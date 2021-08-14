You are here

West Baghdad without water after ‘attack’ on power grid
The Iraqi army said Saturday Daesh were behind Friday’s attack on electricity pylon powering a pumping station in Baghdad hence cutting off the west of the city’s water network. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 August 2021
AFP

  • Unclaimed attacks on Iraq's electricity network have been increasing since the start of summer
  • Iraqi army said in a statement Saturday that Daesh were behind an "attack" Friday on a pylon in Tarmiya
AFP

BAGHDAD: Baghdad’s west has been cut off from the city’s water network after the Daesh attacked an electricity pylon powering a pumping station, authorities and residents said on Saturday.
Unclaimed attacks on Iraq’s electricity network have been increasing since the start of summer, at a time when the country is facing severe power shortages.
Authorities normally accuse “terrorists” of being behind the attacks, without identifying a particular group.
But the Iraqi army said in a statement Saturday that Daesh were behind an “attack” Friday on a pylon in Tarmiya, north of the capital.
The pylon supplies the Tarmiya pumping station which serves Karkh, the city’s west and home to several million people.
Baghdad announced victory over Daesh group in 2017, though troops continue to fight sleeper cells.
Residents of Karkh told AFP on Saturday that water had been cut off since the day before.
“We don’t have much water in our tank and we’re afraid this cut will be prolonged,” a Karkh resident told AFP, declining to be identified.
Many Baghdad residents have installed their own water tanks, as persistent power cuts make Iraq’s daily water distribution erratic.
Municipal authorities urged residents to ration tank water usage until the pylon has been repaired and the situation “returns to normal.”
Since the start of the summer, authorities have reported the damage or destruction of some 60 electricity pylons across the country, mostly in desert regions.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi met security and intelligence officials on Friday and ordered the establishment of a crisis unit to protect the electricity network.
Oil-rich Iraq produces just 16,000 megawatts of power — far below the 24,000 megawatts needed, and even further from the expected future needs of a country whose population is set to double by 2050, according to the UN.
The country buys gas and electricity from neighboring Iran to supply about a third of its power sector, which has been worn down by years of conflict and poor maintenance, and is unable to meet the needs of the country’s 40 million population.
Last month, areas in the country’s south were plunged into darkness for several days after a series of similar attacks.
Around the same time, Iran briefly suspended its gas and electricity exports because of Iraq’s failure to pay a $6 billion energy debt.
The failure of Iraq’s power system is particularly acute in the baking hot summer months, when temperatures shoot past 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit).

Topics: Iraq Daesh electric plyon pumping station

Lebanese livid over fuel shortages and power outages as Hezbollah leaders face the heat

Lebanese soldiers are pictured at a petrol station in the capital Beirut on August 14, 2021, after soldiers were deployed to force several stations to reopen their doors. (AFP)
Lebanese soldiers are pictured at a petrol station in the capital Beirut on August 14, 2021, after soldiers were deployed to force several stations to reopen their doors. (AFP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese livid over fuel shortages and power outages as Hezbollah leaders face the heat

Lebanese soldiers are pictured at a petrol station in the capital Beirut on August 14, 2021, after soldiers were deployed to force several stations to reopen their doors. (AFP)
  • 78% of population living below poverty line
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s army on Saturday seized fuel from petrol pumps to curb hoarding amid crippling shortages.

The country is grappling with a financial crisis and foreign currency reserves are fast depleting, while its national currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value on the black market.

Traffic in Beirut and other places was low on Saturday, and security forces temporarily closed the northern Aboudiyeh Border Crossing with Syria because of a power generator malfunction.

Dozens of institutions surprised their employees with a day of unplanned leave next Monday, while shops and institutions in Beirut’s center were informed they would not be supplied with electricity because of the lack of diesel.

Activists shared a video on social media showing a crowd in the town of Ali Al-Nahri, in the Bekaa Valley, protesting around Hussainia Mosque, where Hezbollah member and former minister Hussein Hajj Hassan was giving a speech.

Eyewitnesses told Arab News that around 50 people objected to Hassan going up to the pulpit and speaking. “They called on him to get back, throwing insults at him and saying, ‘We are hungry.’”

The MP had to leave the town, shortening his mosque speech, amid a heavy army deployment.

Army intelligence on Saturday arrested four of the people who had objected to Hassan’s presence. But they were released due to popular pressure.

People objecting to the arrests blocked the road between Ali Al-Nahri and the eastern village of Massa, which is a vital road for Hezbollah.

