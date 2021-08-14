You are here

Algeria mourns more dead as firefighters battle forest blazes

Firefighters and villagers use water hoses as they try to put out the flames of a wildfire, in the mountainous Kabylie region of Tizi Ouzou, Algeria August 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Firefighters and villagers try to put out the flames of a wildfire in the mountainous Kabylie region of Tizi Ouzou, August 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Firefighters and villagers use water hoses as they try to put out the flames of a wildfire, in the mountainous Kabylie region of Tizi Ouzou, Algeria August 13, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Government has blamed arsonists and a blistering heatwave for dozens of blazes that have raged across the country's north since Monday
  • Reports from local authorities indicated the fires had left 90 dead including 33 soldiers, some of whom were honoured by the defence ministry
AFP

Algiers: Algeria was mourning at least 90 dead on Friday as firefighters, soldiers and volunteers battled to put out the last deadly forest fires in the North African country.
The government has blamed arsonists and a blistering heatwave for dozens of blazes that have raged across the country’s north since Monday, but experts have also criticized authorities for failing to prepare for the annual phenomenon.
Algiers has not released an overall death toll for Saturday but reports from local authorities indicated the fires had left 90 dead, up from the previous day’s official toll of 71.
They include 33 soldiers, some of whom were honored by the defense ministry in a ceremony at a military hospital attended by army chief Said Chenegriha.
“These heroes sacrificed their souls for the nation and to save their fellow citizens from criminal fires across the country,” the ministry’s communications director, General Boualem Madi, said in a speech.
The fire service said its teams were still fighting 29 fires across 13 provinces, mostly in coastal regions east of the capital Algiers, with aircraft carrying out hundreds of missions to drop water on the fires.
Almost 7,500 firefighters, backed by planes from France and Spain as well Russian helicopters operated by the army, have managed to put out over 40 blazes in 24 hours.
Specialist website Menadefense reported that the army was planning to buy up to eight Russian Beriev Be-200 firefighting planes, to begin arriving in Algeria on Saturday.
Weather experts have forecast temperatures of up to 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) in the coming days, in a country already sorely lacking water.
Algeria is Africa’s biggest country by surface area, and although much of the interior is desert, the country’s north has over four million hectares (10 million acres) of forest, which is hit every summer by fires.
Last year some 44,000 hectares went up in flames.
The death toll from this year’s fires in Algeria — far higher than all other Mediterranean countries combined — has sparked growing criticism of successive governments’ failure to invest in fire prevention and control.

Topics: Algeria wildfire arsonists

Iran tightens Covid curbs as cases, deaths surge

Iran tightens Covid curbs as cases, deaths surge
AFP

Iran tightens Covid curbs as cases, deaths surge

  • Iran is struggling to contain what officials have called a "fifth wave" of the virus caused by Delta variant
  • The country has officially recorded more than 97,000 deaths and over 4.38 million infections
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday announced new curbs to combat the spread of Covid-19 as deaths and infections surge and as the country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign.
The Islamic republic is struggling to the contain what officials have called a “fifth wave” of the virus caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.
Hit by the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak, Iran has officially recorded more than 97,000 deaths and over 4.38 million infections, with numbers breaking daily records several times this month.
Health authorities acknowledge that the official figures underestimate the country’s real toll.
Iran’s national coronavirus taskforce announced Saturday that government offices, banks and non-essential businesses must close their doors countrywide from Monday until the end of next Saturday.
A ban on car travel between provinces will be in force from noon on Sunday (0730 GMT) until August 27, taskforce spokesman Alireza Raisi told IRNA state news agency.
The new measures coincide with two Shiite religious commemorations set for next week, though authorities said the measures would not impact ceremonies held in the open air.
Iran has avoided imposing a full lockdown on its 83-million-strong population, instead resorting to piecemeal measures such as temporary travel bans and business closures.
Authorities have recently tried to speed up the inoculation campaign amid criticism that it began too late and as the country’s exhausted health system struggles to cope with rising case numbers.
A few thousand Iranians lined up on Saturday at a vaccination center at Tehran’s sprawling Iran Mall, AFP journalists said.
The government announced recently that teachers, transport workers and Iranians aged over 53 were eligible to receive the jab.
“The vaccination pace is accelerating every day, thank God,” said Bahare Karimi, a health ministry representative at the vaccination center, adding that health workers were “very tired now.”
She told AFP that the center was currently distributing Sinopharm vaccines, but that the type of jab being administered might differ from day to day.
President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran needed an addition 60 million vaccine doses to “control the unfavorable coronavirus situation,” according to the government’s website.
Raisi told a Covid taskforce meeting on Saturday that 30 million doses would be imported and made available “in a short time.”

