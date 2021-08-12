Global digital agency Valtech to acquire Dubai-based Revonic

DUBAI: Global digital firm Valtech is acquiring Dubai-based digital experience and design specialist agency, Revonic.
The purchase comes on the back of Valtech receiving funding from investment firm BC Partners valuing the company at $1.4 billion.
Adam Cukrowski, founder and chief executive officer of Revonic, said: “Revonic takes an organization’s digital offerings further, through data-based actionable insights.
“By putting enterprises in the driver’s seat of their digital vehicle, we have given new confidence to the region’s innovators to tweak the customer experience and fine-tune performance.”
Valtech’s regional operations were launched more than 18 months ago, and talks began with Revonic soon after.
The acquisition is the latest addition in a series of recent buys for the company, reaffirming its commitment to clients across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
The expansion comes at a pivotal time for the region, which is undergoing rapid digital transformation as consumers’ appetite for digital solutions continues to grow.
Olivier Padiou, group CEO at Valtech, said: “We are excited to welcome Revonic into the Valtech group and to be expanding our operations across MENA. We are not only welcoming an impressive set of new clients, but also an impressive and talented team that will help to strengthen and develop our international brand and increase our reach.”
Valtech, which has offices in 18 countries, is responsible for delivering digital solutions for multinationals including L’Oreal, easyJet, Audi, and PepsiCo.
DUBAI: Customer experience (CX) platform Emplifi has released its “State of Social Media and CX” report highlighting key social media metrics.
The time spent on digital platforms increased significantly during the pandemic, resulting in advertisers increasing their digital — especially social media — investments.
“The ongoing increase in social media ad spend is proving to be more than just a pandemic-related ‘bounce-back’ scenario,” said Zarnaz Arlia, chief marketing officer at Emplifi.
“What we’re seeing is that an engaging and responsive social media presence is no longer just a ‘nice-to-have’ for consumer-facing brands, it’s a key point of differentiation,” she said.
During the second quarter, most of the relative ad spend by brands went to Facebook feeds (53.4 percent), followed by Instagram feeds (17.7 percent), and Instagram Stories (11 percent), in the Middle East.
“As more and more consumers begin to expect a brand’s social media channels to facilitate outstanding customer experiences across many stages of the customer journey, the importance of engagement and interaction data is taking on a greater significance,” Arlia said.
The report found that when it comes to organic content, live videos on Facebook and carousel posts on Instagram are the best performers. Live Video performs the best with 52 median post interactions, which is 44 more than the second-highest post type, Photo; while Carousels perform the best with 70 median post interactions, which is 20 more than the second-highest post type, Image.
Despite Live Videos earning the highest number of organic post interactions and delivering three times the engagement rates of standard videos, they account for less than 1 percent of branded posts.
Arlia stressed the importance of a “strong and engaging social media presence” for brands, especially in the Middle East, which is home to a young and tech-savvy population that uses social media “for everything from shopping to socializing.”
Among brands in the Middle East, the top-performing Facebook page belongs to Qatar Airways, with 3,197,457 interactions on 157 posts, while on Instagram, Filimo took the top spot with 5,218,243 interactions on 395 posts.
Although the median number of followers for brands’ Instagram accounts is lower than the number of fans for Facebook accounts, activity volume and user engagement are both higher on Instagram than on Facebook.
Overall, the report suggests that globally the gap between engagement on Instagram profiles (“likes” and “comments” on posts published by brands on their profiles) and Facebook profiles is continuing to widen.
In Q2 2020, interactions generated by Instagram profiles were 4.4 times higher than on Facebook profiles. This gap has only increased in Q2 2021 — to 6.35 times higher. The data indicates a similar trend in the Middle East over the past year, with Instagram profiles leading with 5.4 times higher engagement compared to Facebook profiles, despite having a smaller audience overall.
“As the growth of social commerce continues to rise, brands that leverage the opportunities social media presents to offer their customers interactive experience are more likely to win the hearts and minds of consumers and see a stronger impact on their business in the long term,” Arlia said.
DUBAI: Twitter’s image-cropping algorithm prefers faces that are slimmer, younger, and have lighter skin, according to a researcher who took part in a bug bounty competition organized by the social networking company.
The program, started on July 30, invited researchers to hunt for discrepancies as part of Twitter’s first algorithmic bias bounty challenge held at the Defcon convention.