This road helps the party access Syria’s Al-Shaara region, where its military posts are located. Protesters accused Hezbollah of using the town as “a road to smuggle diesel to Syria.”

Another video showed young men surrounding the house of MP Anwar Jomaa, who is a member of Hezbollah’s political wing, in protest against the country’s dire situation.

One of the protesters said: “We came to ask him what he is doing for us in light of this crisis. We are not sheep or dogs. He is considered one of us and is not doing anything for us.”

Ibrahim Sareini, head of the Syndicate of Tanker Owners, said: “The attacks targeting tankers transporting fuel to bakeries, mills, hospitals and generators in all regions could force the owners of these tankers to stop transporting fuel.”

President Michel Aoun called on parliament to meet and take appropriate action following the Central Bank's decision to end fuel subsidies, his office said.

But the Future Movement criticized Aoun, saying he was implementing the policy put in place by his son-in-law Gebran Bassil. It also warned the president against “continuing to violate the constitution.”

Bassil, who heads the Free Patriotic Movement, is an ally of Hezbollah.

Former MP Nadim Gemayel criticized Aoun on Twitter: “No electricity, no diesel, no gasoline, no water, no security and no stability… Michel Aoun, Leave.”

The Progressive Socialist Party supported the idea of putting an end to the “charade of senseless subsidies that actually benefit monopolies, monopolists, smuggling and smugglers. It also constitutes a lifeline for the Syrian regime at the expense of the Lebanese people, their money and livelihood.”

The fuel crisis has led a top private hospital to say it may have to close due to power shortages, warning this could cause hundreds of deaths.

In Lebanon, 78 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

Topics: Lebanon energy

Egypt has ‘open budget’ to fight coronavirus, says finance minister

A return to pre-coronavirus economic performance indicators and the expansion of the preventive measures, vaccination program were closely linked, Egypt's Finance Minister said. (AFP/File Photo)
A return to pre-coronavirus economic performance indicators and the expansion of the preventive measures, vaccination program were closely linked, Egypt's Finance Minister said. (AFP/File Photo)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt has ‘open budget’ to fight coronavirus, says finance minister

A return to pre-coronavirus economic performance indicators and the expansion of the preventive measures, vaccination program were closely linked, Egypt's Finance Minister said. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Egypt recently received a new shipment of 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine
  • Egypt is aiming to vaccinate 40 percent of its citizens by the end of 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has an “open budget” to fight coronavirus, the country’s finance minister said Friday, adding that the health sector’s allocation exceeded the established constitutional entitlement, totaling EGP275.6 billion ($17.5 billion).

The move followed presidential directives granting priority to preserving citizens’ health, especially in the face of coronavirus, explained Finance Minister Mohamed Maait.

“We are ready to meet any additional appropriations for the health sector ... in order to contribute to strengthening its capabilities to combat the coronavirus and to provide the necessary funding to complete the purchase of vaccines. There is an open budget for the health sector to combat the coronavirus, and to provide vaccines, so there is no complacency in the health of Egyptians.”

He said that EGP3 billion had so far been provided to purchase vaccines to ensure the largest number of citizens were immunized against COVID-19, especially in light of a fourth wave in some countries, and that scientific studies had confirmed the effectiveness of vaccines against any mutations of the virus.

A return to pre-coronavirus economic performance indicators and the expansion of the vaccination program were closely linked, he added.

The minister stressed that the economy would emerge from the pandemic stronger in light of the gains made by the economic reform program, which enabled the government to flexibly handle the health crisis.

Egypt recently received a new shipment of 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the global COVAX initiative.

“We are pleased to take a quick step to enhance efforts to vaccinate the Egyptian people in cooperation with the global COVAX initiative,” Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed said. “With the arrival of this new shipment we are able to ensure that the vaccines reach the growing numbers of Egyptians ... and we move forward with our efforts to recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

Egypt is aiming to vaccinate 40 percent of its citizens by the end of 2021.

Ministry workers have visited markets, public transport, places of worship, salons, cafes, shops, gathering spaces, and villages to educate people about the vaccine and encourage them to sign up for it.

