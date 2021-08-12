You are here

Lebanese block roads after central bank puts brakes on fuel subsidies

A car blocks a road, after the central bank decided to effectively end subsidies on fuel imports, in Tripoli, Lebanon August 12, 2021. (Reuters)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Salameh’s move defended by economist, who says “he cannot use deposits that are part of the mandatory reserve”
  • Politicians slam decision by bank’s governor
BEIRUT: Angry Lebanese blocked roads across the country on Thursday, a day after the central bank said it could no longer afford to subsidise fuel imports below the black market rate.

As the economy crumbles and Lebanon’s foreign reserves dwindle, the decision has been considered a de facto lifting of fuel subsidies.

Confrontations with soldiers erupted in Tripoli amid a shortage of diesel to run private generators, which are only available on the black market at double the subsidized price.

Protests also erupted around the house of Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati in Tripoli.

Protesters from the southern town of Sarafand stormed the Al-Zahrani power plant demanding electricity as the diesel shortage is preventing the operation of private generators.

They stressed “nepotism in distributing diesel to the powerful and barely giving any to ordinary people.”

People blocked roads in the north, south and east of the country in protest against the deteriorating living conditions.

Motorists were trapped in long queues outside the remaining active petrol stations, rushing to fill up before the Ministry of Energy announced new prices.

The cost of petrol is expected to at least triple, according to projections by the Information International think tank.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market in less than two years.

Riad Salameh, governor of Lebanon’s central bank, informed President Michel Aoun that he “is unable to continue subsidizing fuel except under a law issued by parliament allowing the use of mandatory foreign exchange investments.”

A campaign was launched against Salameh’s decision by political actors, most notably the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, who said the governor’s decision is a “coup.”

Experts anticipated the price of a fuel gallon to reach 336,000 Lebanese pounds ($222) based on the dollar’s exchange rate on the black market, which is equivalent to half of the minimum wage in Lebanon. They also speculated that the price of a diesel gallon could reach 272,000 pounds if the exchange rate of 20,000 pounds to the dollar is adopted.

Bassil accused Salameh of “committing a massacre against the Lebanese,” and said he is the “governor of the central bank, not the country’s governor.” He called on his supporters to “hit the streets.”

Druze leader Walid Jumblatt said: “The decision of the central bank’s governor is to stop the smuggling of fuel to Syria.”

He said the solution to the fuel crisis is the development of public transport and that there is “no escape for the president and his political team.”

Economic analyst Violette Balaa told Arab News: “The decision to subsidize things was a temporary measure that may have helped citizens to pass a difficult stage, but the measures must now be radical. There should be a rescue government that carries out reforms and shows credibility to the international community.”

Balaa said: “Salameh’s decision to stop subsidizing fuel is right because he cannot use people’s deposits that are part of the mandatory reserve. He repeatedly warned that the policy of subsidy benefits smugglers, monopolists, big traders and the wealthy in Lebanon.”

Separately, the quorum of the plenary session of parliament that was scheduled to discuss lifting the immunities of deputies who are suspects in last year’s Beirut port blast was not completed.

Thirty-nine deputies attended the session. Most of them were from the Hezbollah bloc, the Development and Liberation bloc headed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, the Marada Movement, the Syrian Social Nationalist Party and three deputies represented the Future bloc.

Fifteen protestors from families affected by the Aug. 4, 2020 blast were injured by severe beatings they received on Wednesday night by security guards.

Activists violated the security measures taken in Beirut’s Palace of Justice and entered the building, shouting slogans calling on the judges to “be impartial and unbiased in the investigation of the port explosion.”

Topics: Lebanon Fuel subsidies Protests

UN’s Syria envoy calls for immediate end to ‘alarming’ Daraa fighting

Jordan announced a day earlier the decision to close the Jaber/Nassib border post with Syria
Jordan announced a day earlier the decision to close the Jaber/Nassib border post with Syria "temporarily" as a result of security developments in the southern province of Daraa after the deadliest flareup in three years killed 28 people. (AFP)
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

UN’s Syria envoy calls for immediate end to ‘alarming’ Daraa fighting

Jordan announced a day earlier the decision to close the Jaber/Nassib border post with Syria "temporarily" as a result of security developments in the southern province of Daraa after the deadliest flareup in three years killed 28 people. (AFP)
  • Violence in southwest Syrian city escalated at end of July, forcing 18,000 civilians to flee area since
  • Ambassador Geir Pederson said ‘near siege-like’ situation in Daraa must end
LONDON: The UN’s special envoy for Syria has appealed for an immediate end to an “alarming” escalation of fighting in the country’s southwestern city of Daraa which has caused numerous civilian casualties and left thousands of people displaced.

