Biden vows ‘devastating’ response if Taliban attack US interests

US President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
Updated 17 August 2021
Agencies

  • US president says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
  • Biden describes images coming out of Afghanistan as ‘gut-wrenching’
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden warned the Taliban Monday not to disrupt or threaten the evacuation of thousands of American diplomats and Afghan translators at the Kabul airport.
The response to any attack would be “swift and forceful,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House.
“We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary,” he said.
Striking a defiant tone, Biden said that he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan and that the Afghan government’s collapse was quicker than anticipated.
Biden said he was faced with a choice between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw US troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan for a “third decade” of war.
Biden said he will not repeat mistakes of the past and did not regret his decision to proceed with the withdrawal.

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said in a televised address to the nation from the White House East Room. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.
“The truth is: this did unfold more quickly than we anticipated. So what’s happened? Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military gave up, sometimes without trying to fight,” Biden said.
Biden said he’d rather take the criticism over the fallout in Afghanistan than pass the decision to a fifth president. He said the decision to leave Afghanistan is “the right one for America.” He said keeping a US presence in Afghanistan was no longer a US national security interest.
Biden described the images coming out of Afghanistan — especially at the airport in Kabul, where Afghans descended in hopes of fleeing the country — as “gut-wrenching.” Video of Afghans clinging to a US Air Force plane as it prepared to take off had circulated widely on the Internet.
But he did not admit any US fault in how the drawdown was executed. He acknowledged that the Taliban takeover unfolded faster than had been anticipated.
About a month ago, Biden batted away the notion of a rapid Taliban takeover.

Biden said Monday the US will continue to support the Afghan people, push for regional diplomacy and speak out for the rights of Afghans.
Biden expressed confidence in his decision to proceed with the withdrawal and said he was prepared to take the heat.
He said he was “deeply saddened by the facts we now face, but I do not regret my decision,” adding that the US’ mission was never supposed to be “nation building.”
The US State Department on Monday declined to say if the US still recognized Ashraf Ghani as the president.
“So this is something that we are working on with the international community,” State Department spokesman Ned Price responded when asked who Washington recognized as the leader of Afghanistan.
(With AFP, AP and Reuters)

 

 

Updated 17 August 2021
AP

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s president pledged to improve COVID-19 testing and treatment in a speech Monday marking the country’s independence and said the pandemic has changed Indonesian culture in ways that would be a foundation for advancement.

Wearing masks, not shaking hands and avoiding crowds of people were once taboo, while working from home, distance learning, online meetings and online court have become new habits “that we used to be hesitant to do,” President Joko Widodo said in the national address marking the country’s 76th anniversary of independence.

“Amid today’s disruptive world, the spirit to change, the spirit to make changes and the spirit to innovate have become the foundation to build an advanced Indonesia,” Widodo said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, the acceleration of innovation has become an integrated part of our everyday lives.”

Only half of the 711 lawmakers and senators were in parliament for Widodo’s speech on the eve of Independence Day, with the rest attending remotely in a social-distancing measure.

The world’s fourth-most populous country hit peaks last month with daily highs of 50,000 new cases, more than five times the usual highs in June. July was also the deadliest month, with more than 30,100 deaths from COVID-19 as sick people overwhelmed hospitals or died at home or while awaiting care. Its totals of 3.8 million cases and 118,833 fatalities are considered undercounts due to low testing and poor tracing measures in the nation of 270 million people.

Widodo said almost all regional leaders are working hand in hand to address health and economic problems and his administration would improve on-the-ground management in testing, tracing, treatment and vaccination as well as provision of medical oxygen.

“The availability and affordability of medicines should be guaranteed and there is zero tolerance to anyone who obstructs our humanitarian and national missions,” Widodo said.

Once the country’s COVID-19 epicenter, Jakarta has been seeing declines in both active cases and new cases from mid-July to the past week, from over 100,000 to below 15,000 active cases per day and from over 10,000 to below 2,500 new cases per day.

Also, patients are not being turned away like in the past as the bed occupancy rate in hospitals declined in several regions.

Restrictions on public activities, which the government credits with helping to ease pressure on hospitals, are being eased in the capital. Authorities in Jakarta have reopened malls, places of worship and outdoor sport venues since last week with certain capacity limits, and people must show they’ve been vaccinated.

While current data are encouraging, the devastating health crisis is far from over, said Dewi Nur Aisyah, the National COVID-19 Task Force’s IT and data center head. She noted new COVID-19 cases are soaring in certain provinces outside the country’s most populated island of Java despite restrictions.

Indonesia began vaccinating aggressively earlier than many other countries in Southeast Asia. The country aims to inoculate more than 208 million of its 270 million people by March 2022, but authorities have only fully vaccinated 28 million people and partially vaccinated another 30.5 million so far.

