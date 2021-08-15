Saudi project clears 1,882 more mines in Yemen

You are here

SPA

  • More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) dismantled 1,882 mines in Yemen during the second week of August.
The figure comprised eight antipersonnel mines, 1,469 anti-tank mines, 403 unexploded ordnances, and two explosive devices.
Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the directive of King Salman to help ease the suffering of people in Yemen.
Saudi and international experts are removing mines planted by the Houthi militia in Marib, Aden, Al-Jawf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.
A total of 268,334 mines have been cleared since the start of the project. More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.
Masam has 32 demining teams to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. It trains local de-mining engineers, gives them modern equipment and helps mine victims. Recently, Masam’s contract was extended for another year at a cost of $33.6 million. 

Falcon breeders auction attracts top figures to the heart of the Saudi desert

Falcon breeders auction attracts top figures to the heart of the Saudi desert

  • Participating with 12 falcons, female falconer from France says they were selected for their speed and beauty
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s International Falcon Breeders Auction (IFBA) has attracted some of the world’s top-tier falcons from the best breeding farms, with one very notable female falconer from France in attendance.

In its first edition, the IFBA, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) displayed over 200 falcons from 14 countries to bidders, breeders, and falconers, including seven European falcons from Germany, France, Spain and the UK.
Sandra Boehm, owner of FB Falcons Farm, near Strasbourg, France, has been caring for the majestic birds since she was a child, her father being a falconer himself. She learned the ropes and with time, she put her interest and care into a growing business. The farm has 130 falcons, mainly gyrfalcons, which are Boehm’s favorite breed, and pilgrims (shaheen).
“My dad has been passionate about falcons since he was young. Initially a falconer, he began breeding peregrine falcons and peregrine gyrfalcons in 1995. It was in 2005 that he decided to devote all his time to his passion and he created his company where I help him daily.  In 2020 I took over the family business which is now called SB Falcons,” Boehm said.

“Our farm is ideally located in a quiet area in the countryside and is an environment that allows falcons to be as close as possible to their natural habitat,” she told Arab News. “Our facilities are of high quality and we have open air breeding cages that make falcons more comfortable. We also have a large training cage … area of 1,000 square meters to help them build muscles and learn to hunt safely.
“We are three people taking care of our falcons and we are a productive family; even our children love to help us whenever they can,” she said. Sandra explained that open air cages are preferred to allow falcons to get a natural sense of their surroundings, including a clear view of the sky, but that for added protection, a high wall was erected surrounding the cages in case of issues such as drastic weather changes that could injure the birds.
“Personally, it’s important that falcons be close to the surroundings, the natural environment and nature, seeing other birds soaring above them naturally,” she said, adding that “it is difficult to raise falcons in harsh conditions such as that in the Middle East with the average high temperatures.”
Participating with 12 falcons of unique breeds at IFBA, of which she’s auctioning only four, Boehm said the 12 were selected for their speed and beauty, preferring to take migratory falcons.
She emphasizes that feeding the falcons, caring for them, and maintaining their facilities all take a significant amount of time. “This is a job that requires you to work seven days a week, but because it is our passion, we don’t keep track of the hours and work while we are having fun.
“We are not safe and we are prone to accidents or diseases, and this is life, but we are always happy when our falcons hunt or win cups,” she said, adding the greatest rewards for a falcon breeder is seeing their birds fly freely, and seeing satisfied customers.
She had previously competed in international falconry competitions with her other falcons and won cups in various championships, so as an owner of French falcons, Boehm is aware that prices might vary based on the pedigree, size, weight and quality of a falcon, whether it is a hunting or a racing falcon.

Bidding on the gyrfalcon from the French SB Falcons farm opened at SR15,000 ($4,000) and closed at SR24,000 ($6,400).
“Riyadh is located in the heart of the desert and this is a different landscape from France. As for the international auction site for falcon farms, it is very beautiful and luxurious as well. It also features a wonderful auction room and a giant screen. Obviously, everything here has been well-planned.”
While at the event, Boehm was introduced to the SFC’s most promising program, “Hadad,” to return falcons to their original habitats and help preserve and maintain their population. With the first phase launched last December, the falcon breeds that are included in the program are the wild Saker falcon and Peregrine falcon.
“I believe it is important to keep falcons in their natural habitat. This is a great initiative,” she said.
The program will be implemented in collaboration with the Special Forces for Environmental Security, the National Center for Wildlife Development, and other organizations.
“I was glad to speak with the Hadad Program representative and I believe it is important to keep falcons in their natural habitat,” Boehm said.

