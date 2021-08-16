Medical student in UK pleads guilty to acid attack on trainee doctor

LONDON: A medical student in the UK has admitted launching an acid attack on a trainee doctor, and will be sentenced on Oct. 7.
Dr. Rym Alaoui suffered life-changing injuries after sulphuric acid was thrown at her face at her home in the English city of Brighton.
At a court in the town of Lewes on Monday, Milad Rouf, 25, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent, and to using sulphuric acid with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable.
Rouf trained with Alaoui at Cardiff University, where she was president of the Anaesthetics Society.
He was told by Judge Christine Laing QC that the “extreme nature of this offense” meant she had to “consider all options.” Laing added: “I also have to consider the question of dangerousness.”
On the day of the attack, Alaoui, who was not working, answered the door of her shared house in Brighton when a figure in a mask and sunglasses threw acid at her face.
She was rushed to the local hospital, where she was treated by her colleagues, who were said to be “emotional” when dealing with her injuries. Alaoui will reportedly undergo months of reconstructive treatment to her face and chest.
One of her neighbors said: “It was a horrendous attack, and there was a real commotion with police and ambulance. By all accounts, she’s quite badly injured. I just hope she’s going to be OK.”
Updated 40 min 2 sec ago
Reuters
BERLIN: Germany must urgently evacuate up to 10,000 people from Afghanistan for whom it has responsibility, Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues, warning that the fallout from the conflict will last for a very long time.
The remarks, made at a closed-door meeting of her Christian Democrat party on Monday and relayed by meeting participants, reflect growing concern about bloodshed in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the capital and proclaimed peace.
“We are witnessing difficult times,” Merkel said. “Now we must focus on the rescue mission.”
Merkel said those needing evacuation included 2,500 Afghan support staff as well as human rights activists, lawyers and others whom the government sees as being at risk if they remained in the country, up to 10,000 altogether.
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany was seeking to evacuate as many people at risk as it could, adding that NATO allies had misjudged the situation when they thought Afghan government forces could hold back the Taliban unaided.
“We want to get as many people out of the country as quickly as possible,” Maas told reporters outside the Foreign Ministry in remarks echoed by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.
Scholz, who like Maas is of the center-left Social Democratic Party, said: “The goal is an air bridge to save as many people as possible. The international community must now stand together to support neighboring countries of Afghanistan. A large refugee movement will begin soon.”
Merkel told her party that Germany should cooperate with countries bordering Afghanistan to support those fleeing now, adding: “This topic will keep us busy for a very long time.”
However, Paul Ziemiak, the general secretary of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said Germany could not fix the situation in Afghanistan through a repeat of the open-door migrant policy it pursued in 2015.
Germany opened its borders six years ago to more than 1 million migrants, many of them Syrians, fleeing war and poverty — a bold move that won Merkel plaudits abroad but which proved controversial at home and eroded her party’s standing.
“For us, it is clear that 2015 must not be repeated,” Ziemiak told broadcaster n-tv. “We won’t be able to solve the Afghanistan question through migration to Germany.”
Merkel, in power since 2005, plans to stand down after Germany’s Sept. 26 federal election. Armin Laschet, the CDU’s chancellor candidate at the election, said Afghanistan was NATO’s biggest fiasco since it was formed.
Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told the meeting that Germany had deployed special forces and paratroopers to help with the evacuation, adding it was “an extremely dangerous operation” for German troops.
“As long as it remains possible, the German army will get as many people as possible out of Afghanistan and maintain the air bridge,” she said, adding this depended on the willingness of the United States to keep the airport open.
Updated 16 August 2021
AFP
TERMEZ, Uzbekistan: An Afghan military plane has crashed in Uzbekistan, the Central Asian country’s defense ministry said Monday, while neighboring Tajikistan said over 100 Afghan soldiers had landed at one of its airports.
“The military plane illegally crossed the border of Uzbekistan. An investigation is under way,” ministry spokesman Bakhrom Zulfikarov told AFP, confirming Uzbek media reports of a crash late Sunday in the southern province of Surkhondaryo, which borders Afghanistan.
Russian news agencies on Monday reported that the plane had been shot down by Uzbekistan, citing defense ministry officials.
Zulfikarov said the defense ministry would prepare a statement later.
It was not clear if anybody died in the crash, but at least two Afghan soldiers were reported as having survived the incident.
Bekpulat Okboyev, a doctor in the city of Termez, Surkhondaryo’s regional capital, told AFP his hospital had taken in two patients who were wearing Afghan military uniforms late on Sunday.
The doctor described one as being “with a parachute” and noted that the man had suffered fractures.
Images and footage on the Telegram messaging app showed a man in military uniform receiving treatment and what appeared to be debris from the plane crash.
