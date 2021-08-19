You are here

  • Home
  • Was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal in Doha?

Was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal in Doha?

Was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal in Doha?
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad (L) and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (R), the Taliban's top political leader, shake hands after signing a peace agreement between Taliban and US officials in Doha, Qatar on Feb. 29, 2020. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/btnyx

Updated 19 August 2021
AP

Was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal in Doha?

Was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal in Doha?
  • Biden says the agreement bound him to withdraw US troops
  • The Taliban takeover prompted questions about whether the terms and conditions of the deal did enough to protect Afghanistan
Updated 19 August 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: After President Donald Trump signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020, he optimistically proclaimed that “we think we’ll be successful in the end.” His secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, asserted that the administration was “seizing the best opportunity for peace in a generation.”

Eighteen months later, President Joe Biden is pointing to the agreement signed in Doha, Qatar, as he tries to deflect blame for the Taliban overrunning Afghanistan in a blitz. He says it bound him to withdraw US troops, setting the stage for the chaos engulfing the country.

But Biden can go only so far in claiming the agreement boxed him in. It had an escape clause: The US could have withdrawn from the accord if Afghan peace talks failed. They did, but Biden chose to stay in it, although he delayed the complete pullout from May to September.

Chris Miller, acting defense secretary in the final months of the Trump administration, chafed at the idea that Biden was handcuffed by the agreement.

“If he thought the deal was bad, he could have renegotiated. He had plenty of opportunity to do that if he so desired,” Miller, a top Pentagon counterterrorism official at the time the Doha deal was signed, said in an interview.

Renegotiating, though, would have been difficult. Biden would have had little leverage. He, like Trump, wanted US troops out of Afghanistan. Pulling out of the agreement might have forced him to send thousands more back in.

He made that point Monday, saying in a televised address from the White House that he would not commit to sending more American troops to fight for Afghanistan’s future while also harkening back to the Trump deal to suggest that the withdrawal path was predetermined by his predecessor.

“The choice I had to make, as your president, was either to follow through on that agreement or be prepared to go back to fighting the Taliban in the middle of the spring fighting season,” Biden said.

The Taliban takeover, far swifter than officials from either administration had envisioned, has prompted questions from even some Trump-era officials about whether the terms and conditions of the deal — and the decisions that followed after — did enough to protect Afghanistan once the US military pulled out.

The historic deal was always high-wire diplomacy, requiring a degree of trust in the Taliban as a potential peace partner and inked despite skepticism from war-weary Afghans who feared losing authority in any power-sharing agreement.

“The Doha agreement was a very weak agreement, and the US should have gained more concessions from the Taliban,” said Lisa Curtis, an Afghanistan expert who served during the Trump administration as the National Security Council’s senior director for South and Central Asia.

She called it “wishful thinking” to believe that the Taliban might be interested in lasting peace. The resulting agreement, she said, was heavily weighted toward the Taliban, contributed to undermining Afghan President Ashraf Ghani — he fled the country Sunday — and facilitated the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners without a commensurate concession from the Taliban.

“They wanted US forces out, and they wanted to take over the country militarily, and they believed that they could do that,” Curtis said of the Taliban. “That was just crystal clear.”

The agreement called for the US to bring down its forces to 8,600 from 13,000 over the following three to four months, with the remaining US forces withdrawing in 14 months, or by May 1.

It stipulated commitments that the Taliban were expected to make to prevent terrorism, including specific obligations to renounce Al-Qaeda and prevent that group or others from using Afghan soil to plot attacks on the US or its allies. Though the agreement bound the Taliban to halt all attacks on US and coalition forces, it importantly did not explicitly require them to expel Al-Qaeda or to stop attacks on the Afghan military or offensives to take control of Afghan cities or other populated areas.

The agreement provided significant legitimacy to the Taliban, whose leaders met with Pompeo, the first secretary of state to meet with leaders of the group. There were also discussions of them coming to the United States to meet with Trump.

Stlll, Trump spoke cautiously about the deal’s prospects for success and warned of military firepower if “bad things happen.” Pompeo similarly said the US was “realistic” and “restrained,” determined to avoid endless wars.

US officials made clear at the time that the agreement was conditions-based and the failure of intra-Afghan peace talks to reach a negotiated settlement would have nullified the requirement to withdraw.

One day before the Doha deal, a top aide to chief US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad said the agreement was not irreversible, and “there is no obligation for the United States to withdraw troops if the Afghan parties are unable to reach agreement or if the Taliban show bad faith in the course of this negotiation.”

Those negotiations were intended to begin within a month of the US-Taliban deal being signed but were delayed amid disputes between the Taliban and the Afghan government over prisoner releases. Amid numerous fits and starts, the negotiations had not produced any outcome by the time Biden announced his withdrawal decision in April. Nor have they done so since.

