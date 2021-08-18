UK warns Taliban will be judged ‘by its actions’

You are here

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Britain so far secured the safe return of 306 British nationals and 2,052 Afghan nationals
  • Britain pledged to resettle up to 20,000 Afghans in the coming years
AFP

LONDON: Britain has helped more than 2,000 Afghans to flee the country in recent days, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, as he warned the Taliban must be judged “on actions, not words.”

Addressing MPs called back to parliament from their summer holidays for an emergency debate, Johnson also defended his government’s handling of the crisis, insisting Britain could not have stayed in Afghanistan without US support.

He said Britain had so far secured the safe return of 306 British nationals and 2,052 Afghan nationals as part of its resettlement program, while 2,000 more Afghan applications were complete and “many more” were being processed.

“UK officials are working round the clock to keep the exit door open in the most difficult circumstances and actively seeking those we believe are eligible but as yet unregistered,” Johnson told a packed House of Commons.

Britain announced late Tuesday a resettlement scheme for Afghans fleeing the Taliban after their return to power, offering an initial 5,000 places in the first year, rising to up to 20,000 in the long term.

The government has said priority will be given to those most at risk, including Afghan women, children and others forced to flee or facing threats and persecution from the hard-liners, offering them a chance to remain in Britain indefinitely.

The scheme is modelled on that which resettled 20,000 refugees from the Syria conflict from 2014 to this year.

Some 900 British troops have been rapidly sent back to Kabul to help the repatriation and evacuation efforts.

However, Johnson faced critical questioning from a range of MPs, including many from his own ruling Conservative party, over the chaotic evacuations from Kabul and unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

He said that after conversations with other Western leaders including US President Joe Biden, the allies had “agreed that it would be a mistake for any country to recognize any new regime in Kabul prematurely or bilaterally.”

“Instead, those countries that care about Afghanistan’s future should work toward common conditions about the conduct of the new regime before deciding, together, whether to recognize it and on what terms,” he said.

“We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes and by its actions rather than by its words, on its attitudes to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access and the rights of girls to receive an education.”

The Taliban on Tuesday offered a pledge of reconciliation, vowing no revenge against opponents and to respect women’s rights, prompting skepticism given their widespread rights abuses before they were ousted from power in late 2001.

Outside parliament, protesters called for Britain to do more to help ordinary Afghans at risk of persecution by the Taliban, including military interpreters.

Campaigners and veterans who served in the conflict have criticized Britain’s efforts to resettle interpreters, who fear reprisals because of their work for Western forces.

One of them, Dawran Jan Doranai, 34, resettled in Britain five years ago. He told AFP: “The situation is very bad and there is a serious threat for our families, for our colleagues.

“We are here to say that those left behind should be resettled in the UK and other countries.”

Doranai said Britain’s pledge to resettle up to 20,000 Afghans in the coming years was a “very good decision” but called for the scheme to include more.

Stan Laight, 31, from the left-wing Stop The War Coalition of campaign groups, added: “We should be taking anybody who is going to be a target for the Taliban.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban UK United Kingdom (UK) Taliban capture Kabul

Arab News

  • On Wednesday, evacuations from Kabul airport were ongoing as western countries scramble to take out their citizens and friendly Afghans
Arab News

DUBAI: The Taliban on Wednesday killed at least one protester in Jalalabad city during a demonstration demanding the reinstallation of Afghanistan’s flag on offices instead of the Taliban’s flag, an Afghan health official told AP.

The Taliban, which has swept the country in recent days, opened fire on the crowd who had gathered in the city to protest against the group’s hardline rule over Afghanistan. Earlier reports suggested that two people were killed while six others were injured. 

According to local news agency Pajhwok Afghan News, dozens were injured after shots were fired at a crowd carrying the Afghan national flag on the streets of Jalalabad. 

In video footage believe to have been taken from the incident protestors can be seen walking down the street, chanting as they wave the national flag – then suddenly there are bursts of gunfire sending the demonstrators running for their lives.

In a separate act of violence, AFP reported that a statue of a prominent anti-Taliban fighter killed by the group before they took power for the first time in the 1990s had been decapitated in Bamiyan city. 

We are not sure who has blown up the statue (of Abdul Ali Mazari), but there are different groups of Taliban present here, including some... who are known for their brutality," a resident told AFP.

