Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended

Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended
While Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Darwin — which begun its curbs on Monday — are all in lockdown, COVID-19 cases have proved stubbornly difficult to suppress. (AFP)



  • Sydney, which is in its eighth week of lockdown, is the center of Australia’s third COVID-19 wave
  • Melbourne’s 5 million residents will also be subjected to a nightly curfew
SYDNEY: Australia’s biggest city of Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, while residents in Melbourne face a nightly curfew and a further two weeks of lockdown amid a surge in infections.
Sydney, which is in its eighth week of lockdown, is the epicenter of Australia’s third COVID-19 wave that threatens to push the country’s A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy into its second recession in as many years.
New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said seven people in Sydney had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, surpassing the state’s previous record daily toll from earlier this month.
Berejiklian said New South Wales has also detected 478 infections, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic begun.
“Our community transmission numbers are disturbingly high,” Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
“Every death is a person who has loved ones, who has died in tragic circumstances and our heartfelt condolences to all of those loved ones and families.”
Authorities also confirmed the death of 15-year-old boy from Sydney, who had pneumococcal meningitis and COVID-19.
The toll was announced as 200 military personnel were deployed across Sydney to set up roadblocks to enforce restrictions of movement. Australia last month deployed 500 troops to help New South Wales.
With only 26 percent of people above 16 years of age fully vaccinated, Australia is vulnerable to the highly infectious Delta variant that has steadily spread across the country.
While Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Darwin — which begun its curbs on Monday — are all in lockdown, cases have proved stubbornly difficult to suppress.
Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said Melbourne will now remain in a lockdown until Sept 2 after recording 22 new COVID-19 cases.
Melbourne’s 5 million residents will also be subjected to a nightly curfew.
“We are at a tipping point. There is simply no option today but to further strengthen this lockdown,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.
Canberra, the national capital, recorded 19 new cases, the biggest one-day rise in cases on Monday as it extended its lockdown for a further two weeks.
Australia’s economy rebounded strongly from the initial wave of the pandemic, with unemployment hitting its lowest levels in more than a decade at 4.9 percent in June.
But with many of its most populated cities on the east coast now in lockdown, economists expect a heavy toll.
“Unemployment may spike back up to 5.5 percent in the months ahead, mainly driven by (New South Wales),” said Shane Oliver, Chief Economist at AMP.
The outbreak and sluggish vaccine rollout has fueled pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who must return to the polls before May 2022.
Morrison said on Sunday Australia said on Sunday it had bought about 1 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from Poland, which had moved quickly to buy excess supplies.
Morrison declined to specify how much Australia had paid for the vaccines, which will be in addition to 40 million dose his government has ordered from Pfizer.
Morrison said more than half of the doses from Poland would be rushed to inoculate 20- to 39-year-olds in the worst-affected suburbs of Sydney.

Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace

Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace
Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace


  • Attention given to the risks of flying over conflict zones in recent years after two deadly incidents involving surface-to-air missiles
Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Major airlines are rerouting flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as US-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens.
United Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic said they were not using the country’s airspace.
A United spokeswoman said the change affects several of the airline’s US-to-India flights.
Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 showed few commercial flights over Afghanistan at 0300 GMT on Monday but many planes overflying neighboring Pakistan and Iran.
Airlines and governments have paid more attention to the risks of flying over conflict zones in recent years after two deadly incidents involving surface-to-air missiles.
A Malaysia Airlines plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board, and an Ukraine International Airlines jet was downed by Iran’s military in 2020, killing all 176 passengers and crew.
The US Federal Aviation Administration in July imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for US airlines and other US operators.
The FAA said flights operating below 26,000 feet were prohibited in the Kabul Flight Information Region, which largely covers Afghanistan, unless operating in and out of Hamid Karzai International Airport, citing the risk “posed by extremist/militant activity.”
The restrictions do not apply to US military operations.
Other countries, including Canada, Britain, Germany and France had also advised airlines to maintain an altitude of at least 25,000 feet over Afghanistan, according to website Safe Airspace, which tracks such warnings.
Commercial flights set to land in Afghanistan have also been affected by the chaos on the ground. Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, until further notice, the airline said on its website. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, Costa Pitas in London and Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; writing by Jamie Freed. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Lava streams from Indonesia’s Mount Merapi in new eruption

Lava streams from Indonesia’s Mount Merapi in new eruption
Updated 16 August 2021
AP

Lava streams from Indonesia's Mount Merapi in new eruption


  • Mount Merapi is the most active of more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia
Updated 16 August 2021
AP