The project was led by Rumman Chowdhury, Twitter’s director of machine learning, ethics, transparency, and accountability for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), and Jutta Williams, the firm’s product manager for the same region.
In a blog, they said: “Finding bias in machine learning models is difficult, and sometimes, companies find out about unintended ethical harms once they’ve already reached the public.
“For this challenge, we are re-sharing our saliency model and the code used to generate a crop of an image given a predicted maximally salient point and asking participants to build their own assessment.”
The contest’s first prize of $3,500 went to Bogdan Kulynych, a Ph.D. student at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne. His submission showed how algorithmic models amplify real-world biases and societal expectations of beauty.
Kulynych’s approach consisted of artificially generating faces with differing features and then running them through the algorithm. He found that the algorithm focused on younger, slimmer, and lighter faces over older, wider, or darker faces.
After winning the competition, he highlighted on Twitter the “fast-paced” nature of the contest in comparison to academic publishing. Although he admitted that his submission “came with plenty of limitations that future analyses using the methodology should account for,” he also said it was a “good thing” because even if some submissions only hinted “at the possibility of the harm without rigorous proofs,” the approach would be able to detect such harms early on.
Wow, this was an unexpected conclusion of the week! My submission was awarded the 1st place in the Twitter's Algorithmic Bias program. Many thanks to @ruchowdh, @TwitterEng META team, and the jury...
“We should not forget that algorithmic bias is only a part of a bigger picture. Addressing bias in general and in competitions like this should not end the conversation about the tech being harmful in other ways, or by design, or by fact of existing,” Kulynych added.
It is not the first time the biases of the image-cropping algorithm have come to light with several users pointing out the issue last year. At the time, Twitter said in a statement that its team had tested the algorithm prior to launching it but “did not find evidence of racial or gender bias.”
The company pointed out that it would, however, continue its analysis and open source it for others to “review and replicate.”
In a blog post in May, Chowdhury announced the results of the analysis that showed the algorithm favored women to men by 8 percent, white to black individuals by 4 percent, white to black women by 7 percent, and white to black men by 2 percent.
Based on the results, Twitter began testing and rolling out full images in the feed as well as a true preview before posting.
She said: “We’re working on further improvements to media on Twitter that builds on this initial effort, and we hope to roll it out to everyone soon.”
The competition was another step in identifying flaws in the algorithm from an outside perspective.
In their blog, Chowdhury and Williams said: “We want to take this work a step further by inviting and incentivizing the community to help identify potential harms of this algorithm beyond what we identified ourselves.”
LONDON: The Swiss embassy in Beijing has urged Chinese media to take down what it called “false news” articles about the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The posts in question quoted so-called Swiss scientist, Wilson Edwards, who the embassy said did not exist.
Edwards was cited by Chinese media organizations including CGTN, the Shanghai Daily, and Global Times reportedly based on his Facebook profile.
But in a tweet, the Swiss embassy said: “While we appreciate the attention on our country, the Embassy of Switzerland must unfortunately inform the Chinese public that this news is false.
Looking for Wilson Edwards, alleged biologist, cited in press and social media in China over the last several days.
“It is likely that this Facebook account was not opened for social networking purposes,” it added.
The articles in which Edwards was referenced included information about the origins of COVID-19 and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) independence.
One report stated how a European biologist claimed that tracing the origins of the pandemic would become a “political tool,” and expressed concerns about the WHO’s autonomy.
Misinformation on COVID-19 has dominated mainstream media in recent years, with many social media platforms, news organizations, and government institutions attempting to combat the spread of false news.
Only recently, the US press reported misleading information about delta variant infections spreading among vaccinated and unvaccinated people. American President Joe Biden also blamed Facebook for a surge in COVID-19 cases accusing the social media company of “killing people” by allowing the spread of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.
According to a study by MIT, false news spread much more rapidly than real news, particularly on social media sites.
SYDNEY: Three Australian publishers of lifestyle content say Facebook Inc. used their articles on its just-launched news service after refusing to negotiate licensing deals, and that the country’s tough new Internet law has failed to protect them.
Australia this year passed a law that pressured Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google to sign deals with some of the country’s biggest news companies by threatening government intervention.
The dispute highlights possible shortcomings in the controversial law. While most of Australia’s main media firms have signed deals, some smaller outlets say the law has not stopped their content generating clicks and advertising revenue for Facebook without compensation.
Broadsheet Media, Urban List and Concrete Playground, websites which publish entertainment news, reviews and listings, say that after the law was passed in February they approached the social media giant about payment for their content.
Facebook knocked them back, calling their content unsuitable for its Facebook News platform and recommending they apply for grants it was offering from a A$15 million ($11 million) fund for Australian regional and digital newsrooms, the three companies told Reuters in a joint call.
“They told me that, ‘oh well, you’re not going to be included in News tab and that’s what we’re paying for’,” said Nick Shelton, founder of Broadsheet Media.
“To our surprise, we woke one morning last week and all of our content was there.”
Facebook News went live in Australia on Aug. 4.
Facebook declined to comment directly on the three companies but said it created value for publishers by sending viewers to their sites.
Under the law, Facebook and Google must negotiate payment deals with outlets or a government-appointed arbitrator will do it for them, but a publisher must first prove its primary purpose is producing news and that it has been unfairly disqualified.
The three publishers said they want Facebook to come to the table to talk but if it declined they may seek government intervention.
“If at the end of the day we don’t get included in a commercial agreement, then absolutely they need a stick,” said Shelton. “We are three prime examples of publishers and media businesses which should be included as part of this framework.”
To be covered by the law, publishers must register as a news provider with the Australian Communications and Media Authority “based on criteria including the levels of ‘core news’ (essentially public interest journalism) that they produce,” the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which drafted the law, said in an email.
Urban List has registered on the list. Broadsheet and Concrete Playground have yet to register, saying they want to hold out for a private deal.
Tama Leaver, a professor of Internet studies at Australia’s Curtin University, said that while Facebook had not broken the law as the matter was not yet before arbitration, its apparent treatment of the three publishers was “extremely poor practice, disingenuous and further disadvantages the smaller players in the news business arena.”
In a separate dispute, the ACCC has said it would look into a claim by The Conversation, which publishes current affairs commentary by academics, that Facebook has refused to negotiate a licensing deal. The Conversation has secured a deal with Google.
ABUJA: Nigeria will lift its ban on Twitter soon after advancing in negotiations to end its differences with the social media giant, the government said on Wednesday.
The ban in June came days after Twitter deleted a remark from President Muhammadu Buhari’s account, provoking an international outcry over freedom of expression.
Nigerian officials defended the suspension saying Twitter was used to promote destabilising activities, especially by separatist agitators in the southeast.
“The ban on Twitter will soon be lifted as we are getting close to reaching full agreement,” Information Minister Lai Mohammed told reporters in Abuja.
“We have agreed on some areas, hopefully in the next few days or weeks we will conclude.”
US-based Twitter said on Wednesday it recently met with the Nigerian government to discuss the ban and how to resolve the matter.
“Our aim is to chart a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria,” it said in a statement.
“We look forward to ongoing discussions with the Nigerian government and seeing the service restored very soon.”
The minister said the conditions discussed included Twitter registrating locally and designating a local representative as well as paying taxes under Nigerian law.
“I just want to assure you that we have made tremendous progress,” he said. “Really, apart from dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s, we’re actually almost there.”
The UN, EU, US and Britain were among the foreign governments that joined rights groups to condemn the ban as damaging to freedom of expression in Africa’s most populous country.
The block shocked Nigeria’s hyper-connected youth in a country where 40 million people have a Twitter account or around 20 percent of the population, according to NOI polls, a local research organization.
Twitter has played a key role for activists in Nigeria, with the hashtags #BringBackOurGirls after Boko Haram kidnapped nearly 300 schoolgirls in 2014, and #EndSARS during anti-police brutality protests last year.
The ban decision came just two days after the platform deleted a tweet from Buhari’s own account for violating its rules.
He had referenced Nigeria’s civil war five decades ago when one million people died, in the context of a warning to those behind recent unrest in the country’s southeast.
At the time, Nigeria complained Twitter had not deleted violent remarks made by Nmandi Kanu, whose outlawed IPOB group agitates for a separate state for the region’s ethnic Igbo people.
Kanu has since been arrested overseas and brought back to Nigeria where is facing trial.
Officials also made reference to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s support for the #EndSARS anti-police brutality protests.
Rights groups had questioned the legality of the decision as Nigeria’s parliament did not pass legislation regarding to the ministry’s move against Twitter.
Some Nigerian broadcasters were also concerned the move against Twitter was part of a more general crackdown on the media by Buhari’s government.