Miller said it was the “right approach” and necessary to force Ghani into negotiations. He said the Doha deal was always supposed to be “phase one” of the process, with the next part being the US using its leverage to have Ghani negotiate on a power-sharing deal with the Taliban.

“Obviously, he was not jazzed by that, but he was going to do it — or he was going to be removed,” Miller said. “We were going to put some serious pressure on him to make him cut a deal with the Taliban.”

In hindsight, though, said Curtis, the US should not have entered the Doha talks “unless we were prepared to represent the Afghan government’s interests. It was an unfair negotiation, because nobody was looking out for the interests of the Afghan government.”

Topics: Taliban USA Afghanistan Trump

Related

Italy making efforts to hold extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan — papers
World
Italy making efforts to hold extraordinary G20 summit on Afghanistan — papers
Special Taliban fighter (C) is seen surrounded by locals at Pul-e-Khumri on August 11, 2021 after Taliban captured Pul-e-Khumri. (AFP) graphic
World
How a new generation of Afghan Taliban fighters was forged under American fire

Anti-Taliban forces massing in Panjshir Valley, says Russia

Anti-Taliban forces massing in Panjshir Valley, says Russia
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

Anti-Taliban forces massing in Panjshir Valley, says Russia

Anti-Taliban forces massing in Panjshir Valley, says Russia
  • The Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul is Afghanistan’s last remaining holdout, known for its natural defenses
Updated 19 August 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that a Taliban resistance is forming in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley led by vice president Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, the son of a famed anti-Taliban fighter.

“The Taliban doesn’t control the whole territory of Afghanistan,” Lavrov told reporters at a press conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Libyan counterpart.

“There are reports of the situation in the Panjshir Valley where the resistance of Afghanistan’s vice president Mr.Saleh and Ahmad Massoud is concentrated,” he said.

Lavrov also reiterated his call for an inclusive dialogue involving all political players in Afghanistan for the formation of a “representative government.”

The Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul is Afghanistan’s last remaining holdout, known for its natural defenses.

According to images shared on social media, Saleh and Massoud, the son of anti-Taliban fighter Ahmed Shah Massoud, are pulling together a guerrilla movement to take on the Taliban.

Moscow has been cautiously optimistic about the new leadership in Kabul and is seeking contact with the militants in an effort to avoid instability spilling over to neighboring ex-Soviet states.

While the United States and other countries rushed to evacuate their citizens from Kabul, Russia said its embassy will continue to work.

Earlier this week, Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov met with the Taliban in Kabul, hailing on state television a “positive and constructive” meeting.

The Kremlin has in recent years reached out to the Taliban — which is banned as an “extremist” group in Russia — and hosted its representatives in Moscow several times, most recently last month.

Topics: Russia Afghanistan anti-taliban Taliban

Related

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries
Updated 19 August 2021
Reuters

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries
  • The number of patients in intensive care units for COVID had risen above 2,000
Updated 19 August 2021
Reuters

PARIS: France has added Algeria and Morocco to its list of countries deemed high-risk COVID-19 zones as it battles a fourth wave of infections.

The new measure, which will take effect on Saturday, means people arriving from the two African countries will have to undergo strict protocol measures, such as self-isolating.

French health authorities reported on Wednesday that the number of patients in intensive care units for COVID had risen above 2,000 for the first time since June 14, as the Delta variant puts renewed strain on the hospital system.

Topics: France COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic vaccina Morocco Algeria

Related

Protesters and police face during a protest against the vaccine and vaccine passports, in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. (AP)
World
France implements Macron’s Covid pass despite protests
No health pass, no cinema or museum: France tightens COVID-19 rules
World
No health pass, no cinema or museum: France tightens COVID-19 rules

Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3

Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3
Updated 19 August 2021
AP

Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3

Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3
  • The explosion took place when a procession of Shiite Muslims was passing through a congested neighborhood
  • Shiites are a minority in predominant Sunni Muslim Pakistan
Updated 19 August 2021
AP

MULTAN: A powerful roadside bomb exploded among a procession of Shiite Muslims in central Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least three and wounding over 50 people, local police said.

Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing toward the site of the explosion. Several wounded people were seen waiting for help along a road in the deeply conservative city of Bahawalnagar in the eastern Punjab province, where the attack took place.

City police officer Mohammad Asad and Shiite leader Khawar Shafqat confirmed the bombing. Witnesses said tensions are now high in the city, with Shiites protesting the attack and demanding retribution.

Shafqat said the explosion went off while the procession was passing through a congested neighborhood known as MuHajjir Colony. He condemned the attack and urged the government to further step up security at such processions, which are ongoing in other parts of the country as well.