The Taliban had previously vowed that it would not seek vengeance or retribution against anyone that worked with allies forces or the previous government. 

On Wednesday, evacuations from Kabul airport were ongoing as western countries scramble to take out their citizens and friendly Afghans.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

Red Cross: Southeast Asia needs coronavirus vaccine access to curb record deaths

Red Cross: Southeast Asia needs coronavirus vaccine access to curb record deaths
Reuters

  • ‘This COVID-19 surge driven by the Delta variant is claiming a tragic toll on families across Southeast Asia and it’s far from over’
Reuters

Southeast Asian countries need more help securing COVID-19 vaccines, as the region struggles to contain record infections and deaths driven by the Delta variant, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.
The region escaped the worst when the pandemic erupted last year, but in recent weeks has seen the highest deaths globally, as soaring infections push fragile health care systems to the brink and expose sluggish vaccination rollouts.
“This COVID-19 surge driven by the Delta variant is claiming a tragic toll on families across Southeast Asia and it’s far from over,” Alexander Matheou, Asia Pacific Director, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said in a statement.
It noted that most Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia have been posting record COVID-19 infections or fatalities.
Malaysia on Wednesday reported 22,242 coronavirus cases, a daily record, while Thailand announced 312 deaths, a record increase for a second day in a row. Indonesia reported 1,128 fatalities, down from its worst levels above 2,000 late last month, but still the highest daily death toll for any country in the world.
Yet while countries like Canada, Spain and Britain have fully vaccinated more than 60 percent of their people, and the United States more than 50 percent, Southeast Asian countries are well behind, according to a Reuters COVID-19 tracker.
By contrast, Indonesia and Philippines, the most populous countries in Southeast Asia, have only fully vaccinated around 10-12 percent of their people, while Vietnam sits at below 2 percent.
“In the short-term, we need much greater efforts by richer countries to urgently share their millions of excess vaccine doses with countries in Southeast Asia, said Matheou, adding that vaccine companies and governments also needed to share technology and boost production. “These coming weeks are critical for scaling up treatment, testing and vaccinations, in every corner of all countries in Southeast Asia,” he said, adding that there must be a target for vaccination rates of 70-80 percent.

Topics: Southeast Asia Coronavirus

OIC-IPHRC urges restraint and fundamental freedoms of all in Afghan conflict

OIC-IPHRC urges restraint and fundamental freedoms of all in Afghan conflict
Arab News

  • Given the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission noted that “almost half of Afghanistan’s population was in dire need of humanitarian assistance"
Arab News

DUBAI: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is closely and cautiously monitoring Afghanistan’s evolving human rights and humanitarian situation, the group said in a statement.  

“There is an urgent need to contain the fall out of ongoing political instability to preempt chaos and violence and restore the rule of law, democratic institutions, and constitutional protections to uphold fundamental freedoms and human rights in all circumstances, which is also in accordance with egalitarian Islamic values and universal human rights standards,” the statement added. 

With the Taliban taking over the capital Kabul, the commission urged “all stakeholders to take necessary actions to protect the right to life, security, and dignity of all Afghan peoples and international citizens residing in Afghanistan, including humane treatment of combatants in custody, in compliance with the international human rights and humanitarian law and teachings of our noble religion Islam.”

Given the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission noted that “almost half of Afghanistan’s population was in dire need of humanitarian assistance.”

The commission called on the UN and the OIC to “facilitate an inclusive dialogue in the Afghan society to safeguard the human rights and humanitarian needs of the people of Afghanistan, including children, women and girls, internally displaced people, the disabled, educators, media and civil society actors.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Myanmar junta crackdown death toll passes 1,000

