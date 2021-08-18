Zamalek within sight of a coveted Egyptian Premier League title as rivals Al-Ahly fade

You are here

Updated 18 August 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: Tuesday evening could just end up being the turning point of the Egyptian Premier League title race, and soon after Al-Ahly’s football director Sayed Abdel Hafeez explained why.

“We can only blame ourselves, but I challenge Liverpool to play half of its league matches every 48 hours,” he said. “We made a mistake, but we are tired due to the number of games throughout the season and the traveling.”

Zamalek is now within sight of the league championship. Al-Ahly is fading.

Liverpool struggled with injuries and various commitments last season, losing six out of seven in the league between Feb. 3 and March 7, so perhaps Manchester City or Chelsea with their bigger squads would present a better example. But that aside, Abdel Hafeez has a point. Al-Ahly is a victim of its own success as it chases long-time league leader Zamalek, who is looking for a first title since the 2014-15 season and only a second in 17 years.

The 0-0 draw with Tala’ea El-Geish puts the Red Giants four points behind the White Knights, who defeated Wadi Degla 1-0 on the same evening. With just three games remaining, it is hard to see the reigning champions successfully defending their domestic title.

That is partly because of the crazy season and the success that Al-Ahly has had. In February, the Cairo club went to the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar and ended up finishing third thanks to victory over South American champions Palmeiras. Then coach Pitso Mosimane engineered another Champions League triumph, which delivered continental title No. 9 with a 3-0 win over South Africa’s Kaiser Chiefs on July 17.

As the celebrations on that steamy Casablanca evening came to an end, thoughts drifted toward recapturing the Egyptian title, but there was the small matter of the 10-point lead that Zamalek enjoyed at that time. Yet Al-Ahly had 11 games still to play, four more than its rival. Win all four and it would be out in front. Easier said than done, however, given the fact that the team had already played more games and the players were visibly starting to look a little tired.

Since winning the Champions League, Al-Ahly has played eight games in the space of a month and while the tests may not be coming quite as often as the every 48 hours Abdel Hafeez claimed, there is little time to rest, let alone do anything else. Since the beginning of July, the champions have played 13 games while Zamalek has had just four. The leaders have been able to rest, train, rest some more, play, rest and train again. It is no surprise that they have taken 28 points out of a possible 30 and looking fresh as they close in on league title No. 13. 

Coach Misomane took a sly dig at the situation last week, blaming the injury to the league’s top scorer Mohamed Sherif on the physical demands placed upon him. “Everyone knows why we lost points,” he said. “We have played games in the CAF Champions League, Egyptian Premier League, Egypt Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and CAF Super Cup, causing a lot of pressure and fatigue.

“I prefer being the fatigued team that participates in many competitions rather than the rested team that wins no titles.”

What is surprising is that Al-Ahly has also been winning games. If it had done so again on Tuesday, it would have been 19 points from the last 21 available and would be two points behind with a superior goal difference and in with a decent chance of a 43rd league title. 

And Al-Ahly should have won against El-Geish. The turning point of the game, and perhaps the whole season, was a goal-line incident six minutes before the break. Al-Ahly’s players claimed that Yasser Ibrahim’s header had crossed the line before the ball was cleared. Replays were inconclusive. 

Misomane was left to lament the non-decision. “I don’t like to talk about referees and the referee here is experienced and he may not have seen the ball but there are three referees as well as video technology,” he said. “It is painful that this happened and very frustrating.”

Despite the dominance, the visitors just could not find the all-important goal, and they now must win all three games and hope that Zamalek somehow slips up. There is no time to dwell on what might have been, however, as Al-Ahly takes on third-placed Al-Masry on Friday and as Zamalek visits mid-table Ceramica Cleopatra. 

The leaders must be full of confidence but Patrice Carteron, who left Saudi Arabia’s Al-Taawoun in March to take over Zamalek, is trying to keep his players’ feet on the ground as they move within touching distance of the league championship.