Weeks of heavy shelling and ground clashes have resulted in food and medical shortages and around 18,000 people fleeing the area.

UN ambassador, Geir Pederson, said: “Thousands of civilians have been forced to flee Daraa Al-Balad. Civilians are suffering with acute shortages of fuel, cooking gas, water, and bread. Medical assistance is in short supply to treat the injured.”

He reiterated his call for an “immediate end to the violence” and for all parties to uphold the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure during the conduct of war “in accordance with international law.”

Daraa Al-Balad is a former opposition stronghold in the Daraa governorate, and the area witnessed a spike in hostilities toward the end of July.

The government then imposed strict movement controls on the city, however a truce between opposition fighters and government forces in the area has now all but collapsed.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has bolstered his forces in the area with additional soldiers and tanks which have shelled opposition-held districts, killing at least eight civilians, and forcing up to 18,000 people to escape from the fighting.

“Immediate, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access must be granted to all affected areas and communities, including Daraa Al-Balad, and the near siege-like situation must end,” Pederson added.

More than 500,000 people have been killed in Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011. The conflict has passed through many stages, and despite recent flare ups, has now largely frozen, with various armed groups — backed by external actors — maintaining control over different parts of the country, most notably in the north.

Assad has been accused of multiple war crimes, including the deliberate targeting of civilians and the use of banned chemical weapons against enemy combatants and civilians. He has received the support of Iran and Hezbollah in order to stay in power.

Pederson said that he and his team would “continue to engage with all relevant parties on the ground and internationally to end the crisis.”

But he warned that in Daraa, “there is the potential for increased confrontations and further deterioration unless there is an immediate calm and a political way forward.”

The envoy also repeated his calls for all parties in the conflict to engage in a nationwide ceasefire and to pursue a political resolution to the war.

Topics: Middle East Syria Daraa UN syrian civil war

Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert

Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert
Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert

Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert
  • The bodies of two women and four children, from Niger, were found near Tozeur
  • Tunisia is a key departure point for many migrants from sub-Saharan Africa
TUNIS: The bodies of two women and four children from Niger who apparently died of thirst have been found in the desert of southwest Tunisia, an official said Thursday.
A sole survivor from the group of migrants who had left to try to find water but got lost had said they had been walking from Algeria, as a heat wave grips the region.
Tunisia is a key departure point for many migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, who cross the continent hoping to attempt the dangerous sea crossing to Europe.
“Two women and four children were found dead Wednesday night in the Sahara,” a senior local official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The group, who died “probably of thirst,” were found just two kilometers (one mile) from the Algerian border near the Tunisian town of Tozeur, the official added.
Devastating fires in Algeria this week have cost at least 69 lives.

Topics: Tunisia Niger migrants

Amnesty slams Iranian state violence, calls for UN action

Iranian security forces standing guard in Tehran. Amnesty International has said security personnel used “unlawful force.” (AFP/File Photo)
Iranian security forces standing guard in Tehran. Amnesty International has said security personnel used “unlawful force.” (AFP/File Photo)
Amnesty slams Iranian state violence, calls for UN action

Iranian security forces standing guard in Tehran. Amnesty International has said security personnel used “unlawful force.” (AFP/File Photo)
  • Minorities and children among those targeted in wave of arbitrary arrests by Iranian security forces
  • Expert says UN reporting and evidence mechanism is more important now Raisi is president
LONDON: Amnesty International has slammed Iran for its use of “unlawful force” against peaceful protestors and called for “concrete” action by the UN and international community to hold Tehran accountable for its human rights abuses.

The group issued the statement after weeks of demonstrations in multiple regions of the country, most recently among Kurdish minorities in Iran’s Western Azerbaijan province.

“Activists, protesters and bystanders swept up in the wave of arrests, including children, have been subjected to enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment,” said a report by Amnesty.

“Security forces unlawfully fired birdshot at peaceful protesters from Iran’s Kurdish minority in the city of Naqadeh in Western Azerbaijan province on Aug. 7, leaving dozens of people injured.”

Those subject to violence have reportedly avoided seeking out treatment in hospitals, Amnesty added, for fear of reprisals for their role in demonstrations.