Myanmar junta crackdown death toll passes 1,000
  • The country has been in turmoil since February 1, when the armed forces seized power in a lightning coup
BANGKOK: Myanmar’s security forces have killed more than 1,000 civilians since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi from power six months ago, an advocacy group said on Wednesday.
The country has been in turmoil since February 1, when the armed forces seized power in a lightning coup, triggering dissent as protesters demanded a return to democracy.
Security forces responded with bloody crackdowns, using live rounds against civilians. But anti-junta mobs — some of whom have formed self-defense groups — are still taking to the streets daily in flash marches.
Activist group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners — which verifies the deaths and mass arrests under the regime — said the number of people killed by security forces reached 1,001 on Wednesday.
The actual number is likely far higher, said AAPP’s joint secretary Ko Bo Gyi.
“As long as the military is in power, they will continue to kill youths, professionals like doctors and teachers, men, women and children,” he said.
“They are not only killing our lives but the country’s future and democratic hopes.”
Ko Bo Gyi — whose group has been named an “unlawful” organization by the junta and is currently in hiding — also accused authorities of “weaponizing” COVID-19 as the country weathers a deadly surge.
So far, Myanmar has recorded more than 360,000 cases and 13,623 deaths from COVID-19.
The health crisis has been aggravated by a lack of formal medical care as many hospitals have been emptied of staff joining nationwide strikes against the junta.
Patients are also reluctant to go to military-run hospitals, creating long lines for oxygen and medical supplies in pharmacies across Yangon.
The junta has repeatedly justified the coup by alleging widespread fraud in last year’s election, and given much lower civilian death tolls.
Authorities also said in June that more than 90 members of the security forces have been killed in clashes.
Deposed leader Suu Kyi is facing a raft of criminal charges, from possessing illegal walkie-talkies to violating the state secrets act.
Army chief Min Aung Hlaing was installed as the prime minister of a “caretaker” government, which the junta has dubbed the State Administration Council.

Topics: Myanmar

Afghan girls return to school in Herat after Taliban takeover

Afghan girls return to school in Herat after Taliban takeover
AFP

  • Women and girls were mostly denied education and employment under Taliban rule in the nineties
  • What lies ahead for women with the Taliban back in power remains unclear
AFP

HERAT: Girls wearing white hijabs and black tunics crammed into classrooms in the western Afghan city of Herat just days after the Taliban’s takeover.

As the school opened its doors, the students scurried down corridors and chatted in courtyards, seemingly oblivious to the turmoil that has engulfed the country in the past two weeks.

The scenes — which many feared would be banned under the Taliban — were filmed by an AFP cameraman this week, just days after fighters from the hard-line Islamist group took the city following the collapse of government forces and local militia.

“We want to progress like other countries,” said student Roqia.

“And we hope the Taliban will maintain security. We don’t want war, we want peace in our country.”

With its close proximity to the Iranian border, the ancient Silk Road city of Herat has long been a cosmopolitan exception to more conservative centers.

Women and girls walked more freely in the streets, attending schools and colleges in huge numbers in a city famed for its poetry and arts.

Its long-term future remains uncertain, however.

Under the hard-line version of sharia law that the Taliban imposed when they controlled Afghanistan in the 1990s, women and girls were mostly denied education and employment.

Full face coverings became mandatory in public, and women could not leave home without a male companion.

Public floggings and executions, including stoning for adultery, were carried out in city squares and stadiums.

What lies ahead for women with the Taliban back in power remains unclear.

Publicly, the Taliban are attempting to push the narrative that they have watered down some of their more extreme positions, with their spokesman late Tuesday announcing an official pardon for “everyone” involved in the war.

During the group’s first official press conference in Kabul since retaking power, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the erstwhile insurgents were “committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of Islam.”

Asked what the difference was between the movement ousted 20 years ago and the Taliban of today, he said: “If the question is based on ideology, and beliefs, there is no difference... but if we calculate it based on experience, maturity, and insight, no doubt there are many differences.

“The steps today will be positively different from the past steps,” he added.

Still, people have been entering public life cautiously, with women largely absent from the streets of Kabul and men trading their Western clothes for more traditional Afghan garb.

There remains massive concern globally about the Taliban’s brutal human rights record — and tens of thousands of Afghans are still trying to flee the country as the group settles into power.

After just days at the helm, it remains unclear if there is any official education policy or whether talks with schools have been held by the Taliban.

However, during an interview with Britain’s Sky News this week, another Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen offered assurances on the topic.

Women “can get education from primary to higher education — that means university,” he said.

Thousands of schools in areas captured by the Taliban were still operational, he added.

In Herat, school principal Basira Basiratkha expressed cautious optimism, saying she was “grateful to God” that they have been able to reopen.

“Our dear students are attending their classes in large numbers while adhering to the Islamic hijab,” she said.

“Exams are continuing.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan women rights

