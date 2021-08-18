You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan film director recounts escape from Kabul

Afghan film director recounts escape from Kabul

Afghan film director recounts escape from Kabul
Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi speaks during an interview with Reuters after she was evacuated from Kabul, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zph7x

Updated 18 August 2021

Afghan film director recounts escape from Kabul

Afghan film director recounts escape from Kabul
Updated 18 August 2021

KYIV: Sahraa Karimi had been waiting in line for nearly three hours to withdraw money from a bank in Kabul on Sunday when the bank manager came over and urged her to leave, with the sound of gunfire echoing in the distance.
Karimi, an Afghan filmmaker and the first woman to head the state-run Afghan Film Organization, decided on the spot to get herself, her brothers and nieces out of Afghanistan, even though she knew there was chaos at Kabul’s airport.
At a hotel in Kyiv, Ukraine, she told Reuters about her escape, which she said was done with the help of the Turkish and Ukrainian governments.
“I took my family. I leave my house, I leave my car, I leave my money, I leave everything that I have,” she said.
The 36-year-old has sounded the alarm about the return of Taliban rule, saying it would throttle the film industry and the rights of women.
“They don’t support art, they don’t value culture and they will never support these kinds of things,” Karimi said. “And they are afraid of educated, independent women,” she said, adding that the Tailban wanted women to be “hidden, invisible.”
The Taliban says it will respect women’s rights within the framework of Islamic law; a senior Taliban leader has said their role would be decided by a council of Islamic scholars.
After leaving the bank and unable to find a taxi home, Karimi began to run through the streets. The director, whose film Hava, Maryam, Ayesha featured at the Venice film festival in 2019, filmed herself as she ran, in a video posted on Instagram with more than 1.3 million views.
Karimi and her family were due to leave on a flight that was evacuating Ukrainian citizens, she said, but as thousands of Afghans poured into the airport hoping to escape, access to her flight was cut off and it left without them.
“The moment when we missed the first airplane was the most sad moment in my life because I thought: ‘Okay, we cannot go anymore, we stay,’” she said, adding that she had been worried the Taliban would target her family rather than her.
She wanted her nieces to live in a country where “they give you freedom, you have your education. As a human being you should have a value but under Taliban rules, okay, you live, but a miserable life.”
Images circulated on social media this week of Afghans rushing toward a US military plane and clinging to its side.
“A lot of people just came to airport and they just, you know, they (were) just ... like hugging (the) airplane, just to take them. They were so hopeless,” Karimi said.
Having missed the first plane, Karimi got back in touch with the officials helping her. She was told to move away from the crowd and hours later, officials whom she did not identify then took her family to another part of the airport, from where she and her family boarded a Turkish flight to Ukraine.

Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan — army chief

Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan — army chief
Updated 19 August 2021

Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan — army chief

Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan — army chief
  • Pakistan has so far said that its recognition of Taliban rule would be a regional and international — not a unilateral — decision
Updated 19 August 2021
Muhammad Ishtiaq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s army chief has said that the South Asian nation stands with the people of Afghanistan, days after the Taliban’s dramatic takeover of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

In a meeting with an eight-member Afghan delegation, General Qamar Javed Bajwa “reiterated that Pakistan stands with the people of Afghanistan,” the army’s media wing said in a statement on Tuesday.

The delegation arrived in Islamabad on Sunday, shortly after the Taliban encircled Kabul, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

The Taliban, who have been fighting since their 2001 ousting to expel foreign forces, have said that they want peace, will not take revenge against old enemies and will respect women’s rights within the framework of Islamic law, in addition to ensuring media freedom and amnesty for government officials in Afghanistan.

But thousands of Afghans, many of whom helped the withdrawing US-led foreign forces over two decades, are desperate to leave.

HIGHLIGHT

Gen. Bajwa says willing to do everything to help Afghanistan achieve an “all-inclusive settlement” during his meeting with an Afghan delegation visiting Pakistan.

Pakistan has so far said that its recognition of Taliban rule would be a regional and international — not a unilateral — decision.

“Detailed discussion was held about the current situation in Afghanistan,” the army said.

“COAS (army chief) said that Pakistan desires broad-based relations with Afghanistan and is willing to do everything possible to help Afghanistan achieve an all-inclusive settlement, which is vital for regional peace and prosperity.”

As they consolidate power, the Taliban said that one of their leaders and co-founders, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, had returned to Afghanistan for the first time in more than 10 years.

Baradar, in his early fifties and whose name means “brother,” was arrested in Pakistan in 2010 but released from prison in 2018 at the request of former US President Donald Trump’s administration so that he could participate in peace talks.

