Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other major issues
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel with a bouquet of flowers during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 21 August 2021
AP

MOSCOW: German Chancellor Angela Merkel traveled to Russia Friday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, the separatist conflict in Ukraine and Moscow’s treatment of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, among other issues.
Merkel’s visit to Moscow comes as she is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite sharp differences, she has maintained close contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades.
“Even though we certainly have deep differences today, we speak to each other — and that should continue to happen,” Merkel said as she sat down for talks with Putin in the Kremlin.
She said Libya, Afghanistan, bilateral and trade relations and civil society issues would feature in Friday’s talks.
Putin noted the importance of ties with Germany and hailed Merkel’s role in developing them. “Germany is one of our key partners in Europe and the entire world thanks to your efforts over the past 16 years,” he said.
Before the talks, Merkel laid flowers at the Unknown Soldier’s Tomb near the Kremlin wall to honor the Soviet victims of World War II.
High on the agenda of Friday’s talks is the situation in eastern Ukraine. Germany and France have sought to help broker a peaceful settlement to end the fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists that has killed more than 14,000 since 2014.
Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said earlier this week that “Russia could do much more” to help the settlement.
Merkel plans to travel back to Berlin on Friday night and head to Kyiv on Sunday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Seibert noted that Friday’s talks will also touch on the situation in Russia’s ally Belarus, where authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has unleashed a sweeping crackdown on dissent. That followed protests against his re-election for a sixth term in an August 2020 vote which the opposition and the West denounced as rigged.
Merkel visited Russia on the anniversary of Navalny’s falling gravely ill on a plane over Siberia on Aug. 20, 2020. At his wife’s insistence, he was flown for medical treatment to Germany, where officials said tests revealed he had been poisoned with a Soviet-developed nerve agent.
Navalny, who is Putin’s most outspoken critic, spent five months in Germany recuperating from the poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin — an accusation that Russian authorities reject.
Upon his return to Russia in January, Navalny was immediately arrested and a month later received a 2½-year prison sentence for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically motivated.
“This still unsolved case is putting a very severe burden on the relationship with Russia,” Seibert said. “Mr. Navalny is wrongfully imprisoned.”
Earlier this week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry rejected accusations over Navalny’s poisoning as a “planned provocation” by the West to discredit Russia.
Merkel, 67, who grew up in communist East Germany and is fluent in Russian, has always stressed that relations with Russia can only improve through dialogue.

Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up government

Updated 23 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Taliban co-founder Baradar in Kabul for talks on setting up government

  • Arrested in Pakistan in 2010, Baradar was kept in custody until pressure from the United States saw him freed in 2018 and relocated to Qatar
KABUL: The Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul on Saturday for talks with fellow members of the group and other politicians on establishing a new Afghan government.
“He will be in Kabul to meet jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up,” a senior Taliban official said.
Arrested in Pakistan in 2010, Baradar was kept in custody until pressure from the United States saw him freed in 2018 and relocated to Qatar.
He was appointed head of the Taliban’s political office in Doha, where he oversaw the signing of the foreign forces’ withdrawal agreement with the Americans.
Baradar arrived in Afghanistan on Tuesday from Qatar, choosing to touch down in the country’s second biggest city Kandahar — the Taliban’s spiritual birthplace.
Within hours of his return the group announced its rule would be “different” this time.

Viral footage of US Marine aiding baby captures Kabul chaos

Updated 48 min 2 sec ago
AFP

  • Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Marines were told the unidentified baby was sick and were asked to help
  • "They treated the child and returned the child to the child's father," he said
WASHINGTON: A heart-breaking video showing a US Marine lifting a baby over a razor wire-topped wall at Kabul’s airport caught global attention Friday, amid the chaos of thousands trying to flee Afghanistan newly controlled by the Taliban.
The video, which shows the infant, its diaper slipping off, being pulled up by one arm high above a crowd of Afghans seeking to enter the airport, took over social media nearly one week into the airlift to evacuate foreigners and Afghans from the war-torn country.
It put a tender edge on the tense evacuation, in which nearly 6,000 heavily armed US troops have taken control of the airport, while their long-time foe the Taliban patrol the streets outside and begin to exercise what many fear will be a harsh and anti-American rule.

 


Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Marines were told the unidentified baby was sick and were asked to help.
“The video you are talking about – the parent asked the Marines to look after the baby because the baby was ill,” he told reporters.
“So the Marine you see reaching over the wall took it to a Norwegian hospital that is at the airport. They treated the child and returned the child to the child’s father,” he said.
“It was an act of compassion because there was concern about the baby.”
He said he did not know who the family was, or their status – whether or not they had been accepted to immigrate to the Untied States under a special program for Afghans who worked for the Americans or were otherwise at high risk from the Taliban.
While the video of that act appeared to be independently filmed, the US military released several other officially approved photographs of soldiers helping out children of people hoping to escape Afghanistan.
In one, a soldier in his combat gear sits with a blanketed baby in his arms, smiling at the child like the father of a newborn, while his fellow soldiers stand nearby on alert.
In another, two female American soldiers hold babies in their arms.
Still another depicts one of the US troops giving water to a little boy.
“This is the America we need to be,” said US congressman and military veteran Peter Meijer on Twitter of the images.
The official Pentagon images stood out amid a stark lack of independently taken pictures from inside the airport, where thousands of people waited Friday amid difficult conditions to board US C-17 cargo aircraft bound for Qatar.
In the Gulf state, they will still face days of waiting to be cleared by US immigration officials.

US Supreme Court halts reinstating ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Updated 21 August 2021
AP

US Supreme Court halts reinstating ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court is temporarily halting a judge’s order that would have forced the government to reinstate a Trump administration policy forcing thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the US.
Justice Samuel Alito issued the temporary stay late Friday night. It will remain in effect until Tuesday night so the high court can consider filings in the case.
A federal judge in Texas had previously ordered that the program, informally known as “Remain in Mexico,” be reinstated Saturday. The Biden administration appealed to the 5th US Circuit Appeal in New Orleans and asked for a delay in re-implementing the program, pending appeal, but that was denied Thursday.
Formally known as the Migration Protection Protocols, the policy required tens of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in the US to turn back to Mexico. It was meant to discourage asylum seekers but critics said it denied people the legal right to seek protection in the US and forced them to wait in dangerous Mexican border cities.
The Texas judge, US District Judge Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, ordered that the program be reinstated in response to a lawsuit filed by the states of Texas and Missouri, whose governors have been seeking to reinstate some of the hard-line anti-immigration policies of the Trump administration.
The Biden administration argued in briefs that the president has “clear authority to determine immigration policy” and that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had discretion in deciding whether to return asylum seekers to Mexico.
In its brief to the Supreme Court on Friday, the administration argued that the policy had been dormant for more than a year and that abruptly reinstating it “would prejudice the United States’ relations with vital regional partners, severely disrupt its operations at the southern border, and threaten to create a diplomatic and humanitarian crisis.”
The Trump administration largely stopped using the “Remain in Mexico” policy at the start of the pandemic, at which point it began turning back virtually everyone crossing the Southwest border under a different protocol — a public health order that remains in effect. The Biden administration said the pre-pandemic policy had been “largely dormant” for months even before the outbreak of COVID-19.
President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day of office and the Homeland Security Department ended it in June.
Texas and Missouri argued that the Biden administration had not gone through proper administrative procedures in ending the policy, a legal argument that was repeatedly successful in some of the legal challenges brought against Trump administration immigration policies.

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of reprisals in Afghanistan

Updated 21 August 2021
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of reprisals in Afghanistan

  • Individual Afghans and international aid and advocacy groups have reported harsh retaliation against protests
  • ‘People think we will not be accountable, but that will not be the case’
KABUL: The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group said on Saturday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks.

It has been just a week since the Taliban completed a lighting fast takeover of the country, finally walking into Kabul last Sunday without firing a shot.

Since then, individual Afghans and international aid and advocacy groups have reported harsh retaliation against protests, and roundups of those who formerly held government positions, criticized the Taliban or worked with Americans.

“We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians,” the official said. “If Talibs (members) are doing these law and order problems, they will be investigated.”