Communications in the area were difficult, as authorities had suspended mobile phone service across the country a day ago ahead of the Shiite Ashura festival.

The annual commemoration mourns the 7th century death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein, one of Shiite Islam’s most beloved saints.

For Shiites, the remembrance of Hussein is an emotional event that sees many believers weep over his death at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq. During the Ashura processions, which are held across the world, many participants beat their backs with chains, flagellating themselves in a symbolic expression of regret for not being able to help Hussein before his martyrdom.

Shiites are a minority in predominant Sunni Muslim Pakistan, where extremist Sunni Muslims view them as apostates deserving of death.

Topics: Pakistan ashura shiite

Related

A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias
Middle-East
A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias

Afghanistan’s first female pilot fears for her country’s future

Afghanistan’s first female pilot fears for her country’s future
Updated 19 August 2021
RAY HANANIA

Afghanistan’s first female pilot fears for her country’s future

Afghanistan’s first female pilot fears for her country’s future
  • Although there have been many deaths, most were the result of panic by Afghan citizens who feared the Taliban’s return
  • On Monday, the Taliban declared an end to the 20-year war that began after Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four US commercial jets and flew them into major American targets on Sept. 11, 2001
Updated 19 August 2021
RAY HANANIA

Niloofar Rahmani, Afghanistan’s first female pilot, said that she is extremely concerned about the sudden takeover of her country by the Taliban, who once ruled with brutality, oppressed women and provided a haven for Al-Qaeda terrorism against the US.

Rahmani joined Arab News Afghanistan reporter Baker Atyani on Wednesday to discuss the uncertainty over the nation’s future now that the Taliban have taken control following the total withdrawal of US and Western forces.

Both Rahmani and Atyani said that only time will tell if the new Taliban regime returns to its brutal past or turns over a new leaf to respect the rights that were restored to women and Westerners after the militants were driven from the country following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the US.


“If I said it is going in the right direction, I would be lying because that is not the case. As a little girl, I grew up during the Taliban regime back before 2001. I have seen and been witness to everything that has been taken away from women. And that situation has always been a nightmare to me,” Rahmani recalled.

“And, growing up, I just wanted to do something for my country, give women a voice, and help them to raise their voices. How long? We are living in the 21st century. Why should we be abandoned? Why shouldn’t we have the right to speak? And, of course, me being a symbol of freedom for Afghan women, doing what I have done, and flying and wearing the uniform, it has never been easy. I had to overcome so many barriers, obstacles, to be able to find my place,” she said.

“Now to be honest I am very afraid for the freedom of women, and all the rights that have been given to women in the past 20 years. Young girls during these 20 years were raised and they grew up, and all they saw was freedom, and having the freedom of going to school and being educated. Do what they dream to do and there wouldn’t be anything against them. Now, I can openly say it is all gone.”

Atyani said that the question on everyone’s minds is over the new Taliban regime, which swiftly seized control of Afghanistan as US forces made their final departure and the former Afghan leadership fled.


“The main challenge now in front of the world is, will the Taliban walk the walk? Will they really respect human rights? Will they actually preserve all of these 20 years’ achievements, mainly for women, freedom of expression?” Atyani said.

“The signals the Taliban have been giving for the past few days since they have taken control of Kabul seems to be OK, but we need to wait and see if they will be able to bring all the other Afghan factions into the interim government or the next set-up in Afghanistan.”

On Monday, the Taliban declared an end to the 20-year war that began after Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four US commercial jets and flew them into major American targets on Sept. 11, 2001, destroying the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center and damaging the Pentagon, the center of US military superiority. The Taliban had given sanctuary to Al-Qaeda and its leader Osama bin Laden, who was killed in a US strike on May 2, 2011.

Although there have been many deaths, most were the result of panic by Afghan citizens who feared the Taliban’s return. Several were trampled to death as frantic crowds sought to escape the country via Kabul airport, while others died trying to cling to flights as they took off.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday before the Islamist militants entered the capital and most of Afghanistan’s major cities unopposed and unchallenged.

Rahmani, who fled Afghanistan after being threatened by what she referred to as leaders of the Afghan government, said that friends and relatives who remained reported a wave of brutality that has received little attention amid the tumultuous and confusing events.

“I don’t know how it seems everything is OK in Kabul right now. That is not what my family, my friends back in Afghanistan are seeing. I get text messages and calls from them. They are screaming, they are crying, they are begging for help. They are saying they are going to be killed, please help me,” she said.

Atyani said he understands Rahmani’s concerns and her experiences.

“Certainly, everyone is hoping for the best. At the same time I know what Niloofar is talking about. This is the common feeling and the fear that every Afghan woman, and young men and women in Kabul, and even in northern parts of the country are feeling,” Atyani said.

