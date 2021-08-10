New podcast focuses on the aftermath of the Beirut blast

DUBAI: Middle East podcast network Rising Giants launched its new show “Beirut Blast” on Aug. 4. The docuseries discusses the shift in the lives of people since the catastrophic blast last year.

The effects of the explosion are still evident even a year later as the Lebanese people look for answers and deal with physical and emotional trauma. Hosted by Beirut-based journalist and radio broadcaster Linda Tamim in English and radio and TV presenter Nada Itani in Arabic, the series sheds light on the cause, effect and aftermath of the devastating explosion.

The first episode features the testimonials of those who survived the blast, saved lives and lost their loved ones as they recount the events of that day. In the second episode, Tamim shares her on-the-ground experience in the aftermath of the explosion while also speaking to volunteers and humanitarian aid workers who helped survivors deal with their pain and suffering.

The third and final episode in the series explores the collective trauma of the Lebanese people as they share stories of how they have been coping with their grief and loss.

The show is produced by Middle East-based Rising Giants Network, which creates storytelling podcasts by scripting and producing immersive podcasts from start to finish. It is available to stream on the website and leading podcast platforms.