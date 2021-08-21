You are here

15,900 cases of residency, work and border security regulations violations reported — Saudi interior ministry

15,900 cases of residency, work and border security regulations violations reported — Saudi interior ministry
The interior ministry warned that anyone who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom shall be punished. (File/SPA)
Arab News

15,900 cases of residency, work and border security regulations violations reported — Saudi interior ministry

15,900 cases of residency, work and border security regulations violations reported — Saudi interior ministry
  • More than 8,000 expat violators were deported
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi interior ministry on Saturday reported 15,900 cases of residency, work and border security violations across the Kingdom in one week.

The joint security field campaigns carried out between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18 resulted in the arrests of 5,436 individuals who were in breach of the residence system, 9,075 violators of the border security system and 1,389 people who flouted the labor system.

The ministry added that 454 individuals were also arrested for trying to illegally cross the border, of whom 51 percent were Ethiopian, 45 percent of Yemeni nationality and four percent of other nationalities. Meanwhile, 23 were arrested for trying to illegally exit the Kingdom.

More than 8,000 expat violators were deported, while eight persons involved in transporting and harboring them were arrested.

The interior ministry warned that anyone who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom shall be punished with penalties of up to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of up to one million riyals.

Saudi, US photographers showcase iconic national imagery in Jeddah

Photographs of well-known landmarks are on display, including the legendary Chicago Theater, Maraya building in AlUla, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, and the golden sand dunes of the Empty Quarter. (Photos/Saleh Fareed)
Photographs of well-known landmarks are on display, including the legendary Chicago Theater, Maraya building in AlUla, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, and the golden sand dunes of the Empty Quarter. (Photos/Saleh Fareed)
SALEH FAREED

Saudi, US photographers showcase iconic national imagery in Jeddah

Photographs of well-known landmarks are on display, including the legendary Chicago Theater, Maraya building in AlUla, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, and the golden sand dunes of the Empty Quarter. (Photos/Saleh Fareed)
  • Through the exhibition, SSCA’s focus on Saudi-US art and cultural exchange promotes the relationship between the two countries, which spans more than 70 years
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: An international joint exhibition showcasing the works of Saudi and US photographers has opened at the Saudi Arabian Society for Cultures and Arts in Jeddah.
Held under the auspices of Consul General of the US in Jeddah Faris Y. Asad, the exhibition — part of World Photography Day — displays 48 pictures depicting different natural and cultural life in the Kingdom and US.
Works include landscapes, archaeological and historic landmarks, and civil monuments in both countries.

Held under the auspices of Consul General of the US in Jeddah Faris Y. Asad, the exhibition — part of World Photography Day — displays 48 pictures depicting different natural and cultural life in the Kingdom and US.

Curated by Saudi photographer Omar Al-Nahdi, the exhibition also showcases the theme of “concepts of reality, perception and trust that hang in the balance.”
Photographs of well-known landmarks are on display, including the legendary Chicago Theater, Maraya building in AlUla, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, and the golden sand dunes of the Empty Quarter, which are contrasted with the red sands of the Arizona desert.
Saudi National Day and Independence Day celebrations in both countries are also shown.
Through the exhibition, SSCA’s focus on Saudi-US art and cultural exchange promotes the relationship between the two countries, which spans more than 70 years.
Director of SSCA in Jeddah Mohammed Al-Sobeih said that joint exhibitions in liaison with photographic associations from around the world “encourage more dialogue and the sharing of photographic expertise and experience.”
Al-Sobeih urged the importance of celebrating international culture and arts days and extending bridges of communication with everyone, “so that the Kingdom’s national message reaches around the world.”
Asad, who is newly appointed and attended his first event in the Kingdom, underlined the “great long relationship” between the US and Saudi Arabia, and expressed his desire to boost cooperation further within culture and the arts.
He told Arab News: “This is a perfect example of how art can build bridges between the people of the two countries. What is so incredible about this exhibition is that it shows the kind of similarities and differences at the same time. It is an amazing show and every image has a message.”
Asad is familiar with Saudi culture, having grown up in the 1980s in Tabuk. He said that the Kingdom is “witnessing a booming era in all fields.”
Al-Nahdi, curator of the show, said: “Throughout this gathering, photographers were able to show pictures of some of the amazing landmarks and sites each country has. We are glad to gather those wonderful photographers in one place.”
Saudi painter and photographer Maha Al-Kafi said: “It is nice to see such beautiful photos shared by Saudi and US photographers and I believe we enjoyed seeing these landmarks side by side in one place.”