As he was returning, a Taliban spokesman on Tuesday held the movement’s first news briefing since their return to Kabul, suggesting they would impose their laws more softly than during their earlier time in power, between 1996-2001.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Taliban leader, former Afghan president begin crucial talks on new government

Taliban leader, former Afghan president begin crucial talks on new government
Updated 19 August 2021

Taliban leader, former Afghan president begin crucial talks on new government

Taliban leader, former Afghan president begin crucial talks on new government
  • Haqqani meets with Karzai, who is part of a council formed after Kabul fell
  • Taliban delegation led by Mullah Baradar arrived in Afghanistan Tuesday evening
Updated 19 August 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met with Anas Haqqani, a key member of the Taliban, on Wednesday, as top Taliban leaders arrived in Afghanistan to begin crucial talks for the formation of a new government.
The Haqqani Network, which was branded a terrorist group by the US in 2012, is an important faction of the Taliban who captured the Afghan capital, Kabul, in a stunning takeover on Sunday, returning to power nearly 20 years after being toppled in a US-led invasion.
As the Taliban encircled Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani flew out of the country and later posted on Facebook that he left to avoid bloodshed in the capital, without saying where he had gone.
Since then, an Afghan government council comprising Karzai, Gulbudin Hekmatyar, leader of the Hizb-e-Islami political and paramilitary group, and Abdullah Abdullah, the old administration’s main peace envoy, have been seeking to draw out a future roadmap for Afghanistan.
The Taliban delegation led by Baradar, head of the group’s political office in Qatar, arrived in Afghanistan on Tuesday evening, onboard a Qatari military plane that landed in southern Kandahar province, the group’s stronghold.
During an overnight press conference in Kandahar, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhaw, a member of the Taliban team, said that the delegation “will hold consultations and discussions with local and other leaders about the formation of an inclusive government.”
Meanwhile, Mohammad Yusof Saha, a spokesman for Karzai, told the Associated Press that preliminary meetings with the Taliban team would facilitate talks with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s top political leader.
No other details were available.
A Taliban source in Kandahar, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media, told Arab News that the Taliban delegation is expected to travel to Kabul later in the day, where Baradar “will also meet with a group of ethnic Afghan strongmen,” who have served in key government positions in the past.
The start of crucial talks between the Taliban and government officials comes amid warnings from major world powers opposing the Taliban’s reinstatement of an Islamic Emirate when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and were accused of imposing harsh and repressive policies.
The Taliban insist they have changed and, in recent days, have vowed not to seek revenge, uphold women’s rights in the framework of Islamic law, ensure media freedom and offer amnesty for government officials in Afghanistan.
Unlike their past regime, which lived in global isolation — with only Pakistan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia recognizing their government — the Taliban, in recent months, have repeatedly said they are not after a “monopoly of power” and would form a government “acceptable to all ethnic groups.”
Since the Taliban’s takeover on Sunday, the US has frozen billions in Afghan revenues, blocking the Taliban from accessing money, while several countries have warned against holding back much-needed aid for the war-torn and cash-strapped nation until the Taliban sees through its promise for an “all-inclusive” government.
A source close to the Taliban told Arab News that Baradar — in his early 50s and whose name means “brother” — was most likely to head an interim government and take charge of the country.
However, a Kabul-based analyst, Wahidullah Ghazikhail, told Arab News that he was not “optimistic” of the two sides reaching an agreement soon.
“There will be meetings and discussions, but there won’t be any quick breakthrough as all sides will bargain because this is not a simple issue,” he said.
“They would talk about changing the constitution among other matters that would highly likely be very difficult. I am not very optimistic that they will reach an agreement soon,” he added.
Amid the uncertainty, thousands of Afghans have tried to flee the country in recent days, with the Taliban taking over the civilian side of the Kabul international airport on Tuesday.
Hundreds of people were gathered outside the airport on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Special Taliban fighter (C) is seen surrounded by locals at Pul-e-Khumri on August 11, 2021 after Taliban captured Pul-e-Khumri. (AFP) graphic
World
How a new generation of Afghan Taliban fighters was forged under American fire
Three dead as Taliban open fire on protesters video
World
Three dead as Taliban open fire on protesters

How a new generation of Afghan Taliban fighters was forged under American fire

Taliban fighter (C) is seen surrounded by locals at Pul-e-Khumri on August 11, 2021 after Taliban captured Pul-e-Khumri. (AFP)
Taliban fighter (C) is seen surrounded by locals at Pul-e-Khumri on August 11, 2021 after Taliban captured Pul-e-Khumri. (AFP)
Updated 19 August 2021
Owais Tohid

How a new generation of Afghan Taliban fighters was forged under American fire

Taliban fighter (C) is seen surrounded by locals at Pul-e-Khumri on August 11, 2021 after Taliban captured Pul-e-Khumri. (AFP)
  • Many on the front line of the Taliban offensive grew up in post-Taliban Afghanistan
  • Americans misread the Taliban’s power, assuming it had diminished as had Al-Qaeda’s
Updated 19 August 2021
Owais Tohid

ISLAMABAD: As Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul for an undisclosed destination, armed Taliban fighters entered official buildings nationwide, including the presidential palace.

