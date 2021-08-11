You are here

  • Home
  • 370 Iraqi would-be migrants to EU flown home from Belarus

370 Iraqi would-be migrants to EU flown home from Belarus

370 Iraqi would-be migrants to EU flown home from Belarus
Iraq has repatriated 370 of its nationals from the Belarus border with Lithuania. (File/Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gp48n

Updated 11 August 2021
AFP

370 Iraqi would-be migrants to EU flown home from Belarus

370 Iraqi would-be migrants to EU flown home from Belarus
  • Baghdad last week announced a suspension of flights to Belarus to stem the flow and “protect Iraqi citizens who have been victims of smuggling networks”
  • EU ministers are to hold crisis talks on the migration influx issue next week
Updated 11 August 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq has repatriated 370 of its nationals from the Belarus border with Lithuania, a government source said Wednesday, after accusations that Minsk has been encouraging unauthorized arrivals of migrants to the EU.
Baghdad last week announced a suspension of flights to Belarus to stem the flow and “protect Iraqi citizens who have been victims of smuggling networks.”
Iraqi foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said a special flight returned to Baghdad from Minsk on Tuesday night with 240 Iraqis on board, a day after 130 others were flown back home.
Additional flights will be laid on to return more Iraqis stranded on the Belarus frontier with EU member Lithuania, he said, although their number was unknown “because the border is very long,” he told AFP.
The European Union on Tuesday reported a “significant decrease” in migrants crossing the border from Belarus since Iraq halted the regular Baghdad-Minsk flights.
Lithuania accuses Belarusian authorities of funnelling migrants to its border in retaliation for EU sanctions.
The sanctions have been imposed over President Alexander Lukashenko’s crackdown on the opposition and protesters in the wake of a disputed ballot.
Parliament in Lithuania has passed a law giving the green light to the construction of a fence along its border with Belarus.
Lithuania, which has offered strong support and refuge to the Belarusian opposition, began turning back migrants this week, after more than 4,000 people entered the country from Belarus since the start of the year.
EU ministers are to hold crisis talks on the migration influx issue next week.

Topics: Iraq Lithuania belarus Iraqi

Related

US slaps new sanctions on Belarus regime
World
US slaps new sanctions on Belarus regime
Belarusian president accused of using Middle East migrants as ‘political weapon’
World
Belarusian president accused of using Middle East migrants as ‘political weapon’

Nailed it: Indonesian volunteers donate coffins as COVID-19 crisis claims more lives

Nailed it: Indonesian volunteers donate coffins as COVID-19 crisis claims more lives
Updated 12 August 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Nailed it: Indonesian volunteers donate coffins as COVID-19 crisis claims more lives

Nailed it: Indonesian volunteers donate coffins as COVID-19 crisis claims more lives
  • Authorities grappling with rapid surge of delta cases, critical shortage of supplies
Updated 12 August 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Dwi Sujanti Nugraheni has worked as a volunteer in disaster relief efforts for several years, including in 2010 when she helped thousands of residents displaced by the eruption of Indonesia’s most active volcano, Mount Merapi.

However, the 45-year-old documentary filmmaker said that she has dealt with the “hardest” volunteering work since July when she turned her focus to helping anti-COVID-19 efforts, joining a group of residents to make and donate coffins for overwhelmed hospitals in Yogyakarta, a special province in central Java.

The group ramped up its efforts after the pandemic began to take its toll on the the autonomous region, where a centuries-old sultanate still rules with the sultan serving as governor.

“This is the hardest volunteer work I’ve ever done,” Nugraheni, whose group has made 500 coffins so far, told Arab News.

“I never thought I would volunteer to make coffins. We are producing coffins to respond to the shortage, but we are not looking forward to seeing them used. We don’t expect people to die from the outbreak, but it is the reality that many people died because of the virus,” she said.

Nugraheni said that the project began when a group of friends, led by Capung Indrawan, decided to act following a surge in COVID-19 deaths and a shortage of coffins. Prices for coffins had also skyrocketed due to the sudden spike in demand.

“I came to Capung’s workshop with no carpentry skills at all, but I just wanted to do something to contribute. So I was learning by doing — either painting, sanding, assembling, lining the coffins with plastics or moving them to the warehouse, from where they would be distributed,” Nugraheni said.

Muslims are buried without coffins as per Islamic practices, but Indonesia’s COVID-19 protocols require a corpse infected with COVID-19 to be buried in a coffin in order to prevent virus transmission.