The Frenchman felt the victory against relegation battlers Wadi Degla should have been more comprehensive. 

“I am not satisfied with wasting opportunities and if we had been calmer, we would have scored early but overall, I am happy with the victory,” Carteron said, adding that his team will take each game as it comes in the coming few days. “The league title has still to be won on the pitch and nobody has won it yet. We still need to work hard.”

No team has been working harder than Al-Ahly in recent months, but there seems to be nothing more left in the tank.

DUBAI: The 13th season of the UAE’s top flight club league in its professional iteration sees the competition change name from the Arabian Gulf League to the ADNOC Pro League following the signing of a record-breaking $22 million title sponsorship deal with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

A palpable sense of excitement surrounds the domestic football scene with fans set to return to UAE stadiums for the first time since March 2020. The league has capped attendances at 60 percent of stadium capacity, with vaccinations, PCR tests and other COVID-19-related controls required to ensure a safe return to stadia.

Reigning champions Al-Jazira dominated the 2020-21 season awards in the ceremony that was held at Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace a few days ahead of the league’s restart.

Goalkeeper Ali Khaseif was named Golden Glove winner while his club and country teammate Ali Mabkhout walked away with a pair of awards, being named the Best Emirati Player as well as Top Goalscorer. Al-Jazira’s Dutch coach Marcel Keizer completed the set by winning the Manager of The Season award after guiding the Abu Dhabi club to the third league title in their history.

Determined not to rest on their laurels following a hugely impressive season, Al-Jazira retained the bulk of its title-winning side and bolstered its ranks with the addition of Brazilian winger Joao Victor from Germany’s VfL Wolfsburg.

The league may have lost its 2018-19 Best Foreign Player in Igor Coronado, who swapped Sharjah for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, but his replacement at the club was of an even higher profile as coach Abdulaziz Al-Anbari’s side secured the services of Everton playmaker Bernard and added two-time CAF Confederation Cup top scorer Ben Malango from Morocco’s Raja Casablanca.

And it was not just the league’s last two champions Sharjah and Al-Jazira who were busy during the summer transfer window. The UAE’s most successful club side Al-Ain ended last season in sixth place, their lowest finish since 2013-14, and they responded to the setback with an emphatic transfer market that saw them recruit Argentinian playmaker Cristian Guanca from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab and Tunisian international defender Yassine Meriah from Greek outfit Olympiacos.

There was notable activity on the domestic transfers front too, with last season’s Best Foreign Player Award winner Joao Pedro swapping Al-Dhafra for Al-Wahda, having spent last season on loan at Bani Yas. Tunisian forward Firas Belarbi swapped relegated Fujairah for Ajman and Iraqi youngster Mostafa Mohammed also left Fujairah, joining Dubai-based Al-Nasr.

Elsewhere, League Cup and Super Cup winners Shabab Al-Ahli boosted its squad with the capture of Iranian international midfielder Ahmed Nourollahi from Persepolis. The 28-year-old follows in the footsteps of his compatriot Ali Karimi who excelled in four seasons (2001-2005) at the club, which was then called Al-Ahl, before earning a move to European giants Bayern Munich. Nourollahi becomes the first Iranian to join an Emirati club since Mohammad Reza Khalatabari signed for Ajman in 2013.

While Sharjah and Al-Wahda will have their eyes focused on their crucial AFC Champions League round of 16 clash in September, Al-Jazira, Bani Yas and Shabab Al-Ahli will begin their 2022 Champions League campaigns during the second half of the league season, leaving Al-Nasr and Al-Ain — who finished fifth and sixth respectively last time out — with the advantage of being able to focus solely on the domestic competition as they chase a return to their glory days.

At the other end of the table, Fujairah-based Al-Urooba is set for its debut appearance in the top division and has summoned the services of Bahraini international midfielder Ali Madan on loan from Al-Riffa, making him the first player from the Gulf nation to play in the UAE’s Pro League. Fellow newly promoted Emirates Club from Ras Al-Khaimah will add to the variety of nationalities represented in the league with Mauritanian midfielder Abdullah El Koury on its roster.

