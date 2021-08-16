Finyal Media to launch gaming podcast ‘The Code’

DUBAI: Regional podcast network Finyal Media is launching a new sci-fi podcast titled “The Code.”

The seven-part series has been made entirely in Saudi Arabia including its production, scripting, and recording.

The show tells the story of four college friends playing a new game. As strange things start happening in the virtual game world, other players — including one friend — go missing in the real world. The remaining players must, however, continue playing to find clues to save their friend.

“We’re incredibly excited to not only be launching Finyal Media’s first sci-fi podcast, but also the first sci-fi podcast ever done in Arabic,” said Mshari Alonaizy, co-founder and chief creative officer of Finyal Media.

With the gaming industry expected to grow at a 22.5 percent annual growth rate over the next four years, Finyal Media is bringing the popular genre to the audio world for the very first time in Arabic.

The popularity of the gaming genre in other media such as TV and film inspired the company to bring the experience to podcast listeners, Alonaizy said.

“We also wanted to base the series on a video game as the gaming industry is on the rise in MENA right now, particularly in Saudi Arabia, and the theme has so much appeal and relevance to young Arabs in the region,” he added.

Featuring local talent, “The Code” has a dedicated video game storyline with a unique audio experience to cater to the emerging gaming market in the Kingdom. Special effects bring to life sci-fi concepts such as futuristic weapons and robots to create an immersive experience and help listeners visualize every scene.

The first season of “The Code” will be available on all podcasting platforms such as Spotify, Deezer, and Anghami, with episodes being released on a weekly basis. Listeners can also subscribe to the Finyal+ channel on Apple Podcasts where the entire season will be available on Aug. 18.