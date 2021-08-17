You are here

  • Home
  • EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected

EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected

EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, screen middle right, speaks with EU foreign ministers in an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council to take stock of the situation in Afghanistan, via video link, on Tuesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nyj5t

Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected

EU says it will work with Taliban only if human rights respected
  • Josep Borrell outlined the EU's stance after an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss Taliban's quick seizure
  • "I haven't said that we are going to recognise the Taliban," Borrell told a news conference
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The EU will only cooperate with the Taliban if they respect fundamental rights, including those of women, and prevent the use of Afghanistan’s territory by terrorists, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.
Josep Borrell outlined the EU’s stance in a statement after an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers to discuss the Taliban’s quick seizure.
“I haven’t said that we are going to recognize the Taliban,” Borrell told a news conference. “I just said that we have to talk with them for everything, even to try to protect women and girls. Even for that, you have to get in touch with them.”
The Taliban, in their first official news briefing since the seizure of Kabul, said they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.
Their announcement, short on details but suggesting a softer line than during their rule 20 years ago, was made as the United States and Western allies evacuated diplomats and civilians the day after scenes of chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans thronged the airfield.
Borrell said the EU’s priority was to evacuate EU staff and Afghan helpers from Kabul. He put the number of locals who have been working for the EU at almost 400, their families included.
Spain has offered to act as a hub to receive these people before they are sent on to EU countries that have offered them shelter, he said.
Humanitarian aid for Afghans must be maintained and even increased, but assistance will only go to the Afghan government if conditions are met, Borrell said.
Starting a dialogue soon is needed to avert a potential migratory disaster and a humanitarian crisis, he added.
“We have to get in touch with authorities in Kabul ... the Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk to them.”
Borrell ranked the fall of Kabul to the Taliban the most important geopolitical event since the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014.
“It will have an impact on the geopolitical balance of the world,” he said, meaning the EU would have to work more closely with countries such as Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and China.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Josep Borrell European Union foreign ministers

Related

Bush voices ‘deep sadness’ over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
World
Bush voices ‘deep sadness’ over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
Update Taliban chief takes charge as militants vow ‘no revenge, respect for women’ video
World
Taliban chief takes charge as militants vow ‘no revenge, respect for women’

Indonesia begins inoculating tribal communities

Indonesia begins inoculating tribal communities
Updated 18 August 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia begins inoculating tribal communities

Indonesia begins inoculating tribal communities
  • Many of the 70 million Indigenous tribespeople live in remote areas and retain a nomadic and traditional way of life
Updated 18 August 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia has begun inoculating its tribal communities against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after resolving an administrative hurdle that barred them from accessing the crucial jabs. All of Indonesia’s vaccine target population were required to provide a citizenship identification number, known as NIK, to register for the vaccine in the early phase of the national vaccination drive.
However, in its order issued on Aug. 3, Indonesia’s Health Ministry said citizens without NIKs could get inoculated too. Tribespeople from the deep forest of Jambi and the Riau provinces on Sumatra island were among the first to be inoculated earlier this month after the order was issued.
They are part of an estimated 70 million Indigenous tribespeople, many of whom live in remote areas and retain a nomadic and traditional way of life.

Gusrinety, a dentist and head of a community health center in the Penerokan village of Jambi’s Bajubang sub-district, said she and her team had inoculated 21 people from the Suku Anak Dalam tribal community at the neighboring Bungku village’s community health center.

“We recorded their data manually. It was their first jab, and they were among the ones in their community who were willing to get inoculated and were not afraid of injection,” Gusrinety, who uses one name, told Arab News.

She said it was a good start given the limited infrastructure and facilities, including vaccine supply, the challenging terrain to access Bungku, and widespread misinformation about the vaccine.

The tribespeople had to travel 2.5 hours by car from their location in the forest to Bungku, facilitated by a concession company operating in the forest, Gusrinety said, as the village is only reachable by four-wheel-drive vehicles.

Another tribal community that has begun receiving vaccines is the Sakai in Riau province, Rukka Sombolinggi, secretary-general of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN), told Arab News.

More than 200 Sakai people, who live in the deep forest of Riau and, like many Indigenous people, do not have ID cards, received their first dose on Saturday, as per the provincial administration.

The health ministry’s decree came after the Civil Society Coalition for Access to Vaccination for Indigenous Peoples and Vulnerable Groups, including AMAN, sent a letter to President Joko Widodo on July 29, asking authorities to remove barriers such as a lack of NIKs for the vulnerable population of the country, including the Indigenous tribes.

