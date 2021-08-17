You are here

Malaysia's king to meet political leaders to find new PM

Malaysia’s king to meet political leaders to find new PM
The resignation Monday of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin after less than 18 months in office. (AFP)
Malaysia’s king to meet political leaders to find new PM

Malaysia’s king to meet political leaders to find new PM
  • Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has summoned party leaders to the palace later Tuesday
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s king is set Tuesday to meet the heads of political parties as he swiftly began the task of finding a new prime minister amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic.
The resignation Monday of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin after less than 18 months in office followed mounting public anger over what was widely perceived as his government’s poor handling of the pandemic. Malaysia has one of the world’s highest infection rates and deaths per capita, with daily cases breaching 20,000 this month despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June.
The monarch has ruled out a general election as many parts of the country are COVID-19 red zones and health facilities are inadequate.
Muhyiddin was appointed caretaker prime minister until a successor is found.
Local media said Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has summoned party leaders to the palace later Tuesday, all believed to be at the same time. This included parties formerly in Muhyiddin’s government as well as the opposition.
The king plays a largely ceremonial role but he appoints the person he believes has majority support of Parliament to be prime minister.
Muhyiddin took power in March 2020 after initiating the collapse of the reformist government that won 2018 elections. With a razor-thin majority in Parliament and an unstable coalition, he held office less than 18 months, making him the country’s shortest-ruling leader.
Before choosing Muhyiddin, Sultan Abdullah interviewed all 222 lawmakers individually then sought nominations from party leaders in an arduous selection process. His choice of Muhyiddin as the prime minister was disputed by the predecessor he ousted, Mahathir Mohamad, and the opposition.
An official from Mahathir’s party confirmed it has been invited to the meeting Tuesday.
The selection this time will be another tough chore for the monarch because no coalition can claim a majority. The three-party alliance that is the biggest opposition bloc has nominated its leader, Anwar Ibrahim. But the bloc has less than 90 lawmakers, short of the 111 needed for a simple majority. That’s also less than the 100 lawmakers believed to have backed Muhyiddin.
Other contenders include former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail who is from the United Malays National Organization, the biggest party in Muhyiddin’s alliance.
Local media said another possible candidate is Razaleigh Hamzah, an 84-year-old prince who was a former finance minister. Razaleigh, an UMNO lawmaker, is seen as a neutral candidate who could unite the warring factions in UMNO.
A leader from eastern Sabah state on Borneo island, Shafie Apdal, has also been named in the race. It is unlikely as his party only has 8 lawmakers but some say a leader from Borneo may be seen as acceptable to all.
But Mahathir, 96, has called for a national recovery council to be formed and led mainly by professionals to resolve the country’s economic and health crises.
The Bersih electoral reform group urged contenders to pursue political stability by offering multi-partisan governance and institutional reforms, and not just horse-trading over numbers and positions.
“The endless political machination due to winner-takes-all politics in a de facto hung parliament for the past one and a half year must now end to enable a more effective governance of health and economy. The new Prime Minister must quickly convene a special meeting and table a motion of confidence in himself to prove his majority,” it said in a statement.
It warned that a short-sighted and self-serving government would be punished by voters in the next election.

Topics: Malaysia Muhyiddin Yassin

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal
  • US forces take charge of the airport, the only remaining exit point from Afghanistan
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan restarted early on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital.
The number of civilians at the airport had thinned out, a Western security official at the facility told Reuters, a day after chaotic scenes in which US troops fired gunshots to disperse crowds and people clung to a US military transport plane as it taxied for take-off.
“Many people who were here yesterday have gone home,” the official said.
US forces took charge of the airport, the only remaining exit point from Afghanistan as the Taliban held control of all ground routes following their dramatic advances across the country during the past week, which climaxed on Sunday when the insurgents streamed triumphantly into Kabul, capturing the capital without a fight.
Flights were suspended flights for much of Monday, when at least five people were reportedly killed, although it was unclear whether they had been shot or crushed in a stampede. A US official told Reuters two gunmen who had appeared to have fired into the crowd were killed by US troops.
Against the scenes of panic and confusion in Kabul, US President Joe Biden defended his country’s decision to withdraw US forces after 20 years of war — the nation’s longest — that he described as costing more than $1 trillion.
But the video on Monday of hundreds of desperate Afghans trying to clamber onto a US military plane as it was about to take-off could haunt the United States, just as a photograph in 1975 of people scrambling to get on a helicopter on the roof of the US embassy in Saigon became emblematic of the humiliating withdrawal from Vietnam.
The speed at which Afghan cities fell, in days rather than the months predicted by US intelligence, and fear of a Taliban crackdown on freedom of speech and human rights, especially women’s rights, have sparked criticism.
Biden insisted he had to decide between asking US forces to fight endlessly in what he called Afghanistan’s civil war or follow through on an agreement to depart negotiated by Republican former President Donald Trump.
“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said. “After 20 years I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces. That’s why we’re still there.”
Facing a barrage of criticism, from even his own diplomats, he blamed the Taliban’s takeover on Afghan political leaders who fled the country and the Afghan army’s unwillingness to fight.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the hasty pullout of US troops had a “serious negative impact,” China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported, adding that Wang pledged to work with Washington to promote stability.
Blinken also spoke on Monday with counterparts in Pakistan, Russia, Britain, the European Union, Turkey and NATO about ensuring regional stability, the State Department said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia’s culture

President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia’s culture
Updated 17 August 2021
AP

President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia’s culture

President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia’s culture
Updated 17 August 2021
AP

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s president pledged to improve COVID-19 testing and treatment in a speech Monday marking the country’s independence and said the pandemic has changed Indonesian culture in ways that would be a foundation for advancement.

