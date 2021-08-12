Algeria battles wildfires, observes day of mourning

You are here

Algeria's Mi-171 helicopter collects water to extinguish a wildfire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the Algerian capital Algiers, on August 12, 2021. (AFP)
Villagers gather as smoke billows from a fire in the forested hills of the Kabylie region, east of the Algerian capital Algiers, on August 12, 2021. (AFP)
Agencies

  • Tebboune says 22 suspects arrested for arson, adds ‘the majority of fires are of criminal origin’
  • France announces arrival in Algeria of two Canadair firefighting planes it has sent
Agencies

ALGIERS/TIZI OUZOU: Blazes raged across northern Algeria on Thursday as the country observed a national day of mourning for dozens of people killed in the latest wildfires to sweep the Mediterranean.

The North African country has been in the grip of devastating fires since Monday that have claimed at least 69 lives — 41 civilians and 28 soldiers who were deployed to fight the fires.

Soldiers and civilian volunteers have joined firefighters on multiple fronts in the effort to extinguish the blazes that have been fanned by windy and tinder-dry conditions.

In Tizi Ouzou district, the area with the highest casualty toll, an AFP journalist reported entire sectors of forest going up in smoke.

Villagers forced to evacuate in order to escape the flames began trickling back to their homes, overwhelmed by the scale of the damage.

“I have nothing left. My workshop, my car, my flat. Even the tiles were destroyed,” one of them told AFP.

But he said he had “managed to save his family,” while adding that “neighbors died or lost their relatives.”

Flags were flying at half-mast after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune declared three days of national mourning.

On Thursday evening, Tebboune announced the arrest of 22 suspects for arson, saying that “the majority of fires are of criminal origin,” in a speech on state television.

The Algerian authorities say they suspect widespread arson after so many fires erupted in such a short space of time.

Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane visited Tizi Ouzou, the regional capital of Kabyle, and said that authorities believe that the blazes started from illegal activity.

“We have formal, scientific evidence that these fires are of criminal origin, but for the moment, the most important is to extinguish them and above all, to take care of the population,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Benabderrahmane also praised the Algerian people’s “solidarity” toward Kabyle and said President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was committed to providing financial aid to families affected by the fires.

Video footage posted online on Wednesday showed a crowd beating to death 38-year-old Jamal Ben Ismail and setting him ablaze.

They alleged he had started the fires.

The grisly murder was staged in Larbaa Nath Irathen, in the Tizi Ouzou district, one of the worst hit by the fires.

Those responsible “will receive a severe punishment,” the prosecutor said, adding that “odious crimes should not remain unpunished.”

Amnesty International called on authorities to investigate Ben Ismail’s death, which the Algerian League for the Defence of Human Rights branded as “barbaric and atrocious.”

“Scenes of the lynching and torching of the suspected arsonist — a young artist who had come to help put out the fires — are shocking,” the Algerian group said.

Ben Ismail’s father, quoted by local media, called for “calm” as he urged the authorities to “shed light” on his son’s death.

Algeria’s state prosecutor ordered an investigation after a mob lynched a man they accused of sparking the country’s deadly wildfires.

On the fourth day of the wildfires, efforts to overcome the blazes are continuing in many regions where civilians and soldiers often with limited means joined the fight.

Images of trapped villagers, terrified livestock and forested hillsides reduced to blackened stumps have been shared on social media.

Algeria is chartering two firefighting planes from the European Union, aircraft recently used to combat fires in Greece.

Two French water-dropping airplanes joined the effort to tame the fires in the Kabyle region after Algeria appealed Wednesday to the European Union Civil Protection framework for help.

“They will help the rescue efforts to deal with the terrible fires that Algeria has been facing for several days,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Thursday.

Two more are due to come from Spain, and one from Switzerland.

Neighbouring Morocco also offered to help by providing two planes.

Faced with the scale of the disaster, pleas for help are multiplying in Algeria and beyond.

“Individuals and associations are mobilizing... by organizing collections of clothes, foodstuffs, medicines and hygiene products,” said Algeria’s TSA news website, calling it a “surge of solidarity.”

The Arab Interior Ministers Council said it was following up on the fires in Algeria and Tunisia and was “greatly concerned.”

The council’s General Secretariat said it was confident that both countries have the ability to overcome this ordeal and its effects and consequences, and offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The council praised the efforts of firefighters and the civil defense in the two countries, which mobilized all their capabilities.