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted Monday with its biggest lava flow in months, sending a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 3.5 kilometers (more than 2 miles) down its slopes on the densely populated island of Java.
The rumbling sound could be heard several kilometers  away as Mount Merapi erupted, sending hot ash 600 meters (nearly 2,000 feet) into the sky. Ash blanketed nearby towns, but long-established evacuation orders are in place near the volcano, and no casualties were reported.
It was Merapi’s biggest lava flow since authorities raised its danger level last November, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.
She said the lava dome just below Merapi’s southwest rim and the lava dome in the crater both have been active since the end of July. The southwest rim dome volume was estimated at 1.8 million cubic meters (66.9 million cubic feet) and about 3 meter (9.8 feet) tall before partially collapsing Monday morning, sending pyroclastic flows traveled fast down the southwest flank at least twice.
The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) peak is near Yogyakarta, an ancient city of several hundred thousand people embedded in a large metro area on the island of Java. The city is a center of Javanese culture and a seat of royal dynasties going back centuries.
Merapi’s alert status has been at the second highest of four levels since it began erupting last November, and the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center has not raised it despite the past week’s increased volcanic activity.
People are advised to stay 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the crater’s mouth and to beware of the peril of lava, the agency said.
Ash from the eruption blanketed several villages and nearby towns, Humaida said. Cloudy weather obscured views of the peak on Monday morning.
Mount Merapi is the most active of more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia and has repeatedly erupted with lava and gas clouds recently.
Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.

Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan

Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan
Updated 16 August 2021
AP

Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan


  • Unlike Obama and Trump who ultimately stood down in the face of resistance from military leaders and other political concerns against an abrupt pullout of US forces in Afghanistan, Biden has been steadfast in his refusal to change the Aug. 31 deadline
Updated 16 August 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and other top US officials were stunned on Sunday by the pace of the Taliban’s nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan, as the planned withdrawal of American forces urgently became a mission to ensure a safe evacuation.
The speed of the Afghan government’s collapse and the ensuing chaos posed the most serious test of Biden as commander in chief, and he was the subject of withering criticism from Republicans who said that he had failed.
Biden campaigned as a seasoned expert in international relations and has spent months downplaying the prospect of an ascendant Taliban while arguing that Americans of all political persuasions have tired of a 20-year war, a conflict that demonstrated the limits of money and military might to force a Western-style democracy on a society not ready or willing to embrace it.
By Sunday, though, leading figures in the administration acknowledged they were caught off guard with the utter speed of the collapse of Afghan security forces. The challenge of that effort became clear after reports of sporadic gunfire at the Kabul airport prompted Americans to shelter as they awaited flights to safety after the US Embassy was completely evacuated.
“We’ve seen that that force has been unable to defend the country, and that has happened more quickly than we anticipated,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN, referring to the Afghan military.
The turmoil in Afghanistan resets the focus in an unwelcome way for a president who has largely focused on a domestic agenda that includes emerging from the pandemic, winning congressional approval for trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending and protecting voting rights.
Biden remained at Camp David on Sunday, receiving regular briefings on Afghanistan and holding secure video conference calls with members of his national security team, according to senior White House officials. His administration released a single photo of the president alone in a conference room meeting virtually with military, diplomatic and intelligence experts. The next several days would be critical in determining whether the US is able to regain some level of control over the situation.
The Pentagon and State Department said in a joint statement Sunday that “we are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights.” Biden ordered another 1,000 troops into Kabul to secure the evacuation.
Discussions were underway for Biden to speak publicly, according to two senior administration officials who requested anonymity to discuss internal conversations. Biden, who is scheduled to remain at the presidential retreat through Wednesday, is expected to return to the White House if he decides to deliver an address.
Biden is the fourth US president to confront challenges in Afghanistan and has insisted he wouldn’t hand America’s longest war to his successor. But the president will likely have to explain how security in Afghanistan unraveled so quickly, especially since he and others in the administration have insisted it wouldn’t happen.
“The jury is still out, but the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely,” Biden said on July 8.
As recently as last week, Biden publicly expressed hope that Afghan forces could develop the will to defend their country. But privately, administration officials warned that the military was crumbling, prompting Biden on Thursday to order thousands of American troops into the region to speed up evacuation plans.
One official said Biden was more sanguine on projections for the Afghan fighters to hold off the Taliban in part to prevent a further erosion in morale among their force. It was ultimately for naught.
Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump also yearned to leave Afghanistan, but ultimately stood down in the face of resistance from military leaders and other political concerns. Biden, on the other hand, has been steadfast in his refusal to change the Aug. 31 deadline, in part because of his belief that the American public is on his side.
A late July ABC News/Ipsos poll, for instance, showed 55 percent of Americans approving of Biden’s handling of the troop withdrawal.
Most Republicans have not pushed Biden to keep troops in Afghanistan over the long term and they also supported Trump’s own push to exit the country. Still, some in the GOP are stepping up their critique of Biden’s withdrawal strategy and said images from Sunday of American helicopters circling the US Embassy in Kabul evoked the humiliating departure of US personnel from Vietnam.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell deemed the scenes of withdrawal as “the embarrassment of a superpower laid low.”
Meanwhile, US officials are increasingly concerned about the potential for the rise in terrorist threats against the US as the situation in Afghanistan devolves, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss a sensitive security matter.
Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told senators on a briefing call Sunday that US officials are expected to alter their earlier assessments about the pace of terrorist groups reconstituting in Afghanistan, the person said. Based on the evolving situation, officials believe terror groups like Al-Qaeda may be able to grow much faster than expected.
The officials on the call told senators that the US intelligence community is currently working on forming a new timeline based on the evolving threats.
Still, there were no additional steps planned beyond the troop deployment Biden ordered to assist in the evacuations. Senior administration officials believe the US will be able to maintain security at the Kabul airport long enough to extricate Americans and their allies, but the fate of those unable to get to the airport was far from certain.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who has backed the Biden administration’s strategy, said in an interview that “the speed is a surprise” but would not characterize the situation as an intelligence failure. He said it has long been known that Afghanistan would fall to the Taliban if the United States pulled out.
“Given how much we have invested in the Afghan army, it’s not ridiculous for analysts to believe that they’d be able to put up a fight for more than a few days,” Murphy said. “You want to believe that trillions of dollars and 20 years of investment adds up to something, even if it doesn’t add up for the ability to defend the country in the long run.”
In the upper ranks of Biden’s staff, the rapid collapse in Afghanistan only confirmed the decision to leave: If the meltdown of the Afghan forces would come so quickly after nearly two decades of American presence, another six months or a year or two or more would not have changed anything.
Biden has argued for more than a decade that Afghanistan was a kind of purgatory for the United States. He found it to be corrupt, addicted to America’s largesse and an unreliable partner that should be made to fend for itself. His goal was to protect Americans from terrorist attacks, not building a country.
As vice president, he argued privately against Obama’s surge of 30,000 troops into Afghanistan in a bid to stabilize the country so that the United States and its allies could then pull back their forces.
As president, Biden said in July that he made the decision to withdraw with “clear eyes” after receiving daily battlefield updates. His judgment was that Afghanistan would be divided in a peace agreement with the Taliban, rather than falling all at once.
While Biden has prided himself on delivering plain truths to the American public, his bullish assessment of the situation just a month ago could come back to haunt him.
“There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy in the — of the United States from Afghanistan,” he said in July. “The likelihood there’s going to be one unified government in Afghanistan controlling the whole country is highly unlikely.”

Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297

Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297
Updated 16 August 2021
AP

Death toll of powerful earthquake in Haiti soars to 1,297


  • Hospitals overwhelmed at a time when Haiti is struggling with the pandemic and a lack of resources to deal with it
  • Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection says more than 7,000 homes were destroyed and nearly 5,000 damaged
Updated 16 August 2021
AP

LES CAYES, Haiti: The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti soared to at least 1,297 Sunday as rescuers raced to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm.
Saturday’s earthquake also left at least 2,800 people injured in the Caribbean nation, with thousands more displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes. Survivors in some areas were forced to shelter in streets or soccer fields with their few salvaged belongings while overloaded hospitals scrambled to help those who were injured.
Yet the devastation could soon worsen with the coming of Tropical Depression Grace, which is predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night. The US National Hurricane Center demoted the tropical storm to a depression Sunday, but forecasters warned that regardless, Grace still posed a threat to bring heavy rain, flooding and landslides.
The earthquake struck the southwestern part of the hemisphere’s poorest nation, almost razing some towns and triggering landslides that hampered rescue efforts in a country already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, a presidential assassination and a wave of gang violence.
The epicenter was about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the US Geological Survey said, and aftershocks continued to jolt the area Sunday.
In the badly damaged coastal town of Les Cayes, some families salvaged their few belongings and spent the night at an open-air football pitch. On Sunday morning, people lined up to buy what little was available: bananas, avocados and water at a local street market.
Some in the town praised God for surviving the earthquake, and many went to the city’s cathedral, which appeared outwardly undamaged even if the priests’ residence was destroyed.
“We only have Jesus now,” said Johanne Dorcely, 58, whose house was destroyed. “If it wasn’t for Jesus, I wouldn’t be able to be here today.”
Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country and said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed. A former senator rented a private airplane to move injured people from Les Cayes to Port-au-Prince for medical assistance.