“I’m fully aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it exhaustion, boredom, weariness, sadness and distress,” Widodo said, acknowledging that many criticisms have been directed to his administration, particularly on matters that have not been resolved yet.

“Constructive criticism is crucial and we always respond to that by fulfilling our responsibilities as expected by the people,” he said.

Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

  • Dr. Rym Alaoui suffered life-changing injuries, will undergo months of reconstructive treatment
  • Neighbor: ‘It was a horrendous attack. By all accounts, she’s quite badly injured’
LONDON: A medical student in the UK has admitted launching an acid attack on a trainee doctor, and will be sentenced on Oct. 7.

Dr. Rym Alaoui suffered life-changing injuries after sulphuric acid was thrown at her face at her home in the English city of Brighton.

At a court in the town of Lewes on Monday, Milad Rouf, 25, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent, and to using sulphuric acid with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable.

Rouf trained with Alaoui at Cardiff University, where she was president of the Anaesthetics Society.

He was told by Judge Christine Laing QC that the “extreme nature of this offense” meant she had to “consider all options.” Laing added: “I also have to consider the question of dangerousness.” 

On the day of the attack, Alaoui, who was not working, answered the door of her shared house in Brighton when a figure in a mask and sunglasses threw acid at her face.

She was rushed to the local hospital, where she was treated by her colleagues, who were said to be “emotional” when dealing with her injuries. Alaoui will reportedly undergo months of reconstructive treatment to her face and chest.

One of her neighbors said: “It was a horrendous attack, and there was a real commotion with police and ambulance. By all accounts, she’s quite badly injured. I just hope she’s going to be OK.”

Updated 16 August 2021
Reuters

  • Merkel said those needing evacuation included 2,500 Afghan support staff as well as human rights activists, lawyers and others
  • Germany opened its borders six years ago to more than 1 million migrants, many of them Syrians, fleeing war and poverty
BERLIN: Germany must urgently evacuate up to 10,000 people from Afghanistan for whom it has responsibility, Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues, warning that the fallout from the conflict will last for a very long time.
The remarks, made at a closed-door meeting of her Christian Democrat party on Monday and relayed by meeting participants, reflect growing concern about bloodshed in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the capital and proclaimed peace.
“We are witnessing difficult times,” Merkel said. “Now we must focus on the rescue mission.”
Merkel said those needing evacuation included 2,500 Afghan support staff as well as human rights activists, lawyers and others whom the government sees as being at risk if they remained in the country, up to 10,000 altogether.
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany was seeking to evacuate as many people at risk as it could, adding that NATO allies had misjudged the situation when they thought Afghan government forces could hold back the Taliban unaided.
“We want to get as many people out of the country as quickly as possible,” Maas told reporters outside the Foreign Ministry in remarks echoed by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.
Scholz, who like Maas is of the center-left Social Democratic Party, said: “The goal is an air bridge to save as many people as possible. The international community must now stand together to support neighboring countries of Afghanistan. A large refugee movement will begin soon.”
Merkel told her party that Germany should cooperate with countries bordering Afghanistan to support those fleeing now, adding: “This topic will keep us busy for a very long time.”
However, Paul Ziemiak, the general secretary of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said Germany could not fix the situation in Afghanistan through a repeat of the open-door migrant policy it pursued in 2015.
Germany opened its borders six years ago to more than 1 million migrants, many of them Syrians, fleeing war and poverty — a bold move that won Merkel plaudits abroad but which proved controversial at home and eroded her party’s standing.
“For us, it is clear that 2015 must not be repeated,” Ziemiak told broadcaster n-tv. “We won’t be able to solve the Afghanistan question through migration to Germany.”
Merkel, in power since 2005, plans to stand down after Germany’s Sept. 26 federal election. Armin Laschet, the CDU’s chancellor candidate at the election, said Afghanistan was NATO’s biggest fiasco since it was formed.
Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told the meeting that Germany had deployed special forces and paratroopers to help with the evacuation, adding it was “an extremely dangerous operation” for German troops.
“As long as it remains possible, the German army will get as many people as possible out of Afghanistan and maintain the air bridge,” she said, adding this depended on the willingness of the United States to keep the airport open.

