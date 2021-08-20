Social media channels unveil curbs to prevent Taliban witch hunt

LONDON: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn released new security measures to protect users in Afghanistan after the lightning takeover of the country by the Taliban.

The tech companies said this week they had moved to secure the accounts of Afghan citizens to protect them against being targeted amid the Taliban's swift takeover of the country.

Following recommendations from activists, journalists and civil society groups, the companies said users can now shield their posts from people they don't know.

Facebook has temporarily removed the ability for people to view or search the friends lists of accounts in Afghanistan, its security policy head Nathaniel Gleicher tweeted on Thursday.

Users of Facebook-owned Instagram in Afghanistan will also receive notifications informing them of methods to protect their accounts.

“We're working closely with our counterparts in industry, civil society and government to provide whatever support we can to help protect people,” tweeted Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Facebook's security policy.

Meanwhile, Twitter Inc said it was in touch with civil society partners to provide support to groups in the country and was working with the Internet Archive to expedite direct requests to remove archived tweets.

It said if individuals were unable to access accounts containing information that could put them at risk, such as direct messages or followers, the company could temporarily suspend the accounts until users regain access and are able to delete their content.

Twitter also said it was proactively monitoring accounts affiliated with government organizations and might temporarily suspend accounts pending additional information to confirm their identity.

A LinkedIn spokesman said the Microsoft-owned professional networking site had temporarily hidden the connections of its users in Afghanistan so other users would not be able to see them.

The militants' takeover of Afghanistan poses tricky questions for tech giants such as Facebook and Twitter.

On WhatsApp, the account of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid appears to have been blocked, while the Financial Times reported that a Taliban WhatsApp helpline allowing citizens to report looting had been shut down.

WhatsApp's owner Facebook confirmed that it has for years viewed the Taliban as terrorists, and is blocking the group's accounts on these networks, as well as Instagram.

The policy prompted a barbed response from Mujahid when asked if the Taliban would protect freedom of speech.