Yogyakarta, and most of the provinces in Indonesia’s densely populated island of Java — where half of the country’s 270 million people live — has been under a strict stay-at-home order since early July, when infections soared amid an outbreak of the delta variant.

The situation in Indonesia has made it the new center of the global pandemic. COVID-19-related deaths in the country surpassed 100,000 on Aug. 4, and health authorities have recorded more than 1,000 daily new deaths in recent weeks.

The grim situation in Yogyakarta became even more apparent amid a constant stream of ambulances either carrying the dead for burial or rushing patients to hospital while passing by the coffin making workshop, located in one of the city’s main thoroughfares.

Nugraheni said that on a typical working day — from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. — volunteers could count up to 30 ambulances passing by and “eventually identify whether they are transporting a patient or a corpse just from the direction it was going or by the entourage that followed.

“I kept praying every time an ambulance with a patient passed by that whoever was in it would never get to use the coffins we were making,” she added.

Nugraheni recalled one particular day when she felt “really distressed by the situation so went home early, only to get even more stressed out” when she ran into a convoy of oxygen trucks with police escorts in tow speeding through the empty streets of Yogyakarta.

Another dreadful reminder of how devastating the situation was came when more than 30 patients died at Dr. Sardjito General Hospital in Yogyakarta over a weekend in July amid a shortage in oxygen supplies.

Indrawan, who transformed his outdoor gear workshop to produce coffins, said that the hospital, which serves as the main referral facility to treat COVID-19 patients in Yogyakarta, is one of the main beneficiaries of the initiative and receives 30 to 40 coffins per day.

“There was a day when I delivered 23 coffins to the hospital and they were all used immediately. There were still other corpses that had to wait for more coffin deliveries,” Nugraheni said.

Indrawan said that the coffin-making initiative involves sharing resources and materials among friends without ever charging for products.

“We just asked the beneficiaries to exchange the coffins with plywood as the material to make the coffins so that we could keep producing. But in just three days, people started to donate money,” he said.

The group normally produces up to 50 coffins a day based on “an efficient and affordable method” to cater to the soaring demand.

“There was a day when we produced 70 coffins. That was our record production,” Indrawan said, before narrating a “bewildering moment” when he discovered that one of his university professors who had died of COVID-19 was buried in one of the coffins they made.

The initiative has filled a niche among numerous other community-driven pandemic responses, such as establishing community shelters for self-isolation or offering free meal distribution for people in home isolation.

Besides donating to hospitals, the group has also sent coffins to communities where people died at home while in self-isolation after hospitals could not accommodate them.

“I got in touch with Indrawan when four residents in our village died during self-isolation at home on the same day. We had been looking everywhere for coffins, and the available ones were really expensive,” Rakhmawati Wijayaningrum, the village chief of Wirokerten village in Yogyakarta’s Bantul district, told Arab News.

She recalled a day when they shopped for coffins and were quoted with a price of 1.5 million to 3.5 million Indonesian rupiahs ($104-$243) for a single casket. “I also got a quote for 750,000 rupiahs for a coffin, but it was on a waiting list and we could not wait,” she said.

The village has received 13 coffins from Indrawan’s initiative. At least 980 villagers have been infected by the virus.

“This is an absurd initiative, I don’t feel like this is something to be proud of, but we just have to do it to help those who died because of this virus,” Indrawan said.

Topics: Indonesia COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge
World
Indonesia president to review virus curbs as regional cases surge
Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 
Saudi Arabia
Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 

Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought

Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought
Updated 11 August 2021
AP

Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought

Russia: Black Sea oil spill much bigger than first thought
  • The spill occurred over the weekend at the oil terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near the port of Novorossiysk
  • Russian scientists said Wednesday after studying satellite images that it actually covered nearly 80 square kilometers
Updated 11 August 2021
AP

MOSCOW: Russian prosecutors on Wednesday opened a criminal probe into an oil spill off the country’s Black Sea coast that appeared to be far bigger than initially expected and left traces of pollution along the scenic coastline.
The spill occurred over the weekend at the oil terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka near the port of Novorossiysk that belongs to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which pumps crude from Kazakhstan. The oil spilled while being pumped into the Minerva Symphony tanker, which sails under the Greek flag.
Authorities initially estimated that the spill covered only about 200 square meters (2,153 square feet), but Russian scientists said Wednesday after studying satellite images that it actually covered nearly 80 square kilometers (nearly 31 square miles).
WWF Russia has estimated that about 100 metric tons of oil have spilled into the sea.
The Prosecutor General’s office has opened a criminal probe on charges of environmental pollution and said it would seek damages.
Russian media said traces of oil were spotted along the scenic Black Sea coast, including Abrau-Dyurso and a dolphin aquarium in Bolshoy Utrish, 25 kilometers (15 miles) to the west, where workers urgently put up barriers to protect the mammals. The spill’s oily film was also spotted in the resort city of Anapa, further west down the coast.
However, Russia’s state consumer safety agency, Roskomnadzor said in a statement that an analysis of water samples along the Black Sea coast has found that it remained within norms.
The agency chief, Svetlana Radionova, said in televised remarks that a safety system appeared to quickly cut off the spill but wouldn’t say how much oil leaked into the sea.
Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko met with the director of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium that operates a 1,511-kilometer (939-mile) pipeline stretching from Kazakhstan to Russia’s Black Sea coast to request information about the spill.

Topics: Russia Black Sea oil spill

Related

Oil spill fears grow over stricken cargo ship off Sri Lankan coast
World
Oil spill fears grow over stricken cargo ship off Sri Lankan coast
Update Israel accuses Iran of ‘environmental terrorism’ after oil spill
Middle-East
Israel accuses Iran of ‘environmental terrorism’ after oil spill

Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups

Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups
Updated 11 August 2021
AP

Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups

Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups
  • Fires have ravaged Greece's forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing thousands to evacuate
  • Wildfires broke out last week after Greece had just experienced its most protracted heatwave since 1987
Updated 11 August 2021
AP

PEFKI, Greece: Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Mideast worked alongside their Greek colleagues in rugged terrain Wednesday, trying to contain flareups of the huge wildfires.
Fires have ravaged Greece’s forests for a week, destroying homes and forcing thousands to evacuate.
The spread of the blazes has been largely halted, officials said, but fronts still burned on the large island of Evia and in Greece’s southern Peloponnese region, where several homes were on fire, according to state ERT TV.
The fires broke out last week after Greece had just experienced its most protracted heatwave since 1987, leaving its forests tinder-dry. Other nearby nations such as Turkey and Italy faced similar searing temperatures and quickly spreading fires, while Spain and Portugal were on alert Wednesday for wildfires amid a heat wave forecast to last through Monday.
Worsening drought and heat – both linked to climate change – have also fueled wildfires this summer in the Western US and in Russia’s northern Siberia region. Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events.
Greece’s fire service said 900 firefighters, including teams from Poland, Romania, Cyprus, Ukraine, Serbia, Slovakia and Moldova, and 27 aircraft were working on Evia, Greece’s second-largest island which is linked to the mainland by a bridge.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on the phone Wednesday with top officials from Ukraine, Qatar and Romania to “warmly thank them” for their contributions. The three countries sent 340 firefighters and 24 vehicles in response to Greece’s appeal for help.
Evia’s northern part, which has forests entwined with villages and small seaside resorts, has suffered the greatest damage, with an estimated 50,000 hectares (123,000 acres) lost and dozens of homes burned.
Retiree Maria Roga said although her house in Pefki, a village on Evia, was saved from the flames that burned a neighboring home, she still worries about flare-ups.
“I’m still afraid. I’m afraid,” she told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “(But) I can’t complain. I am very grateful, I am one of the lucky ones.”
Although most of Pefki’s homes are intact, the village — whose name means pine tree — is now surrounded by ranks of blackened trees.
Some 600 firefighters from Greece, the Czech Republic, Britain, France and Germany were also deployed Wednesday near ancient Olympia and in Arcadia in the Peloponnese, assisted by 33 water-dropping aircraft — including two Russian Ilyushin Il-76s that can drop more than 40 tons at one go.
A massive fire that broke out last week north of Athens has been limited to a section of a national park on Mount Parnitha. Firefighters from France, Qatar, Kuwait and Israel were deployed there.
Despite the widescale destruction to forests, wildlife and livestock — and homes, although official estimates are not yet available — Greek authorities’ policy of evacuating villages to protect lives has paid off. No residents or tourists were killed in the wildfires. One volunteer firefighter died last week and two have been hospitalized in serious condition with burns.
In contrast, a wildfire in 2018 killed 102 people near Athens.
The health ministry said Wednesday another three firefighters required treatment for respiratory problems and light burns suffered in the Arcadia fire.
Nevertheless, some locals criticized the evacuation policy, saying while it saved lives it sent away villagers who could have helped firefighters battle the flames. Others have complained that water-dropping planes and even ground forces were absent at crucial times.
On the outskirts of Kamatriades on Evia, residents cutting firebreaks through the forest said they had received no help in protecting their village.
“We need some help here, we need some help! We are fighting alone (for) seven days now,” said Dimitris Stefanidakis.
Greek officials say they did everything they could against the fire service’s biggest-ever challenge. In eight days, authorities had to deal with 586 fires across the country, while heavy smoke from the fires often reduced visibility so much that water-dropping aircraft could not be deployed safely.
The causes of the blazes are under investigation, and authorities say that in at least one major blaze arson seems likely. Several people have been arrested.
The government has pledged a large compensation and reforestation program.
Big wildfires were also burning in Italy, which claimed two more lives Wednesday — bringing the overall toll this month to four.
In Turkey, firefighters worked Wednesday to extinguish a wildfire in the southwest Mugla province. At least eight people and countless animals have died in Turkey in more than 200 wildfires since July 28.

