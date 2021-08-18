You are here

Algeria to review relations with Morocco after 'hostile acts'

date 2021-08-18
Algerian President Abelmadjid Tebboune chaired an extraordinary security council meeting during which Algeria said will review its relations with Morocco, which it accuses of involvement in deadly fires that ravaged the country. (File/AFP)
Abbas Momani | AFP

Algeria to review relations with Morocco after ‘hostile acts’
  • There would also be an "intensification of security controls on the western borders" with Morocco
  • Decision to review relations with Rabat was made during an extraordinary meeting of Algeria’s security council
Abbas Momani | AFP

Algiers: Algeria will review its relations with neighboring Morocco, which it accuses of involvement in deadly fires that have ravaged the North African country, a presidency statement said Wednesday.
“The incessant hostile acts carried out by Morocco against Algeria have necessitated the review of relations between the two countries,” the Algerian statement said.
There would also be an “intensification of security controls on the western borders” with Morocco, the statement added.
Algeria is reeling from the devastation caused by dozens of forest fires in multiple sites that broke out amid a blistering heatwave on August 9, leaving at least 90 people dead, including 33 soldiers.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has said most of the fires were of “criminal” origin.
The decision to review relations with Rabat was made during an extraordinary meeting of the country’s security council, chaired by Tebboune.
The statement provided no further details about what the review might mean.
Algerian authorities have appeared to point the finger for the fires at the independence movement of the mainly Berber region of Kabylie, which extends along the Mediterranean coast east of the capital Algiers.
As well as the Paris-based Movement for Self-determination of Kabylie (MAK), Algiers has accused the Islamist-inspired Rachad movement of involvement.
Algiers classified both as a “terrorist organization” in May.
The authorities also accuse the groups of involvement in the lynching of a man falsely accused of arson, an incident that sparked outrage. The mob also set the victim on fire.
The blazes burned tens of thousands of hectares of forest, with emergency services on Wednesday declaring all the fires had been extinguished.
Relations between Algiers and Rabat have been fraught in past decades, especially over the flashpoint issue of the disputed Western Sahara.

Arab coalition reiterates support for Yemeni government as battle for Marib continues

Updated 49 min 12 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Arab coalition reiterates support for Yemeni government as battle for Marib continues
  • Dozens of Houthis reportedly killed in two days of intensive air raids by coalition warplanes on rebel targets in Marib and Jouf provinces.
Saeed Al-Batati



ALEXANDRIA: The Arab coalition on Wednesday pledged to provide continuous military support to the internationally recognized government in Yemen in its ongoing battle against the Iran-backed Houthis.

It came as Lt. Gen. Mutlaq Al-Azima, deputy chief of the general staff and acting commander of the joint forces, and Lt. Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Maqdishi, Yemen’s defense minister, met to discuss military operations in the country and coalition support for government troops, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dozens of Houthis were reportedly killed on Tuesday and Wednesday during intensive air raids by coalition warplanes targeting rebel locations and military reinforcements in Marib and Jouf provinces. Yemeni military officials said the airstrikes prevented the Houthis from advancing in those areas and helped government forces make limited gains.

Skirmishes between government forces and rebels broke out on the ground in several places in the two provinces as Houthi efforts to recapture Marib city continued. Yemen’s Defense Ministry said the Houthis suffered heavy casualties, with at least 15 killed, during an ambush by government forces in Al-Mashjah, west of Marib.

Fighting in the central Marib province escalated in February when the Houthis resumed a major military offensive in an attempt to conquer Marib city, the government’s last bastion in the north of the country.

Government forces on Wednesday made limited advances in the northern province of Jouf after driving the Houthis from the mountains and surrounding areas in the district of Bart Al-Anan.

On Tuesday, Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed appealed to the UN and other international donors to help the war-torn country cope with the rapid devaluation of its currency and an economic meltdown.

During a meeting in Riyadh with Cathy Westley, charge d’affairs of the US embassy in Yemen, Saeed called on global powers and aid organizations to allocate urgent funds to help his government implement plans to address the economic crisis and its dangerous repercussions on an already devastating humanitarian crisis, official Yemeni state news agency SABA reported.

The PM said his government’s current priorities are halting the depreciation of the nation’s currency, the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, and ending the Houthi coup.

After a brief recovery last week, the value of the Yemeni riyal slipped again on Wednesday on the black market, reaching a rate of 1040 to the dollar, compared with 950 during the rebound.

In an attempt to halt the slide in value and control a chaotic exchange market, the central bank in Aden recently shut down several unregulated exchange firms, told the others to follow monetary rules, and ordered commercial and Islamic banks based in Sanaa to move their operations to Aden.

Turkish President Erdogan holds talks with UAE officials

Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Turkish President Erdogan holds talks with UAE officials
Arab News

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan received an Emirati delegation on Wednesday led by National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed.

During the meeting in Ankara, the two sides discussed the prospects of consolidating ties between the UAE and Turkey, especially in areas of economic and trade cooperation, and accelerating investment opportunities in transportation, health and energy, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported..

They also discussed an array of regional issues.

Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed to the Turkish President the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The Turkish president reciprocated the greetings and wished the UAE leaders continued good health and wellbeing.