AMAN, which represents about 20 million out of the total Indigenous people in Indonesia, said in the letter that as of July 21, only 20,000 members had been vaccinated against COVID-19, with a lack of NIKs proving to be the main obstacle.

“Initially, due to their remote and isolated location and local wisdom, the Indigenous tribes were relatively safe from being exposed to COVID-19, but the emergence of the highly transmissible variant has put them in a vulnerable position,” the coalition wrote in the letter.

It added that while the NIK prerequisite is essential for administrative purposes, the government must take discreet measures given the ravaging pandemic that has infected Indigenous groups in Tana Toraja and North Toraja of South Sulawesi, Aru Kayau of North Kalimantan, Lamandau in Central Kalimantan, and the Aru Islands in Maluku.

Sombolinggi said that while the coalition welcomed the decree, it still requires a campaign to create awareness among the tribal people on the importance of vaccines and setting up vaccination centers at locations that are more accessible to the Indigenous communities.

“Having a NIK is a matter of record-keeping of those who have received their jabs, given the vaccine scarcity. But eventually, everyone who lives in Indonesia, regardless of their status and nationality, will have to get vaccinated,” Hermawan Saputra from the Indonesian Public Health Experts Association told Arab News.

The Indonesian government aims to inoculate 208 million, out of its 270 million population, by the year-end.

As of Tuesday, Indonesia had administered more than 84 million jabs, including 29 million to those who had received two doses of vaccines.

“We are working hard to reach 100 million jabs administered by the end of this month,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a media briefing on Monday.

Topics: Indonesia Coronavirus

Related

President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia’s culture
World
President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia’s culture
Special Indonesian volunteers donate coffins as COVID-19 crisis claims more lives
World
Indonesian volunteers donate coffins as COVID-19 crisis claims more lives

Campsites evacuated as France battles wildfire near Saint-Tropez

Campsites evacuated as France battles wildfire near Saint-Tropez
Updated 17 August 2021
El-Tayyeb Siddig and Ulf Laessing | Reuters

Campsites evacuated as France battles wildfire near Saint-Tropez

Campsites evacuated as France battles wildfire near Saint-Tropez
  • Around 900 firefighters and planes carrying water were tackling the fires in hills behind Saint-Tropez
  • French President Emmanuel Macron left his nearby summer retreat to thank the firefighters for their efforts
Updated 17 August 2021
El-Tayyeb Siddig and Ulf Laessing | Reuters

GRIMAUD, France: French firefighters hampered by strong winds were battling to contain a wildfire in the hills behind the coastal town of Saint-Tropez on Tuesday as campsites packed with holidaymakers were evacuated.
Around 900 firefighters and planes carrying water were tackling the fire but it was still not under control nearly a day after it began at a highway service area, authorities said. They urged those evacuated not to try to return to their homes.
French President Emmanuel Macron left his nearby summer retreat to thank the firefighters for their efforts.
“The worst has been avoided, we must remain humble in the face of these events (...) Climate disturbances will lead to more such fires,” he said, adding that France had been less badly affected than some other countries in southern Europe.
Waves of extreme heat have hit much of the Mediterranean region in recent weeks, with wildfires from Spain and Greece to Turkey raising uncomfortable questions over global warming and countries’ preparedness.
The French fire, which hit several villages in the southern Var region, spread quickly overnight into Tuesday as high winds propelled the blaze across 5,000 hectares (12,350 acres) of land, burning through some 3,500 so far.
“We were completely surrounded by the flames,” said Stephane Gady, mayor of the village of La Mole, which is nestled near pine forests close to the French Riviera.
No lives were lost in the area, Gady and local authorities in the Var said, but around 100 homes were destroyed. A campsite in Grimaud was razed to the ground. Charred mobile homes were scattered across the site.
At least six other campsites in the Var region were evacuated, the Var prefect’s office said.
Another local mayor, Philippe Leonelli, said his seaside town of Cavalaire was spared, and was now sheltering some 2,000 people from nearby campsites in gyms and events halls.
“This time the fire spread in three hours through an area that would normally be covered in 48. It’s crazy, that’s how quickly it all went,” Leonelli said, adding several colleagues had lost their homes.
Cavalaire is normally home to some 10,000 people, but the population swells to 90,000 during the summer months. The villages of La Croix Valmer and Grimaud were also hit.
Alexandre Jouassard, an emergency services spokesman, said some locals were being told to stay indoors with wet sheets under the door instead of fleeing to prevent road chaos in the area, known for its beaches and coastal resorts.
Fires also broke out in two villages in southwestern France, fueled by gusts of wind, the Aude department prefect said, prompting the deployment of water-carrying planes and more than 500 firefighters, five of whom sustained injuries, one badly.