Topics: Greece wildfires firefighter Turkey

Related

Firefighters try to stop Greek island blaze from reaching forest
Middle-East
Firefighters try to stop Greek island blaze from reaching forest

Taliban closing in on strategic city as Afghan leader rallies troops

Taliban closing in on strategic city as Afghan leader rallies troops
Updated 12 August 2021

Taliban closing in on strategic city as Afghan leader rallies troops

Taliban closing in on strategic city as Afghan leader rallies troops
  • President Ashraf Ghani urges strongmen in Mazar-i-Sharif to curb militant advance
  • Taliban spokesman says Kabul ‘lacks capacity to retake lost territories’
Updated 12 August 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flew to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday to rally support from powerbrokers and halt the Taliban’s rapid advances.

It comes after the militant group captured more than a quarter of the country’s provincial capitals in less than a week.

Ghani met with regional strongmen, including former vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum, Mazar-i-Sharif’s former governor Atta Mohammad Noor and other influential figures “to discuss the security situation.”

Fatima Morchal, a spokesperson for the president, told Arab News: “While assessing the general security situation in the northern zone, he spoke with them with regards to coordination, equipment, supplies and mobilization of public forces under the umbrella of the armed forces.”

During Wednesday’s meeting, Ghani chose Dostum “to lead the operation against the Taliban in the northern region.”

The group suffered heavy losses during their advances in 1997 by factions allied to Dostum. Four years later, thousands of the group’s fighters — who had surrendered to Dostum’s forces after the US-led invasion in late 2001 — were left to suffocate in shipping containers while being transferred to prison.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Ghani, Dostum said: “The Taliban will be annihilated in the north.”

While recalling the Taliban’s “deadly adventures” in the past, he added that the group “will fall in the trap in the north again.”

However, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, downplayed the importance of Ghani’s trip to the north.

“These leaders, by taking money from government and formation of militias, have lost ground in recent weeks and lack the capacity to retake the lost territories,” he told Arab News.

Taliban insurgents have made major territorial gains across Afghanistan in recent months as US-led foreign forces withdraw from the country after an almost two-decade presence.

Since Friday, the Taliban have captured nine out of 34 provincial capitals, including Faizabad, Farah, Pul-i-Khumri, Sar-i-Pul, Shiberghan, Aybak, Kunduz, Taloqan and Zaranj, despite an escalation in aerial strikes by Afghan and US forces.

The Taliban’s capture of Mazar-i-Sharif prompted India on Tuesday to temporarily relocate diplomats from its consulate in the strategic city, which lies close to the border with Uzbekistan.

The decision follows New Delhi’s urgent call to evacuate all Indian nationals from the Afghan city on a special flight.

In a separate statement, the embassy in Kabul urged all Indian citizens to make “immediate” travel arrangements before commercial flights are discontinued because of the intensifying conflict.

On Tuesday, experts told Arab News that the eventual loss of Mazar-i-Sharif would be a “heavy blow to the Kabul government,” and would represent a complete collapse of its control over the northern region.

“It will lead to the capture of remaining parts in the north which would eventually also impact the Taliban’s future advances toward Kabul,” Taj Mohammad, a Kabul-based analyst, said.

Earlier on Wednesday, media reports said that hundreds of Afghan soldiers who had retreated to the airport outside Kunduz had surrendered to the Taliban after the group’s seizure of the northern city over the weekend.