Armed forces chief Said Chengriha visited soldiers in Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia, another badly affected area.

High winds fueled the rapid spread of the flames in tinder-dry conditions created by a heatwave across North Africa and the wider Mediterranean.

Each summer, Algeria endures seasonal wildfires, but rarely anything approaching this year’s disaster.

Meteorologists expect the Maghreb heatwave to continue until the end of the week, with temperatures in Algeria reaching 50 C.

Across the border in Tunisia, where almost 30 fires have been recorded since Monday, the mercury hit an all-time record of 50.3 C in the central region of Kairouan (center). The last previous high was 48.2 C in 1968.

On the northern shores of the Mediterranean, deadly wildfires have been raging in Turkey and Greece for the past two weeks.

In Italy, where firefighters were battling more than 500 blazes overnight, Sicily recorded a temperature of 48.8 C on Wednesday that is believed to be a new European record.

While Algerian officials suspect specific criminal acts fueled this week’s fires in Kabyle, climate scientists say there’s little doubt climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events such as heat waves, droughts and wildfires, which they say are likely to happen more frequently as Earth warms.


(With AFP and Reuters)

Topics: Algeria Fires Abdelmajid Tebboune forest fires wildfires

Palestinians get 150,000 doses of Pfizer virus vaccine

Updated 13 August 2021
AFP

  • There have been 2,503 deaths from coronavirus in the West Bank out of a recorded 200,838 cases
  • On Thursday the PA transferred 100,000 doses to Gaza
AFP

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority (PA) said on Thursday it had taken delivery of 150,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, amid an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the occupied West Bank.

A Health Ministry statement from the Ramallah-based PA said that of 4 million doses ordered from the pharmaceutical giant, 1 million have been received so far. The rest should be delivered in batches by the end of the year, it added.

At the end of last month, Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila had warned that the Palestinian territory was facing a fourth wave of the coronavirus, and urged people to be vaccinated because of the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

The government also indicated that unvaccinated officials would have to take unpaid leave until they had been jabbed.

On Thursday, authorities identified 199 new infections in the West Bank, which is home to 2.8 million Palestinians. In July, only a few dozen cases a day were recorded.

There have been 2,503 deaths from coronavirus in the West Bank out of a recorded 200,838 cases. In the Gaza Strip, 1,111 people have died out of 117,985 recorded cases.

On Thursday the PA transferred 100,000 doses to Gaza, an enclave of 2 million people ruled by Hamas.

About half of these were the Russian Sputnik vaccine, and the other half were from Pfizer. Of the 626,300 people so far vaccinated in the West Bank and Gaza, 427,000 have received both doses.

Topics: Palestine Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Algeria probes lynching of arson suspect after deadly fires

Updated 13 August 2021
AFP

  • Video footage posted online on Wednesday showed a crowd beating to death 38-year-old Jamal Ben Ismail and setting him ablaze
AFP

Topics: Algeria

Libya in peace push amid flurry of diplomacy in Cairo

Updated 12 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Norland urged the need to accept the “difficult compromises” needed to create the constitutional basis and legal framework required to hold elections on Dec. 24
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Libyan, Egyptian and US officials met in Cairo on Tuesday to further Libya’s political process and boost peace efforts in the North African country.

The meeting included Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh, Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar and US envoy to Libya Richard Norland.

Libyan sources said that the visit came within the framework of Egypt’s role in bringing the Libyan sides closer and supporting the peace process.

Sources said that Norland discussed with Haftar the upcoming Libyan elections and welcomed the government’s decision to open the coastal road between the cities of Misrata and Sirte.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Tripoli announced that Norland’s visit to Cairo aimed to support the Libyan parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for December.

Norland urged the need to accept the “difficult compromises” needed to create the constitutional basis and legal framework required to hold elections on Dec. 24, an embassy statement said.

It said the US “supports the right of the Libyan people to choose their leaders through a free and fair democratic process and calls on key figures to use their influence at this critical stage to do what is best for all Libyans.”

The Egyptian initiative for Libya laid the foundations of stability and was critical in breaking down political divisions in the country.

The Cairo declaration — launched in June 2020 by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Haftar, and Saleh — paved the way for the unification of institutions aimed at improving stability.