SPA

SPA

Foreign pilgrims happy to perform Umrah anew after long hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic

The first group of fully jabbed foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 15. (SPA)
The first group of fully jabbed foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 15. (SPA)
Arab News

Foreign pilgrims happy to perform Umrah anew after long hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic

The first group of fully jabbed foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 15. (SPA)
  • Umrah pilgrims from abroad are required to present a certificate on arrival that has been validated in their home country and states they have been fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by Saudi Arabia
Arab News

RIYADH: Foreign pilgrims have expressed their happiness about being able to perform Umrah after a months-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
The first group of fully jabbed foreign Umrah pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 15 after a temporary ban was lifted.
Ishfaq Iqbal, from the US, said: “The Kingdom’s efforts to serve pilgrims and visitors are clear and tangible through the diverse services, and we’re bearing witness to the remarkable development.”
Abdul Majid Al-Jazaaeri, from Algeria, commended Saudi Arabia for its services facilitating Umrah for overseas pilgrims. He praised the carts on offer to help the elderly and those with health issues to move around with ease.

FASTFACT

Umrah pilgrims from abroad are required to present a certificate on arrival that has been validated in their home country and states they have been fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Umrah pilgrims from abroad are required to present a certificate on arrival that has been validated in their home country and states they have been fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Pilgrims must also adhere to quarantine measures if they are coming from countries where there is a ban on direct entry to the Kingdom.
The deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, said that all Saudi Umrah companies had been preparing to serve foreign pilgrims and were dedicated to providing them with the best services, from their point of arrival until their departure.

Who’s Who: Sultan Al-Harthi, general manager at KSA’s National Center for Waste Management

Who’s Who: Sultan Al-Harthi, general manager at KSA’s National Center for Waste Management
Arab News

Who’s Who: Sultan Al-Harthi, general manager at KSA’s National Center for Waste Management

Who’s Who: Sultan Al-Harthi, general manager at KSA’s National Center for Waste Management
Arab News

Sultan Al-Harthi has been the general manager of the corporate communication department at the National Center for Waste Management since April.

The Council of Ministers recently approved a waste management system, aiming to achieve sustainability and enhance the quality of waste management services in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Harthi is a dynamic and motivated professional with a proven record of generating and building relationships, managing projects from concept to completion, designing educational strategies, and coaching individuals to success.

In 2012, Al-Harthi received a bachelor’s degree in business management from Central Queensland University, Australia. Two years later, he obtained a master’s degree in communication from the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane.

He is skilled in building cross-functional teams, demonstrating exceptional communication skills, and critical decision-making during challenges. He is also an adaptable and transformational leader with an ability to work independently, and develop opportunities that further establish organizational goals.

Prior to joining the waste management center, Al-Harthi held several communication positions in prominent organizations across Saudi Arabia.

From 2017 to 2019, he was the supervisor of public relations and media affairs at the Riyadh-based King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, where parts of his job responsibilities included establishing priorities and implementing strategic communication plans.

He also worked as a coordinator for public relations and media affairs at the center from 2016 to 2017. Before that, he also served as a public relations specialist for nearly a year.

From 2019 to 2021, Al-Harthi was the corporate communication team leader at the Saudi Investment Recycling Co., where he built strong connections with both government entities and the public. There, he successfully supervised executing public relations and media campaigns.

For nearly a year, beginning in 2016, Al-Harthi served as a lecturer at Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University, where he gave talks on media documentation and authentic sources of information.

Parents battle dearth of domestic drivers as Saudi schools prepare to open

With a dearth of domestic drivers, companies such as the TTC and other MoE transportation initiatives are helping teachers and students get to schools and back home safely. (SPA)
With a dearth of domestic drivers, companies such as the TTC and other MoE transportation initiatives are helping teachers and students get to schools and back home safely. (SPA)
Rashid Hassan

Parents battle dearth of domestic drivers as Saudi schools prepare to open

With a dearth of domestic drivers, companies such as the TTC and other MoE transportation initiatives are helping teachers and students get to schools and back home safely. (SPA)
  • Parents share mixed views on transport issues, with some fearing a lack of precautionary measures on buses
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: With just nine days before schools start, the Ministry of Education’s most prominent transport provider has sought to ease parents’ concerns over domestic drivers being stuck abroad.