Wearing masks, not shaking hands and avoiding crowds of people were once taboo, while working from home, distance learning, online meetings and online court have become new habits “that we used to be hesitant to do,” President Joko Widodo said in the national address marking the country’s 76th anniversary of independence.

“Amid today’s disruptive world, the spirit to change, the spirit to make changes and the spirit to innovate have become the foundation to build an advanced Indonesia,” Widodo said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, the acceleration of innovation has become an integrated part of our everyday lives.”

Only half of the 711 lawmakers and senators were in parliament for Widodo’s speech on the eve of Independence Day, with the rest attending remotely in a social-distancing measure.

The world’s fourth-most populous country hit peaks last month with daily highs of 50,000 new cases, more than five times the usual highs in June. July was also the deadliest month, with more than 30,100 deaths from COVID-19 as sick people overwhelmed hospitals or died at home or while awaiting care. Its totals of 3.8 million cases and 118,833 fatalities are considered undercounts due to low testing and poor tracing measures in the nation of 270 million people.

Widodo said almost all regional leaders are working hand in hand to address health and economic problems and his administration would improve on-the-ground management in testing, tracing, treatment and vaccination as well as provision of medical oxygen.

“The availability and affordability of medicines should be guaranteed and there is zero tolerance to anyone who obstructs our humanitarian and national missions,” Widodo said.

Once the country’s COVID-19 epicenter, Jakarta has been seeing declines in both active cases and new cases from mid-July to the past week, from over 100,000 to below 15,000 active cases per day and from over 10,000 to below 2,500 new cases per day.

Also, patients are not being turned away like in the past as the bed occupancy rate in hospitals declined in several regions.

Restrictions on public activities, which the government credits with helping to ease pressure on hospitals, are being eased in the capital. Authorities in Jakarta have reopened malls, places of worship and outdoor sport venues since last week with certain capacity limits, and people must show they’ve been vaccinated.

While current data are encouraging, the devastating health crisis is far from over, said Dewi Nur Aisyah, the National COVID-19 Task Force’s IT and data center head. She noted new COVID-19 cases are soaring in certain provinces outside the country’s most populated island of Java despite restrictions.

Indonesia began vaccinating aggressively earlier than many other countries in Southeast Asia. The country aims to inoculate more than 208 million of its 270 million people by March 2022, but authorities have only fully vaccinated 28 million people and partially vaccinated another 30.5 million so far.

“I’m fully aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it exhaustion, boredom, weariness, sadness and distress,” Widodo said, acknowledging that many criticisms have been directed to his administration, particularly on matters that have not been resolved yet.

“Constructive criticism is crucial and we always respond to that by fulfilling our responsibilities as expected by the people,” he said.

Topics: Joko Widodo Indonesia

Biden vows ‘devastating’ response if Taliban attack US interests

Biden vows ‘devastating’ response if Taliban attack US interests
Updated 17 August 2021
Agencies

Biden vows ‘devastating’ response if Taliban attack US interests

Biden vows ‘devastating’ response if Taliban attack US interests
  • US president says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
  • Biden describes images coming out of Afghanistan as ‘gut-wrenching’
Updated 17 August 2021
Agencies

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden warned the Taliban Monday not to disrupt or threaten the evacuation of thousands of American diplomats and Afghan translators at the Kabul airport.
The response to any attack would be “swift and forceful,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House.
“We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary,” he said.
Striking a defiant tone, Biden said that he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan and that the Afghan government’s collapse was quicker than anticipated.
Biden said he was faced with a choice between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw US troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan for a “third decade” of war.
Biden said he will not repeat mistakes of the past and did not regret his decision to proceed with the withdrawal.

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said in a televised address to the nation from the White House East Room. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.
“The truth is: this did unfold more quickly than we anticipated. So what’s happened? Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country. The Afghan military gave up, sometimes without trying to fight,” Biden said.
Biden said he’d rather take the criticism over the fallout in Afghanistan than pass the decision to a fifth president. He said the decision to leave Afghanistan is “the right one for America.” He said keeping a US presence in Afghanistan was no longer a US national security interest.
Biden described the images coming out of Afghanistan — especially at the airport in Kabul, where Afghans descended in hopes of fleeing the country — as “gut-wrenching.” Video of Afghans clinging to a US Air Force plane as it prepared to take off had circulated widely on the Internet.
But he did not admit any US fault in how the drawdown was executed. He acknowledged that the Taliban takeover unfolded faster than had been anticipated.
About a month ago, Biden batted away the notion of a rapid Taliban takeover.