Updated 16 August 2021
AFP

  • Russian news agencies on Monday reported that the plane had been shot down by Uzbekistan, citing defense ministry officials
  • It was not clear if anybody died in the crash, but at least two Afghan soldiers were reported as having survived the incident
TERMEZ, Uzbekistan: An Afghan military plane has crashed in Uzbekistan, the Central Asian country’s defense ministry said Monday, while neighboring Tajikistan said over 100 Afghan soldiers had landed at one of its airports.
“The military plane illegally crossed the border of Uzbekistan. An investigation is under way,” ministry spokesman Bakhrom Zulfikarov told AFP, confirming Uzbek media reports of a crash late Sunday in the southern province of Surkhondaryo, which borders Afghanistan.
Russian news agencies on Monday reported that the plane had been shot down by Uzbekistan, citing defense ministry officials.
Zulfikarov said the defense ministry would prepare a statement later.
It was not clear if anybody died in the crash, but at least two Afghan soldiers were reported as having survived the incident.
Bekpulat Okboyev, a doctor in the city of Termez, Surkhondaryo’s regional capital, told AFP his hospital had taken in two patients who were wearing Afghan military uniforms late on Sunday.
The doctor described one as being “with a parachute” and noted that the man had suffered fractures.
Images and footage on the Telegram messaging app showed a man in military uniform receiving treatment and what appeared to be debris from the plane crash.
Okboyev said his hospital had also accepted three Afghan soldiers a day earlier after a total of 84 troops illegally crossed the border into the country while fleeing the Taliban.
Uzbekistan’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that the Afghan soldiers were detained by Uzbek border services but had received humanitarian assistance.
The statement said Uzbekistan was negotiating with the “Afghan side” over their return home.
Uzbekistan’s neighbor Tajikistan said Monday it had allowed over 100 Afghan military to land at Bokhtar airport in the south of the country.
“Tajikistan received SOS signals, after which, in accordance with the country’s international obligations, it was decided to allow Afghan servicemen to land at the airport,” the Tajik foreign ministry’s information department told Russian news agencies Interfax and RIA Novosti.
RIA Novosti reported that three planes carrying the soldiers had landed in Bokhtar during the night.
Central Asia has watched with alarm as the government in Kabul collapsed.
Three former Soviet countries — Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — border Afghanistan.
Of the three, only Tajikistan has eschewed talks with Taliban officials, who have assured neighbors of their commitment to regional peace and infrastructure projects.

Updated 17 August 2021

  • Desperate refugees cling to planes as they take off
  • Saudi Arabia urges militants to ‘protect life, property’
KABUL: At least seven people died amid scenes of mayhem at Kabul airport on Monday as thousands of civilians tried to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

Among the dead were people who clung on to a US Air Force C-17 transport plane as it taxied across the runway, and who plunged to the ground after the aircraft took off.

A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (Reuters)

US troops fired warning shots into the air as hundreds of people ran across the tarmac toward planes. A crowd pushed and shoved their way up a mobile staircase in a desperate attempt to board an aircraft, with some people hanging off the railings.

Western countries have rushed to fly out diplomatic and other staff, but there was anger in the airport when the US halted evacuation flights to clear people from the tarmac. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said US forces were working with international troops to clear the airport and enable evacuation flights to resume. He said several hundred people had been flown out so far.

A volunteer carries an injured man as other people can be seen waiting at the Kabul airport. (AFP)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin authorized the deployment of another battalion to Kabul that would bring the number of US troops guarding the evacuation to about 6,000.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said its fighters were under strict orders not to harm anyone.

“The life, property and honor of no one shall be harmed but must be protected by the mujahideen,” he said.

Afghan passengers sit inside a plane as they wait to leave the Kabul airport. (AFP)

Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, said the form of Afghanistan’s new government would be made clear soon.

He said the Taliban did not want to live in isolation and called for peaceful international relations.

Saudi Arabia urged the Taliban to abide by “Islamic principles.” The Foreign Ministry said: “The Kingdom stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without interference. Saudi Arabia hopes that the Taliban movement and all Afghan parties will work to preserve security, stability, lives and property.”

Afghan people sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport. (AFP)

However, many Afghans fear the Taliban will return to past harsh practices. “Everyone is worried,” said a former government employee in hiding in Kabul. “They’re not targeting people yet but they will, that’s the reality. Maybe in two or three weeks, that’s why people are fighting to get out now.”

The speed at which the Taliban took control has provoked widespread criticism of US President Joe Biden for setting a date for withdrawing US forces.

Afghan passengers sit as they wait to leave the Kabul airport in Kabul. (AFP)

“If President Biden truly has no regrets about his decision, then he is disconnected from reality when it comes to Afghanistan,” Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said.

Republican Representative Jim Banks said: “We have never seen an American leader abdicate his responsibilities and leadership like Joe Biden has. He’s in hiding. The lights are on at the White House, but nobody’s home. Where is Joe Biden?”

However, Biden was defended by Jim Messina, a White House deputy chief of staff under Barack Obama.“We’ve been there 20 years. It’s America’s longest-running war, it is time to get out,” he said. “Why should American troops be fighting a civil war that Afghan troops this week refused to fight for themselves? It was time to get out.”