Okboyev said his hospital had also accepted three Afghan soldiers a day earlier after a total of 84 troops illegally crossed the border into the country while fleeing the Taliban.
Uzbekistan’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that the Afghan soldiers were detained by Uzbek border services but had received humanitarian assistance.
The statement said Uzbekistan was negotiating with the “Afghan side” over their return home.
Uzbekistan’s neighbor Tajikistan said Monday it had allowed over 100 Afghan military to land at Bokhtar airport in the south of the country.
“Tajikistan received SOS signals, after which, in accordance with the country’s international obligations, it was decided to allow Afghan servicemen to land at the airport,” the Tajik foreign ministry’s information department told Russian news agencies Interfax and RIA Novosti.
RIA Novosti reported that three planes carrying the soldiers had landed in Bokhtar during the night.
Central Asia has watched with alarm as the government in Kabul collapsed.
Three former Soviet countries — Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — border Afghanistan.
Of the three, only Tajikistan has eschewed talks with Taliban officials, who have assured neighbors of their commitment to regional peace and infrastructure projects.
KABUL: Thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport Monday, so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death in chaos that killed at least seven people, US officials said.
The crowds of people rushing the airport came as the Taliban enforced their rule over the wider capital after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country’s Western-backed government. While there were no major reports of abuses, many stayed home and remained fearful as the insurgents’ advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted.
The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan. The country’s Western-trained security forces collapsed or fled, ahead of the planned withdrawal of the last American troops at the end of the month.
Residents raced to Kabul’s international airport, where the “civilian side” was closed until further notice, according to Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority. The US military and other Western forces continued to organize evacuations.
Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people running across the tarmac as US troops fired warning shots in the air. One showed a crowd pushing and shoving its way up a staircase, trying to board a plane, with some people hanging off the railings.
In another video, hundreds of people could be seen running alongside a US Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moved down a runway. Some clung to the side of the jet just before takeoff. Another video showed several falling through the air as the airplane rapidly gained altitude over the city.
Senior military officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing operation, told The Associated Press that the chaos left seven dead, including several who fell from the flight.
The storming of the airport, seen from space by passing satellites, raised questions about how much longer aircraft would be able to safely take off and land.
Shafi Arifi, who had a ticket to travel to Uzbekistan on Sunday, was unable to board her plane because it was packed with people who had raced across the tarmac and climbed aboard, with no police or airport staff in sight.
“There was no room for us to stand,” said the 24-year-old. “Children were crying, women were shouting, young and old men were so angry and upset, no one could hear each other. There was no oxygen to breathe.”
After another woman fainted and was carried off the plane, Arifi gave up and went back home.
The US Embassy has been evacuated and the American flag lowered, with diplomats relocating to the airport to aid with the evacuation. Other Western countries have also closed their missions and are flying out staff and nationals.
Afghans are also trying to leave through land border crossings, all of which are now controlled by the Taliban. Rakhmatula Kuyash, 30, was one of the few people with a visa allowing him to cross into Uzbekistan on Sunday. He said his children and relatives had to stay behind.
“I’m lost and I don’t know what to do. I left everything behind,” he said.
A senior US official said “it’s heartbreaking” to see what’s happening in Kabul, but that President Joe Biden “stands by” his decision to pull out because he didn’t want the war there — already the longest in US history — to enter a third decade.
In interviews with US television networks, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan blamed the Afghan military for the Taliban’s rapid takeover, saying it lacked the will to fight.
The ease with which the Taliban took control goes beyond military prowess, however, the Texas-based private intelligence firm Stratfor wrote.
“The speed of the Taliban’s final advance suggests less military dominance than effective political insurgency coupled with an incohesive Afghan political system and security force struggling with flagging morale,” it said.
The lightning Taliban offensive through the country appears to have stunned American officials. Just days before the insurgents entered Kabul with little if any resistance, a US military assessment predicted it could take months for the capital to fall.
The rout threatened to erase 20 years of Western efforts to remake Afghanistan that saw more than 3,500 US and allied troops killed as well as tens of thousands of Afghans. The initial invasion drove the Taliban from power and scattered Al-Qaeda, which had planned the 9/11 attacks while being sheltered in Afghanistan. Many had hoped the Western-backed Afghan government would usher in a new era of peace and respect for human rights.
As the US lost focus on Afghanistan during the Iraq war, the Taliban eventually regrouped. The militants captured much of the Afghan countryside in recent years and then swept into cities as US forces prepared to withdraw ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline.
Under the Taliban, which ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, women were largely confined to their homes and suspected criminals faced amputation or public execution. The insurgents have sought to project greater moderation in recent years, but many Afghans remain skeptical.
Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, tweeted that fighters had been instructed to protect “life, property and honor,” and the group has also said it will stay out of the upscale diplomatic quarter housing the US Embassy complex.
