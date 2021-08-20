Indonesia air force sends plane to repatriate citizens from Afghanistan

You are here

An Indonesian Air Force C-130 transport aircraft. (File/AFP)
  • More than 18,000 people of various nationalities have been evacuated in recent days
JAKARTA: The air force of Indonesia will bring home 15 of its citizens from Afghanistan, its foreign ministry said on Friday, amid chaos and uncertainty in the country after the hard-line Islamist Taliban seized power.

More than 18,000 people of various nationalities have been evacuated in recent days from Kabul airport, the site of mayhem and despair as thousands of people try to flee following the rapid takeover of key Afghan cities including Kandahar then Kabul, as US and other foreign troops withdrew.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim majority country, will pick up 15 of its citizens, said foreign ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah.

Faizasyah did not provide further details, though a military spokesman said the air force was sending a flight to Kabul which was expected to arrive home later on Friday.

Scenes from the Kabul airport, heavily guarded by over 5,000 US troops, have captured global attention, telling a story of panic and desperation, with thousands of men, women and children trying to leave aboard military and civilian flights.

Some have been killed and Taliban forces have shot into the air to control the crowds.

Indonesia’s foreign ministry earlier this week said the safety of its citizens, including embassy staff, was a priority for government.

  • The military said it has aircraft available to evacuate 5,000 to 9,000 people per day
  • 6,741 people had been evacuated since Aug. 14, including 1,762 American citizens and Green Card holders
WASHINGTON: The United States is struggling to pick up the pace of American and Afghan evacuations at Kabul airport, constrained by obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems. With an Aug. 31 deadline looming, tens of thousands remained to be airlifted from the chaotic country.

Taliban fighters and their checkpoints ringed the airport — major barriers for Afghans who fear that their past work with Westerners makes them prime targets for retribution. Hundreds of Afghans who lacked any papers or clearance for evacuation also congregated outside the airport, adding to the chaos that has prevented even some Afghans who do have papers and promises of flights from getting through.

It didn’t help that many of the Taliban fighters could not read the documents.

In a hopeful sign, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in Washington that 6,000 people were cleared for evacuation Thursday and were expected to board military flights in coming hours. That would mark a major increase from recent days. About 2,000 passengers were flown out on each of the past two days, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby said the military has aircraft available to evacuate 5,000 to 9,000 people per day, but until Thursday far fewer designated evacuees had been able to reach, and then enter, the airport.

Kirby told reporters the limiting factor has been available evacuees, not aircraft. He said efforts were underway to speed processing, including adding State Department consular officers to verify paperwork of Americans and

Afghans who managed to get to the airport. Additional entry gates had been opened, he said.

And yet, at the current rate it would be difficult for the US to evacuate all of the Americans and Afghans who are qualified for and seeking evacuation by Aug. 31. President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would ensure no American was left behind, even if that meant staying beyond August, an arbitrary deadline that he set weeks before the Taliban climaxed a stunning military victory by taking Kabul last weekend. It was not clear if Biden might consider extending the deadline for evacuees who aren’t American citizens.

At the airport, military evacuation flights continued, but access remained difficult for many. On Thursday, Taliban militants fired into the air to try to control the crowds gathered at the airport’s blast walls. Men, women and children fled. US Navy fighter jets flew overhead, a standard military precaution but also a reminder to the Taliban that the US has firepower to respond to a combat crisis.

There is no accurate figure of the number of people — Americans, Afghans or others — who are in need of evacuation as the process is almost entirely self-selecting. For example, the State Department says that when it ordered its nonessential embassy staff to leave Kabul in April after Biden’s withdrawal announcement, fewer than 4,000 Americans had registered for security updates. The actual number, including dual US-Afghan citizens along with family members, is likely much higher, with estimates ranging from 11,000 to 15,000. Tens of thousands of Afghans may also be in need of escape.

Compounding the uncertainty, the US government has no way to track how many registered Americans may have left Afghanistan already. Some may have returned to the United States but others may have gone to third countries.

At the Pentagon, Kirby declined to say whether Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had recommended to Biden that he extend the Aug. 31 deadline. Given the Taliban’s takeover of the country, staying beyond that date would require at least the Taliban’s acquiescence, he said. He said he knew of no such talks yet between US and Taliban commanders, who have been in regular touch for days to limit conflict at the airport as part of what the White House has termed a “safe passage” agreement worked out on Sunday.

“I think it is just a fundamental fact of the reality of where we are, that communications and a certain measure of agreement with the Taliban on what we’re trying to accomplish has to occur,” Kirby said.

Of the approximately 2,000 people airlifted from the airport in the 24 hours ended Wednesday morning, nearly 300 were Americans, Kirby said. US lawmakers were briefed Thursday morning that 6,741 people had been evacuated since Aug. 14, including 1,762 American citizens and Green Card holders, according to two congressional aides.

