Israeli strikes on Syria kill 4 pro-Iran fighters: monitor

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 4 pro-Iran fighters: monitor
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on August 20, 2021 shows a light spot over the capital Damascus late on August 19, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 4 pro-Iran fighters: monitor

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 4 pro-Iran fighters: monitor
  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli missiles had targeted “arms depots and military positions”
  • The strikes had killed four members of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Israeli air strikes on Syria have killed four pro-Iranian fighters allied to the Damascus regime, a Britain-based war monitor said Friday.

Syrian state media earlier said its air defense system engaged “hostile targets” over the capital Damascus late on Thursday.

“The Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack... targeting positions near Damascus and around the city of Homs,” a military source told state news agency SANA.

“Our air defense responded to the missiles and shot most of them down.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli missiles had targeted “arms depots and military positions” belonging to Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, in the Qarah area in the northwest of Damascus province, near Homs province and the Lebanese border.

The strikes had killed four members of the Iran-backed group, but it was not immediately clear whether they were Syrian or Lebanese, the Britain-based war monitor said.

Lebanese media also earlier reported two missiles had fallen in the Qalamoun region.

The Israeli army rarely acknowledges its strikes in Syria and a spokesperson told AFP it did “not comment on foreign media information.”

However, since the start of the war in Syria ten years ago, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, targeting regime positions as well as allied Iranian forces and members of Hezbollah.

Israel regularly says it will not allow Syria to become a stronghold of its sworn enemy Iran.

The Syrian conflict, which began in 2011 with the regime’s repression of pro-democracy protests, has grown increasingly complex over the past decade, drawing in more and more parties.

According to the Observatory, the war has left nearly half a million people dead.

Topics: Syria Israel Iran

Israel's PM Bennett receives Covid booster shot as infections surge

Israel’s PM Bennett receives Covid booster shot as infections surge
Updated 20 August 2021
AFP

Israel’s PM Bennett receives Covid booster shot as infections surge

Israel’s PM Bennett receives Covid booster shot as infections surge
  • Israel has recorded more than 970,000 coronavirus infections since the pandemic started early last year
  • More than 5.4 million people have received two doses of the vaccine, while 1.2 million have had a third jab
Updated 20 August 2021
AFP

KFAR SABA: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett received a coronavirus vaccine booster shot on Friday, as the country began administering them to people aged 40 and over amid a spike in infections.

At a public hospital in Kfar Saba, a central city near Bennett’s home, the 49-year-old Israeli premier kept his eyes on the nurse administering the shot to his left shoulder, with his office saying he was the first head of government in the world to receive a booster.

“We’re at the height of the battle now, together we can win; it’s within arm’s reach, but we’re not there yet,” Bennett said shortly before receiving the shot.

“I’m asking of you — use this unique privilege you have as Israelis, and go get vaccinated.”

Infections in Israel have in recent weeks surged, raising fears of a lockdown over the Jewish High Holidays, which will take place in September.

“If you go get the third shot, we can avoid a fourth lockdown,” Bennett said. “We’re seeing profound efficacy of the vaccines working, it’s safe and it’s the way to defeat this virus.

The World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on Covid vaccine booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.

On Wednesday, WHO’s emergency director Mike Ryan said that booster shots were like “planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we’re leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket.”

On Friday, Bennett reiterated his defense of Israel’s “pioneering” booster practice, stressing again that his country would provide the world valuable data.

“We from Israel are going to share all the data, all the information all the insights in this pioneering” scheme, he said.

“I’m happy to hear that other countries are following suit, because at the end of the day, this is a global war on Covid and we’ve got to win.”

Israel was one of the first countries to launch a vaccination drive in mid-December via an agreement with Pfizer to obtain millions of paid vaccine doses in exchange for sharing data on their effectiveness.

The inoculation campaign was hailed as a success story that helped drastically reduce infections in the country of nine million.

But cases have been rising due to the spread of the Delta variant among the unvaccinated and waning immunity in others.

To try and contain the spread, authorities last week began administering a booster shot to those aged 50 and older, after starting a campaign for over-60s late last month.

Israel has recorded more than 970,000 coronavirus infections since the pandemic started early last year, and over 6,700 deaths.

More than 5.4 million people have received two doses of the vaccine, while 1.2 million have had a third jab.

