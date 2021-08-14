Saudi and Asian cycling federations sign deal to enhance ties

You are here

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation at the Saudi and Asian levels, including training and qualifying cyclists, coaches and referees. (SPA)
Updated 15 August 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Cycling Federation and Asian Cycling Confederation signed an agreement on Saturday to strengthen relations and develop the sport.

The president of the Saudi federation, Abdullah bin Ali Al-Wathlan, and the president of the Asian confederation, Osama bin Ahmed Al-Shafar, signed the memorandum of understanding.

The ceremony was also attended by the chair of the women’s committee at the Saudi federation, Princess Mashael bint Faisal, the federation’s vice president Asma Al-Jasser, and the head of the women’s and marketing committees at the Asian confederation, Noura bint Hassan Al-Jasmi.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation at the Saudi and Asian levels, including training and qualifying cyclists, coaches and referees.

Al-Wathlan said the sports sector in the Kingdom enjoyed unlimited support from the country’s leadership, and that the fruitful cooperation between the Saudi and Asian bodies aimed to find joint programs to develop the sport, prepare professional athletes, involve them in camps and tournaments, qualify referees and promote and develop women’s cycling.

Al-Shafar expressed his happiness at the signing of the agreement, which aimed to achieve a strategic partnership that served the sport.

He added that there was a lot of ambition to achieve further development for Asian cycling in light of the advanced plans and programs that the discipline enjoyed.

Topics: cycling Saudi Cycling Federation Asian Cycling Confederation

Karolina Pliskova in action against Aryna Sabalenka during their National Bank Open semifinal match in Montreal on Aug. 14, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Pliskova will face Camilia Giorgi of Italy, winner over US qualifier Jessica Pegula in the night match
MONTREAL: Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the National Bank Open final.
“I think I was super solid today,” Pliskova said. “Just did everything I was supposed to do to win this match.”
Pliskova will face Camilia Giorgi of Italy, a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 winner over US qualifier Jessica Pegula in the night match.
Pliskova broke early in the match, taking a 2-1 lead after Sabalenka sent a ball long following an extended rally.
Sabalenka began to settle in midway through the second set, coming toward the net, then dropping shots behind her opponent. Pliskova used her strong serve to stay ahead, saving a break point with an ace and two other serves Sabalenka couldn’t control.
“I’m quite calm. Of course I have some nerves and emotions but I try not to show it that much,” Pliskova said. “There is a lot of things happening on the court but I think the main thing is just to have a goal and follow that goal.”
Pliskova won the last of her 16 WTA Tour titles in 2020 in Brisbane. Last month, she beat Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals, then lost the final to Ash Barty.
Giorgi has two career victories, the last in 2018 at Linz.
Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Kim and Terry Pegula, won her lone WTA Tour title in 2019, beating Giorgi in the Citi Open final in Washington.

Topics: National Bank Open Montreal Camilia Giorgi Karolina Pliskova

  • Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah made a promising start to their quest to take back the Premier League title
  • Van Dijk's cruciate knee ligament injury derailed the Reds' title defence last season
NORWICH, United Kingdom: Jurgen Klopp said Virgil van Dijk showed his class in a winning return from injury as Liverpool eased to a 3-0 win at Norwich to open their Premier League season on Saturday.
Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were on target for Klopp's men as they made a promising start to their quest to take back the Premier League title from Manchester City.
Van Dijk's cruciate knee ligament injury derailed the Reds' title defence last season and the Dutchman looked like his old self as he played the full 90 minutes on his return to action.
"You could see all his quality, all his class," said Klopp. "It was hard for him to play the 90, he'll need an ice bath for sure and he'll have enough time to recover."
Van Dijk's season and hopes of leading the Netherlands as captain at Euro 2020 were ended a reckless challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a bad-tempered Merseyside derby despite the absence of fans last October.
The 30-year-old signed a new four-year contract on Friday to celebrate his return to fitness, but recalled the hard days that followed his clash with Pickford.
"Mentally it's tough. You go from one day being fully fit to the next day you can't walk, you're full of medication, full of pain, you can't sleep," he added.
"And obviously we were struggling last season with more injuries. More injuries on key positions where we couldn't play our game the way we want to play.
"In the end the guys did a fantastic job to come third and we want to build on that."
Norwich stormed back to the top flight at the first time of asking by romping to the Championship title last season, but were given a stark reminder of the gulf they have to bridge to compete at the Premier League level.
Tim Krul should have done better to prevent the opening goal midway through the first-half when Jota's shot squirmed through his legs.
Klopp left the majority of his stars that had played in international tournaments over the summer out as Firmino and Fabinho started on the bench, while there was no place in the squad for Jordan Henderson or Thiago Alcantara.
The Brazilian duo were introduced on the hour mark and it took Firmino just five minutes to make his mark thanks to Salah's unselfish cross.
Salah then scored in Liverpool's opening league game of the season for the fifth straight season.
A corner fell his way on the edge of the box 16 minutes from time and the Egyptian fired powerfully past Krul into the top corner.
Liverpool needed some late heroics from Alisson Becker to secure Van Dijk a clean sheet on his return as the Brazilian spread himself to block from Ben Gibson in a goalmouth scramble.
"It was of course not perfect, not even close," added Klopp. "But that's not important, what's important is to get the result to build on and work with and we can work with this performance."