The Tuesday meeting was the first international event between military and political bodies that aim to reconstruct the Libyan state.

Gailane Gabr, a member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, said that Egypt has become a “hub of activity in the region” and an “important wing for peace.”

The consultations, she said, aimed to ensure a smooth and stable electoral process in Libya.

Deliberations on Libya, witnessed by the US, are testimony to the success of Egypt’s foreign policy, Gabr said, adding that the exercise emphasized Egypt’s effective role in building peace and stability in the region, as envisioned by El-Sisi.

Topics: Libya

Egypt launches first Arabic robotic nurse

Updated 12 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Ain Shams University in Cairo has announced the testing of its first Arabic-speaking robot nurse.

University President Mahmoud Al-Matini said the idea for the robot stemmed from the conditions imposed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the need to follow preventive measures.

Students from the computers and information faculty were keen to implement a project that would benefit the health sector during the COVID-19 fight.

Al-Matini said the university had supported the project to optimize its capabilities and use.

The faculty of computers and information worked with the faculties of medicine and nursing to ensure it became an integrated project.

Nagwa Badr, dean of the faculty of computers and information, said the robot, named Shams, speaks Arabic and can recognize the faces of patients or doctors. It can also deal with patient needs and enter health status data.

She added that it can take the necessary samples for analysis and deliver them to the laboratory, bring medication from the pharmacy to the patient, and can also carry out communication between the patient and the treating doctor through a video call. It also performs sterilization operations.

Badr said Ain Shams Specialized Hospital was chosen to conduct experiments on the robot. It will develop Shams to carry out larger tasks using artificial intelligence techniques.

Mohamed Marai, assistant professor at the faculty of computers and information, and one of the members of the research team working on Shams, said there are plans to start making 20 more robotic nurses for the hospital.

An assistant professor at the faculty told local media that plans were underway to cooperate with the Arab Organization for Industrialization to produce a large number of these robots.

Topics: Egypt robots

Houthis fire hundreds of ‘renegade’ security officers

Updated 12 August 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen on Wednesday sacked hundreds of security officers and ordered them to be put on trial for supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemen and Arab coalition military operations in the country.

The militia’s Supreme Police Council approved the firing of 904 security officers and referred their names to the courts, accusing them of being renegades after joining the Yemeni government and supporting the Arab coalition.

Houthi officials say that the latest sacking of the officers is part of a campaign to clear their security and military bodies of “infiltrators.”

Since seizing power in late 2014, the Houthis have purged thousands of public servants, military and security officials, journalists, activists, lawmakers and politicians for allegedly colluding with their opponents and have later put them on trial.

The Houthis seized property, froze bank accounts and harassed their families living in areas under their control.

Critics say that the Houthis are using courts under their control to legalize the crackdown against their opponents and the confiscation of private property.

Former security officers who fled Houthi-controlled areas say that the rebels have abducted hundreds of public servants and military and security officials who did not express support for the movement.

Fawzia Ahmed, former head of the women’s section in Sanaa’s Central Prison who deserted the Houthi-held capital in late 2019, told Arab News that the Houthis abducted dozens of her colleagues and fired many others for not supporting the movement.

“They label you a 'renegade’ and then jail you and seize your property. The Houthis have thrown a large number of security officers in prisons and confiscated their houses, cars and lands,” Fawzia said. She added that the Houthi crackdown on security and military personnel intensified after the death of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in late 2017, and mainly targeted thousands of his supporters.

Last month, the Houthi government approved a proposal for forcing 160,000 state workers to retire, stripping them of the financial benefits of their jobs; a move that has triggered uproar in Yemen amid warnings that thousands of people would be out of work.

The move would replace the retired workers with Houthi loyalists.

Thousands of public servants have not been paid since 2016 when the Houthis stopped salaries in response to the Yemen government’s relocation of the central bank from Sanaa to Aden.

Yemen’s Parliament Speaker Sultan Al-Barkani said that the Houthi rejection of peace efforts to end the war in Yemen and their continuing military operations across the country, including their deadly offensive on the central city of Marib, have aggravated the humanitarian crisis and deepened the economic meltdown.

During a meeting with the new British ambassador to Yemen, Richard Oppenheim, on Wednesday, Al-Barkani urged the international community to put more pressure on the rebels to stop their escalating military activities and accept peace proposals, the official news agency SABA said.

Topics: Houthis Yemen