Topics: Israel Pandemic Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

Regime fire kills 8 children in Syria's Idlib in 2 days: monitor

Regime fire kills 8 children in Syria’s Idlib in 2 days: monitor
Updated 20 August 2021
AFP

Regime fire kills 8 children in Syria’s Idlib in 2 days: monitor

Regime fire kills 8 children in Syria’s Idlib in 2 days: monitor
  • The Idlib region is home to nearly three million people
  • Syria’s war has killed around half a million people since starting in 2011
Updated 20 August 2021
AFP

KANSAFRA: Syria regime shelling has killed eight children and a woman in the country’s last major rebel bastion of Idlib in just two days, a war monitor said Friday.

Artillery fire early Friday morning on the village of Kansafra in the northwestern stronghold killed four children from the same family, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

An AFP correspondent saw the father cry over the bodies of three of the children at a cemetery. The remains of a fourth were then brought along, and buried in haste as shelling started up again in a neighboring area.

A day earlier, in the nearby village of Balshun, artillery fire by pro-Damascus forces killed four children and the mother of three of them, the Observatory reported.

The Idlib region is home to nearly three million people, two-thirds of them displaced from other parts of the country during the decade-long civil war.

It is dominated by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate, but rebels and other jihadists are also present.

A cease-fire deal brokered by regime ally Russia and rebel backer Turkey has largely protected the region from a new government military offensive since March 2020.

But regime forces have stepped up their shelling on the southern edges of the bastion since June.

Syrian President Bashar Assad took the oath of office for a new term last month, vowing to make “liberating those parts of the homeland that still need to be” one of his top priorities.

Syria’s war has killed around half a million people since starting in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

Topics: Syria Idlib

Abu Dhabi treats Lebanon's Akkar explosion victims

Abu Dhabi treats Lebanon's Akkar explosion victims
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi treats Lebanon's Akkar explosion victims

Abu Dhabi treats Lebanon's Akkar explosion victims
  • A number of victims have been evacuated to Turkey and Kuwait while Egypt has also sent supplies
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi received victims of the Akkar fuel explosion in Lebanon Thursday, as the small Mediterranean country struggled to treat injuries at specialist hospitals.

“The injured will be treated at specialized hospitals as part of the fraternal bonds between the Emirati and Lebanese peoples and in the embodiment of the UAE’s principled approach toward sisterly nations under all circumstances,” it said in a statement. 
The UAE embassy in Lebanon had earlier started communicating with the authorities to transport the injured as soon as possible


On Sunday, a confiscated oil tanker exploded under mysterious circumstances killing more than 30 people and injured 79 in the impoverished northern Lebanese governorate of Akkar.
With Lebanon on the brink of collapse, hospitals have been faced with acute fuel and medicine shortages. 
A number of victims have been evacuated to Turkey and Kuwait while Egypt has also sent supplies.

Topics: Lebanon Abu Dhabi

UAE condemns Houthi armed drone attack on Saudi Arabia

UAE condemns Houthi armed drone attack on Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

UAE condemns Houthi armed drone attack on Saudi Arabia

UAE condemns Houthi armed drone attack on Saudi Arabia
  • The Ministry also stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and vowed to face any threat facing both countries.
Updated 20 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the Houthi  militia’s attempt to attack civilians and civilian buildings in Saudi Arabia with an armed drone on Thursday, which was intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) on Thursday, the UAE “reiterated that these terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.”

It urged the international community to “take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom.”

It also labeled the Iran backed militia’s continued attacks in recent days as a “grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.”

The Ministry also stressed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible and vowed to face any threat facing both countries.

Topics: Hourhi

Israeli doctors find severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases mostly in older, sicker patients

Israeli doctors find severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases mostly in older, sicker patients
Updated 20 August 2021
Reuters

Israeli doctors find severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases mostly in older, sicker patients

Israeli doctors find severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases mostly in older, sicker patients
  • Around half the country’s 600 patients presently hospitalized with severe illness received two Pfizer doses
  • Israel began offering booster doses to people age 60 and up in July, and has since expanded that eligibility
Updated 20 August 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: In Israel’s COVID-19 wards, doctors are learning which vaccinated patients are most vulnerable to severe illness, amid growing concerns about instances in which the shots provide less protection against the worst forms of the disease.

Around half of the country’s 600 patients presently hospitalized with severe illness have received two doses of the Pfizer Inc. shot, a rare occurrence out of 5.4 million fully vaccinated people.

The majority of these patients received two vaccine doses at least five months ago, are over the age of 60 and also have chronic illnesses known to exacerbate a coronavirus infection. They range from diabetes to heart disease and lung ailments, as well as cancers and inflammatory diseases that are treated with immune-system suppressing drugs, according to Reuters interviews with 11 doctors, health specialists and officials.

Such “breakthrough” cases have become central to a global debate over whether highly vaccinated countries should give booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and to which people.

Israel began offering booster doses to people age 60 and up in July, and has since expanded that eligibility.

The United States, citing data out of Israel and other findings, said on Wednesday it would make booster doses available to all Americans beginning in September.

Other countries, including France and Germany, have so far limited their booster plans to the elderly and people with weak immune systems.

“The vaccinated patients are older, unhealthy, often they were bedridden before infection, immobile and already requiring nursing care,” said Noa Eliakim-Raz, head of the coronavirus ward at Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikva.

In contrast, “the unvaccinated COVID patients we see are young, healthy, working people and their condition deteriorates rapidly,” she said. “Suddenly they’re being put on oxygen or on a respirator.”

Israel’s Health Ministry raised new alarm this week with a report showing the effectiveness against severe disease of the Pfizer vaccine, developed with Germany’s BioNTech, appeared to have dropped from more than 90 percent to 55 percent in people age 65 and up who received their second jab in January.

Disease experts say it is not clear how representative the figures are, but agree it is concerning given evidence that overall vaccine protection against infection is waning.

They cannot say whether that is due to the amount of time that has passed since inoculation, the ability of the highly contagious Delta variant to evade protection, the age and underlying health of the people vaccinated, or a combination of all of these factors.

Health officials in the UK and United States, two other nations with high vaccination rates and a spike in Delta infections, have reported similar trends.

In the UK, about 35 percent of the people hospitalized with a Delta case in recent weeks had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly three-quarters of US breakthrough infections that led to hospitalization or death were among people age 65 or older, according to federal data.

US officials said their booster plan is based on concern that over time, the vaccines will provide less protection against severe disease, including among younger adults.

“We are watching other countries carefully and (are) concerned that we too will see what Israel is seeing, which is worsening infections over time” among vaccinated people, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization has repeatedly urged wealthy nations to refrain from providing boosters while much of the world has yet to access their first COVID vaccine doses.

IMMUNE RESPONSE

The Delta variant, first identified in India, has become the dominant version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus globally, accelerating a pandemic that has killed more than 4.4 million people.

In Israel, daily new cases have increased from the single digits in June to around 8,000 since the arrival of Delta. Approximately half of the cases — the majority of them mild to moderate — are in vaccinated people.

Those vaccinated first in Israel were at high-risk, including people age 60 and up. The immune response of some may have weakened by the time Delta hit Israel. But for others with underlying health conditions, the vaccine may have not kicked in at all.

“For some of them the vaccine did not trigger an immune response, they had no antibodies, because of the illness itself or because they are treated with medication that suppresses the immune system,” said Dror Mevorach, who heads the coronavirus ward at Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem. He cited examples such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia and lymphoma.

Among 3 million vaccinated Israelis covered by Clalit, the country’s largest health care provider, 600 have suffered severe breakthrough cases since June. Around 75 percent of them were above the age of 70 and were at least 5 months after their second dose, according to Ran Balicer, Clalit’s chief innovation officer. Nearly all of them have chronic illnesses.

“We are hardly seeing young vaccinated people in severe condition,” said Balicer.

In the UK, doctors described similar characteristics among vaccinated patients who fall severely ill.

“In those people who come in, because of their age, because of their co-morbidities, they might be people that you would expect that the vaccine is not quite so efficacious as other age groups,” said Tom Wingfield, a clinical lecturer at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

A new surge in US coronavirus cases and deaths has been fueled by Delta, particularly in states where vaccination rates remain low. Among vaccinated patients who become infected, there is evidence of older people being hit harder.

In Texas, 92 percent of the vaccine breakthrough cases that resulted in death were in people over the age of 60 and 75 percent had a known underlying condition that put them at high risk from COVID-19, according to a public health department spokesperson.

Initial data in Israel suggests the booster shots administered in the last few weeks are reducing the risk of infection in older people compared with those who have received only two doses..

Even without boosters, Israeli doctors say that vaccinated patients tend to recover more quickly.

“The vaccinated patients I’ve treated usually left the ICU in about three days. The unvaccinated patients took a week or two until they stabilized,” said Yael Haviv-Yadid, head of the critical care ward at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.

Even if the vaccine did not stop them getting ill, it may have mitigated their illness, said Alex Rozov, head of the coronavirus ward at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon.

“Our cautious impression is that the vaccinated patients suffer an easier course of illness — the treatment is more effective among those who have antibodies.”

Topics: Israel Pandemic Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine

