3 dead as Turkey raids north Iraq clinic: security, medics

Turkey regularly conducts operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), where the latter’s fighters maintain bases in mountainous areas. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Turkey regularly conducts operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), where the latter’s fighters maintain bases in mountainous areas. (Screenshot/Twitter)
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP




  • The raid was carried out by Turkey’s military and consisted of three drone strikes
  • Ankara considers the PKK a terrorist organization

AFP

BAGHDAD: Three people were killed Tuesday when a Turkish air raid hit a clinic in northwest Iraq, a region Ankara regularly targets in operations against Kurdish separatists, security and medical sources said.
The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) — categorized as a terrorist organization by Ankara — has waged a decades-long insurgency against Turkey and maintains bases in the rugged mountains of neighboring northern Iraq.
Repeated Turkish raids have stoked tensions with Baghdad, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that his country will deal with the PKK presence if Iraq is unable to do so.
Tuesday’s raid “totally destroyed” the makeshift clinic in the village of Sekaina in Sinjar province, the district’s deputy mayor Jalal Khalef Bisso told AFP.
A doctor in Sinjar said at least three people were killed and five others wounded. The raid consisted of three drone strikes, another official said.
A senior Iraqi army officer told AFP that the raid was carried out by Turkey’s military.
A Turkish air strike on Monday targeted and killed a senior Yazidi official of an Iraqi force linked to the PKK in Sinjar, along with two colleagues.
Monday’s raid also wounded a PKK official, a member of the Yazidi minority.
He was transferred for treatment to the Sekaina facility that was hit Tuesday, according to a Yazidi activist contacted by AFP. The PKK official had survived.
Images shared online by purported residents showed a basement and clinic reduced to rubble and black smoke rising into the air.
Turkey has installed around a dozen military bases over the past 25 years in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, and it launched a new cross-border offensive in the spring against the PKK, consisting of both aerial and ground attacks.
Ankara is determined to neutralize the cross-border rear-bases of the PKK, which has since 1984 led a bloody guerrilla war against Turkey that has seen more than 40,000 deaths.
Iraq regularly decries violations of its sovereignty, and has repeatedly summoned the Turkish ambassador over Ankara’s cross-border military campaign.
But Iraq, which counts on Turkey as an important commercial partner, has refrained from taking punitive measures.
The Turkish offensive in Iraqi Kurdistan — particularly aerial bombing — has prompted hundreds of villagers to flee their homes.
A farmer was killed by Turkish army fire on Friday during a clash with the PKK.

Topics: Iraq Turkey sinjar Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)

Updated 41 min 46 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid




  • Egypt’s ambassador to Lebanon, Yasser Alawi, said earlier that his country stood “shoulder to shoulder” with Lebanon
  • He wrote on the embassy’s Facebook page that a team of surgical consultants specialized in treating burns would be arriving from Cairo

Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt on Monday sent medical staff and aid to treat those injured by a fuel tanker explosion in Lebanon.

The explosion was on Sunday in the border village of Al-Talil. It killed at least 28 people and wounded 79 in the latest tragedy to hit Lebanon.

The plane carried 1.5 million tons of medical supplies to help the country, which is experiencing severe economic and political difficulties. 

The shipment was received at Beirut airport by Hussein Muhaidli, the adviser to Lebanon’s public health minister. 

He thanked Egypt on behalf of the Ministry of Health for standing by Lebanon and said it was one of the first countries to send a volunteer medical team.

He praised the depth of the strong ties that united the two countries, while also praising the humanitarian initiatives that Egypt had always undertaken toward Lebanon.

Egypt’s ambassador to Lebanon, Yasser Alawi, said earlier that his country stood “shoulder to shoulder” with Lebanon.

He wrote on the embassy’s Facebook page that a team of surgical consultants specialized in treating burns would be arriving from Cairo. They would be deployed to the Salam Hospital for Burns in Tripoli and the Geitawi Hospital in Beirut to treat those injured in the explosion.

He said the arrival of the medical team reflected an Egyptian decision “taken at the highest level to provide all possible assistance and a commitment to put all Egyptian capabilities” at the disposal of the Lebanese.

“Egypt will be directly present, shoulder to shoulder with the Lebanese brothers and those affected by the Akkar explosion until this ordeal is overcome.”

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said that three people with severe burns had been transferred to Istanbul.