“The Iranian authorities have yet again given their security forces free rein to inflict severe bodily injury on protesters to maintain their iron grip on power and crush dissent,” said Diana Eltahawy, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

“The fact that those injured are risking their lives and health by not seeking medical care in hospital due to fear of arbitrary arrest speaks volumes about the authorities’ cruel methods of torture and other ill-treatment used against arrested protesters,” she said.

The Western Azerbaijan crackdown on Kurds came just weeks after violence in Iran’s Khuzestan province, triggered by a lack of clean and safe drinking water, saw at least nine people killed by security forces using live ammunition in the resource-rich southern province, which is home to many members of Iran’s Ahwazi Arab minority.

Amnesty also slammed Iran for its targeting of children in a wave of “arbitrary” arrests that have taken place across the country in the wake of the Khuzestan and West Azerbaijan protests. Children as young as 12 have been detained, they added.

Eltahawy said: “It is high time the international community takes concrete action over the Iranian government’s repeated deadly deployment of unlawful force with impunity against protesters, including by supporting the establishment of an investigative and accountability mechanism at the UN Human Rights Council to collect evidence of crimes under international law and facilitate independent criminal proceedings.”

Jason Brodsky, senior Middle East analyst at Persian news channel Iran International, told Arab News that he supports the creation of such a mechanism.

“These stories demonstrate that Iran is not just a nuclear file,” he said, adding that the creation of a UN reporting and evidence file “would go a long way in demonstrating that it is possible for world powers to conduct nuclear diplomacy with Iran while holding it accountable for its non-nuclear malign behavior, especially human rights abuses.

“The international community prioritizes the nuclear threat, but has not demonstrated an ability to devote the same level of accountability and focus on Iran’s other problematic conduct.”

With the recent inauguration of new President Ebrahim Raisi — himself heavily implicated in some of Iran’s worst ever human rights abuses — Brodsky said that now is the right time to reprioritize human rights in Iran.

Raisi played a central role in the mass executions of thousands of political prisoners at the tail end of the Iran-Iraq war. Amnesty has dubbed those killings “crimes against humanity,” and repeatedly lamented the lack of accountability that officials directly involved, including Raisi, were subjected to.

“With Raisi’s ascension as Iran’s president, human rights issues will gain more prominence given his own bloodstained record,” Brodsky said, warning: “There is a high likelihood of unrest in Iran in the months and years to come, and the regime will crack down even harder.”

Topics: Middle East Iran

Analyst: Iran running program of ‘kamikaze drones’

Analyst: Iran running program of ‘kamikaze drones’
Analyst: Iran running program of ‘kamikaze drones’

Analyst: Iran running program of ‘kamikaze drones’
  • Think tank warns UK is Tehran’s ‘little Satan,’ will be targeted in region
  • Iran keen to control regional waters as it ramps up maritime operations
LONDON: Iran is developing a so-called “kamikaze drone” program in the wake of heightened maritime warfare, analysts have warned.

Experts from the Counter Extremism Project (CEP) have warned that the new exploding drone tactics are a “core element” of Tehran’s efforts to influence the region.

The warning comes as the West reels from a drone strike on a tanker on a key Gulf shipping route on July 30, with Iran denying involvement. Security guard and British Army veteran Adrian Underwood was killed alongside the MT Mercer Street’s Romanian captain when it was hit by the explosive drone.

In a separate incident soon after, the MV Asphalt Princess was boarded by armed men — suspected Iranian commandos — who fled when Western forces approached the vessel. Tehran has again denied involvement.

CEP analyst Daniel Roth said: “The Iranian threat to shipping in the Gulf is substantial and borne out by numerous examples of Iranian attacks, hijackings, detentions and increasingly, drone strikes.

“Iran considers the Gulf its private lake, which it deigns to share with its littoral Arab neighbors but volubly resents foreign powers exercising their right to freedom of navigation in international waters.”

He added: “With its ancient Persian history and self-perception as a great power, the fact that its American enemy has a naval base in Bahrain and regularly deploys the Fifth Fleet around the Gulf is a slap in the face to Tehran. Since Iran lacks global deployment capabilities, it does what it can to project and assert its power in its own backyard.

“This frequently entails the snaring of commercial vessels. Generally the target vessel corresponds with some particular foreign policy provocation or score-settling.

“Thus ships with even tangential connections to Israel are always vulnerable. At other times, Iran has detained a South Korea tanker to coerce Seoul to release funds and a British tanker in retaliation for the Royal Navy detention of an Iranian tanker transporting oil to the sanctioned Assad regime in Syria. These detentions are always executed on the flimsiest of pretenses.”