“That is because they have experienced how the Taliban governed the country from 1996 to 2001. So, I don’t blame them. However, I believe that, politically, the Taliban now are more mature. I think they want the international support. They don’t want to live in isolation. They have changed, they have changed, yes. But have they changed enough to say they can actually respect human rights, even the people’s rights in the country? I guess this is a big question.”

Atyani noted that the US departed Afghanistan with the belief that the Taliban “will live up to their promises” despite some “legitimate concerns.”

Many of Afghanistan’s biggest cities have “fallen in just a few hours” and “the army that the US invested in completely melted and disappeared in only a few weeks,” he said.

The US invested more than $1 trillion, Atyani added, spending more than $40 billion each year in infrastructure for the army, law enforcement and building the government that collapsed in less than 24 hours.

“What the US was able to secure from the Taliban is that they won’t use Afghan territory against any other country. They won’t allow militant groups to work from Afghanistan against the US or any other country in the world. This is what the US has secured from the Taliban over the past 20 years,” Atyani said.


“They will impose their own way of rule in the country. The US concerns will be addressed by the Taliban. I don’t think the human rights issue, women’s rights issue, will be that pressing for the US or the International community. We could have another North Korea, maybe, another Iran, another Myanmar in Afghanistan in the near future.”

Rahmani, who co-authored a book with writer Adam Sikes, entitled “Open Skies: My Life as Afghanistan’s First Female Pilot”, said she fears for the future of Afghanistan.


“But it gets worse and worse. Honestly, as an Afghan woman growing up during this 20 years of freedom, having the right to do what I want to do, and speak for myself, I never thought this would be the end of it,” Rahmani said.

“This is really scary. I never thought. And I am just putting myself in the position of the young girls who are shocked by the situation at the moment. How can I be positive? My heart does not let me to be positive.”

Rahmani and Atyani made their comments during an appearance on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” broadcast on Wednesday, Aug. 18, on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Detroit and WDMV AM 700 Radio in Washington D.C. on the U.S. Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News. The program can be viewed on Arab News Facebook page where it was streamed live at Facebook.com/ArabNews.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts
World
Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day
Updated 19 August 2021
AP

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day
  • The Vilia blaze is the latest of hundreds of wildfires that have burnt across Greece this month
  • The blazes have stretched the country’s firefighting capabilities to the limit
Updated 19 August 2021
AP

ATHENS: Hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters were battling a major wildfire decimating a pine forest for a fourth day Thursday northwest of the Greek capital.
The fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Athens, has already burned through thousands of hectares and led to evacuation orders being issued for several villages in the area. Strong winds forecast for later in the day could complicate firefighting efforts.
The fire department said 427 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, along with 149 vehicles were battling the flames. Five water-dropping planes and five helicopters were providing air support, while the army sent manpower and machinery.
The Vilia blaze is the latest of hundreds of wildfires that have burnt across Greece this month, fueled by a heat wave — the country’s most severe in about three decades — that parched shrubland and forests.
The blazes have stretched the country’s firefighting capabilities to the limit, leading the government to appeal for international help, including through a European Union emergency response system. About 24 European and Middle Eastern countries responded, sending planes, helicopters, vehicles and hundreds of firefighters. Most have since returned home.
The causes of the fires have not been officially established, although more than a dozen people have been arrested on suspicion of arson.
Intense heat and wildfires have also struck other Mediterranean countries. Firefighters in France worked to contain a forest fire along the French Riviera on Tuesday, and recent wildfires have killed at least 75 people in Algeria and 16 in Turkey. Worsening drought and heat have also fueled wildfires in the western United States and in Russia’s northern Siberia region.

Related

Saudi Arabia ready to help Greece battle fires: Foreign minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ready to help Greece battle fires: Foreign minister
Greece fires claim first deaths as Turkey under pressure
World
Greece fires claim first deaths as Turkey under pressure

Latest updates

Policy groups ask Apple to drop plans to inspect iMessages, scan for abuse images
Apple on August 13 defended new child protection features that would check images uploaded to its cloud storage and on its messaging platform, rejecting concerns the updates pose threats to privacy. (File/AFP)
Facebook launches VR remote work app, calling it a step to the ‘metaverse’
Facebook’s Horizon Workrooms app comes as many companies continue to work from home after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down physical workspaces. (Facebook)
Recorded Covid deaths top 100,000 in Iran
Recorded Covid deaths top 100,000 in Iran
Anti-Taliban forces massing in Panjshir Valley, says Russia
Anti-Taliban forces massing in Panjshir Valley, says Russia
Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G
Saudi Arabia increases areas covered by 5G

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.