The explosion caused outrage among the Lebanese as the blast scene is believed to be a warehouse where fuel was being illegally stored.

Fuel smuggling operations have been ongoing in Lebanon for months. Army intelligence have arrested the owner of the warehouse and his son.

Topics: Lebanon Egypt Al-Talil fuel tanker explosion

Yemeni health minister calls for COVID-19 vaccines as third wave hits

Yemeni health minister calls for COVID-19 vaccines as third wave hits
Updated 17 August 2021
Saeed Al-Batati




  • Health Minister Dr. Qasem Buhaibeh: We have seen an increase in the cases throughout the past week and some quarantines are overwhelmed with cases. We think we entered the third wave
  • Since the beginning of the pandemic in Yemen, the Iran-backed militia has applied a secretive policy about death tolls and cases in heavily populated areas under their control

Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: Yemen reported 39 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the highest single-day number of confirmed cases recorded in months, as the health minister announced that the country had entered the third wave.

The Aden-based National Coronavirus Committee also reported two deaths from 4,016 tested samples. 

The total number of confirmed cases is 7,347. There have been 1,407 deaths and 4,543 recoveries.

On Monday, there were 15 new cases, two deaths and 27 recoveries reported. On Sunday there were 20 new cases, 15 recoveries and two deaths.

“We have seen an increase in the cases throughout the past week and some quarantines are overwhelmed with cases. We think we entered the third wave,” Health Minister Dr. Qasem Buhaibeh told state TV, adding that healthcare facilities had been put on high alert to handle the rising number of patients.

He said that, due to poor testing and surveillance, the number of confirmed cases constituted roughly 10 percent of the actual transmitted cases.

He urged people to adhere to health guidelines concerning the virus and to take vaccines when they were available.

“Unlike many countries that have extensive testing, we do not record all cases of coronavirus. We only discover severe cases with severe symptoms or those cases that go to isolation centers or laboratories.”

Local health workers in provinces not under Houthi control said they were not ready to handle the sudden influx of new cases and that some quarantine centers had reached their maximum capacity amid a shortage of medical supplies.

In Aden, the 30 beds at the only functioning quarantine center at Al-Sadaqa hospital were occupied and people were being redirected.

“The center is full of patients. We referred four patients to Lahj province,” a local health official told Arab News. He added that two other quarantine centers in Aden had been closed due to a funding shortage.

Yemen officially announced the first case of COVID-19 on April 10 last year and cases increased rapidly in the following two months.

The second wave peaked in February and March of this year, with health facilities reporting dozens of deaths and new cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Yemen, the Iran-backed militia has applied a secretive policy about death tolls and cases in heavily populated areas under their control.

It has banned health facilities from reporting cases and denying healthcare workers vaccines.

Buhaibeh said the Houthi clampdown on information had undermined the country’s health strategies to confront the spread of the virus.

“The Houthis adopt a policy dating back to ancient times. They refuse to disclose the actual number of cases or to vaccinate people. This (policy) undermined the health system.”

He urged the global COVAX initiative and international donors to swiftly supply the country with new vaccine shipments as thousands of Yemeni travelers were stuck at home due to the shortage of shots.

“We are in need of the vaccines more than many other countries as we cannot impose health guidelines.”

Topics: Yemen COVAX Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Hospitals in blast-hit north Lebanon grapple with outages

Hospitals in blast-hit north Lebanon grapple with outages
Updated 17 August 2021
AFP




  • Lights and phone lines went out across the impoverished and marginalised region
  • Without diesel fuel needed to power private generators, businesses, hospitals and Lebanon’s main telecom operator have been forced to scale back operations

