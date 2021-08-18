You are here

Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 2, injures 27

Wildfire raging near French Riviera kills 2, injures 27
A fire brigade truck drives next to a wildfire near Le Luc on Wednesday. Fires near the French Riviera killed 2 people and was burning out of control in the forests of the popular region, fueled by wind and drought. (AP)
AP

  • Over 1,100 firefighters were battling the flames and thousands of tourists and locals were evacuated to safer areas
  • Whipped up by powerful seasonal winds coming off the Mediterranean Sea, the fire had burned 7,000 hectares of forest by Wednesday morning, local officials said
BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, France: wildfire near the French Riviera killed two people and was burning out of control Wednesday in the forests of the popular region, fueled by wind and drought.
Over 1,100 firefighters were battling the flames and thousands of tourists and locals were evacuated to safer areas.
The fire started Monday evening 40 kilometers (24 miles) inland from the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez. Whipped up by powerful seasonal winds coming off the Mediterranean Sea, the fire had burned 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) of forest by Wednesday morning, local officials said.
The prefect of the Var region, Evence Richard, told reporters that two people were killed. The local prosecutor said the bodies were found in a home that burned down near the town of Grimaud. An investigation has been opened to formally identify the victims.
At least 27 people, including five firefighters, have suffered smoke inhalation or minor injuries from the blaze, the prefecture of the Var region said. Authorities closed a highway north of the fire area on Wednesday afternoon due to the thick smoke.
In the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, huge water-bombing planes could be seen swooping down to fill their bellies with water to dump across the flaming Riviera backcountry.
The end of the day brought new risks, because the airborne battle against the blaze by nine water-dropping aircraft and two planes spreading fire retardant must stop at night. Reinforcements to give firefighters on the ground periodic rests were coming in from northern France and elsewhere.
The wildfire has forced about 10,000 people to flee homes, campgrounds and hotels, sending them to sleep in temporary shelters, the prefect tweeted. Among them were over 1,000 people who stayed around a gym in the seaside resort of Bormes-Les-Mimosas where authorities supplied food and water.
Vassili Bartoletti and his family, who are from northeastern France, were evacuated early Tuesday from a campground where they had been vacationing.
“Around midnight, someone knocked at our door and told us to take our belongings and leave. At the end of the alley, we could see the red flames,” he told The Associated Press. “So we left hastily.”
Bartoletti said his 6-year-old son was “very anxious” about the fire.
“I showed him the map. I showed him we were far away, that we’ve been moved to a safe place” in Bormes-Les-Mimosas, he said.
Last month, while the family was on vacation on the Italian island of Sardinia, a major blaze there for three days threatened the town where they had rented a house. They did not have to evacuate but endured smoke in the air and saw water-dumping planes and helicopters going back and forth repeatedly.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been vacationing in a nearby coastal fortress, visited the fire zone on Tuesday and praised the firefighters for their work.
French officials warned that the fire risk would remain very high through Wednesday because of hot, dry weather. Temperatures have reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) in recent days.
Wildfires have swept across the Mediterranean region in recent weeks, leaving areas in Greece, Turkey, Italy, Algeria and Spain in smoldering ruins. In Greece on Wednesday, a major wildfire northwest of Athens, the capital, decimated large tracts of pine forest for a third straight day.
In neighboring Albania, hundreds of hectares (thousands of acres) have burned over the last month. Police reported Wednesday that a former deputy minister has been arrested for arson.
In Spain, authorities in the central region of Castilla y León said firefighters had established a perimeter around a blaze that has consumed at least 12,000 hectares (29,650 acres) this week. A fire on the Canary Islands was also brought under control after singeing 300 hectares (740 acres) of farmland.
While the Mediterranean is known for its sunny, hot summers, scientists voice little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events such as heat waves, droughts and wildfires. Such hardships are likely to happen more frequently as the Earth continues to warm, they say.

