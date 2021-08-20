Saudi Arabia announces 9 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 9 deaths from COVID-19 and 458 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 123 were recorded in Riyadh, 71 in Makkah, 42 in the Eastern Province, 39 in Jazan, 30 in Asir, 27 in Madinah, 25 in Najran, 14 in Hail, 13 in Tabuk, 11 in Al-Jouf, 10 in the Northern Borders region and eight in Al-Baha.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 527,189 after 753 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,458 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 33.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