Topics: France wildfires Saint-Tropez French President Emmanuel Macron

Related

Algeria battles wildfires, observes day of mourning
Middle-East
Algeria battles wildfires, observes day of mourning
Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups
World
Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups

Bush voices ‘deep sadness’ over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Bush voices ‘deep sadness’ over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
Updated 17 August 2021
AFP

Bush voices ‘deep sadness’ over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Bush voices ‘deep sadness’ over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
  • Former US president George W. Bush ordered the 2001 invasion to oust the Taliban regime
  • Bush said in a letter released Monday he and former first lady Laura Bush "stand ready as Americans to lend our support and assistance"
Updated 17 August 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON, USA: Former US president George W. Bush said he has been watching the Taliban’s lightning takeover of Kabul “with deep sadness” and has urged Washington to speed up evacuations from Afghanistan.
Bush ordered the 2001 invasion to oust the Taliban regime that sheltered Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden following the group’s September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States that killed 2,977 people.
The 43rd US leader said in a letter released late Monday that he and former first lady Laura Bush “stand ready as Americans to lend our support and assistance,” after the Taliban overran Kabul, declaring they were back in power.
Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee the hard-line Islamist rule expected under the Taliban, many fearing retribution for siding with the US-backed government that ruled for the past two decades.
Evacuation flights from Afghanistan descended into chaos during the takeover as large crowds mobbed Kabul airport’s runways, some clinging to a US military aircraft as it taxied for take-off.
“Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness,” Bush said.
“Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much.”
Bush voiced confidence that the evacuation would be effective but urged President Joe Biden to cut red tape and speed up the removal of Afghans and Americans threatened by the Taliban.
“We have the responsibility and the resources to secure safe passage for them now, without bureaucratic delay,” he said.
The Bush administration was berated for turning its focus away from Afghanistan in the early years of the conflict to invade Iraq, allowing the fight with the Taliban to drag on with no clear purpose.
But the former president argued that the Afghan conflict had not been in vain, saying US troops had taken out “a brutal enemy” while building schools and providing medical care.
He said the armed forces had “kept America safe from further terror attacks, provided two decades of security and opportunity for millions and made America proud.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul George W. Bush Afghanistan

Related

Update Taliban chief takes charge as militants vow ‘no revenge, respect for women’ video
World
Taliban chief takes charge as militants vow ‘no revenge, respect for women’
Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover
World
Uzbekistan in contact with Taliban, warns against border spillover

Taliban chief takes charge as militants vow ‘no revenge, respect for women’

Taliban chief takes charge as militants vow ‘no revenge, respect for women’
Updated 18 August 2021

Taliban chief takes charge as militants vow ‘no revenge, respect for women’

Taliban chief takes charge as militants vow ‘no revenge, respect for women’
  • Women would be allowed to work and study and "will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam" Taliban’s spokesman said
  • Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and members of the Western-backed government
Updated 18 August 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban’s co-founder and political leader made a triumphant return to Afghanistan on Tuesday as the militants pledged peaceful relations with other countries and respect for the rights of women.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who has been widely tipped to be the country’s next president, flew from Qatar to Kandahar — the Taliban’s spiritual birthplace and Afghanistan’s capital when they ruled from 1996 to 2001.

Baradar was in prison in Pakistan from 2010 to 2018, when he was released at the request of the US. He led the Taliban delegation at talks in Doha, and signed the peace agreement with the US in February.

As Baradar’s plane touched down, the US and Western allies resumed evacuation flights for diplomats and civilians from Kabul airport the day after scenes of chaos when Afghans thronged the tarmac.

About a dozen flights left on Tuesday, although French Defense Minister Florence Parly said Taliban roadblocks at the airport were making access difficult.

After taking control of Kabul, the Taliban held a news briefing in the capital on Tuesday in which they sought to allay fears of a return to their previous harsh rule.

“We don’t want any internal or external enemies,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. Women could work and study, and would be “active in society but within the framework of Islam,” he said.

Mujahid said the Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and members of the Western-backed government, and the movement was granting an amnesty for former Afghan government soldiers, and for contractors and translators who worked for international forces.

“Nobody is going to harm you, nobody is going to knock on your doors,” he said, and there was a “huge difference” between the Taliban now and 20 years ago.

He said private media could continue to be free and independent in Afghanistan, and the Taliban were committed to the media within their cultural framework.

He also said families trying to flee the country at Kabul airport should return home, and no harm would come to them.

After the briefing, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “We will need to see what actually happens and I think we will need to see acts on the ground in terms of promises kept.”