A satellite image shows an overview of the commune of Jeremie after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, August 15, 2021. (MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS)

“The most important thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble,” said Henry. “We have learned that the local hospitals, in particular that of Les Cayes, are overwhelmed with wounded, fractured people.”
Sunday’s count from Haiti’s Office of Civil Protection raised the previous death toll from 304 dead. The agency said more than 7,000 homes were destroyed and nearly 5,000 damaged. Hospitals, schools, offices and churches were also affected.
Hospitals were overwhelmed at a moment when Haiti has been struggling with the pandemic and a lack of resources to deal with it. The country of 11 million people received its first batch of US-donated coronavirus vaccines only last month via a United Nations program for low-income countries.
Medical workers from across the region were scrambling to help as hospitals in Les Cayes started running out of space to perform surgeries.
“Basically, they need everything,” said Dr. Inobert Pierre, a pediatrician with the nonprofit Health Equity International, which oversees the St. Boniface Hospital, about two hours from Les Cayes.
“Many of the patients have open wounds and they have been exposed to not-so-clean elements,” added Pierre, who visited two hospitals in Les Cayes — one with some 200 patients, the other with around 90. “We anticipate a lot of infections.”
Pierre’s medical team was taking some patients to St. Boniface Hospital to undergo surgery, but with just two ambulances, they could transport just four patients at a time.
Small planes from a private firm and the Florida-based missionary service Agape Flights landed at the Port-Au-Prince airport Sunday carrying about a half dozen injured earthquake victims from the Les Cayes area. Young men with bandages and a woman were hoisted on stretchers to waiting Haitian Red Cross ambulances.
Silvestre Plaza Rico, who was supervising one of the volunteer flights, said rescue planes had made several airlifts of about a half dozen injured victims each on Saturday. “There were many, many, many, from different towns,” Plaza Rico said.
The earthquake also struck just over a month after President Jovenel Moïse was shot to death in his home, sending the country into political chaos. His widow, Martine Moïse, who was seriously wounded in the attack, posted a message on Twitter calling for unity among Haitians: “Let’s put our shoulders together to bring solidarity.”
As he boarded a plane bound for Les Cayes, Henry said he wanted “structured solidarity” to ensure the response was coordinated to avoid the confusion that followed the devastating 2010 earthquake, when aid was slow to reach residents after.
US President Joe Biden authorized an immediate response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power to oversee the USeffort to help Haiti.
Power announced Sunday that USAID was sending a search and rescue team from Virginia at the request of Haiti’s government. The 65-person team will bring specialized tools and medical supplies to assist with the disaster response, Power said on Twitter.
Working with USAID, the US Coast Guard said a helicopter was transporting medical personnel from the Haitian capital to the quake zone and evacuating the injured back to Port-au-Prince. Lt. Commander Jason Nieman, a spokesman, said another helicopter was being sent from the Bahamas, along with other aircraft and ships.
Already on the scene were several members of Cuba’s 253-member health care mission to Haiti, and the socialist nation’s state media showed photos of them giving first aid to victims injured by the quake.
The North Carolina-based aid group Samaritan’s Purse announced Sunday it would airlift 13 disaster response specialists and 31 tons of emergency supplies to Haiti. Those include shelter materials and water filtration units.
Humanitarian workers said gang activity in the seaside district of Martissant, just west of the Haitian capital, also was complicating relief efforts.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in a statement said Haiti’s southern peninsula is a “hotspot for gang-related violence,” where humanitarian workers have been repeatedly attacked, including a Doctors Without Borders emergency health center that was targeted in June. The agency said the area has been “virtually unreachable” over the past two months because of road blocks and security concerns.
“All of these factors combined will create significant logistics challenges in reaching the most affected areas,” according to the agency, which added that displacements “has created ripe conditions for a spike in COVID-19 infections.”
Haiti, where many live in tenuous circumstances, is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake in 2018 killed more than a dozen people.
The magnitude 7.0 quake of 2010 hit closer to densely populated Port-au-Prince and caused widespread destruction. Haiti’s government put the death toll at more than 300,000, while a report commissioned by the US government placed it between 46,000 and 85,000.
Pope Francis on Sunday expressed his closeness to the people of Haiti, including prayers for the victims and encouragement for survivors. The pope called for the solidarity of the international community “to help alleviate the consequences of the tragedy.”
 