The Taliban’s lightning offensive, amid a breach left by departing foreign troops since May, has triggered concerns that the insurgents will regain power by force in a scenario similar to the events of the 1990s, pushing the country toward another civil war.

Wahidullah Ghazikhail, a Kabul-based political analyst, said that Ghani “wanted to raise the morale of the troops by traveling to a city that is under siege.

“Ghani wants to turn Mazar-i-Sharif into the center of resistance against the Taliban. Mazar is important to both sides,” he told Arab News.

The development comes amid a visit to Qatar on Tuesday by US special peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who warned the Taliban against carrying out military activities.

Khalilzad is in Doha, where the Taliban maintain a political office, to “press the group to stop their military offensive and negotiate a political settlement, which is the only path to stability and development in Afghanistan,” the US State Department said.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani mazar-i-sharif

Related

Special Taliban attack another key city in Afghanistan
World
Taliban attack another key city in Afghanistan

Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia

Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia
Updated 11 August 2021

Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia

Germany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia
  • German prosecutors said the man’s apartment and workplace had been searched and he would appear before an investigating judge
  • "The accused received cash in an as yet unknown amount in return for his transmission of information," said Germany's chief federal prosecutor's office
Updated 11 August 2021
BERLIN: German police have arrested a British man who worked at the British embassy in Berlin on suspicion of passing documents to the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
German prosecutors said the apartment and workplace of the man, identified only as David S., had been searched and he would be brought before an investigating judge later on Wednesday.
British police said the man was 57.
“On at least one occasion, he passed on documents he had obtained in the course of his professional activities to a representative of a Russian intelligence service,” Germany’s chief federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
“The accused received cash in an as yet unknown amount in return for his transmission of information,” it added.
An investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice later approved the arrest warrant “on suspicion of secret service agent activity,” meaning the man can be held in custody and the investigation can go ahead, the prosecutor’s office said.
A Western security source said the motivation of the British man was likely money. As a locally engaged staffer, he did not have access to highly classified material, the source said, adding Britain’s MI5 counter-intelligence service was involved in catching him.
German online magazine Focus Online reported that he provided the Russians with documents containing information on counterterrorism.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) did not immediately reply to requests for comment. The Russian Embassy in Germany declined to comment on reports about the case to the Interfax news agency.
The British embassy in Berlin is just around the corner from the iconic Brandenburg Gate and a short, 250-meter (273 yard) walk from the Russian embassy, which is on the famous Unter den Linden boulevard.
In May, Britain set out plans to crack down on hostile activity by foreign states, introducing a proposed law to give security services and law enforcement new powers to tackle growing threats.
The man was arrested on Tuesday in Potsdam, just outside Berlin. He was employed as a local staff member at the embassy until his arrest, which was the result of a joint investigation by German and British authorities, the prosecutors said.
British police said in a statement the man was arrested on suspicion of committing offenses relating to being engaged in “Intelligence Agent activity.”
British spy chiefs say both China and Russia have sought to steal commercially sensitive data and intellectual property as well as to interfere in politics, while Russian agents are also accused of carrying out an attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal on British soil in 2018.
Beijing and Moscow say the West is gripped with a paranoia about plots. Both Russia and China deny they meddle abroad, seek to steal technology, carry out cyberattacks or sow discord.
The Berlin case has echoes of the shadowy world of espionage practiced during the Cold War, when double agent Kim Philby and others in a ring of British spies known as the “Cambridge Five” passed information to the Soviet Union.

Related

Two journalists arrested in Turkey over ‘military espionage’
Media
Two journalists arrested in Turkey over ‘military espionage’
Russia expels Japanese journalist in military espionage row
Media
Russia expels Japanese journalist in military espionage row

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia: Unvaccinated children below age of 12 can enter recreational activities in open spaces
Saudi Arabia: Unvaccinated children below age of 12 can enter recreational activities in open spaces
Saudi talent foundation shares pandemic lessons at gifted children’s conference in US
Saudi talent foundation shares pandemic lessons at gifted children’s conference in US
Online art house steps out of the frame with works by Saudi artists
Online art house steps out of the frame with works by Saudi artists
Kuwait ‘deeply concerned’ over threat to shipping in Arabian Gulf
Kuwait ‘deeply concerned’ over threat to shipping in Arabian Gulf
Who’s Who: Ibtihal Alsayir, director at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports
Who’s Who: Ibtihal Alsayir, director at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.