Topics: Middle East Egypt budget Coronavirus

Iran tightens Covid curbs as cases, deaths surge

Iran tightens Covid curbs as cases, deaths surge
AFP

Iran tightens Covid curbs as cases, deaths surge

Iran tightens Covid curbs as cases, deaths surge
  • Iran is struggling to contain what officials have called a "fifth wave" of the virus caused by Delta variant
  • The country has officially recorded more than 97,000 deaths and over 4.38 million infections
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday announced new curbs to combat the spread of Covid-19 as deaths and infections surge and as the country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign.
The Islamic republic is struggling to the contain what officials have called a “fifth wave” of the virus caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.
Hit by the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak, Iran has officially recorded more than 97,000 deaths and over 4.38 million infections, with numbers breaking daily records several times this month.
Health authorities acknowledge that the official figures underestimate the country’s real toll.
Iran’s national coronavirus taskforce announced Saturday that government offices, banks and non-essential businesses must close their doors countrywide from Monday until the end of next Saturday.
A ban on car travel between provinces will be in force from noon on Sunday (0730 GMT) until August 27, taskforce spokesman Alireza Raisi told IRNA state news agency.
The new measures coincide with two Shiite religious commemorations set for next week, though authorities said the measures would not impact ceremonies held in the open air.
Iran has avoided imposing a full lockdown on its 83-million-strong population, instead resorting to piecemeal measures such as temporary travel bans and business closures.
Authorities have recently tried to speed up the inoculation campaign amid criticism that it began too late and as the country’s exhausted health system struggles to cope with rising case numbers.
A few thousand Iranians lined up on Saturday at a vaccination center at Tehran’s sprawling Iran Mall, AFP journalists said.
The government announced recently that teachers, transport workers and Iranians aged over 53 were eligible to receive the jab.
“The vaccination pace is accelerating every day, thank God,” said Bahare Karimi, a health ministry representative at the vaccination center, adding that health workers were “very tired now.”
She told AFP that the center was currently distributing Sinopharm vaccines, but that the type of jab being administered might differ from day to day.
President Ebrahim Raisi said that Iran needed an addition 60 million vaccine doses to “control the unfavorable coronavirus situation,” according to the government’s website.
Raisi told a Covid taskforce meeting on Saturday that 30 million doses would be imported and made available “in a short time.”

Topics: Iran COVID-19 Delta Variant

Russia says all 8 die in water-bomber plane crash in Turkey

Russia says all 8 die in water-bomber plane crash in Turkey
AFP

Russia says all 8 die in water-bomber plane crash in Turkey

Russia says all 8 die in water-bomber plane crash in Turkey
  • Moscow's defence ministry said 5 Russian servicemen and 3 Turkish nationals were killed
  • The plane crashed near Adana
AFP

Moscow: Russia on Saturday said all eight people onboard a Russian water-dropping plane died when it crashed in Turkey during a firefighting mission.
Moscow’s defense ministry said five Russian servicemen and three Turkish nationals were killed in the crash, news agencies reported.
The Russian defense ministry earlier said the Be-200 plane went down around 1330 GMT with eight crew onboard.
The plane crashed near the southern Turkish city of Adana, it said.
Russian consular representatives and a defense ministry commission were on their way to the crash site.
In July, Russia said it would send Be-200 planes to Turkey to help it fight spreading wildfires.
Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported that rescuers had rushed to the scene with television footage showing a column of smoke rising from a mountainous zone.

Topics: Turkey Russian firefighting plane crash

Angry citizens detain Hezbollah MP in Lebanon over deteriorating living conditions

Angry citizens detain Hezbollah MP in Lebanon over deteriorating living conditions
Arab News

Angry citizens detain Hezbollah MP in Lebanon over deteriorating living conditions

Angry citizens detain Hezbollah MP in Lebanon over deteriorating living conditions
  • Video footage appears to show the time of his detention
Arab News

CAIRO: A group of angry Lebanese citizens have reportedly detained Hezbollah member and Parliamentarian Hussein Hajj Hassan while attending a Shiite event in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon Friday evening.

Local media reported news of his detention by citizens angered by the deteriorating situation in Lebanon, adding that he departed the site amid heavy army deployment. 

Video footage of what happened in the village of Ali El-Nahri, which lies 66 kilometers away east of Beirut, purportedly shows the time of his detention.
Eyewitnesses quoted by local media said that some crowds hurled accusations at the MP related to power outages and the deterioration of living conditions.
Hassan later stated that he was marking the Shiite occasion of Ashura, and that he gave a speech in commemoration of the event, denying he faced any form of detention. 
“Lies, slander and untrue; nothing happened,” he told news website Lebanon 24. 
Moreover, a village resident who was present during Friday’s incident faced arrest today by an unknown party. 
Hassan Makkhal shared his arrest from his home on Facebook. Makkhal is said to be a critic of the Hezbollah figure.  

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah

