You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Ibtihal Alsayir, director at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports

Who’s Who: Ibtihal Alsayir, director at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports

Ibtihal Alsayir
Ibtihal Alsayir
Short Url

https://arab.news/bjm86

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Ibtihal Alsayir, director at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports

Who’s Who: Ibtihal Alsayir, director at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Ibtihal Alsayir is the director of the general administration of sports clubs affairs at the Ministry of Sports.

In 2019, she joined the ministry as the program manager for the strategy and governance program. A year later, she became the manager of the strategy and governance program where she oversaw all financial support for the club.

In June of this year, Alsayir became the first woman to work as the club’s affairs general manager at the ministry.

Her promotion followed a trend of other women who have been elected as members of international sports organizations. They include Adwaa Al-Arifi, who became a member of the Arab Football Confederation; Princess Haifa bint Mohammed, who is the chair of the women’s committee of the Arab Union; and Princess Reham bint Saif Al-Islam, who is a member of the Arab Swimming Federation’s women’s committee.

Saudi female participation in sport has shot up by almost 150 percent since 2015 as the far-reaching changes have been in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan, according to the Kingdom’s sports minister, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

In 2010, Alsayir joined the Human Resources and Development Fund as a project coordinator to establish the Hafiz program.

She was promoted to project manager for the employment and developing capabilities programs at the fund and held several other positions, including business strategy analyst and senior analyst. Later on, she became the employment channel manager for the employment support department at the fund.

Alsayir was accredited by the Project Management Institute as a project management professional for her extensive knowledge of project management concepts, tasks, and techniques.

She graduated from King Saud University with a major in public administration in 2009.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Ministry of Sports Ibtihal Alsayir

Related

Rawan Rahbini. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Rawan Rahbini, corporate legal executive director at The Red Sea Development company
Who’s Who: Dr. Ahmed Al-Kholifey, General Authority for Competition chairman
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Ahmed Al-Kholifey, General Authority for Competition chairman

Saudi Arabia: Unvaccinated children below age of 12 can enter recreational activities in open spaces

Saudi Arabia: Unvaccinated children below age of 12 can enter recreational activities in open spaces
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia: Unvaccinated children below age of 12 can enter recreational activities in open spaces

Saudi Arabia: Unvaccinated children below age of 12 can enter recreational activities in open spaces
  • The GEA said that the ban on children entering recreational activities held in closed places will continue
  • Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Children below the age of 12 are exempt from having coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines and are free allowed to enter recreational events and activities in open spaces, the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has said.

This comes in coordination with the Public Health Authority (Weqaya), and within the framework of the GEA’s role in organizing entertainment events in accordance with the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Children, however, must be accompanied by immunized adults, should be free from flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat), and their health status in the “Tawakkalna” application must confirm they are “not infected” and have “not come into contact with an infected person.”

The GEA said that the ban on children entering recreational activities held in closed places will continue, and their entry will be limited to those who have been either immunized with at least one dose or have recovered from the virus.

The authority had previously issued decisions stipulating that entry to entertainment events be restricted to those who were immune. It also limited attendance to 40 percent of the total capacity in open spaces, emphasizing the precautionary measures of social distancing, mask-wearing, and providing sanitizers in various locations of the event.

Meanwhile, the Saudi infectious disease expert, Ahmed Al-Hakawi, cited a Singaporean study which concluded that immunized individuals infected with the COVID-19 delta variant can recover from the virus faster than the unvaccinated.

Al-Hakawi, who is also a hospital epidemiologist in Riyadh, said that the study — conducted on more than 200 people infected with the variant in Singapore — found that faster recoveries among the vaccinated result in shorter isolation periods and reduced transmission of the virus to others.

The study included 71 people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 130 others who were not.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 8,366.

There were 751 new cases, meaning that 535,927 people in the country have now contracted the disease. A total of 10,182 cases remained active, of which 1,407 patients are in critical condition.

Of the newly recorded cases, 147 were in Makkah region, 111 in the Eastern Province, 107 in Riyadh region, and 47 in Madinah region.

In addition, the Ministry of Health said 1,389 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 517,379.

The region with the highest recovery rate is Makkah at 384, followed by Riyadh at 237 and Eastern Province at 162.

Saudi Arabia had so far conducted 26,008,288 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 93,481 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Meanwhile, 30,719,231 people in the country have received a jab against COVID-19, including 1,526,763 who are elderly. About 58.56 percent of the population have received a first dose, while 29.68 percent had completed both doses. At this rate, 70 percent of the population is expected to have completed both doses by Oct. 9, 2021.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Saudi talent foundation shares pandemic lessons at gifted children’s conference in US

Saudi talent foundation shares pandemic lessons at gifted children’s conference in US
Updated 12 August 2021
SPA

Saudi talent foundation shares pandemic lessons at gifted children’s conference in US

Saudi talent foundation shares pandemic lessons at gifted children’s conference in US
Updated 12 August 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) has told a US conference of its experience hosting summer enrichment programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Council for Gifted and Talented Children conference, titled “Developing The Future Of Gifted Education,” was held virtually and included representatives from 55 countries around the world.

Dr. Khaled Al-Sharif, director general of Mawhiba’s Center of Excellence, reviewed the foundation’s experience and talked about its efforts in establishing summer enrichment programs and support initiatives for talented students during the pandemic.

He also spoke on Mawhiba’s ability to transform the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity for success and a means to adapt technology, develop its business, and launch the e-mawhiba digital transformation project, which aims to become a “leap to the future.”

Organized by Mawhiba and the Saudi Ministry of Education each summer, the enrichment programs aim to meet the future needs of highly qualified Saudis.

It comes as part of the Kingdom’s ambition to realize Vision 2030, grow interest in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and develop the leadership capabilities of students.

Mawhiba’s summer enrichment programs are one of 20 initiatives offered to gifted students, who must undergo numerous testing stages based on international standards in order to qualify for the foundation.

Saudi Arabia ready to help Greece battle fires: Foreign minister

Saudi Arabia ready to help Greece battle fires: Foreign minister
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ready to help Greece battle fires: Foreign minister

Saudi Arabia ready to help Greece battle fires: Foreign minister
  • Prince Faisal stressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Greece, during call with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias
  • They also discussed bilateral relations
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday stressed his country’s solidarity with Greece following blazes that destroyed homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.
Hundreds of firefighters from across Europe and the Middle East are working alongside Greek colleague to contain flare-ups of the huge wildfires that have ravaged Greece’s forests for a week.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom was ready to provide the necessary support, during a phone call to his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

They also discussed relations between the two countries and ways of developing and strengthening them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues of common interest.
(With AP)

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Greece forest fires wildfires

Related

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Yemeni counterpart Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Yemeni foreign ministers discuss political, humanitarian developments
Greece fires claim first deaths as Turkey under pressure
World
Greece fires claim first deaths as Turkey under pressure

Saudi and Yemeni foreign ministers discuss political, humanitarian developments

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Yemeni counterpart Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Yemeni counterpart Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi and Yemeni foreign ministers discuss political, humanitarian developments

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Yemeni counterpart Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • They discussed the Kingdom’s efforts to support reaching a comprehensive political solution to the war
  • They also discussed relief and development support programs provided by KSrelief
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his Yemeni counterpart, Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, in the capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday to discuss political and humanitarian developments in Yemen.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts and initiatives to achieve security, stability and peace in Yemen, the Saudi foreign ministry said.
They “discussed the Kingdom’s efforts at the regional and international levels to support reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and to stop the humanitarian violations carried out by the Iran-backed Houthi militia against the Yemeni people, which has disrupted all political solutions to end the crisis.”