Roth, the Washington-based CEP’s research director, told Metro.co.ukthat the recent maritime incursions are part of a wider program of a new drone army that the regime is developing.

“Iran has an army of drones at its disposal, UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) operated by remotely stationed personnel and designed to explode upon impact.

“Iran’s military drone program is a core element of Iran’s expanding footprint around the region, used by both Tehran and its terrorist proxies.”

He added: “Over the past few years, Iran has used drones to harass US air carriers, threaten freedom of navigation in international waters, leverage military gains in the Syrian and Iraqi conflicts, and violate Israeli and Saudi airspace.”

CEP researchers have identified Iran as the manufacturer of drones used by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia, where the terror group has attacked oil fields and civilian sites.

“Iran’s drone program is an increasing destabilizing threat used for not merely deterrence but for active confrontation,” Roth said.

“In April this year, Iran’s state-operated Press TV aired an unsettling video taken seven years ago from an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) drone flying above a US aircraft carrier in the Gulf, plus ‘kamikaze’ drone footage. Iran’s drone warfare capabilities have evidently expanded considerably since this 2014 footage.”

Roth warned that the regime is set on “maintaining dominance over the Gulf’s waterways,” and that it is keen to secure “strategic interests in expanding and cementing its influence over the region.”

The analyst said that “Iran regularly ferries men and materiel to its Houthi allies in Yemen and continues to ship both oil and weapons to its Syrian ally. Iran also has a strategic interest in the simple projection of power and ostensible regional hegemony.

“With its IRGC-Navy fast boats, harassing big US ships or detaining commercial vessels on implausible pretexts are two relatively low-cost ways to achieve this.”

Roth warned that the UK will continue to be targeted by Tehran due to its standing as “little Satan” among the regime’s elites.

He said: “Britain is regarded in regime circles as the ‘little Satan’ to America’s ‘big Satan,’ an untrustworthy stooge of Western imperialism. Despite the UK’s ongoing support of the Iran Nuclear Deal or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran maintains a frosty contempt for Britain in all other areas.”

Tehran is currently engaged in several diplomatic rows with London, most notably over British citizens who are jailed over what the UK government claims are dubious and fake charges.

Topics: Iran drone attacks MT Mercer Street

Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to nine

Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to nine
Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to nine

Death toll from Turkey’s flash floods rises to nine
  • Turkey has been grappling with drought and a rapid succession of natural disasters
  • Heavy rains late Tuesday produced flash floods that turned streets into running rivers and sparked mudslides
ISTANBUL: Turkish rescuers distributed food and relocated thousands of people into student dormitories Thursday as the death toll from flash floods that swept across several Black Sea regions rose to nine.
Heavy storms descended on Turkey’s northern stretches just as rescuers reported bringing hundreds of wildfires that have killed eight people since late July under near total control in the south.
Turkey has been grappling with drought and a rapid succession of natural disasters that world scientists believe are becoming more frequent and violent because of climate change.
Heavy rains late Tuesday produced flash floods that turned streets into running rivers and sparked mudslides that buckled roads in three northern regions.
Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli warned on Wednesday that the area was facing “a disaster that we had not seen in 50 or 100 years.”
Rescuers were forced to evacuate a regional hospital holding 45 patients — four of them in intensive care — in the region around the coastal city of Sinop on Wednesday.
Images on television and social media showed water rising to the level of street signs in some towns.
They showed stranded villagers being plucked off rooftops by helicopter and bridges collapsing under the force of the rushing water below.
Turkey’s disaster response authority said nine people had lost their lives in the northern Kastamonu province while the search for a person who disappeared in the northern city of Bartin continued.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said he held a phone call with the heads of the affected regions Thursday and promised to provide all state assistance available.
The emergencies authority said more than 1,000 rescuers were working in the region while Turkish Red Crescent teams were distributing food packages and hot meals.
Officials said more than 5,000 spaces had been allocated in student dormitories to shelter those displaced by the floods.
Three villages suffered power cuts and mobile phone services was down in parts of the affected towns.
The disaster struck less than a month after six people died in floods caused by heavy rains in the northeast Rize province.
Turkey’s mountainous Black Sea regions frequently experience heavy rains that produce flash floods and mudslides in the summer months.
Officials said that all but three of the nearly 300 fires that had been ravaging Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean coasts since July 28 have been brought under control.

Topics: Turkey flash floods Black Sea natural disasters

