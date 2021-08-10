You are here

New podcast focuses on the aftermath of the Beirut blast

The effects of the explosion are still evident even a year later as the Lebanese people look for answers and deal with physical and emotional trauma. (Supplied)
The effects of the explosion are still evident even a year later as the Lebanese people look for answers and deal with physical and emotional trauma. (Supplied)
Arab News

  • Produced by Rising Giants Network, docuseries recounts the stories of the people who survived the blast
DUBAI: Middle East podcast network Rising Giants launched its new show “Beirut Blast” on Aug. 4. The docuseries discusses the shift in the lives of people since the catastrophic blast last year.

The effects of the explosion are still evident even a year later as the Lebanese people look for answers and deal with physical and emotional trauma. Hosted by Beirut-based journalist and radio broadcaster Linda Tamim in English and radio and TV presenter Nada Itani in Arabic, the series sheds light on the cause, effect and aftermath of the devastating explosion.

The first episode features the testimonials of those who survived the blast, saved lives and lost their loved ones as they recount the events of that day. In the second episode, Tamim shares her on-the-ground experience in the aftermath of the explosion while also speaking to volunteers and humanitarian aid workers who helped survivors deal with their pain and suffering.

The third and final episode in the series explores the collective trauma of the Lebanese people as they share stories of how they have been coping with their grief and loss.

The show is produced by Middle East-based Rising Giants Network, which creates storytelling podcasts by scripting and producing immersive podcasts from start to finish. It is available to stream on the website and leading podcast platforms.

Beirut Lebanon Rising Giants Network Beirut blast

Mexican cartel threatens news anchor, demands equal coverage

AP

  • The video showed masked and heavily armed men complaining that Milenio Television was favoring so-called self-defense groups that are battling the Jalisco cartel
MEXICO CITY: Masked men claiming to represent Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel have taken the unusual step of circulating a video threatening to kill a national television news anchor for what they viewed as unfair coverage.
The video circulated Monday showed masked and heavily armed men surrounding a man seated at a small desk who delivered a message he said was from Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, aka “El Mencho,” leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel. It was unclear if the person reading the message was Oseguera himself.
The message complained that Milenio Television, a national cable news channel associated with a major newspaper chain, was favoring so-called self-defense groups that are battling the Jalisco cartel in Michoacan state.
He singled out Mileno anchor Azucena Uresti, threatening to kill her and make her eat her words.
The man alleged that the vigilante groups were actually drug traffickers, the only organizations that could afford the armament those forces had at their disposal.
The message mentioned Hipolito Mora, who organized a self-defense force in Michoacan nearly a decade earlier, but who more recently has distanced himself from such groups, as well as Los Viagras, a criminal group operating in the state.
The Jalisco cartel representative said in the message that he did not want to inhibit freedom of expression, but just wanted the coverage to be even.
Milenio Television said in a statement late Monday that Uresti had its total support, as did other journalists. It demanded a rapid investigation that guaranteed Uresti’s safety and denied that it had ever favored any group in it coverage.
Presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez Cuevas said via Twitter that the Mexican government “will take the necessary measures to protect threatened journalists and news outlets.”
Threats against journalists are not empty talk in Mexico. The Committee to Protect Journalists considers Mexico the deadliest country in the Western Hemisphere for journalists.
The Jalisco cartel has also shown itself to have nearly unlimited reach within Mexico. In June 2020, cartel gunmen carried out a brazen attack in Mexico City that left the police chief seriously wounded and killed three others.

Mexico journalist

Augustus Media raises $400k, expands Lovin brand

Arab News

  • Lovin ventures into Pakistan, aims to add new editions in UAE, Saudi Arabia
DUBAI: Middle Eastern digital media company Augustus Media has raised $400,000 in debt financing through peer-to-peer lending firm Beehive.

The media group is home to brands such as Lovin and Smashi, which primarily focus on local millennial audiences. The company, now six years old, has been profitable for the last five years with forecasted revenues of $3.5 million for this year.

On the back of its success the business is expanding the Lovin platform within the UAE, launching local editions in Saudi Arabia, and venturing into Pakistan.

Richard Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of Augustus Media, said: “It has been our intention to expand Lovin as the leading local news and lifestyle platform across the region.

“We are delighted to launch new cities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, to build on our presence in these markets, and also at the same time enter in our first partnership for Pakistan.”

In the UAE, the platform was now launching editions for Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al-Khaimah while its expansion in Saudi Arabia will see four local editions in Riyadh, Jeddah, NEOM, and Sharqiyah.

Additionally, it will launch its first Pakistan edition, Lovin Isloo, for the capital city of Islamabad, to be followed by dedicated platforms for Karachi and Lahore. Lovin’s expansion into Pakistan comes in partnership with journalist Bilal Syed.

He said: “I started Lovin Isloo because I believe the city has so much to offer and yet a lot of people are unaware of that.

“Later, with the expansion of Lovin Lahore and Lovin Karachi, I want to be able to make life easier for the local Pakistani audience in finding out information for each city respectively while remaining informed about the latest details individually.”