Meanwhile, the head of US Central Command met face-to-face with senior Taliban leaders in Qatar and won their agreement to establish an arrangement under which evacuation operations at the airport can continue without interference, a US defense official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive talks not yet announced publicly.
But some worried those promises are hollow. On Monday, Nillan, a 27-year-old resident of Kabul, said she didn’t see a single woman out on the streets during a 15-minute drive, “only men and boys.”
“It feels like time has stopped. Everything’s changed,” she told The Associated Press. She said even the most independent Afghan women now have to worry about the simplest things, such as how to get groceries in the absence of a male escort.
Nillan, who spoke on condition that she only be identified by her first name out of fear for her safety, said the Taliban ran TV ads urging people to return to work, without mentioning women.
“We don’t know what to do, we don’t know if we still have jobs,” she said. “It feels like our life and our future has ended.”
UN chief urges Security Council not to abandon people of Afghanistan
Updated 16 August 2021
Reuters
UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Security Council on Monday to “use all tools at its disposal to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan” and guarantee that basic human rights will be respected.
The Taliban entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday as the militants took over the country 20 years after they were ousted by a US-led invasion.
“We are receiving chilling reports of severe restrictions on human rights throughout the country. I am particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan,” he told the 15-member council.
“We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
Taliban officials have issued statements aimed at calming the panic.
Under Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001, women could not work, girls were not allowed to attend school and women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative if they wanted to venture out of their homes.
“Attacks against civilians or civilian objects must stop. The human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Afghan citizens, especially women, girls and members of minority groups, must be respected,” US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council.
Afghanistan’s UN ambassador Ghulam Isaczai told the Security Council he was speaking for millions of people “whose fate hangs in the balance,” including women and girls “about to lose their freedom to go to school, to work and to participate in the political, economic, and social life of the country.”
Isaczai called on the council and the United Nations not to recognize any administration that achieves power by force or any government that is not inclusive. He urged them to call for the immediate establishment of an inclusive transitional government.
The United Nations has about 3,000 national staff and about 300 international staff on the ground in Afghanistan. On Friday, the United Nations said some staff had been relocated to Kabul but that none had been evacuated.
“The United Nations presence will adapt to the security situation. But above all, we will stay and deliver in support of the Afghan people in their hour of need,” Guterres said.
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace: ‘All of us know that Afghanistan is not finished. It’s an unfinished problem for the world and the world needs to help it’
Ben Wallace: ‘If it’s a failure, it’s a failure of the international community to not realize that you don’t fix things overnight’
Updated 16 August 2021
AFP
LONDON: The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan is a “failure of the international community,” Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday, assessing that the West’s intervention was a job only half-done.
“All of us know that Afghanistan is not finished. It’s an unfinished problem for the world and the world needs to help it,” he told BBC television.
He maintained the 20-year intervention by US-led forces “wasn’t a waste, it wasn’t for nothing” but accused Western powers of being politically short-sighted.
“If it’s a failure, it’s a failure of the international community to not realize that you don’t fix things overnight,” he said.
HR McMaster, the former US national security adviser sacked by ex-president Donald Trump in 2018, accused his country of “wilful ignorance” for its failure to realize the Taliban would swiftly take control.
Both Wallace and McMaster have criticized a deal secured by former US president Donald Trump that would have seen the US withdraw all its troops by May 2021 in exchange for security guarantees from the Islamist militants.
The deal weakened the Afghan government and security forces and strengthened the Taliban, McMaster said, adding: “We stood idly by and we turned a blind eye. This was utterly predictable.”
John Bolton, who replaced McMaster as national security adviser before also being sacked by Trump, said the withdrawal made the United States look like “suckers” in Beijing, Moscow, Tehran and Pyongyang.
Britain last month withdrew most of its 750 remaining troops but is now sending 600 soldiers back to help with repatriation.
Officials are aiming to take 1,200 to 1,500 people from Afghanistan a day, with the first flight having landed at a British air force base on Sunday night.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain would help some 3,000 nationals to leave but questions are being asked why he did not do more to oppose Washington’s withdrawal.
He has convened another meeting of his emergency and contingencies group — the third in four days — and parliament has been recalled.
Former NATO secretary general George Robertson, who in 2001 invoked the alliance’s collective defense clause, said he was “sad and sickened” by the scenes from Afghanistan.
“I find it ironic at best but tragic at worst that the anniversary of 9/11 is going to be commemorated in a few weeks’ time with the Taliban back in control of Kabul,” he told BBC radio.
The Times newspaper called the rapid pullout “unforced and unnecessary” and said it was becoming “the greatest disaster in American foreign policy for almost 50 years.”
NATO’s former top civilian representative in Afghanistan, Mark Sedwill, called it a “humiliating moment for the West.”