In Kabul, Taliban officials visited the city’s main Sikh and Hindu temples to pledge protection for religious minorities, and others encouraged female health workers to continue with their jobs.

On the streets of the capital, women ventured outdoors, many without a male guardian or face covering, while shops and markets reopened.

In an upmarket area of the city, as armed Taliban fighters watched from a distance, a group of women held a rally urging the Taliban “not to silence women’s voices.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Zabihullah Mujahid Islamic law

Related

Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees
World
Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees

Fresh attack leaves 37 civilians dead in western Niger

Fresh attack leaves 37 civilians dead in western Niger
Updated 17 August 2021
AFP

Fresh attack leaves 37 civilians dead in western Niger

Fresh attack leaves 37 civilians dead in western Niger
  • The assailants ‘arrived on motorbikes’ in the village of Darey-Daye in the Tillaberi region, ‘they found people in the fields and shot at anything that moved’
  • The area is notorious for attacks by highly mobile extremists linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh
Updated 17 August 2021
AFP

NIAMEY: Armed men killed 37 civilians in a flashpoint region of western Niger where hundreds have died in extremist attacks this year, local sources said Tuesday.
The assailants “arrived on motorbikes” in the village of Darey-Daye in the Tillaberi region on Monday afternoon as people were working in the fields, a local official said.
“The toll is very high — there were 37 dead, including four women and 13 children,” the source said.
A local journalist confirmed the toll and described the attack as “very bloody.”
“They found people in the fields and shot at anything that moved,” he said.
The deaths bring the unofficial death toll from extremist attacks in western Niger to more than 450 since the start of the year. It is also the fifth attack in this area of Tillaberi in as many months, claiming 151 lives.
Rated the world’s poorest country by the UN’s Human Development Index, Niger lies in the heart of the arid Sahel region of West Africa, which is battling a nine-year-old extremist insurgency.
The bloodshed began in northern Mali in 2012 and then spread to the center of the country before hitting neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.
Tillaberi has borne the brunt of the crisis.
Darey-Daye, located 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the town of Banibangou, was already reeling from a bloody assault on March 15.
Suspected extremists killed 66 people in attacks on the village and on vehicles of shoppers returning from the weekly market in Banibangou.
According to a toll issued last Wednesday by Human Rights Watch (HRW), more than 420 civilians have been killed in extremist attacks in Tillaberi and the neighboring region of Tahoua this year.
Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes.
“Armed militant groups appear to be waging war on the civilian population in western Niger,” Corinne Dufka, HRW’s Sahel director, said in the report.
Among those killed were village chiefs, imams, people with disabilities and “numerous children,” some executed after being ripped from their parents’ arms, HRW said.
The groups have also destroyed schools and churches.
The Banibangou department lies in the so-called “tri-border” area where the frontiers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge.
The area is notorious for attacks by highly mobile extremists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group.
Three attacks by gunmen on motorbikes were carried out in the Banibangou area on July 25 and 29 and August 9, killing 48 people, according to the authorities.
Atrocities have also been committed in southeast Niger by Nigerian extremists from Boko Haram and Daesh West Africa Province.
Meanwhile in northern Mali, authorities said hundreds of people had fled their homes a week after extremist attacks on the villages of Karou, Ouatagouna and Daoutegeft, near the border with Niger, left 42 dead.
“The terrorists gave orders to the population to leave their villages. Other civilians left out of fear,” a senior administration official in the area told AFP late Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
In January, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said the number of internally displaced people in the Sahel had exceeded two million. A further 850,000 people were refugees.

Topics: Niger Sahel extremism Tillaberi

Related

Morocco warns of Sahel ‘time bomb’ after Daesh-linked cell busted
Middle-East
Morocco warns of Sahel ‘time bomb’ after Daesh-linked cell busted
Macron announces Sahel troop drawdown, calls for new force
World
Macron announces Sahel troop drawdown, calls for new force

Latest updates

Saudi students back to school with a difference
The return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school. (SPA)
Saied grapples with Tunisia’s economic woes
Tunisia's President Kais Saied speaks with reporters in the capital Tunis. (AFP file photo)
Saudi retailer BinDawood to expand after record profit margins, says CEO
Saudi retailer BinDawood to expand after record profit margins, says CEO
Modon, PIF-owned TBC agreement indicates education and jobs boost for industrial cities
Modon, PIF-owned TBC agreement indicates education and jobs boost for industrial cities
Sky at night: Saudis on the lookout for planet conjunction
Astronomical societies, astronomers, and astrophotographers have also used the power of social media to show videos and images of astronomical objects. (Shutterstock)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.