The Houthis launched a brutal offensive to take control of oil and gas-rich Marib in February, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis as the region has served as a safe haven for internally displaced people who had fled the fighting since the conflict began seven years ago.
The two ministers also discussed the humanitarian and development support programs implemented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Prince Faisal bin Farhan Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak

Related

Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi meets Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
Saudi Arabia
Yemen’s president meets Saudi deputy defense minister
World Bank’s IFC gives $75m debt financing to Yemeni food group
Business & Economy
World Bank’s IFC gives $75m debt financing to Yemeni food group

Saudi-India naval exercise heralds new era in ties

Saudi-India naval exercise heralds new era in ties
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi-India naval exercise heralds new era in ties

Saudi-India naval exercise heralds new era in ties
  • The INS Kochi is docked in Jubail as part of the first shared naval exercise between India and the Kingdom
  • Harbor phase of the “Al-Mohed Al-Hindi 2021” exercise began on Monday as sea-based drills started Wednesday
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News

JUBAIL: India and Saudi Arabia have embarked on a well-trodden journey toward enhancing bilateral relations in a variety of different fields, including trade and business, infrastructure development, commerce, medical research, and people-to-people exchanges. 
Now the two countries can add defense cooperation and military training to that list, Indian Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed said.
He spoke to reporters while onboard the INS Kochi, a flagship destroyer for the Indian Western Naval Fleet, which is docked in Jubail as part of the first Saudi-India naval exercise.
The harbor phase of the “Al-Mohed Al-Hindi 2021” exercise began on Monday and the sea-based drills started Wednesday.
“Defense relations constitute a significant element of our shared strategic vision for the region and this first bilateral naval exercise is a testimony to our strong ties with Saudi Arabia,” Sayeed said. 
“The naval exercise will assist in promoting understanding and furthering interoperability between the two navies.”
The arrival of the Indian Navy ship heralds a new chapter in bilateral defense ties, the ambassador said, as India-Saudi bilateral defense engagements have seen a noticeable upswing in the past few months with an increased number of Indian Navy ships visiting Saudi Arabia.
The Indian Western Fleet commander was aboard the ship for the first exercise as the India-Saudi naval training will include a number of sea exercises and maneuvers.
According to Sayeed, Indian naval assets have been increasingly deployed to address the maritime concerns within the region. Highlighting the Indian Navy’s strengths, he said the country’s navy has assisted countries in the region with hydrographic surveys, search and rescue, and other capacity-building and capability-enhancing activities.
The warship arrived in Saudi Arabia after carrying out a similar naval exercise with the UAE Navy off the coast of Abu Dhabi on Saturday. 
While it was docked in Jubail, Sayeed toured the INS Kochi and was briefed on the ongoing naval exercise as well as the capabilities and various tasks undertaken by the warship.
The INS Kochi is one of three Kolkata-class stealth guided-missile destroyers that were constructed for the Indian Navy. It was commissioned on Sept. 30, 2015, and is equipped with sophisticated digital networks along with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors to neutralize any threat from the air, sea, or from underwater.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India Naval Exercise

Related

Monika Staab appointed coach of Saudi women’s national football team 
Sport
Monika Staab appointed coach of Saudi women’s national football team 
Saudi-India Business Network launches Dammam chapter
Corporate News
Saudi-India Business Network launches Dammam chapter

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia: Unvaccinated children below age of 12 can enter recreational activities in open spaces
Saudi Arabia: Unvaccinated children below age of 12 can enter recreational activities in open spaces
Saudi talent foundation shares pandemic lessons at gifted children’s conference in US
Saudi talent foundation shares pandemic lessons at gifted children’s conference in US
Online art house steps out of the frame with works by Saudi artists
Online art house steps out of the frame with works by Saudi artists
Kuwait ‘deeply concerned’ over threat to shipping in Arabian Gulf
Kuwait ‘deeply concerned’ over threat to shipping in Arabian Gulf
Who’s Who: Ibtihal Alsayir, director at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports
Who’s Who: Ibtihal Alsayir, director at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.