Topics: Liverpool english Premier League Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund. (Reuters)
  • Dortmund host Bayern in the German Super Cup in three days' time.
  • Haaland has now netted 62 goals in 61 games for Dortmund and proved he can create chances just as well as finish them
BERLIN: Erling Braut Haaland weighed in with two goals and three assists as Borussia Dortmund threw down a marker on the first weekend of the Bundesliga season with a 5-2 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.
Defending champions Bayern Munich, who are bidding for a tenth straight league title, kicked off the new season with a 1-1 draw at Moenchengladbach on Friday.
Dortmund host Bayern in the German Super Cup in three days’ time.
The 21-year-old Haaland has now netted 62 goals in 61 games for Dortmund and proved he can create chances just as well as finish them.
“We have to be careful not to praise him too much, but he is already a complete package,” Dortmund captain Marco Reus said of Haaland, who enthusiastically celebrated the victory in front of home fans.
Haaland also claimed a hat-trick in the German Cup last week, giving him a tally of five goals and three assists after just two games this season.
“Erling is an unbelievable team player, he showed that with his assists and goals,” said Dortmund’s new coach Marco Rose.
When Dortmund attacked early on, Haaland drew the defense and squared to Reus, who scored his 100th Bundesliga goal on 23 minutes.
However, pressure by new Frankfurt signing Rafael Santos Borre saw Dortmund defender Felix Passlack put the ball into his own net four minutes later.
Haaland helped restore the lead on 32 minutes, releasing Thorgan Hazard, whose shot clipped the boot of Frankfurt’s goalkeeper Kevin Trapp on its way into the net.
Just over two minutes later, Haaland broke free of the defense and drilled his shot past Trapp to make it 3-1.
It could have been 4-1 at half-time, but Reus had a second goal ruled out as replays showed the ball went dead in the build-up.
Frankfurt’s new coach Oliver Glasner responded by making three changes, including giving a Bundesliga debut for new Norway signing Jens Petter Hauge, who scored Frankfurt’s late second goal.
However, there was only one Norwegian star in Dortmund as Haaland set up Giovanni Reyna to score the hosts’ fourth goal on 58 minutes.
Haaland showed his speed and strength to round off a move from the halfway line with a clinical finish for his second goal with 20 minutes left.
Dortmund were caught napping when Hauge got in behind the defense and tapped home Frankfurt’s second goal five minutes before the whistle.
Only a diving Trapp save denied Haaland a hat-trick in added time.
Earlier, VfB Stuttgart romped to a 5-1 thrashing of promoted Greuther Fuerth as defender Marc-Oliver Kempf netted twice.
Japan midfielder Wataru Endo opened the scoring after half an hour amid sweltering temperatures before Philipp Klement added Stuttgart’s second on 36 minutes.
After the break, Stuttgart winger Borna Sosa claimed three assists from two superb crosses and a pin-point accurate corner as Kempf scored either side of a Hamadi Al Ghaddioui header.
The win came at a cost, however, as Stuttgart had 17-year-old Dutch striker Mohamed Sankoh stretchered off with a serious Knee injury in the second half.
“Sankoh’s injury dampened the mood a little — we hope he gets back on his feet quickly. It will take around six months,” confirmed Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.
The top flight’s other new club Bochum also made a losing start, going down 1-0 at Wolfsburg, whose striker Wout Weghorst scored the first-half winner.
Hoffenheim enjoyed a 4-0 romp at Augsburg.
Forwards Jacob Bruun Larsen and Sargis Adamyan put Hoffenheim 2-0 up before French teenager Georginio Rutter came on to grab the third, and then set up Sebastian Rudy for the fourth.
Union Berlin started their season with a 1-1 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen.
Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi put Union ahead with seven minutes played only for Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby to equalize five minutes later.

Topics: Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga

  • The win came three days after Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup
  • Patrick Vieira has pledged to adopt a more attacking style than previous Palace managers
LONDON: Chelsea began their bid to follow up a Champions League title with another Premier League trophy by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday, illustrating the size of the task facing newly hired manager Patrick Vieira at the visitors.
Defenders Marcos Alonso and Trevoh Chalobah — with his first goal for Chelsea, on his Premier League debut — scored either side of a close-range strike by US forward Christian Pulisic in a dominant display by Thomas Tuchel’s team.
The win came three days after Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup by beating Villarreal in a penalty shootout.
While it makes for a perfect start to the season for the European champions, Palace could be facing a tough year under Vieira, the former Arsenal and France star who replaced Roy Hodgson in charge for his first senior managerial role in English soccer.
Vieira has pledged to adopt a more attacking style than previous Palace managers, but his team barely created a clear-cut chance at Stamford Bridge. This shouldn’t be the game to judge him, though.
Even without Romelu Lukaku, who completed his move from Inter Milan for a club-record $135 million on Friday, Chelsea had far too much going forward for Palace — with even two defenders chipping in with goals.
Alonso, an attacking wing back, was dangerous throughout and capped an impressive display by curling a free kick over the defensive wall and inside the near post in the 27th minute.
Pulisic made it 2-0 by converting a finish from close range after Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita failed to gather a low cross by Cesar Azpilicueta from the right.
The 22-year-old Chalobah, who played on the right of the back three after making his first competitive senior appearance for Chelsea against Villarreal, completed a memorable few days by scoring the third goal. It was a brilliant one, too, as he collected a pass midway into Palace’s half on the right, advanced, and drilled a low shot in off the far post from 25 meters.

Topics: Chelsea Crystal Palace Premier league

  • Thrashing Leeds 5-1 was Man United’s Premier League season off to a flying start
  • "People talk about the quality of Paul, but his quality is not in discussion," said Bruno Fernandes
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick and Paul Pogba provided four assists as Manchester United thrashed Leeds 5-1 at a packed Old Trafford on Saturday.
It was Man United’s Premier League season off to a flying start.
In front of 73,000, the biggest football crowd in the United Kingdom since March 2020, United ran riot with their two midfield maestros sparking hope of a challenge for a first league title since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.
Fernandes gave the home side a deserved half-time lead, but Leeds levelled early in the second-half through Luke Ayling’s stunning strike.
However, with Pogba in scintillating form, United were not to be denied as the Frenchman teed up Mason Greenwood, Fernandes and Fred, while Fernandes completed his first United hat-trick in thumping fashion.
“People talk about the quality of Paul, but his quality is not in discussion,” said Fernandes. “We know what he can do and today he showed that. He’s an important player for us.”
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men finished a distant second to Manchester City in the Premier League last season with any hope of a title challenge undone by their poor record in front of an empty Old Trafford.
The Theatre of Dreams was transformed into a cacophony of noise by a full house, which resulted in a similar transformation on the field from United.
The home fans were on their feet even before a ball was kicked to welcome Raphael Varane as the French center-back was paraded on the pitch following his arrival from Real Madrid for a reported £40 million ($55 million).
Varane was not registered in time to make his debut, while United’s other big money signing of the summer Jadon Sancho started on the bench.
“We know the quality of the players who have come in, but the team was already very good. We showed it last season,” added Fernandes. “We didn’t win trophies, but the team was growing up. We’ll achieve something with this mentality.”
United were also without Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani, but that allowed Pogba to thrive in his favored role on the left of a front three.
The 28-year-old has again been the source of speculation in recent weeks after starring for France in an otherwise disappointing Euro 2020 for the world champions.
But Pogba finally produced his international form for United as he surpassed his tally of assists for the entire 2020/21 league season inside 90 minutes.
Pogba’s dinked ball over the top perfectly picked out Fernandes to open the scoring on 30 minutes as Illan Meslier could not keep out his powerful effort despite getting his foot to it.
Leeds were lucky to go in at half-time only one goal behind and looked to have regrouped at the break when they levelled in stunning fashion three minutes into the second-half.
Ayling strode forward from right-back to unleash an unstoppable effort from 25 yards into the top corner for his first ever Premier League goal.
However, the jubilation of the traveling Leeds support was short-lived thanks to Pogba’s vision four minutes later.
Greenwood was the recipient of the defense-splitting pass this time as he sprinted clear of Pascal Struijk and fired accurately in off the far post.
Fernandes then slotted home his second of the afternoon from another Pogba pass before completing his first United hat-trick in style with a thumping finish into the roof of the net from Victor Lindelof’s long ball.
Pogba’s fourth assist of the afternoon teed up Fred to slot home a rare goal from the edge of the box.
Solskjaer could then afford the luxury of handing Sancho his debut with the game won as the £73 million winger and Anthony Martial were introduced for the final 15 minutes.
They could not add to the score, but United’s work was already done as they sent out an early warning to their title rivals.

Topics: Man United leeds united english Premier League Paul Pogba