Court ruling further undermines Austria's stance on deporting Afghans

Court ruling further undermines Austria’s stance on deporting Afghans
Court ruling further undermines Austria’s stance on deporting Afghans

Court ruling further undermines Austria’s stance on deporting Afghans
  • Austria must keep deporting Afghans back for as long as possible even as Taliban have seized control
  • Austrian President said on Tuesday it would be illegal to deport people to Afghanistan now
VIENNA: Austria’s Constitutional Court ruled on Wednesday that there was no prospect of deporting a rejected asylum seeker back to Afghanistan for now, further undermining the government’s stance that it still plans to deport Afghans there.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservatives has said Austria must keep deporting Afghans back to Afghanistan for as long as possible even as the Taliban have seized control.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said on Tuesday it would be illegal to deport people to Afghanistan now, and the leader of the left-wing Greens, the junior partner in the coalition government, said on Monday there will be no such deportations. But Nehammer has yet to concede that.
“Given the current country information on Afghanistan, the Constitutional Court does not find that a prompt ... deportation of the applicant to his country of origin is possible,” the court said in a statement.
The Afghan, whose name and age were not mentioned, had had his asylum claim and appeal rejected and was in custody pending deportation. The court ruled that he be released.
Nehammer, whose conservatives often compete with the far-right Freedom Party for voters, said on Wednesday that Austria still deports Afghans to the extent it can under European law, an apparent reference to the fact it deports some to other European countries.
Nehammer and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg have also called for “deportation centers” to be set up in countries neighboring Afghanistan as an alternative to deporting Afghans home, suggesting that may no longer be possible.
Austria was one of six European Union countries that warned the European Commission this month against halting the deportation of rejected Afghan asylum seekers despite the Taliban’s advances.
Since then, three of the six have reversed course. Only Austria, Belgium and Greece have not.

Afghan film director recounts escape from Kabul

Afghan film director recounts escape from Kabul
Afghan film director recounts escape from Kabul

Afghan film director recounts escape from Kabul
KYIV: Sahraa Karimi had been waiting in line for nearly three hours to withdraw money from a bank in Kabul on Sunday when the bank manager came over and urged her to leave, with the sound of gunfire echoing in the distance.
Karimi, an Afghan filmmaker and the first woman to head the state-run Afghan Film Organization, decided on the spot to get herself, her brothers and nieces out of Afghanistan, even though she knew there was chaos at Kabul’s airport.
At a hotel in Kyiv, Ukraine, she told Reuters about her escape, which she said was done with the help of the Turkish and Ukrainian governments.
“I took my family. I leave my house, I leave my car, I leave my money, I leave everything that I have,” she said.
The 36-year-old has sounded the alarm about the return of Taliban rule, saying it would throttle the film industry and the rights of women.
“They don’t support art, they don’t value culture and they will never support these kinds of things,” Karimi said. “And they are afraid of educated, independent women,” she said, adding that the Tailban wanted women to be “hidden, invisible.”
The Taliban says it will respect women’s rights within the framework of Islamic law; a senior Taliban leader has said their role would be decided by a council of Islamic scholars.
After leaving the bank and unable to find a taxi home, Karimi began to run through the streets. The director, whose film Hava, Maryam, Ayesha featured at the Venice film festival in 2019, filmed herself as she ran, in a video posted on Instagram with more than 1.3 million views.
Karimi and her family were due to leave on a flight that was evacuating Ukrainian citizens, she said, but as thousands of Afghans poured into the airport hoping to escape, access to her flight was cut off and it left without them.
“The moment when we missed the first airplane was the most sad moment in my life because I thought: ‘Okay, we cannot go anymore, we stay,’” she said, adding that she had been worried the Taliban would target her family rather than her.
She wanted her nieces to live in a country where “they give you freedom, you have your education. As a human being you should have a value but under Taliban rules, okay, you live, but a miserable life.”
Images circulated on social media this week of Afghans rushing toward a US military plane and clinging to its side.
“A lot of people just came to airport and they just, you know, they (were) just ... like hugging (the) airplane, just to take them. They were so hopeless,” Karimi said.
Having missed the first plane, Karimi got back in touch with the officials helping her. She was told to move away from the crowd and hours later, officials whom she did not identify then took her family to another part of the airport, from where she and her family boarded a Turkish flight to Ukraine.

Former Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani says he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed, did not take money

Former Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani says he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed, did not take money
Former Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani says he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed, did not take money

Former Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani says he left Kabul to prevent bloodshed, did not take money
ABU DHABI: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, speaking from exile in the United Arab Emirates, said on Wednesday that he had left Kabul to prevent bloodshed and denied reports he took large sums of money with him as he departed the presidential palace.
Ghani has been bitterly criticized by former ministers for leaving the country suddenly as Taliban forces entered Kabul on Sunday.
“If I had stayed, I would be witnessing bloodshed in Kabul,” Ghani said in a video streamed on Facebook, his first public comments since it was confirmed he was in the UAE.
He left on the advice of government officials, he added. 