Senior commanders in black turbans sat down and gave statements while young fighters took selfies.

In the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, fighters were seen shooting at a billboard of powerful warlords and their bitter enemy Rashid Dostum, stomping on it when it fell. Others roamed his residence, making videos of its lavish interiors.

In the western city of Herat, called “Little Iran,” Taliban fighters had photo-ops with helicopters and huge stashes of seized American weaponry.

Most of these young fighters were either born after 9/11 or were children when the US invaded Afghanistan.

While senior commanders are battle-hardened from fighting the Soviets or were products of radicalization in madrasas (religious schools) or refugee camps, many of those on the front line of the Taliban offensives are relatively new recruits who grew up right under the Americans’ noses.

Driving Humvees and riding on tanks, they have hoisted the Taliban’s white flag nationwide. It is not just their clothing that is different. Instead of the radio sets of commanders, they carry smartphones and upload their own videos.

“They’re hot tempered and fearless,” said Javed Khan, a shopkeeper in the market of Lashkar Gah, where Afghan government forces and the Taliban fought pitched battles. “I saw four or five of them firing with one hand and hurling grenades from the other. They’re far more dangerous, as I’ve seen their elders fight as well.”

Taliban fighters sit over a vehicle on a street in Laghman province on August 15, 2021. (AFP)

Maulvi Yahya, a Taliban leader, told Arab News: “This is the new generation of Taliban mujahideen … The older generation defeated Russia, the new generation defeated America.”

Social media posts show some of the new generation playing with bumper cars in an amusement park and jumping on a trampoline soon after the Taliban takeover of the country.

Noor Mohammad from Helmand province said he was called back from school one day because his brother and cousin were killed.

“I saw their bodies ... Both were killed by Afghan army soldiers, wrongly targeted for being with the Taliban,” he said, adding that a local cleric and a Taliban commander visited soon after to offer prayers for the deceased.

“They declared them martyrs and promised they’d go to heaven. They told me it was my duty to take revenge. The next day I went to them instead of going to school.”

Another young fighter, Khaliq, from a village on the outskirts of the city of Kandahar, lost his father in a US airstrike when he was a child.

“When I grew up, I was inspired by the Taliban mujahideen because they were trying to liberate our land from occupying forces,” he said.

For these young Taliban fighters whose family members were killed by Afghan government forces, it will be difficult to accept the amnesty announced for Kabul administration workers and the Americans.

Taliban fighters and local people sit on an Afghan National Army (ANA) humvee vehicle on a street in Jalalabad province on August 15, 2021. (AFP)

But Taliban commanders are mostly madrasa graduates, and are respected as clerics and teachers.

“We’ve pardoned all those who’ve fought against us,” Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said on Tuesday. ”We seek no revenge.”

The amnesty also gives safe cover to soldiers, NGOs, officials and the police among others.

There is significant pressure on the top Taliban leadership to refrain from revenge or carrying out any brutal acts that could undermine the group.

A tribal elder from Helmand told Arab News that the Taliban visited villages and towns across the province as recently as Ramadan this year to recruit youngsters.

He said the visitors delivered sermons and offered them a chance to be part of a historic victory against the US.

The tribal elder added that after Eid, Taliban commanders returned with convoys of young recruits from the villages.

The Taliban campaign gained strength when the US started to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan in May after signing a deal with the group in Doha.

A Taliban fighter (2L) is seen with locals at Pul-e-Khumri on August 11, 2021 after Taliban captured Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province. (AFP)

Once the US announced its departure, the Taliban sensed victory, boosting the morale of fighters on the ground fueled by religious zeal.

The Taliban nurtured its next generation under the shadow of US forces, and the speed of its recent victories has stunned the West.

The US miscalculated the strength of Afghan government forces after pumping $100 billion into their army and ignoring key factors such as desertions and corruption within their ranks.

“This is a monumental failure of the US, which will haunt it for a very long time,” said US-based South Asia security analyst Dr. Asfandyar Mir. “Today’s Taliban are as regressive as the first generation, but two decades of combat have certainly made them politically and militarily much better and stronger.”