He added, “We can understand the panic, stress and anxiety. People think we will not be accountable, but that will not be the case.”

Although the Taliban has sought to present a more moderate face since its takeover, the group ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, before being toppled by US-led forces for sheltering Al-Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11 attacks.

Former officials told harrowing tales of hiding from the Taliban in recent days as armed gunmen went from door to door. One family of 16 described running to the bathroom, lights off and children’s mouths covered, in fear for their lives.

The new framework for governing the country would not be a democracy by Western definition but “It will protect everyone’s rights,” the official added.

“Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks,” he said.

The chaos at Kabul airport, besieged by thousands of people desperate to flee, was not the responsibility of the Taliban, he added. “The West could have had a better plan to evacuate.”

Gun-toting Taliban members around the airport have urged those without travel documents to go home. At least 12 people have been killed in and around the airport since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials said.

US evacuation flights from Kabul’s airport stopped for more than six hours on Friday, while US authorities looked for countries willing to accept people fleeing Afghanistan. They resumed later in the day.

As Western nations struggled to ramp up the pace of evacuations amid the chaos and reports of Taliban violence, US President Joe Biden confronted criticism about the planning for the withdrawal of US troops and the Islamist militants’ swift takeover.

“I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies,” Biden told reporters after making a speech from the White House on Friday. .”.. As a matter of fact, the exact opposite I’ve got ... we’re acting with dispatch, we’re acting, committing to what we said we would do.”

He insisted every American who wanted to would be evacuated, and that about 18,000 people had been airlifted out since July.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the situation outside Kabul airport “very dire and difficult,” as several member nations pressed for evacuations to continue beyond a US deadline of Aug. 31.

Biden has not backed off that deadline, despite calls — internationally and at home from fellow Democrats as well as opposition Republicans — to keep troops in Afghanistan as long as necessary to bring home every American.

Biden said he could not predict what the final outcome would be in Afghanistan, where the United States and allies have waged a 20-year war.

But he promised to work with other countries to set “harsh conditions” for any cooperation or recognition of the Taliban, based on their human rights record.

“They’re looking to gain some legitimacy, they’re going to have to figure out how they’re going to retain that country,” he said.

“And there’s going to be some harsh conditions, strong conditions we’re going to apply that will depend on ... how well they treat women and girls, how they treat their citizens.”

Philippines’ Duterte orders payment of health care workers’ benefits

Updated 21 August 2021
Reuters

Philippines’ Duterte orders payment of health care workers’ benefits

  • Hospitals fear that desertions of medical staff, particularly nurses, have reached a critical point
  • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte: Pay them. Use whatever money there is
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the health and budget ministries to arrange payment for health care workers who have not received their benefits on time, following nurses’ threats to resign and strike warnings by unions.
Hospitals fear that desertions of medical staff, particularly nurses, have reached a critical point just as the Delta variant sends infections cases soaring, as it has elsewhere in Southeast Asia and globally.
“Pay them. Use whatever money there is,” Duterte told Health Minister Franscisco Duque, who is facing questions over more than $1 billion in COVID-19 spending, including non-payment of medical workers’ benefits.
The order came after union leaders in hospitals in virus hot spots threatened last week to strike, while a nursing group said dozens could resign over unpaid risk allowances and hazard pay, adding pressure to facilities battling staff shortages.
The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPi) estimated that 40 percent of private hospital nurses resigned last year, but more followed new waves of infections this year. Public hospitals face similar challenges.
Duterte, in a recorded speech aired on Saturday, also gave the Department of Budget and Management 10 days to help settle unpaid benefits of nurses, doctors and other health care workers in public and private hospitals.
More than 18 months into the pandemic, COVID-19 infections in the Philippines stand at more than 1.8 million, ranking as Southeast Asia’s second highest. It reported its biggest one-day increase in cases on Friday.
Deaths exceed 31,000, or just under 2 percent of total cases.
Duterte, whose government faces criticism for its handling of the pandemic, insisted there was no corruption at the health ministry, reiterating support for Duque in response to critics’ demands for his resignation.