Ministry: 20 percent of equipment to be used in El-Dabaa nuclear plant Egyptian-made

The Egyptian Ministry of Electricity says that 20 percent of the equipment to be used in the El-Dabaa nuclear plant will be locally made. (Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority/File Photo)
The Egyptian Ministry of Electricity says that 20 percent of the equipment to be used in the El-Dabaa nuclear plant will be locally made. (Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority/File Photo)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

The Egyptian Ministry of Electricity says that 20 percent of the equipment to be used in the El-Dabaa nuclear plant will be locally made. (Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority/File Photo)
  • Egypt has an ambitious plan to expand nuclear energy projects to generate electricity
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Electricity says that 20 percent of the equipment to be used in the El-Dabaa nuclear plant will be locally made.

Most of the equipment to be used in the nuclear power plant is manufactured in Russia, and Egypt is preparing a port to receive it, Ayman Hamza, spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity, said on Tuesday.

In a televised statement, he said that the quantity of Egyptian-made equipment would increase in the future.

Last month, it was reported that the Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority had completed sthe necessary documents to obtain permission to start construction on the plant to generate electricity with a capacity of 4800 megawatts.

Egypt has an ambitious plan to expand nuclear energy projects to generate electricity, said Dr. Hisham Hegazy, head of the authority, last month.

The El-Dabaa site is close to rail, road and transmission interconnections.

Hamza said: “We are seeking permission to establish the first and second units of the station to ensure safe operation.”

The permission would be an acknowledgment that the site of El-Dabaa and its characteristics “comply with the requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” Hamza added.

“We are now focusing on completing the facilities for the El-Dabaa nuclear reactor; there are no delays in the workflow and we are proceeding according to the set plan,” he said.

Hamza said that there was “coordination at the highest level between the Egyptian and Russian groups regarding the plant. There is coordination between Egypt and the IAEA as well.”

“The year 2026-2027 will witness the beginning of the work of the first nuclear reactor in Egypt,” he said.

He said that the technology used in the project ensured the highest level of safety.

The project is a first of its kind in Egypt, planned for development in Matrouh Governorate on the Mediterranean coast, 250 km from Alexandria.

It is being developed by the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) under a civil nuclear cooperation agreement signed between the governments of Russia and Egypt in 2015.

The cost of the project is $30 billion, 85 percent of which will be provided by Russia and the remaining amount by Egypt through private investors.

Egypt's intelligence chief meets senior Palestinian, Israeli officials

Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s intelligence chief meets senior Palestinian, Israeli officials
  • President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s efforts to achieve calm and stability in all Palestinian areas, in letter to counterpart Mahmoud Abbas
  • Kamel also attended meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz
Arab News

LONDON: Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel held talks with senior officials in the Palestinian city of Ramallah and the Israeli capital, Tel Aviv, during a visit aimed at following up on and advancing Egyptian-brokered peace efforts.
During a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Kamel delivered a message from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which affirmed Egypt’s support for the Palestinian cause and its efforts to achieve calm and stability in all Palestinian areas and the entire region, Egypt’s MENA news agency said.
Kamel said his country was keen “to coordinate and work with the State of Palestine in all steps and initiatives, for the good of the two peoples and countries and to support the Palestinian people in achieving their freedom and independence,” Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.
The two sides also reviewed the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, and ways to enhance bilateral relations and achieve stability and peace in the region.
Kamel also attended meetings on diplomatic, security and economic issues, as well as as well as the Egyptian mediation in the security situation in the Gaza Strip, with senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Israeli media reported.
The intelligence chief also invited Bennett to officially visit Egypt, on behalf of El-Sisi.

Algeria forest fires extinguished: emergency services

Updated 18 August 2021
AFP

Algeria forest fires extinguished: emergency services
  • "No forest fire was recorded" on Wednesday morning, Algeria’s emergency services said
  • Government has blamed arsonists and a blistering heatwave for the blazes as 22 suspects were arrested
AFP

Algiers: All forest fires in Algeria have been extinguished, the emergency services said Wednesday, ending over a week of deadly blazes that left at least 90 people dead.
“No forest fire was recorded” on Wednesday morning, the emergency services in the North African nation said.
Fires broke out on August 9, and at one point dozens were raging in multiple sites across northern Algeria, burning tens of thousands of hectares of forest.
The government has blamed arsonists and a blistering heatwave for the blazes, and authorities have arrested 22 suspects.
Police have also arrested 61 people over the lynching of a man falsely accused of arson, an incident that sparked outrage. The mob also set the victim on fire.
Authorities have appeared to point the finger for the incident and the blazes at the independence movement of the hard-hit mainly Berber region of Kabylie, which extends along the Mediterranean coast east of the capital Algiers.
The Movement for Self-determination of Kabylie (MAK), which Algiers classifies as a “terrorist organization,” has rejected the accusations.
Algeria is Africa’s biggest country by surface area, and although much of the interior is desert, the north has over four million hectares (10 million acres) of forest, which is hit every summer by fires.
Critics say the authorities failed to prepare for the blazes.
Algeria’s army mobilized five helicopters and its emergency services three water-bombing helicopters to fight the flames, with firefighting aircraft also coming to help from Europe.
Algeria has since decided to buy four firefighting planes.
Climate scientists have repeatedly warned that man-made global warming will bring higher temperatures and more extreme weather events across the world.