Biden said Monday the US will continue to support the Afghan people, push for regional diplomacy and speak out for the rights of Afghans.
Biden expressed confidence in his decision to proceed with the withdrawal and said he was prepared to take the heat.
He said he was “deeply saddened by the facts we now face, but I do not regret my decision,” adding that the US’ mission was never supposed to be “nation building.”
The US State Department on Monday declined to say if the US still recognized Ashraf Ghani as the president.
“So this is something that we are working on with the international community,” State Department spokesman Ned Price responded when asked who Washington recognized as the leader of Afghanistan.
(With AFP, AP and Reuters)

 

 

Topics: Afghanistan Joe Biden United States Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Medical student in UK pleads guilty to acid attack on trainee doctor

Medical student in UK pleads guilty to acid attack on trainee doctor
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

Medical student in UK pleads guilty to acid attack on trainee doctor

Medical student in UK pleads guilty to acid attack on trainee doctor
  • Dr. Rym Alaoui suffered life-changing injuries, will undergo months of reconstructive treatment
  • Neighbor: ‘It was a horrendous attack. By all accounts, she’s quite badly injured’
Updated 16 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A medical student in the UK has admitted launching an acid attack on a trainee doctor, and will be sentenced on Oct. 7.

Dr. Rym Alaoui suffered life-changing injuries after sulphuric acid was thrown at her face at her home in the English city of Brighton.

At a court in the town of Lewes on Monday, Milad Rouf, 25, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent, and to using sulphuric acid with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable.

Rouf trained with Alaoui at Cardiff University, where she was president of the Anaesthetics Society.

He was told by Judge Christine Laing QC that the “extreme nature of this offense” meant she had to “consider all options.” Laing added: “I also have to consider the question of dangerousness.” 

On the day of the attack, Alaoui, who was not working, answered the door of her shared house in Brighton when a figure in a mask and sunglasses threw acid at her face.

She was rushed to the local hospital, where she was treated by her colleagues, who were said to be “emotional” when dealing with her injuries. Alaoui will reportedly undergo months of reconstructive treatment to her face and chest.

One of her neighbors said: “It was a horrendous attack, and there was a real commotion with police and ambulance. By all accounts, she’s quite badly injured. I just hope she’s going to be OK.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Rym Alaoui Milad Rouf acid attack

Merkel says Germany may need to rescue 10,000 people from Afghanistan

Merkel says Germany may need to rescue 10,000 people from Afghanistan
Updated 16 August 2021
Reuters

Merkel says Germany may need to rescue 10,000 people from Afghanistan

Merkel says Germany may need to rescue 10,000 people from Afghanistan
  • Merkel said those needing evacuation included 2,500 Afghan support staff as well as human rights activists, lawyers and others
  • Germany opened its borders six years ago to more than 1 million migrants, many of them Syrians, fleeing war and poverty
Updated 16 August 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany must urgently evacuate up to 10,000 people from Afghanistan for whom it has responsibility, Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues, warning that the fallout from the conflict will last for a very long time.
The remarks, made at a closed-door meeting of her Christian Democrat party on Monday and relayed by meeting participants, reflect growing concern about bloodshed in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized the capital and proclaimed peace.
“We are witnessing difficult times,” Merkel said. “Now we must focus on the rescue mission.”
Merkel said those needing evacuation included 2,500 Afghan support staff as well as human rights activists, lawyers and others whom the government sees as being at risk if they remained in the country, up to 10,000 altogether.
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany was seeking to evacuate as many people at risk as it could, adding that NATO allies had misjudged the situation when they thought Afghan government forces could hold back the Taliban unaided.
“We want to get as many people out of the country as quickly as possible,” Maas told reporters outside the Foreign Ministry in remarks echoed by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.
Scholz, who like Maas is of the center-left Social Democratic Party, said: “The goal is an air bridge to save as many people as possible. The international community must now stand together to support neighboring countries of Afghanistan. A large refugee movement will begin soon.”
Merkel told her party that Germany should cooperate with countries bordering Afghanistan to support those fleeing now, adding: “This topic will keep us busy for a very long time.”
However, Paul Ziemiak, the general secretary of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said Germany could not fix the situation in Afghanistan through a repeat of the open-door migrant policy it pursued in 2015.
Germany opened its borders six years ago to more than 1 million migrants, many of them Syrians, fleeing war and poverty — a bold move that won Merkel plaudits abroad but which proved controversial at home and eroded her party’s standing.
“For us, it is clear that 2015 must not be repeated,” Ziemiak told broadcaster n-tv. “We won’t be able to solve the Afghanistan question through migration to Germany.”
Merkel, in power since 2005, plans to stand down after Germany’s Sept. 26 federal election. Armin Laschet, the CDU’s chancellor candidate at the election, said Afghanistan was NATO’s biggest fiasco since it was formed.
Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told the meeting that Germany had deployed special forces and paratroopers to help with the evacuation, adding it was “an extremely dangerous operation” for German troops.
“As long as it remains possible, the German army will get as many people as possible out of Afghanistan and maintain the air bridge,” she said, adding this depended on the willingness of the United States to keep the airport open.