Although Afghanistan had been a hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said Thursday that evacuees are not required to get negative COVID-19 results.

“A blanket humanitarian waiver has been implemented for COVID-19 testing for all persons the US government is relocating from Afghanistan,” the department said. Medical exams, including COVID-19 tests, had been required for evacuees prior to the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, which added extra urgency to efforts to get at-risk Afghans out.

Additional American troops continued to arrive at the airport. As of Thursday there were about 5,200, including Marines who specialize in evacuation coordination and an Air Force unit that specializes in emergency airport operations. Biden has authorized a total deployment of about 6,000.

Hoping to secure evacuation seats are American citizens and other foreigners, Afghan allies of the Western forces, and women, journalists, activists and others most at risk from the fundamentalist Taliban.

In June, more than 20 diplomats at the US Embassy in Kabul registered their concerns that the evacuation of Afghans who had worked for America was not proceeding quickly enough.

In a cable sent through the State Department’s dissent channel, a time-honored method for foreign service officers to register opposition to administration policies, the diplomats said the situation on the ground was dire, that the

Taliban would likely seize control of the capital within months of the Aug. 31 pullout, and urged the administration to immediately begin a concerted evacuation effort, according to officials familiar with the document.

Will US troops go beyond the airport perimeter to collect and escort people? Austin suggested on Wednesday that this was not currently feasible. “We don’t have the capability to go out and collect large numbers of people,” he told reporters.

Austin added that evacuations would continue “until the clock runs out or we run out of capability.”

Afghans in danger because of their work with the US military or USorganizations, and Americans scrambling to get them out, also pleaded with Washington to cut the red tape that has complicated matters.

“If we don’t sort this out, we’ll literally be condemning people to death,” said Marina Kielpinski LeGree, the American head of a nonprofit, Ascend. The organization’s young Afghan female colleagues were in the mass of people waiting for flights at the airport in the wake of days of mayhem, tear gas and gunshots.

TULUM, Mexico: Hurricane Grace struck Mexico’s Caribbean coast just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum on Thursday, tearing the roofs off some homes, knocking out power to thousands and keeping tourists off white sand beaches as it crossed the Yucatan Peninsula.
The push across land weakened the storm, but by evening it was centered back over water — the Gulf of Mexico — and the US National Hurricane Center said it was again regaining strength as it headed for a collision with the Mexican mainland late Friday or early Saturday.
The Category 1 storm had already soaked earthquake-damaged Haiti, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands en route to a direct hit on the Riviera Maya, the heart of Mexico’s tourism industry. Grace’s center struck just south of Tulum with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kmh), according to the Hurricane Center.
By nightfall, tropical storm-force winds were back up to 60 mph (95 kph) and rising. It was centered about 350 miles (565 kilometers) east-northeast of Veracruz and was heading werst at 15 mph (24 kph).
in Tulum, some families passed harrowing hours sheltering from cracking trees and flying debris.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, as Grace’s eye spun just offshore, Carlos González grabbed his 1 1/2-year-old son and ran from his home with his wife to a public school converted into a shelter for dozens of families. The light from his cell phone helped them find their way through the dark streets.
“The only thing I have left is what I’m wearing,” the 35-year-old construction worker said. “I knew my house wasn’t going to stand it because it’s made of cardboard. When the wind came I was really scared and decided to leave.”
Miguel Ángel Garcia decided to stay. On Thursday, he used a machete to hack at a tree trunk that had fallen onto his home’s roof.
“The wind came and they told us we should get to the school, but we didn’t have time because the trees started coming,” said the 33-year-old waiter. “We decided to stay and not go out into the street and leave it up to God.”
Many streets were blocked by fallen limbs and trees that pulled down power lines, leaving thousands in the dark.
Most businesses remained closed, but the few that opened saw long lines of residents waiting to buy tortillas and other food.
Quintana Roo Gov. Carlos Joaquín said the storm had knocked out power to some 84,000 customers in Cancun and 65,000 in Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Puerto Aventura and Tulum. But he said there were no reported deaths.
Cancun’s international airport reopened Thursday afternoon.
One lane of the highway between Playa del Carmen and Tulum was blocked by a fallen road sign. A gas station was destroyed when a large pavilion blew down, smashing two cars.
The state had opened shelters and evacuated some hotels and residents ahead of the storm’s arrival. Grace missed the popular cruise ship destination Cozumel and came ashore south of Playa del Carmen, where the downtown, usually thumping with music and clubgoers, was eerily desolate Wednesday night. Authorities had ordered all businesses closed and people inside by 8 p.m.
State authorities said that as of last week, the region was hosting about 130,000 tourists and hotels were more than half full despite the pandemic.
 