WHO slams wealthy nations' rush toward Covid vaccine boosters

WHO slams wealthy nations’ rush toward Covid vaccine boosters
WHO slams wealthy nations’ rush toward Covid vaccine boosters

WHO slams wealthy nations’ rush toward Covid vaccine boosters
  • WHO experts insisted there was not enough scientific evidence that boosters were needed
  • "We're planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we're leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket," said WHO's emergency director
GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) condemned Wednesday the rush by wealthy countries to provide Covid vaccine booster shots, while millions around the world have yet to receive a single dose.
Speaking before US authorities announced that all vaccinated Americans would soon be eligible to receive additional doses, WHO experts insisted there was not enough scientific evidence that boosters were needed and said providing them while so many were still waiting to be immunized was immoral.
“We’re planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we’re leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket,” WHO’s emergency director Mike Ryan told reporters from the UN agency’s Geneva headquarters.
“The fundamental, ethical reality is we’re handing out second life jackets while leaving millions and millions of people without anything to protect them.”
WHO called earlier this month for a moratorium on Covid vaccine booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.
But that has not stopped a number of countries from moving forward with plans to add a third jab, as they struggle to thwart the Delta variant.
US authorities warned Wednesday that Covid-19 vaccination efficacy was decreasing over time, and said they had authorized booster shots for all Americans from September 20 starting eight months after an individual has been fully vaccinated.
The officials said that while the vaccines remain “remarkably effective” in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death from the effects of Covid, protection could diminish in the months ahead without boosted immunization.
Washington had already authorized an extra dose for people with weakened immune systems.
Israel has also begun administering third doses to Israelis aged 50 and over.
But WHO experts insisted that the science was still out on boosters and stressed that ensuring that people in low-income countries where vaccination is lagging received jabs was far more important.
“What is clear is that it’s critical to get first shots into arms and protect the most vulnerable before boosters are rolled out,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told Wednesday’s press conference.
“The divide between the haves and have nots will only grow larger if manufacturers and leaders prioritize booster shots over supply to low- and middle-income countries,” he said.
“The virus is evolving and it is not in the best interests of leaders just to focus on narrow nationalistic goals when we live in an interconnected world and the virus is mutating quickly.”
Tedros voiced outrage at reports that the single-dose J&J vaccine currently being filled and finished in South Africa was being shipped for use in Europe “where virtually all adults have been offered vaccines at this point.”
“We urge J&J to urgently prioritize distribution of their vaccines to Africa before considering supplies to rich countries that already have sufficient access,” he said.
“Vaccine injustice is a shame on all humanity and if we don’t tackle it together, we will prolong the acute stage of this pandemic for years when it could be over in a matter of months.”

At least 1 killed by Taliban in Jalalabad protest

At least 1 killed by Taliban in Jalalabad protest
At least 1 killed by Taliban in Jalalabad protest

At least 1 killed by Taliban in Jalalabad protest
  • On Wednesday, evacuations from Kabul airport were ongoing as western countries scramble to take out their citizens and friendly Afghans
DUBAI: The Taliban on Wednesday killed at least one protester in Jalalabad city during a demonstration demanding the reinstallation of Afghanistan’s flag on offices instead of the Taliban’s flag, an Afghan health official told AP.

The Taliban, which has swept the country in recent days, opened fire on the crowd who had gathered in the city to protest against the group’s hardline rule over Afghanistan. Earlier reports suggested that two people were killed while six others were injured. 

According to local news agency Pajhwok Afghan News, dozens were injured after shots were fired at a crowd carrying the Afghan national flag on the streets of Jalalabad. 

In video footage believe to have been taken from the incident protestors can be seen walking down the street, chanting as they wave the national flag – then suddenly there are bursts of gunfire sending the demonstrators running for their lives.

In a separate act of violence, AFP reported that a statue of a prominent anti-Taliban fighter killed by the group before they took power for the first time in the 1990s had been decapitated in Bamiyan city. 

We are not sure who has blown up the statue (of Abdul Ali Mazari), but there are different groups of Taliban present here, including some... who are known for their brutality," a resident told AFP.

The Taliban had previously vowed that it would not seek vengeance or retribution against anyone that worked with allies forces or the previous government. 

On Wednesday, evacuations from Kabul airport were ongoing as western countries scramble to take out their citizens and friendly Afghans.