AFP

BEIRUT: Hospitals in north Lebanon’s Akkar region where a fuel tank explosion killed at least 28 people this week struggled to operate Tuesday as life-threatening power cuts and telecom outages swept the area.
Lights and phone lines went out across the impoverished and marginalized region that has long suffered from an ailing power grid but that is now grappling with an unprecedented crisis due to severe diesel shortages nationwide.
The outages come less than two days after a fuel tank exploded in the village of Al-Tleil, scorching people clamouring to fill petrol that the army was distributing.
Around 80 people, including several soldiers, were injured, many of them left with severe burns, overwhelming hospitals.
Fuel shortages since the start of summer have aggravated hardship in Lebanon, a country of more than six million that is in the throes of an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the worst since the mid-19th century.
Without the diesel fuel needed to power private generators, businesses, hospitals and even the country’s main telecom operator have been forced to scale back operations or close entirely due to outages lasting up to 22 hours a day.
In Akkar, hospitals still storing corpses of victims charred in Sunday’s blast were left without power, Internet and working landlines, as health officials pleaded for help from the authorities.
“We have a stock of 700 liters (almost 185 gallons) of diesel fuel which will last for only one day,” said Riad Rahal, director of Rahal Hospital in the Akkar town of Halba.
The nearby El-Youssef hospital also had enough stock of diesel to last until Wednesday morning and no working phone lines, said Nathaline el-Chaar, assistant to the director.
“Since yesterday, landlines have been out of service... and we are trying hard to secure diesel,” she told AFP.
She said the hospital’s diesel provider had delayed deliveries fearing attacks on a north Lebanon highway where incidents in recent days have seen angry groups seize fuel from trucks.
The official National News Agency said Tuesday that diesel fuel shortages and power outages had forced the Ogero telecom provider to cut Internet, landlines and mobile phone services in several parts of Akkar, effectively paralysing banks, businesses and state offices.
Ogero head Imad Kreidieh warned that other regions in Lebanon would have to follow suit unless the situation improved.
In the southern suburbs of Beirut, live shots were fired at a gas station, the latest in a series of lethal incidents rattling motorists lining up in long petrol queues.
The NNA said the army deployed in the area after several people were injured in the shoot-out, but it did not provide more details.
A security source told AFP that people who had illegally stored petrol at a pumping station fired live rounds as army soldiers tried to confiscate their stock.
They also started a fire at the gas station, accusing its owner of having tipped off the army.
Videos and pictures circulating on social media showed men opening machine-gun fire. AFP could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.
The army on Saturday started raiding gas stations and confiscating stocks of fuel that distributors have been hoarding to sell at a higher price in the black market or across the border in Syria.

Topics: Lebanon hospitals diesel Telecom

Heartbroken and homeless: Algerian villagers grapples with wildfire aftermath

Heartbroken and homeless: Algerian villagers grapples with wildfire aftermath
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters




  • Two retired brothers, their wives and children are now among hundreds of Algerians left homeless by the country's worst fires in memory
  • “"Like anyone else who saw those flames, it was impossible to do anything. We all gave up," said Khelaf Tazibt

Reuters

BEJAIA, Algeria: When Algeria’s deadly wildfires tore through the forest around their village, brothers Khelaf and Lyazid Tazibt could only hustle their families out of the door and abandon the home they shared to the flames.
The two men, both retired, and their wives and children, are now among hundreds of Algerians left homeless by the country’s worst fires in memory, which have burned swathes of the northeast over the past week, killing dozens of people.
“Like anyone else who saw those flames, it was impossible to do anything. We all gave up,” said Khelaf Tazibt, 55, standing in one of their single-story home’s damaged rooms, its walls cracked and black with soot.
He held up cracked plates and other belongings misshapen by the inferno. “The firefighters arrived a little late and there was nothing they could do,” he said.
His brother, Lyazid simply said “the fire reached the sky.”
Their village of Ait Sid Ali, in the northeastern Bejaia province, sits in rocky hills and was previously surrounded by forest. The Tazibt house was on the village edge, close to the trees and one of many there lost to the flames.
This month, a European Union atmosphere monitor said the Mediterranean had become a wildfire hotspot as massive blazes engulfed forests in Turkey, Greece and North Africa, aided by a heatwave.
The fire that suddenly engulfed Ait Sid Ali killed four people, they said. The surrounding hills are now a mass of scorched trunks but beyond the village another hillside is dark with smoke above the raging flames.
The two families are awaiting compensation and rehousing by the government, and in the meantime are receiving donations of food, medication and blankets from local aid organizations.
“We have lost everything,” said Lyazid Tazibt, overlooking the remains of the family home.

Topics: Algeria wildfires

Lebanese parliament speaker calls for session to discuss fuel shortages

Lebanese parliament speaker calls for session to discuss fuel shortages
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters




  • Central bank head asks government for law allow him to dip into the mandatory reserve to provide financing for fuel imports

Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri called for an open session for Friday to discuss appropriate action to face the country’s crippling fuel shortage, as requested by President Michel Aoun.
The Lebanese central bank head had asked the government last week to pass a law allowing him to dip into the mandatory reserve in order to provide financing for fuel imports.

Topics: Lebanon