  Any violent response would cost Taliban losing international legitimacy, says expert
KABUL: Protests against the Taliban takeover spread to more Afghan cities on Thursday, including the capital Kabul.

Several people were killed when Taliban militants fired on a crowd in the eastern city of Asadabad, a witness said. Another witness reported gunshots near a rally in Kabul, but they appeared to be Taliban firing into the air.

On the day Afghanistan celebrates its independence from British control in 1919, a social media video showed a crowd of men and women in Kabul waving black, red and green national flags. “Our flag, our identity,” they shouted.

“We saw the Taliban firing in the air when people in several cars and motorbikes carried the national flag,” Kabul resident Rashiduddin told Arab News. “People were dispersed, some with flags, some without flags fled.”

“Any violent response would cost the Taliban losing international legitimacy, and anger at home,” Kabul-based political analyst Taj Mohammad told Arab News.

At some protests elsewhere, media reported people tearing down the white and black flag of the Taliban.

Some demonstrations were small, but combined with the desperate scramble of thousands of people seeking to flee the country they underline the challenge the Taliban face in governing. Protests flared in the city of Jalalabad in Paktia province, also in the east.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who is trying to rally opposition to the Taliban, said on Twitter: “Salute those who carry the national flag and thus stand for dignity of the nation.”

Ahmad Massoud, leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan and the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, a veteran guerrilla leader killed by suspected Al-Qaeda militants in 2001, called for Western support to fight the Taliban.

  • The woman, who was found lying next to two bodies, was reported to be "in a bad state", a coastguard spokesman told AFP.
  • She told her rescuers she had begun the crossing from the African continent with "about 40 people"
MADRID: Around 40 migrants are feared dead after rescuers recovered a lone woman clinging to an overturned dinghy off the Canary Islands, Spain’s Coast Guard said Thursday.
The woman, who was found lying next to two bodies, was reported to be “in a bad state,” a coast guard spokesman told AFP.
She told her rescuers she had begun the crossing from the African continent with “about 40 people.”
The woman was airlifted to hospital in Las Palmas on the island of Gran Canaria.
The coast guard had been alerted by another boat which had spotted the woman about 250 kilometers from the Spanish archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa.
The two bodies found next to her on the overturned boat were also recovered and brought ashore, the spokesman said.
Weather conditions were reported to be bad at the time.
Last year, more than 23,000 migrants reached the Canary Islands, eight times more than the previous year, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry.
In the first seven months of 2021, 7,531 migrants have arrived in the Canaries, more than twice as many as in the same period in 2020.
According to the International Organization for Migration, 850 migrants died or disappeared on the route to the Canary Islands in 2020.
Arrivals of migrants in the Canaries, after a perilous crossing from North Africa, have increased dramatically since late 2019 after checks on Mediterranean routes were tightened.
The Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras says at least 1,851 people lost their lives last year while attempting the crossing.

  EU says ready to impose new sanctions on Belarus, if situation deteriorates
WARSAW: Poland’s prime minister vowed Thursday that his country would stand firm and block migrants, mostly from Iraq and Afghanistan, who have been seeking to enter from neighboring Belarus.
Poland accuses the authoritarian government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending the migrants across its border, creating a humanitarian crisis.
“(The migrants) are people with whom I sincerely sympathize, but they are an instrument, a tool in the hands of Mr. Lukashenko,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, told a news conference.
He vowed that Poland would not succumb to “this type of blackmail.”

The EU is ready to bring new sanctions against Belarus if the situation in the country continues to deteriorate, a European Commission spokesperson told Polish state news agency PAP.
Lithuania, a member of the European Union like Poland, has reported a sharp increase in the number of migrants from countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq trying to enter from Belarus this year.

“Where necessary, the EU will continue to support the Member States affected by the actions of the Lukashenko regime,” Peter Stano a Commission spokesperson said, according to the PAP report.
Hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to the border and at least 100 kilometers (60 miles) of barbed wire have been laid as Poland seeks to prevent the migrants from entering.
Several dozen people, mainly from Iraq and Afghanistan, have been wandering for several days in the border zone, near the town of Usnarz Górny. Polish authorities do not want to let them in while Belarus doesn’t want to let them back.
Fundacja Ocalenie (Salvation Foundation), a humanitarian group that sent activists to the border, said there were 32 people from Afghanistan there, among them women and sick people.
The foundation posted a photo of migrants being surrounded by Polish border guards and soldiers. One showed what they said was people from Afghanistan who had carried a cat with them.
Meanwhile, Poland has sent 100 soldiers to Afghanistan to evacuate Poles and Afghans who worked with the Polish mission, vowing to show solidarity to them.