AFGHANISTAN: The former captain of the Afghan women's soccer team has urged players to delete social media, erase public identities and burn their kits for safety's sake now that the country is again under Taliban rule.
Copenhagen-based Khalida Popal told Reuters in a video interview on Wednesday that the militants had killed, raped and stoned women in the past and female footballers were scared of what the future might hold.
The co-founder of the Afghan women's football league said she had always used her voice to encourage young women "to stand strong, to be bold, to be visible" but now she had a different message.


"Today I'm calling them and telling them, take down their names, remove their identities, take down their photos for their safety. Even I'm telling them to burn down or get rid of your national team uniform," she said.
"And that is painful for me, for someone as an activist who stood up and did everything possible to achieve and earn that identity as a women's national team player.
"To earn that badge on the chest, to have the right to play and represent our country, how much we were proud."
During their 1996-2001 rule, guided by Islamic law, the Taliban stopped women from working. Girls were not allowed to go to school and women had to wear burqas to go out, and then only when accompanied by a male relative.
Those who broke the rules sometimes suffered humiliation and public beatings by the Taliban's religious police.
The Taliban have said they will respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.
Popal said soccer had enabled women to take a strong stand for their rights, and to defy those who would have them silenced.
"They are so afraid. They are worried, they are scared, not only the players, but also the activists... they have nobody to go to, to seek protection, to ask for help if they are in danger," she said of the situation now.
"They are afraid that any time the door will be knocked.
"What we are seeing is a country collapsing," she added. "All the pride, happiness to be there to empower women and men of the country is like it was just wasted."
A spokesperson for FIFA said the world soccer body shared "concern and sympathy with all those affected by the evolving situation.
"We are in contact with the Afghanistan Football Federation, and other stakeholders, and will continue to monitor the local situation and to offer our support in the weeks and months to come."

LONDON: Romelu Lukaku won’t need much time to readjust to the Premier League.
Less than a week after becoming Chelsea’s most expensive player, the 28-year-old Belgium striker said he was ready to play Sunday against Arsenal, and in the No. 9 shirt that became available when Tammy Abraham left for Roma.
Lukaku rejoined Chelsea by moving from Inter Milan for a reported $135 million, a record transfer fee for the European champions. He signed a five-year contract a decade after first joining Chelsea as a teenager.
“I’m available for the manager if he wants to play me,” Lukaku said at a news conference Wednesday.
Besides learning more about his teammates’ tendencies, he’s good to go. He’s only been out of the Premier League for two years and Chelsea plays a similar style to Belgium’s national squad, he said.
He even put his time in quarantine to good use, picking up tips from Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.
“He’s been here for many years. He’s a great captain,” Lukaku said. “When I was in quarantine, he was already messaging me about where to find houses and stuff. It was like I was never gone. The relationship is still intact.”
Lukaku had been with Chelsea for three years from 2011, though he was out on loan for two of those seasons before being sold to Everton. He later joined Manchester United before switching to Inter.
He scored 47 goals in 72 appearances in Serie A and helped Inter win the league last season for the first time since 2010. Lukaku said the Italian game is “technical and tactical.”
“The English game is different,” he said. “It’s not something new, it’s just getting back here and adapt to my teammates. Whatever game plan that the coach has, I can adapt myself and help the team.”
A striker was regarded as a priority this offseason for Chelsea, which won the Champions League without having a regular center forward after Timo Werner underwhelmed following his move from Leipzig.
Chelsea, seeking its first Premier League title since 2016-17, opened its season by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 last Saturday.
“There is a good intensity. The coach (Thomas Tuchel) is very clear with his ideas,” Lukaku said. “Everybody wants to work hard and to keep improving and most importantly win. Those things really fit with my ambitions.”
Lukaku’s 113 goals in the Premier League has him tied for 20th all-time in the league. He is Belgium’s all-time leading goal scorer.
“With the Belgian national team we play in the same system, so that’s already a good thing,” he said.
Lukaku didn’t score in 15 appearances in his first spell at Chelsea, which he joined with dreams of being as successful as club great Didier Drogba. Now he gets a second chance.
The former Ivory Coast striker recently gave him advice.
“He’s always saying there’s more work to be done. That’s the right mindset,” Lukaku said. “Now, I get the chance to join a team that’s very hungry, very ambitious, and I can’t wait to help them and to add something new to their playing style.”
Given the No. 18 shirt on his arrival, Lukaku beamed when asked about his new number.
“I got the No. 9,” he said. “I’m very happy and very fortunate to be in this situation.”