Topics: Iran COVID-19 Delta Variant

Russia says all 8 die in water-bomber plane crash in Turkey

Russia says all 8 die in water-bomber plane crash in Turkey
AFP

Russia says all 8 die in water-bomber plane crash in Turkey

  • Moscow's defence ministry said 5 Russian servicemen and 3 Turkish nationals were killed
  • The plane crashed near Adana
AFP

Moscow: Russia on Saturday said all eight people onboard a Russian water-dropping plane died when it crashed in Turkey during a firefighting mission.
Moscow’s defense ministry said five Russian servicemen and three Turkish nationals were killed in the crash, news agencies reported.
The Russian defense ministry earlier said the Be-200 plane went down around 1330 GMT with eight crew onboard.
The plane crashed near the southern Turkish city of Adana, it said.
Russian consular representatives and a defense ministry commission were on their way to the crash site.
In July, Russia said it would send Be-200 planes to Turkey to help it fight spreading wildfires.
Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported that rescuers had rushed to the scene with television footage showing a column of smoke rising from a mountainous zone.

Topics: Turkey Russian firefighting plane crash

West Baghdad without water after ‘attack’ on power grid

West Baghdad without water after ‘attack’ on power grid
AFP

West Baghdad without water after ‘attack’ on power grid

  • Unclaimed attacks on Iraq's electricity network have been increasing since the start of summer
  • Iraqi army said in a statement Saturday that Daesh were behind an "attack" Friday on a pylon in Tarmiya
AFP

BAGHDAD: Baghdad’s west has been cut off from the city’s water network after the Daesh attacked an electricity pylon powering a pumping station, authorities and residents said on Saturday.
Unclaimed attacks on Iraq’s electricity network have been increasing since the start of summer, at a time when the country is facing severe power shortages.
Authorities normally accuse “terrorists” of being behind the attacks, without identifying a particular group.
But the Iraqi army said in a statement Saturday that Daesh were behind an “attack” Friday on a pylon in Tarmiya, north of the capital.
The pylon supplies the Tarmiya pumping station which serves Karkh, the city’s west and home to several million people.
Baghdad announced victory over Daesh group in 2017, though troops continue to fight sleeper cells.
Residents of Karkh told AFP on Saturday that water had been cut off since the day before.
“We don’t have much water in our tank and we’re afraid this cut will be prolonged,” a Karkh resident told AFP, declining to be identified.
Many Baghdad residents have installed their own water tanks, as persistent power cuts make Iraq’s daily water distribution erratic.
Municipal authorities urged residents to ration tank water usage until the pylon has been repaired and the situation “returns to normal.”
Since the start of the summer, authorities have reported the damage or destruction of some 60 electricity pylons across the country, mostly in desert regions.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi met security and intelligence officials on Friday and ordered the establishment of a crisis unit to protect the electricity network.
Oil-rich Iraq produces just 16,000 megawatts of power — far below the 24,000 megawatts needed, and even further from the expected future needs of a country whose population is set to double by 2050, according to the UN.
The country buys gas and electricity from neighboring Iran to supply about a third of its power sector, which has been worn down by years of conflict and poor maintenance, and is unable to meet the needs of the country’s 40 million population.
Last month, areas in the country’s south were plunged into darkness for several days after a series of similar attacks.
Around the same time, Iran briefly suspended its gas and electricity exports because of Iraq’s failure to pay a $6 billion energy debt.
The failure of Iraq’s power system is particularly acute in the baking hot summer months, when temperatures shoot past 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit).