The Americans misread the Taliban’s power, assuming it had diminished as had Al-Qaeda’s. But unlike Al-Qaeda, the Taliban — which are currently estimated to have between 55,000 and 85,000 trained fighters — had the choice to retreat and melt back into society.

Some analysts are optimistic that the Taliban will bring some pragmatism to their style of governance this time. Their assurances to Shiite Muslims, and their granting of interviews to female journalists, might be positive indications.

But many refuse to believe that the Taliban has changed. “The world saw what they did last time they were in power,” said Fatimeh Noori, a university graduate working in the city of Herat.

“Why should we believe they’ll be different this time when their ideology remains the same?”

The Taliban’s political leadership has experience in diplomacy and has shown flexibility, but its ideological fighters are more rigid and believe that they fought against America to bring back their old rule to Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban is primarily a military force with a harsh image, its fate depends on whether the political leadership dominates over military aspirations.

Meanwhile, images of horrific scenes from the runways of Kabul’s international airport have flooded social media. Arab News received a Facebook message from an Afghan worried for his two teenage daughters.

“I was in Kabul when after 9/11 the Americans landed on the same tarmac claiming they were here to liberate Afghans. Now they’re abandoning us to the Taliban,” said Hashem Ali.

-------------------

Twitter: @OwaisTohid

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban US Taliban capture Kabul Editor’s Choice

Related

Former Afghan women’s football captain tells players to burn kits, delete photos
Sport
Former Afghan women’s football captain tells players to burn kits, delete photos
UK warns Taliban will be judged ‘by its actions’
World
UK warns Taliban will be judged ‘by its actions’
Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift
World
Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ from Kabul in US airlift

Palestine solidarity note reinstated at UK university exhibit

Jewish groups had been informed by a senior official that the exhibition’s opening statement had been removed following complaints that it was “factually incorrect and dangerously one-sided.” (Shutterstock)
Jewish groups had been informed by a senior official that the exhibition’s opening statement had been removed following complaints that it was “factually incorrect and dangerously one-sided.” (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Palestine solidarity note reinstated at UK university exhibit

Jewish groups had been informed by a senior official that the exhibition’s opening statement had been removed following complaints that it was “factually incorrect and dangerously one-sided.” (Shutterstock)
  • Message at exhibit entrance accused Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’
  • Palestine Solidarity Campaign: 13,000 letters sent to Manchester University in reaction to note’s removal
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British university has backed down on its decision to remove a statement of solidarity with the Palestinian people from an exhibition by a human rights investigations agency.

Alistair Hudson, director of Manchester University’s Whitworth gallery, said it is important for research group Forensic Architecture’s “Cloud Studies” exhibition “to remain open in full.”

Jewish groups had been informed by a senior official that the exhibition’s opening statement had been removed following complaints that it was “factually incorrect and dangerously one-sided.”

But with the return of the solidarity note, Hudson said there will now be a space for alternative responses surrounding the issues raised by the exhibition. 

The note “will be displayed prominently in the gallery,” he added: “The university, as a non-political organization, has tried to balance extremely complex issues raised by the exhibition, but we believe that the worst outcome for all parties concerned would have been to close this exhibition for an extended period of time.”

Forensic Architecture responded to the university’s decision to remove the solidarity note on the Palestinian “liberation struggle” by pulling its exhibition “with immediate effect” on Sunday. It was closed on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

At protests outside the Whitworth gallery on Wednesday, Manchester Palestine Action said the university had “suppressed the truth about Israel’s war crimes.” 

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said 13,000 letters were sent to Manchester University in reaction to the removal of the note.

The entrance to the Cloud Studies exhibition denounced Israeli operations in Gaza, accusing them of carrying out the “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians. 

UK Lawyers for Israel said the note could harm the university’s legally binding commitment under the Equality Act “to foster good relations between different communities.” UKLFI said it is “considering all options” after the decision to reinstate the note. 

Following its return to the exhibit’s entrance, Forensic Architecture Director Eyal Weizman said: “The equality duty extends to all communities. The effect of the removal of the statement that we have seen on both the Palestinians in Manchester and pro-Palestinian groups is huge, precisely because they were left out of the conversation.”