TOKYO: The Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled for a second year over "ongoing complexities" with Covid-19, Formula 1 said Wednesday.

The race was due to take place at Suzuka on October 10, but F1 said the Japanese government had pulled the plug due to the country’s pandemic situation.

Japan is currently battling record coronavirus infections, with Tokyo, which successfully held the recent Olympics behind closed doors, and other regions under a state of emergency.

“The decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country,” F1 said in a statement.

The move follows Grand Prix cancellations this season in Australia, China, Canada and Singapore.

F1 said it had yet to decide how to fill the gap but one option may be to hold a second US race in Austin, Texas.

“Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

“Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond.”

Japan’s MotoGP, which was also scheduled to take place in October, was scrapped in June.

The cancellation of the Japanese GP is especially disappointing to Honda who will be deprived of a last farewell in front of their home fans before withdrawing from the sport at the end of the season.

Honda engines currently power Red Bull and its sister team Alpha Tauri.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is currently second in the world drivers’ championship, engaged in a thrilling tussle with Lewis Hamilton whose Mercedes team are also edging the constructors' championship.

Honda is also, via a subsidiary, owner of the Suzuka circuit which has hosted the Japanese GP since 2009.

“It is unfortunate that, for a second consecutive year, it has not been possible to hold the Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix at Suzuka,” the team said in a statement.

“As Honda, we are particularly disappointed, because this is the final year of our Formula 1 project and we know that so many fans were looking forward to attending the event.”

The figure-of-eight Suzuka circuit, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022, has hosted 31 GPs since 1987, with the drivers’ world title being decided there on 11 occasions.

In April, Japanese GP promoters and F1 chiefs announced that the race would remain at Suzuka until 2024.

Japan has just hosted the Olympic Games, with no spectators allowed in the stadiums, and is preparing to do the same, under similar conditions, for the Paralympic Games, which begin next week.

Since the end of June, the country has been experiencing its worst wave of coronavirus to date, due in particular to the Delta variant.

A state of emergency has been re-established since mid-July in part of the country, including the capital Tokyo, for the fourth time since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the system, which was extended on Tuesday, seems to be losing its effectiveness. Daily cases of Covid-19 continue to increase and exceeded the 20,000 mark across the country for the first time on Friday and Saturday.

TOKYO: Medical and education workers have taken to the streets of the Japanese capital to protest the hosting of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games due to place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, under the state of emergency due to the global pandemic.

The protesters, joined by activists, gathered near the Tokyo metropolitan government building in Shinjuku district on Tuesday and called for the games to be canceled. They also held slogans denouncing the school programs set by the government to allow children to attend the competitions as part of a Paralympic Games education and awareness drive.

Women and mothers took turns speaking through loudspeakers to condemn the plan, claiming it endangered their children during the fourth wave of infections sweeping Japan, now with a daily infection rate surpassing the 20,000 and with more young people becoming sick.

The Japan Olympic Committee had decided to ban entry of all spectators, including school children participating in awareness programs, to the games, but despite this, the Japanese government continued to set up plans for the students to attend the Paralympics, demonstrators said. 