Topics: Iraq Daesh electric plyon pumping station

Angry citizens detain Hezbollah MP in Lebanon over deteriorating living conditions

Angry citizens detain Hezbollah MP in Lebanon over deteriorating living conditions
Arab News

Angry citizens detain Hezbollah MP in Lebanon over deteriorating living conditions

Arab News

CAIRO: A group of angry Lebanese citizens have reportedly detained Hezbollah member and Parliamentarian Hussein Hajj Hassan while attending a Shiite celebration in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon Friday evening.
Local media reported news of his detention by citizens angered by the deteriorating situation in Lebanon, adding that he departed the site amid heavy army deployment. 
Video footage of what happened in the village of Ali El-Nahri, which lies 66 kilometers away east of Beirut, purportedly shows the time of his detention.
Eyewitnesses quoted by local media said that some crowds hurled accusations on the MP related to power outages and the deterioration of living conditions.
Hassan later stated that he was marking the Shiite occasion of Ashura, and that he gave a speech in commemoration of the event, denying he faced any form of detention. 
“Lies, slander and untrue; nothing happened,” he told news website Lebanon 24. 
Moreover, a village resident who was present during Friday’s incident faced arrest today by an unknown party. 
Hassan Makkhal shared his arrest from his home on Facebook. Makkhal is said to be a critic of the Hezbollah figure.  

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah

Iran will impose 6-day ‘general lockdown’ over coronavirus

Iran will impose 6-day ‘general lockdown’ over coronavirus
AP

Iran will impose 6-day ‘general lockdown’ over coronavirus

  • The lockdown will begin on Monday and will last through Saturday
  • On Satruday, Iran reported 466 deaths and 29,700 new cases of coronavirus patients in a single day
TEHRAN: Iran says it will impose a six-day-long “general lockdown” in cities across the country after being hit by what it describes as its fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, state media reported Saturday.
The lockdown includes all bazars, markets and public offices, as well as movie theaters, gyms and restaurants in all Iranian cities.
The lockdown will begin on Monday and will last through Saturday.
The national coronavirus taskforce, which issued the decision, also ordered a travel ban between all Iranian cities from Sunday to Friday.
Also on Saturday, Iran reported 466 deaths and 29,700 new cases of coronavirus patients in a single day. That brought the total pandemic death toll to 97,208, and total confirmed cases to 4,389,085.
Last week, Iran hit a record in both its single-day death toll and confirmed new cases of COVID-19, with 42,541 new coronavirus cases and a daily death toll of 588.
Iran is struggling to vaccinate its people against the pandemic. Like much of the world, it remains far behind countries like the United States in vaccinations, with only 3.8 million of its more than 80 million people having received both vaccine doses.
Many front-line medical workers have been vaccinated with Iran’s locally produced shots, or the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine that may be less effective than other inoculations.
Iran’s government announced that its homemade vaccine provides 85 percent protection from the coronavirus, without disclosing data or details. Iran also imports Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, as well as the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot through the United Nations-backed COVAX program.
So far, authorities have avoided imposing heavy-handed rules on a population badly equipped to bear them. Iran, which has suffered the worst virus outbreak in the region, is reeling from a series of crises: tough US sanctions, global isolation, a heat wave, the worst blackouts in recent memory and ongoing protests over water and electricity shortages.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, in January slammed shut any possibility of American or British vaccines entering the country, calling them “forbidden.”
For now, the majority of Iranians receiving vaccines rely on foreign-made shots. A health ministry spokesman said that Iran could import Western vaccines “as long as they’re not produced in the US or Britain.”
Topics: Iran Coronavirus