Saudis flocking to ‘magical’ Abha to cool off amid soaring heat

Saudis flocking to ‘magical’ Abha to cool off amid soaring heat

  • “Experiencing this with a cup of locally made gahwa is some of the most magical things I have experienced, and if that doesn’t tempt you, I don’t know what will”
JEDDAH: Residents in Saudi Arabia are finding comfort by visiting the cool highlands of Abha in the southwest of the Kingdom to cool off amid soaring summer temperatures.
Despite popular coastline destinations along the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf remaining busy, many people are searching for cooler climates and natural scenery to escape the heat and break away from the concrete jungle for a while.
Fahd Abid, a 32-year-old Pakistani account manager living in Jeddah, recently traveled to Abha, as he “finds comfort in the cooler surroundings,” which “remind him of his childhood” growing up in the area.
He told Arab News: “I wanted to spend time away from the hustle and bustle of the city and visit someplace that was quiet and had better weather.
“Abha is a package, especially with recent developments, I feel like it is becoming the perfect spot for vacations. It’s green and the weather is always pleasant, unlike Jeddah which is hot and only gets hotter. Another thing I love about Abha is how it is still true to the culture here,” he said.
“I live in Jeddah, but I long to live in a small town and Abha is the place for that. In Jeddah, you cannot really enjoy an outing without turning into a puddle of sweat and misery. I mostly traveled to be able to walk outside without having a heatwave knock me down, but the views and destinations just blew me away.”

With his special connection to the city, he told Arab News: “It is where I spent the best days of my life, so the feeling I get when I get back to the city is of freedom and happiness. I like to visit our old house, my favorite spots and hunt places that serve authentic Asiri food like areeka, kabsa and madghoot.”
Abid prefers sunsets on the mountain over sunsets on the sea, and recommends people visit a beautiful place near Abha, Alsudah, where clouds envelop mountain and produce a floating sensation for lucky visitors.
“Experiencing this with a cup of locally made gahwa is some of the most magical things I have experienced, and if that doesn’t tempt you, I don’t know what will.”
Sharing the same sentiment, 23-year-old Layla Ashour, a graphic design student, visited the cloudy city with a group of friends in July to experience something other than the usual beach trip.
“It’s always expected to go to the beach in the summer. I wanted to try something different and actually get away from the hot sun for bit,” she told Arab News.
Ashour said that she saw flowers of all colors, experienced refreshing rain after sunset and traversed the city as a true tourist.
“The trip was so much fun. The locals gave us flower crowns to wear and we tried different treats for the first time, like hininy,” she said.
“It rained during our trip when the sun went down, and it felt amazing to cool off for a change instead of experiencing the scorching heat. It’s the best place to cool down in summer.”

Saudi Arabia evacuates embassy staff in Kabul

Saudi Arabia evacuates embassy staff in Kabul

  • Foreign ministry says all members “have arrived home in good health”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has evacuated members of its diplomatic mission in Kabul, “due to the current and unstable conditions in Afghanistan,” Saudi Press Agency said citing the foreign ministry.
The ministry said that “all members of the Kingdom’s embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been evacuated, and they have arrived home in good health and wellness.”
The Taliban mounted a lightening offensive and on Sunday militants entered the capital and took control of the presidential palace, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.

Saudi Arabia records 22k virus violations in one week

Saudi Arabia records 22k virus violations in one week

  • The statistics indicated that the region of Riyadh recorded the highest number with 7,350 violations
RIYADH: Saudi authorities continued their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
They recorded 22,158 violations of the regulations in one week, according to recent statistics from the Ministry of Interior.
The statistics indicated that the region of Riyadh recorded the highest number with 7,350 violations, followed by the Eastern Province (3,329), Madinah (2,486), Makkah (1,951), Qassim (1,883), Hail (1,608), Jouf (1,360), the Northern Borders (735), Tabuk (468), Baha (350), Asir (281), Jazan (280), and Najran (77).
The ministry called on citizens and residents to abide by the preventive protocols and the instructions issued by authorities in this regard.
Meanwhile, health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the pandemic began. Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics. Appointments to either service can be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

 

First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted

First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted

  • Umrah pilgrims from abroad are required to present a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate on arrival
  • The Kingdom has approved vaccines made by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca
RIYADH: The first group of foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday after a temporary ban to curb the spread of COVID-19 was lifted.

Pilgrims were greeted with gifts of dates, roses and Zam Zam water on arrival at the Kingdom's airports. 

Umrah pilgrims from abroad are required to present a certificate on arrival that has been validated in their home country and states details of them receiving a COVID-19 jab that is approved by the Kingdom.

They must also adhere to quarantine measures if they are coming from countries where there is a ban on direct entry to the Kingdom.

The deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, said that all Saudi Umrah companies have been preparing to serve foreign pilgrims and are dedicated to providing the best services to the pilgrims from the point of arrival till departure.

The Kingdom has approved vaccines made by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