After 18 months of online learning, vaccinated students older than 12 are heading back to school on Aug. 29 for the new academic year. But many expats remain stuck abroad due to a ban on travel from several countries, with many of them working as family drivers, an integral part of a household for many Saudi families.
Last September, Saudi Arabia suspended flights arriving from India due to a surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. Other countries were later added to the suspension list, including Pakistan, Indonesia, and Afghanistan.
With schools reopening, Tatweer Educational Transportation Services Company, the MoE’s school transport provider, has completed preparations for the new academic year, ready to provide services with the highest precautionary standards to serve 1.2 million students across the Kingdom.
With a dearth of domestic drivers, companies such as the TTC and other MoE transportation initiatives are helping teachers and students get to schools and back home safely.
The TTC has taken measures to increase efficiency and ensure the optimal use of seats. Amid the increasing demand on services, the company is preventing seats being reserved by groups that do not use them and instead providing spaces for the neediest.
Khalida Al-Khaldi, a private school teacher in Jeddah who recently moved her twin daughters to a public school, will be using TTC this year as both she, her husband, and their daughters will be heading in opposite directions.

The TTC has taken measures to increase efficiency and ensure the optimal use of seats. Amid the increasing demand on services, the company is preventing seats being reserved by groups that do not use them and instead providing spaces for the neediest.

“The service came recommended by several colleagues who have used it before. Given our situation, this will be our best option, and the girls are old enough to know by now how to keep safe, clean, and take their precautionary measures while on the bus.”
But some parents are wary and are opting not to use buses to transport their kids to school.
Maha Salama Albalawi from Riyadh told Arab News: “We chose the school carefully; our kids need to be social and have a chance to experience a stable school environment. Each classroom has a specific number of kids, and they make sure to sanitize. As moms, we need a break from our kids, and it is healthier for them because they have a full productive day. They’ll even eat better now and sleep earlier, just like how it was before.”
Given that her family driver is also unable to return to the Kingdom, she said that she would prefer to transport her children herself as “buses do not seem like a healthy option for us at the moment. I need to make them wash their hands all the time and are careful,” she added.
Sharing his experience, Akhtarul Islam Siddiqui, an Indian expat whose four children are studying at Indian schools in Riyadh, said: “Most parents had been using school transport before the pandemic as they cannot drop and pick up their wards due to their job schedules, so they will continue with precautions assured by the transport providers.”
Siddiqui has had to rely on school transportation at one of Riyadh’s more expensive Indian international schools given his commute to work and Riyadh traffic. He told Arab News that some corrupt activities and mishandling of funds have put parents in a difficult financial position, questioning the ethics of the school’s transport system.
He said that the situation is out of his hands and that he is going to use a private bus company instead of the one the school is using.
With the growing demand for drivers, recruitment agencies are prepared to cover the high cost because the hiring group bears the travel ban.
Saquib Hamza, manager at Dynamic Staffing Services for Saudi Arabia, told Arab News: “During these difficult times, many people who went from Saudi Arabia to India and Pakistan are willing to come back to resume their employment.
“Currently, we have flight options to Saudi Arabia following the guidelines by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, which requires a 14-day quarantine from the Maldives, Armenia and Tanzania.
“The bookings are very popular, and the package comes between SR8,000 to 10,000 ($2,133 to 2,666) depending on the quarantine package and flight availability.”
He added: “If recruiters are willing to recover drivers from countries facing travel bans, we are ready to provide our service if they take responsibility for high travel costs.
“As a recruitment company, we are getting regular calls and follow-ups from thousands of job seekers, including drivers working in Saudi Arabia. People are desperate to return to Saudi Arabia as their families depend on them for livelihood.”
Hamza said: “I still believe Saudi Arabia can partially start direct flights from India, Pakistan for fully vaccinated people with mandatory quarantine periods in the Kingdom.”

