulting deaths, and we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Algerian people, our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathies.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to Tebboune.
(With AFP)
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria over victims of wildfires
https://arab.news/c2m7z
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Algeria over victims of wildfires
- At least 65 people were killed in the latest Mediterranean wildfires that spread across Algeria
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for the victims of forest fires that spread across the north African country.