On India’s 75th birthday, Modi gifts a promise to take nation to greater heights

PM Narendra Modi said that to realize India’s potential, Individuals need to work ‘with the motto: Together with all, development of all, trust of all and effort of all.’ (AFP)
PM Narendra Modi said that to realize India’s potential, Individuals need to work ‘with the motto: Together with all, development of all, trust of all and effort of all.’ (AFP)
Updated 16 August 2021

On India's 75th birthday, Modi gifts a promise to take nation to greater heights

PM Narendra Modi said that to realize India’s potential, Individuals need to work ‘with the motto: Together with all, development of all, trust of all and effort of all.’ (AFP)
  • Next 25 years an ‘auspicious period’ to achieve new levels of prosperity, says PM
Updated 16 August 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI:  As India marked its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to take the country to greater heights, with new levels of prosperity, world-class modern infrastructure and access to quality facilities in the next 25 years.

“We should not wait for that long to meet our goals. We must set out for this immediately,” Modi said in his Independence Day speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, built by the Mughals in the 17th century, in the capital New Delhi.
Marking the next 25 years as “amrut kal,” or an auspicious period, he said that India would “transform itself and gain new heights.”
Some of the measures include launching a 100-trillion-rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan, called “Gati Shakti,” to generate jobs and widen the use of cleaner fuels to achieve the country’s climate goals.
While Modi did not announce details of the plan, he said that it would “help local manufacturers compete globally.”
“We will launch a master plan for Gati Shakti, a big program ... (it) will create job opportunities for hundreds of thousands,” he said.
India gained independence on Aug. 15, 1947 after the British ended their 200-year long rule in the Indian subcontinent, dividing it into two separate nations, Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India.
The prime minister underlined that to realize India’s potential, every individual needs to “work with the motto: Sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka vishwas aur sabka prayaas (together with all, development of all, trust of all and effort of all).”

HIGHLIGHT

Some of the measures include launching a $1.35 trillion national infrastructure plan, called ‘Gati Shakti,’ to generate jobs and widen the use of cleaner fuels to achieve the country’s climate goals.

“We have to achieve all our resolves through ultimate valor and hard work,” he said. “This is the time, the right time. We should change ourselves according to the changing world.”
He further stressed the need to ensure that “the quality of access to facilities are not different in urban and rural areas.”
“The government should not impede the public and the country should have modern infrastructure which is no less than world standard,” he added.
Experts, however, said that India’s “biggest challenge” remained its “rising inequality.”
“The divide between the rich and poor, even between the middle class and rich, has grown unexpectedly wide, and it is unsustainable, and it has to change,” Sudheendra Kulkarni, a Mumbai-based public intellectual and political expert, told Arab News.
He also highlighted the “institutional weakening” of the Indian democracy in the past few years.
“India remaining a democracy is an achievement. But the foundation of democracy is becoming weaker and the institutions of democracy are under attack,” Kulkarni, former adviser to Atal Behari Vajpayee, the first prime minister of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, added.
On Modi’s all-inclusive efforts for nation-building, Kulkarni said: “There is a big gap between what Modi says and does.”
“The slogan together with all, development of all, trust of all are high-sounding words which are not seen in the way the government and the ruling party functions,” he added.
Since assuming power in 2014, Modi has been accused of polarizing the country with his divisive politics and alienating Muslims, the country’s largest minority, which constitutes about 14 percent of India’s 1.35 billion population.
The Citizenship Amendment Law, passed in 2019, and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), an exercise to identify “genuine citizens” of India, are the latest examples cited by most Muslims who blame the government for its discriminatory tactics.
Kulkarni says that both the government and the ruling BJP “thrive on dividing societies on electoral gains,” adding it was unfortunate that despite 75 years since gaining independence, India has yet to normalize relations with two of its high-profile neighbors — Pakistan and China.

“The border issues with our two countries remain unresolved. This cannot be resolved through military means. War is not a solution. Therefore, India and our neighbors have to find a peaceful way to resolve problems through dialogue and mutual compromise,” he said.

Delhi-based entrepreneur, Jitendra Dogra, disagrees with Kulkarni’s criticism of Modi’s speech, teaming his endeavors as “forward-looking and nationalistic.”

“By calling upon the country to make a new effort to achieve the goal of making India a prosperous nation, the PM is demonstrating how forward-looking he is,” Dogra told Arab News.

“India needs to do more to realize its potential, and Modi understands the aspirations of India and its desires.”

