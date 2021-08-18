Extreme E unveils five-car final for Arctic X Prix in Greenland

LONDON: Extreme E, the all-electric, off-road racing series that kicked off its inaugural season in the Saudi desert near AlUla in April, has confirmed an updated sporting format for the upcoming Arctic X Prix in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, which will include a five-car final.

After races in Saudi Arabia and Dakar, Senegal, Rosberg X Racing leads the standings on 71 points, with X44 second with 57 and JBXE third with 44.

The Extreme E series sees electric SUVs competing around the world in extreme environments that have been damaged or affected by climate and environmental issues.

“As a series we are always ready to evolve in order to create the absolute best result, and we believe these changes to the sporting format will offer greater competition and even more exciting racing for our global fanbase,” Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said.

“I can’t wait to witness some of the biggest names in racing take part in the first motorsport event ever hosted in Greenland, and see who will take the top step on the podium,” he said.

“The course looks incredible and I’m sure it will offer some close battles, but it is important to note we are racing on an area that was once a glacier but has retreated at an accelerated rate due to the climate crisis.”

The changes start at qualifying, which runs across two sessions — one in the morning and the other in the afternoon — on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Each team will complete two laps of the course, one lap per driver with a driver switch. Times recorded across the morning session will equate to classification points, meaning first place receives 9, second place 8, third place 7 and so on. The same happens in the afternoon, with classification points awarded on the same scale.

The combined total of classification points provides the intermediate standings, which is based on points instead of times, as seen in Saudi Arabia and Senegal. This provides a fairer opportunity for all teams to progress, particularly if a poor time or DNF, for example, is recorded in one session.

However, the classification points do not contribute to overall championship points, which continue to be awarded in the same way as per previous rounds at the end of qualifying as follows: 1st 12 points; 2nd 11 points; 3rd 10 points; 4th 9 points; 5th 8 points; 6th 7 points; 7th 6 points; 8th 5 points; 9th 4 points.

From the qualifying rounds, teams in first, fifth and sixth place will progress to semifinal 1, with second, third and fourth spots advancing to semifinal 2, and teams finishing in seventh, eighth and ninth going through to the Crazy Race.

Greenland will provide Extreme E’s first five-car final, made up of the top two teams from semifinals 1 and 2, plus the winner of the Crazy Race, offering every single team on the grid an opportunity to reach the concluding race of the Arctic X Prix on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Following the final, championship points will be awarded as follows: 1st 25 points; 2nd 19 points; 3rd 18 points; 4th 15 points; 5th 12 points.

Semifinal 1 3rd 10 points; semifinal 2 3rd 8 points; Crazy Race 1st 6 points; Crazy Race 2nd 4 points.

Following the race in Greenland, the series will move to Sardinia for the Island X Prix on Oct. 23-24.