Topics: UK Manchester Palestine Israel

Related

German label GmbH launches ‘Free Palestine’ T-shirt
Lifestyle
German label GmbH launches ‘Free Palestine’ T-shirt
Special CIA chief’s visit to Israel, Palestine expected to give fresh push to peace
Middle-East
CIA chief’s visit to Israel, Palestine expected to give fresh push to peace

Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 2, injures 27

Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 2, injures 27
Updated 18 August 2021
AP

Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 2, injures 27

Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 2, injures 27
  • Over 1,100 firefighters were battling the flames and thousands of tourists and locals were evacuated to safer areas
  • Whipped up by powerful seasonal winds coming off the Mediterranean Sea, the fire had burned 7,000 hectares of forest by Wednesday morning, local officials said
Updated 18 August 2021
AP

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, France: wildfire near the French Riviera killed two people and was burning out of control Wednesday in the forests of the popular region, fueled by wind and drought.
Over 1,100 firefighters were battling the flames and thousands of tourists and locals were evacuated to safer areas.
The fire started Monday evening 40 kilometers (24 miles) inland from the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez. Whipped up by powerful seasonal winds coming off the Mediterranean Sea, the fire had burned 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) of forest by Wednesday morning, local officials said.
The prefect of the Var region, Evence Richard, told reporters that two people were killed. The local prosecutor said the bodies were found in a home that burned down near the town of Grimaud. An investigation has been opened to formally identify the victims.
At least 27 people, including five firefighters, have suffered smoke inhalation or minor injuries from the blaze, the prefecture of the Var region said. Authorities closed a highway north of the fire area on Wednesday afternoon due to the thick smoke.
In the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, huge water-bombing planes could be seen swooping down to fill their bellies with water to dump across the flaming Riviera backcountry.
The end of the day brought new risks, because the airborne battle against the blaze by nine water-dropping aircraft and two planes spreading fire retardant must stop at night. Reinforcements to give firefighters on the ground periodic rests were coming in from northern France and elsewhere.
The wildfire has forced about 10,000 people to flee homes, campgrounds and hotels, sending them to sleep in temporary shelters, the prefect tweeted. Among them were over 1,000 people who stayed around a gym in the seaside resort of Bormes-Les-Mimosas where authorities supplied food and water.
Vassili Bartoletti and his family, who are from northeastern France, were evacuated early Tuesday from a campground where they had been vacationing.
“Around midnight, someone knocked at our door and told us to take our belongings and leave. At the end of the alley, we could see the red flames,” he told The Associated Press. “So we left hastily.”
Bartoletti said his 6-year-old son was “very anxious” about the fire.
“I showed him the map. I showed him we were far away, that we’ve been moved to a safe place” in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, he said.
Last month, while the family was on vacation on the Italian island of Sardinia, a major blaze there for three days threatened the town where they had rented a house. They did not have to evacuate but endured smoke in the air and saw water-dumping planes and helicopters going back and forth repeatedly.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been vacationing in a nearby coastal fortress, visited the fire zone on Tuesday and praised the firefighters for their work.
French officials warned that the fire risk would remain very high through Wednesday because of hot, dry weather. Temperatures have reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) in recent days.
Wildfires have swept across the Mediterranean region in recent weeks, leaving areas in Greece, Turkey, Italy, Algeria and Spain in smoldering ruins. In Greece on Wednesday, a major wildfire northwest of Athens, the capital, decimated large tracts of pine forest for a third straight day.
In neighboring Albania, hundreds of hectares (thousands of acres) have burned over the last month. Police reported Wednesday that a former deputy minister has been arrested for arson.
In Spain, authorities in the central region of Castilla y León said firefighters had established a perimeter around a blaze that has consumed at least 12,000 hectares (29,650 acres) this week. A fire on the Canary Islands was also brought under control after singeing 300 hectares (740 acres) of farmland.
While the Mediterranean is known for its sunny, hot summers, scientists voice little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events such as heat waves, droughts and wildfires. Such hardships are likely to happen more frequently as the Earth continues to warm, they say.

Topics: France wildfires French Riviera

Related

Campsites evacuated as France battles wildfire near Saint-Tropez
World
Campsites evacuated as France battles wildfire near Saint-Tropez
Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups
World
Greek wildfires: Multinational force works to tame flare-ups

Latest updates

Amid anger, sorrow, Lebanon buries victims of fuel tank blast
Amid anger, sorrow, Lebanon buries victims of fuel tank blast
Singers in the dark: Syria ‘power cut video’ tops 5 million views on YouTube
Singers in the dark: Syria ‘power cut video’ tops 5 million views on YouTube
US envoy to Yemen Lenderking calls on donor countries to ‘step up’ pledges
US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking speaks during an interview with Yemeni American News in Michigan during a visit to meet members of the Yemeni-American community. (Screenshot/Twitter/@StateDept_NEA)
Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan — army chief
Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan — army chief
What We Are Reading Today: The Logic of Social Science by James Mahoney
What We Are Reading Today: The Logic of Social Science by James Mahoney

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.