According to the company, Augustus Media has 6 million social media followers and 1 million monthly readers, and it claims to reach every social media user in the UAE at least once a week across Lovin Dubai, Lovin Saudi, and Smashi’s apps, websites, social, and audio platforms.

Lovin Pakistan Dubai Saudi Arabia Augustus Media

TikTok brings Shopify partnership to Middle East

Arab News

  • Rise of social commerce means merchants can now access TikTok For Business Ads Manager through Shopify dashboard
DUBAI: Short-form mobile video platform TikTok has extended a partnership agreement with e-commerce firm Shopify to the Middle East.

Shopify last year announced its linkup with the Chinese social networking giant enabling brands to create shoppable video ads that could drive customers to online stores.

Shant Oknayan, general manager of global business solutions for TikTok in the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and Pakistan, said: “We are very excited to announce this partnership with Shopify in the Middle East, giving merchants a unique platform to reach new audiences in an engaging and creative way like nowhere else.”

In a recent global study, almost half of TikTok’s users said they had discovered new products through advertisements posted by a product or brand. Brands, and their advertisements on the platform, are important to TikTok and the platform has undertaken several initiatives, from new ad formats to achieving brand safety certification.

Social commerce, or e-commerce directly via a social media platform, has become an increasingly important channel for merchants to expand their audience — a phenomenon exacerbated by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. In the US alone, social commerce sales were expected to rise by 35.8 percent to $36.62 billion, according to market research company eMarketer.

“As we continue to develop our platform to bring businesses of all sizes innovative and fun ways to connect with new customers, as well as get the best out of their campaigns, we are confident this partnership with Shopify is a big step in this direction and the start of a promising future in the e-commerce arena,” Oknayan added.

Through the partnership, TikTok aims to make it easier for Shopify merchants to tap into the TikTok community and they will now be able to benefit from the core functions of the TikTok For Business Ads Manager through the Shopify dashboard.

Satish Kanwar, vice president of product at Shopify, said: “The TikTok channel means Shopify merchants — even those without a strong TikTok following of their own yet — can connect with these new audiences using content that feels authentic and genuine to the TikTok experience.”

As a part of the partnership, TikTok will also start testing new commerce features designed to make it easier for users to discover Shopify merchants in the Middle East and shop their products within the app.

TikTok Shopify

TikTok achieves TAG Brand Safety Certification in the Middle East

  • Brand safety is the practice of ensuring a brand (through advertisements or any other promotional material) does not appear in an unsafe environment
  • This certification recognizes TikTok for setting rigorous brand safety standards to protect the safety of its community, provide brand protection and ensure transparency
DUBAI: The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), a leading global certification program, has awarded TikTok the TAG Brand Safety Certificate across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

Brand safety is the practice of ensuring a brand (through advertisements or any other promotional material) does not appear in an unsafe environment.

This certification recognizes TikTok for setting rigorous brand safety standards to protect the safety of its community, provide brand protection and ensure transparency.

“Brand safety involves a complex and constantly evolving set of challenges and TikTok is committed to ensuring that the platform remains a safe space for the entire ecosystem to express themselves authentically,” said Shant Oknayan, general manager, Global Business Solutions, Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Pakistan, TikTok.

TAG is a cross-industry initiative to fight criminal activity and strengthen brand safety in digital marketing, and the TAG Brand Safety Certified Program is the ad industry’s most comprehensive global brand safety certification program.

“By adopting industry best practices to protect its partners and the supply chain from the full range of potential brand safety threats, TikTok is demonstrating its strong commitment to the safety of its growing community and the protection of brands within that community,” said Mike Zaneis, CEO, TAG.

In September 2020, TikTok received its initial TAG Brand Safety Certification in the UK. It also received certifications in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand in February of this year.

TikTok has also partnered with other organizations including the Global Alliance for Responsible Media and the Brand Safety Institute to ensure it maintains global brand safety standards.

TikTok TAG Brand Safety

EU extends deadline for decision on Facebook, Kustomer deal to Dec. 15

EU extends deadline for decision on Facebook, Kustomer deal to Dec. 15

  • Facebook has said it would cooperate fully with the Commission’s review
  • The UK competition agency is also investigating the deal while its German counterpart is now checking to see if Facebook should also seek its approval
BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators have extended the deadline for a decision on Facebook’s acquisition of US customer service startup Kustomer by a week to Dec. 15, a European Commission filing showed on Monday.
The EU executive, which acts as the competition enforcer for the 27-country bloc, opened a full-scale investigation into the deal earlier this month, saying that it may hurt competition and reinforce Facebook’s power in online advertising.
Facebook has said it would cooperate fully with the Commission’s review.
The Commission said it had extended the deadline after Facebook asked for more time. Such extensions are common during the summer holiday season when it is more difficult to find customers and rivals able to respond to queries about the market.
The UK competition agency is also investigating the deal while its German counterpart is now checking to see if Facebook should also seek its approval.

EU Facebook Kustomer

